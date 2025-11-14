Stay-At-Home Mom Mocks SIL’s College, She Claps Back By Asking How She’s Using Her “Better” Degree
The funny thing about family is that even the smallest of things can spark massive drama. After all, these are the people who know us inside out and are well aware of what can trigger us. In fact, some people purposely use it as a weapon.
Speaking of triggers, this woman was super annoyed after her sister-in-law had the audacity to mock her university for not being “prestigious.” However, after she made a savage reply, she took it so personally that it shut her into silence. Scroll down to find out all the drama that followed!
Family members know exactly what triggers us, and sometimes, they can use it to belittle us
The poster’s sister-in-law mocked her, claiming that her college campus was not “prestigious” enough
Image credits: Active_Storage_1275
The poster retorted that the woman was not doing anything with her degree, as she was a stay-at-home mom, which really offended her
Image credits: Active_Storage_1275
Their small tiff escalated so much that the poster started feeling bad about how she taunted her sister-in-law
Image credits: Active_Storage_1275
However, she updated that the two women apologized and made up as they realized how childish their behavior was
In today’s story, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she tells us about a small tiff she had with her sister-in-law. The thing is, she was visiting her in-laws with her husband and daughter, and they were all chatting about the importance of getting into a prestigious university. OP shared how she got her first job because the interviewer had also gone to her college.
Suddenly, her sister-in-law inquired about it, claiming that it was the University of Toronto, Mississauga campus, so “not the real one.” The woman boasted that she had gone to the real St. George campus. Well, when someone belittles us, it can be triggering. Even research emphasizes that belittling is a covert form of manipulation, which can draw an extreme reaction from people.
It definitely irked the poster, who clapped back, asking what she was doing with her degree. This was a sharp retort since the woman was a stay-at-home mom. It shut her up completely, as she said she chose this, and then refused to talk to the poster. Well, OP’s husband felt that she was really out of line, and even his sister texted him about the same thing.
The poster started feeling guilty about the whole situation and wondered whether she was really wrong to say such a thing. However, after she vented online, netizens put her at ease by claiming that the other woman was equally to blame. If you think about it, her comparison of the campuses was really quite unnecessary when the conversation was so different.
Studies have shown that there are many reasons why people belittle others. It might be because of their own low self-esteem, need to feel powerful or superior, or simply because they are jealous of the other person’s life and achievements. Who knows, the sister-in-law might actually be insecure about her own life when she looks at the poster juggling work and being a mom.
However, OP updated that she felt awful about how people were portraying the woman in a bad light. She said that she’s actually a great mom, and generally a good person. In fact, the poster had no clue what suddenly got into her that she passed the offensive remark. She felt that she was also too harsh on her.
Experts also stress that in such situations, it’s always best to be the “bigger person” and let it go. However, we are all humans in the end, not saints, and such things do bother us at times. The important thing is that OP wanted to make up with her sister-in-law, and they both apologized to each other. They also confessed how they admired each other as well.
Also, they ended up in tears while talking, but all’s well that ends well, I guess. The poster was definitely glad that they patched things up and let bygones be bygones. Well, that’s it from our end, dear readers. Now, we want to know your thoughts about the story. Do you agree with the Redditors’ verdict? Feel free to type away in the comments below!
Peeps online felt that the sister-in-law was quite entitled since she could dish it but not take it
"Don't dish it out if you can't take it." OP is NTA - she just matched SIL's snottiness and attitude, cuz you *know* SIL was denigrating OP's uni. Nice to see they both apologized.
