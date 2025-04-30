“AITA For Quickly Shutting Down My Sister After Trying To Change Tradition?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sibling rivalry is real; even if you love your brother or sister to death. It’s often also neverending, so whether you’re five or fifty, chances are, you will bicker with your sibling the same way, maybe just for different reasons.

This redditor experienced firsthand that some things don’t change much when it comes to sibling rivalry. Opening up to a community on Reddit, she shared that she loves her sister very much, but the two have always been somewhat competitive, so when her sister wanted to take over hosting family holidays—a role that was typically assumed by the OP—she didn’t take long to shut her sister down.

RELATED:

Family get-togethers often become the reason of or the time for family feuds

Share icon

Image credits: foremankelly (not the actual photo)

These sisters got into an argument over who gets to host the 4th of July get-together

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Inevitable-Web-9115

Many people thought the woman was being a jerk to her sister, some said they both were

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after her first post, the woman shared an update on how the situation unraveled

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Inevitable-Web-9115

Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT