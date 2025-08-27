Lady Finally Gets Chance To Visit Fam After Year, Sis Expects Her To Spend 3 Days Of Week Babysitting

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re expected to go the extra mile for family but, if you don’t put down some boundaries, you might find your generosity being taken advantage of before too long. Yes, family helps family, but there have got to be some limits, surely?

One woman finally got the chance to fly back home with plans to relax and catch up with old friends after a year away. Then, her sister tried guilt tripping her into babysitting three kids for three days. She refused, but now she’s second-guessing her choice in the face of pushback from her family.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Family helps family, but for this woman, her sister’s request for three days of babysitting while she was on holiday was too much to take

Share icon

Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After a year away, she’d finally managed to make it back to her hometown and had plans to just kick back and catch up with old friends

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Two days after she arrived though, her sister pulled her aside and asked her to babysit her nieces and nephew for three days

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The woman, who’s child-free by choice, told her sister she wouldn’t be doing that because she already had other plans

Image credits: jaydubb88

ADVERTISEMENT

Now her parents are siding with her sister, prompting the woman to ask an online community if saying no to providing free childcare on her vacation was a jerk move

ADVERTISEMENT

After more than a year away, a 33-year-old OP finally flew across the country to spend some time with her parents, relax, and reconnect with old friends. However, her plans hit a snag when her older sister asked her to watch her three kids (ages 4, 8, and 10) for three whole days, just two days after OP arrived.

OP adores her nieces and nephew but had to politely decline. Her vacation wasn’t meant to be a free nanny gig. She explained to her sister that she already had plans and really wanted time for herself. Instead of understanding, though, her sister turned cold, accusing her of being “selfish” and dismissing OP’s choice to remain child-free.

To make matters worse, OP’s parents sided with her sister. They urged her to “just do it” to keep the peace, insisting “it’s only three days.” OP couldn’t help feeling a dreaded sense of déjà vu; back when she lived at home, she babysat constantly, multiple nights a week, without so much as a thank you.

Now OP’s torn between guilt and frustration, wondering if she was wrong to finally set boundaries after years of unpaid childcare and standup for her time. She turned to an online community for support and advice, asking whether or not she overreacted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: dikushin / Freepik (not the actual photo)

From what OP tells us in her post, her years of free childcare have set an unhealthy precedent her sister feels entitled to take advantage of. And the keyword here is entitled. If you’ve ever dealt with a family member who thinks the world always owes them a favor, you can probably relate. How can OP handle the guilt tripping, though? We went looking for answers.

In his article for WebMD, Robin D. Stone writes that guilt trips typically happen in close relationships (family, friends, some co-workers) where you care about your connection as well as the person’s feelings and how your behavior affects them. That care is what a guilt-tripper zeroes in on: when they “guilt-trip” you, they’re using your emotional bond to manipulate you into doing something.

According to Stone, guilt trips may seem trivial or annoying, but they can wreck relationships. Studies show they don’t actually convince people to change their behaviors, but rather make people feel obligated to change their behaviors against their will.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his article for Fatherly, Jeremy Brown suggests a few ways to respond when someone tries to guilt trip you, including setting boundaries, calling the guilt tripper out, not taking it personally, staying calm, being compassionate, and explaining how you’re feeling using “I” statements.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a child-free person by choice, we say OP has every right to decide how she spends her own vacation. Her invisible labor of years past is no reason to assume she’ll be free to take over that role just because her sister wants some time off. The sooner she can shake the guilt tripping and replace it with empowerment, the better.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think she should just cave and sacrifice three days of her hometown holiday, or tell her sister exactly where to get off? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the woman was not overreacting, and slammed her sister for assuming she’d just be free childcare

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT