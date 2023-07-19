Brother Lets His Sister Cause A Minor Accident With His Car To Teach Her A Lesson

Many people, even those in the passenger seat, but especially behind the wheel of a certain means of transport, have felt it. The feeling of accelerated power, control, and freedom in a fast-moving vehicle and maybe the breeze of fresh air coming through the open window. It is easy to get caught up in the moment and forget about the no-nos in driving, which this Redditor’s 18-year-old sister, a freshly licensed driver, to the horror of her family, was constantly doing, to the point that her brother decided to take some pretty extreme measures to teach her a lesson.

A man took it Reddit to evaluate his way of demonstrating the aftermath of reckless driving to his little sister. The man explained that his sister has just recently gotten her driving license, and as it is clear from her behavior, thinks herself to already be an incredible driver.

After only 4 months of driving, the 18-year-old would put her phone between her thighs to be able to look at messages while driving. Naturally, the woman’s family was going nuts about her behavior, as the multiple attempts by her family members to discuss her reckless driving went with no effect.

With the whole situation in mind, her brother took his chance to get their message across, as he did not intervene when, after being distracted for almost the whole drive, his sister looked down at her phone and was about to ram into a lantern. After making sure they would not cause damage to other vehicles, the man just let his sister run straight into it.

Needless to say, it was a big shock to his sister as she sat completely in silence for 15 seconds until her brother asked if she will finally learn to leave her phone alone while driving. The sister was livid and could not believe that her brother would go this far as to let her damage his car in addition to making her cover half of the damage expenses that the insurance wouldn’t.

While the sum was just shy of $200, it still made his sister skip a trip with her friends and she did pay it immediately. The brother shared with Redditors that he was happy about his decision, as while his sister argued she would have learned it either way, he didn’t think so, adding to his point that distracted drivers are the worst.

Christy Bieber for Forbes noted that while most people think about a cell phone and texting when discussing distracted driving, it can go beyond these behaviors. As distinguished by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there can be three types of distracted driving, which include visual distractions, like looking at GPS or checking out scenery; manual distractions that cause a driver to remove their hand from a wheel, for example, eating something or changing a radio channel; and cognitive distractions that take the driver’s mind off of driving, like talking, daydreaming, or worrying about something.

As per the statistics, about 3,000 people die in auto accidents every year due to distracted driving in the United States, which is around 9 people daily, while cell phone use was involved in 12% of the total number of car accidents. The sister’s shock, as well as the damage done to the vehicle, was probably the price worth paying for making the woman more aware of the possible downside of reckless driving. And definitely took some guts for her brother to do it.

