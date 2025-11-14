Stay-At-Home Mom Mocks SIL’s College, She Claps Back By Asking How She’s Using Her “Better” Degree

ADVERTISEMENT

The funny thing about family is that even the smallest of things can spark massive drama. After all, these are the people who know us inside out and are well aware of what can trigger us. In fact, some people purposely use it as a weapon.

Speaking of triggers, this woman was super annoyed after her sister-in-law had the audacity to mock her university for not being “prestigious.” However, after she made a savage reply, she took it so personally that it shut her into silence. Scroll down to find out all the drama that followed!

More info: Reddit

Family members know exactly what triggers us, and sometimes, they can use it to belittle us

Graduates in black gowns holding diplomas tied with red ribbons, symbolizing college degrees and educational achievement.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s sister-in-law mocked her, claiming that her college campus was not “prestigious” enough

Stay-at-home mom confronts sister-in-law in a family dispute about college degrees and career choices.

Text excerpt discussing networking and a Business Analyst job, with a stay-at-home mom mocking sister-in-law’s college degree.

Text conversation about stay-at-home mom mocking sister-in-law's college degree and degree use questioned.

Image credits: Active_Storage_1275

Two women arguing indoors, illustrating conflict related to stay-at-home mom mocking sister-in-law's college degree.

Image credits: pressmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster retorted that the woman was not doing anything with her degree, as she was a stay-at-home mom, which really offended her

Text excerpt of a stay-at-home mom reconsidering a clash over college degrees and a tactless question from her sister-in-law.

Woman looking confused and holding head, illustrating stay-at-home mom reacting to college degree criticism.

Stay-at-home mom and sister-in-law in a tense conversation about college degrees and career success.

Text post reflecting on NTA votes and feelings about sister-in-law’s college and related comments.

Text discussing a stay-at-home mom uneasy about sister-in-law’s college degree criticism, aiming to mend relationship.

Text snippet describing a stay-at-home mom clapping back at sister-in-law about using her better college degree.

Image credits: Active_Storage_1275

Stay-at-home mom and sister-in-law having a serious conversation on a couch in a cozy living room setting.

Image credits: gorynvd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Their small tiff escalated so much that the poster started feeling bad about how she taunted her sister-in-law

Text excerpt about stay-at-home mom and sister-in-law discussing college degrees and career choices.

Text about stay-at-home mom mocking SIL’s college degree and clapping back about using a better degree.

Text message discussing a stay-at-home mom and sister-in-law clapping back about using a college degree.

Image credits: Active_Storage_1275

However, she updated that the two women apologized and made up as they realized how childish their behavior was

In today’s story, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she tells us about a small tiff she had with her sister-in-law. The thing is, she was visiting her in-laws with her husband and daughter, and they were all chatting about the importance of getting into a prestigious university. OP shared how she got her first job because the interviewer had also gone to her college.

Suddenly, her sister-in-law inquired about it, claiming that it was the University of Toronto, Mississauga campus, so “not the real one.” The woman boasted that she had gone to the real St. George campus. Well, when someone belittles us, it can be triggering. Even research emphasizes that belittling is a covert form of manipulation, which can draw an extreme reaction from people.

It definitely irked the poster, who clapped back, asking what she was doing with her degree. This was a sharp retort since the woman was a stay-at-home mom. It shut her up completely, as she said she chose this, and then refused to talk to the poster. Well, OP’s husband felt that she was really out of line, and even his sister texted him about the same thing.

The poster started feeling guilty about the whole situation and wondered whether she was really wrong to say such a thing. However, after she vented online, netizens put her at ease by claiming that the other woman was equally to blame. If you think about it, her comparison of the campuses was really quite unnecessary when the conversation was so different.

Young woman smiling and talking on phone at home, reflecting stay-at-home mom clapping back about college degree usage.

Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Studies have shown that there are many reasons why people belittle others. It might be because of their own low self-esteem, need to feel powerful or superior, or simply because they are jealous of the other person’s life and achievements. Who knows, the sister-in-law might actually be insecure about her own life when she looks at the poster juggling work and being a mom.

However, OP updated that she felt awful about how people were portraying the woman in a bad light. She said that she’s actually a great mom, and generally a good person. In fact, the poster had no clue what suddenly got into her that she passed the offensive remark. She felt that she was also too harsh on her.

Experts also stress that in such situations, it’s always best to be the “bigger person” and let it go. However, we are all humans in the end, not saints, and such things do bother us at times. The important thing is that OP wanted to make up with her sister-in-law, and they both apologized to each other. They also confessed how they admired each other as well.

Also, they ended up in tears while talking, but all’s well that ends well, I guess. The poster was definitely glad that they patched things up and let bygones be bygones. Well, that’s it from our end, dear readers. Now, we want to know your thoughts about the story. Do you agree with the Redditors’ verdict? Feel free to type away in the comments below!

Peeps online felt that the sister-in-law was quite entitled since she could dish it but not take it

Online discussion about stay-at-home mom mocking sister-in-law’s college degree and clapping back on its value.

Reddit comment discussing stay-at-home mom mocking sister-in-law's college and questioning use of a better degree.

Reddit comment discussing stay-at-home mom mocking sister-in-law's college and degree comparison debate.

Comment on a forum thread about a stay-at-home mom mocking sibling-in-law’s college degree and the witty clap back response.

Reddit comment discussing a stay-at-home mom clapping back at her SIL about college degrees and insults.

Reddit comment discussing stay-at-home mom mocking sister-in-law’s college and degree clap back.

Text post from online forum discussing stay-at-home mom mocking sister-in-law’s college degree and clapping back.

Comment on stay-at-home mom mocking sister-in-law’s college degree and clapping back on education value.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a stay-at-home mom mocking sister-in-law’s college degree and clapping back.

