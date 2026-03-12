Woman Flabbergasted After Mom Offers An Absolutely Unhinged Idea To Save Her Twin Sister’s Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

You can spend years planning what you believe is every little detail of your wedding day. The venue, the outfits, the menu, the guest list, the music choices… Everything has to be perfect. But unfortunately, life is unpredictable. And you never know what will go wrong on the day of the wedding or leading up to it.

One soon-to-be bride was in an accident right before her big day that required her to have cosmetic surgery. But instead of posing for wedding photos before she’s healed, her mom suggested that her twin could stand in for her. Below, you’ll find the full story that the twin sister shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies that invested readers left.

This woman has been identical to her twin sister her entire life

Image credits: yurakrasil/Envato (not the actual photo)

So when her sister needed surgery right before her wedding, their mother suggested that the other twin simply stand in for her photos

Image credits: Pasanheco/Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: external_love_7071

Later, the author responded to several comments and clarified some details about the situation

Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Enavto (not the actual photo)

Extenuating circumstances sometimes require couples to postpone their wedding day

The wedding planning process is extremely exciting, but it can also be quite stressful. Brides.com says that most couples spend about one year to 18 months planning their special day, as there are many moving pieces to coordinate. At the same time, The Knot reports that the average cost of a wedding in 2026 is $34,200.

When there’s so much time and money involved, it can be devastating when things don’t go according to plan. While the couple typically doesn’t have to pay for all of their wedding services in full far in advance, there are often deposits that are due long before the big day.

Image credits: Emma Bauso/Pexels (not the actual photo)

And if the couple needs to reschedule, Brilliant Event Planning notes that it’s common to be hit with a rescheduling fee that’s anywhere from 10-50% of the service fee. For wedding planners, for example, the industry standard rescheduling fee is 25%.

There’s also the risk that, if you need to postpone the big day, you’ll have to wait at least a year for the next opportunity. Many wedding venues book 12-18 months in advance, but it can be even longer during peak seasons. If a couple has to reschedule, they might not only be changing the date of their wedding, but the year as well.

As difficult as it may be to make this decision, sometimes putting off a wedding is simply necessary. The Knot notes that there are certainly valid reasons for postponing, including natural disasters, family emergencies, pregnancy, financial issues, and relationship issues.

When a couple decides that it’s necessary to postpone, it’s wise for them to contact their guests immediately. Hopefully, this can be done before they’ve paid for travel or booked accommodations. And if the couple has wedding insurance, now’s the perfect time to see what their policy covers.

It’s important to set boundaries with overbearing parents while wedding planning

They’ll have to notify the venue, inform their vendors, and find a new date. Then, of course, they’ll need to communicate the new date to all of their guests. The process will be an additional burden on the couple’s shoulders, but your wedding day should be perfect. There’s no reason to rush it when you’re dealing with extenuating circumstances.

Another issue in this particular story is the fact that the bride’s mother felt the need to get involved. Unfortunately, it is common for moms to be so excited about their child’s wedding that they forget it’s not actually about them at all. But Zola has some advice for how to deal with an overbearing parent while wedding planning.

Image credits: Asad Photo Maldives/Pexels (not the actual photo)

First, they note that it’s important to stay mature and level-headed. Make sure that you’re just setting boundaries, not getting into a heated argument. It’s also wise to divvy up tasks early on, so your parents know exactly what they’re responsible for (and what they’re not).

If possible, try to limit the wedding talk around your parents if you’re not looking for their input. Change the topic when necessary. But remember to consider their perspective, and choose your battles. They’re excited, and they likely only want to help out of love, so try not to be too hard on them.

And if it helps get them to back off, make sure that you’re paying for everything yourself. If they’re not financially intertwined in the event, they will hopefully feel less entitled to weigh in on every decision.

Readers were appalled by the mom’s suggestion, noting that it was completely inappropriate

Finally, the author shared an update on the drama

Image credits: Nataliya Vaitkevich/Pexels (not the actual photo)