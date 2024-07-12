ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Craig is a well-known comic artist famous for his funny "They Can Talk" comics about animals. To explore different and more unusual jokes, he started a new Instagram account called jimmytried. This lets him share quirky and sometimes darker humor that doesn't fit his main series.

Jimmy likes to create single-panel comics that tell a joke with just one drawing and a line of text, and sometimes with no text at all. Inspired by his work for The New Yorker, he's now trying out longer stories. Fans can see all his work and get a peek behind the scenes on his Patreon, where he shares both his animal comics and his single-panel jokes.

#1

New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

jimmytried

Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
Community Member
17 hours ago

Well, sonflower, when two flowers love each other...

    #2

    jimmytried

    jimmytried Report

    #3

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #4

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #5

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #6

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #7

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    kristiflanigan avatar
    LizzieBoredom
    LizzieBoredom
    Community Member
    18 hours ago

    The Hoarders team finally lost patience with Bernice.

    #8

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #9

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    rickrose_1 avatar
    Rick Rose
    Rick Rose
    Community Member
    13 hours ago

    Dracula turns to the man. "I know what you're thinking, but somehow, that one is actually NOT mine, and I may have more questions than you do."

    #10

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #11

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #12

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #13

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #14

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #15

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #16

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #17

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #18

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    samjuan_1 avatar
    Sam Juan
    Sam Juan
    Community Member
    17 hours ago

    Why? You're just going to push it back down agai... Ohh.

    #19

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    #20

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    5 hours ago

    It's not a non-stop trip. Goes to two chemical plants, packaging and labeling en route.

    #21

    New One-Panel Comics By Jimmy Craig That Prove Humor Is Everywhere

    jimmytried

