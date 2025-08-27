Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Lady Finally Gets Chance To Visit Fam After Year, Sis Expects Her To Spend 3 Days Of Week Babysitting
Tired young woman sitting on floor holding crying baby, showing stress of expected babysitting during family visit.
Entitled People, Relationships

Lady Finally Gets Chance To Visit Fam After Year, Sis Expects Her To Spend 3 Days Of Week Babysitting

You’re expected to go the extra mile for family but, if you don’t put down some boundaries, you might find your generosity being taken advantage of before too long. Yes, family helps family, but there have got to be some limits, surely?

One woman finally got the chance to fly back home with plans to relax and catch up with old friends after a year away. Then, her sister tried guilt tripping her into babysitting three kids for three days. She refused, but now she’s second-guessing her choice in the face of pushback from her family.

More info: Reddit

    Family helps family, but for this woman, her sister’s request for three days of babysitting while she was on holiday was too much to take

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After a year away, she’d finally managed to make it back to her hometown and had plans to just kick back and catch up with old friends

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Two days after she arrived though, her sister pulled her aside and asked her to babysit her nieces and nephew for three days

    Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The woman, who’s child-free by choice, told her sister she wouldn’t be doing that because she already had other plans

    Image credits: jaydubb88

    Now her parents are siding with her sister, prompting the woman to ask an online community if saying no to providing free childcare on her vacation was a jerk move

    After more than a year away, a 33-year-old OP finally flew across the country to spend some time with her parents, relax, and reconnect with old friends. However, her plans hit a snag when her older sister asked her to watch her three kids (ages 4, 8, and 10) for three whole days, just two days after OP arrived.

    OP adores her nieces and nephew but had to politely decline. Her vacation wasn’t meant to be a free nanny gig. She explained to her sister that she already had plans and really wanted time for herself. Instead of understanding, though, her sister turned cold, accusing her of being “selfish” and dismissing OP’s choice to remain child-free.

    To make matters worse, OP’s parents sided with her sister. They urged her to “just do it” to keep the peace, insisting “it’s only three days.” OP couldn’t help feeling a dreaded sense of déjà vu; back when she lived at home, she babysat constantly, multiple nights a week, without so much as a thank you.

    Now OP’s torn between guilt and frustration, wondering if she was wrong to finally set boundaries after years of unpaid childcare and standup for her time. She turned to an online community for support and advice, asking whether or not she overreacted.

    Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us in her post, her years of free childcare have set an unhealthy precedent her sister feels entitled to take advantage of. And the keyword here is entitled. If you’ve ever dealt with a family member who thinks the world always owes them a favor, you can probably relate. How can OP handle the guilt tripping, though? We went looking for answers.

    In his article for WebMD, Robin D. Stone writes that guilt trips typically happen in close relationships (family, friends, some co-workers) where you care about your connection as well as the person’s feelings and how your behavior affects them. That care is what a guilt-tripper zeroes in on: when they “guilt-trip” you, they’re using your emotional bond to manipulate you into doing something.

    According to Stone, guilt trips may seem trivial or annoying, but they can wreck relationships. Studies show they don’t actually convince people to change their behaviors, but rather make people feel obligated to change their behaviors against their will.

    In his article for Fatherly, Jeremy Brown suggests a few ways to respond when someone tries to guilt trip you, including setting boundaries, calling the guilt tripper out, not taking it personally, staying calm, being compassionate, and explaining how you’re feeling using “I” statements.  

    As a child-free person by choice, we say OP has every right to decide how she spends her own vacation. Her invisible labor of years past is no reason to assume she’ll be free to take over that role just because her sister wants some time off. The sooner she can shake the guilt tripping and replace it with empowerment, the better. 

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she should just cave and sacrifice three days of her hometown holiday, or tell her sister exactly where to get off? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the woman was not overreacting, and slammed her sister for assuming she’d just be free childcare

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out.When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out.When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    rosieetike avatar
    Tyke
    Tyke
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP should tell the parents she'll do it, but they won't see her again unless they visit her. She won't be back. She won't waste her one week being a free nanny.

