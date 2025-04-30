Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“AITA For Quickly Shutting Down My Sister After Trying To Change Tradition?”
Family raising glasses in a toast during a dinner, highlighting tradition and changing family dynamics.
Family, Relationships

"AITA For Quickly Shutting Down My Sister After Trying To Change Tradition?"

Sibling rivalry is real; even if you love your brother or sister to death. It’s often also neverending, so whether you’re five or fifty, chances are, you will bicker with your sibling the same way, maybe just for different reasons.

This redditor experienced firsthand that some things don’t change much when it comes to sibling rivalry. Opening up to a community on Reddit, she shared that she loves her sister very much, but the two have always been somewhat competitive, so when her sister wanted to take over hosting family holidays—a role that was typically assumed by the OP—she didn’t take long to shut her sister down.

    Family get-togethers often become the reason of or the time for family feuds

    Image credits: foremankelly (not the actual photo)

    These sisters got into an argument over who gets to host the 4th of July get-together

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Inevitable-Web-9115

    Many people thought the woman was being a jerk to her sister, some said they both were

    Shortly after her first post, the woman shared an update on how the situation unraveled

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Inevitable-Web-9115

    Fellow netizens shared their thoughts in the comments

    Miglé Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Nikole
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uhh since when is Easter just two months before the 4th of July anyway?

    poppycorn avatar
    Nikole
    Nikole
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uhh since when is Easter just two months before the 4th of July anyway?

    Also on Bored Panda