Jimmy Craig is a well-known comic artist famous for his funny "They Can Talk" comics about animals. To explore different and more unusual jokes, he started a new Instagram account called jimmytried. This lets him share quirky and sometimes darker humor that doesn't fit his main series.

Jimmy likes to create single-panel comics that tell a joke with just one drawing and a line of text, and sometimes with no text at all. Inspired by his work for The New Yorker, he's now trying out longer stories. Fans can see all his work and get a peek behind the scenes on his Patreon, where he shares both his animal comics and his single-panel jokes.

More info: Instagram | x.com