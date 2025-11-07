ADVERTISEMENT

A US singer didn’t know she had gotten married to Malaysia’s former king. And now she doesn’t know how to get a divorce.

Brittany Porter’s love story with Sultan Muhammad V started out like a modern fairytale. But now she is desperately searching for ways to officially separate from the Sultan, who married three other women before her.

Highlights Brittany Porter had a whirlwind romance with the former king of Malaysia and Sultan of the country’s Kelantan region.

Soon after they first met, Muhammad V showered her with expensive gifts and sponsored her friends’ trips.

She had no idea they were officially getting married when they landed in Oman together.

“I deserve a proper divorce, a proper apology,” the 30-year-old singer said.

RELATED:

Brittany Porter didn’t know she had gotten married to Malaysia’s former king, and now doesn’t know how to get a divorce

Singer with Malaysia’s ex-king posing together indoors, highlighting the accidental marriage and divorce demand situation.

Share icon

Image credits: its.brook.lynn

Brittany Porter, who makes music under the stage name Brook Lynn, said she met Muhammad V through mutual friends in New York in January 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reigned as the king of Malaysia from 2016 until he was abdicated in 2019. He then resumed his duties as Sultan of Malaysia’s Kelantan region, a role he first took up in 2010 after his father Ismail Petra became incapacitated due to a stroke.

Singer posing in a floral dress in a hallway, linked to Malaysia’s ex-king and demanding a proper divorce.

Share icon

Image credits: its.brook.lynn

Brittany said she quickly felt a connection with the Sultan when they first met.

“We had this instant chemistry and good banter,” she told South China Morning Post.

She found herself attracted to his intelligence and “cute British accent,” she said.

Soon after they first met, Muhammad V showered her with expensive gifts and sponsored her friends’ trips

Singer wearing sunglasses and hat taking a selfie with a man on a boat, relating to Malaysia’s ex-king divorce news.

Share icon

Image credits: its.brook.lynn

ADVERTISEMENT

It didn’t take long for their relationship to blossom, with Muhammad V showering her with lavish gifts and paying for her friends’ extravagant trips.

“He flew me and my friends all around the world. He was so generous, the nicest hotels, giving my friends the best treatment, experiences and gifts,” she said.

“He loves hotels, he probably spent millions on them for our trips,” she added.

Singer with dramatic eye makeup having hair styled, representing singer who says she accidentally married Malaysia’s ex-king.

Share icon

Image credits: its.brook.lynn

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he spoiled her with lavish gifts, they only took their first overseas trip together in April, 2024, shortly after he proposed to her, the singer said.

Brittany thought they landed in Oman to celebrate their engagement with a small religious ceremony.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brook Lynn (@its.brook.lynn)

It was much later that she realized the ceremony, a ‘nikah,’ was actually a legal marriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

A nikah is a legally and religiously binding agreement of marriage between two individuals under Islamic law.

The singer said she was blindsided when the religious ceremony in Oman wound up being an official marriage

Close-up of a hand wearing a diamond ring, representing singer who accidentally married Malaysia’s ex-king seeking divorce.

Share icon

Image credits: its.brook.lynn

Comment from Rafiq Zali discussing a singer who accidentally married Malaysia’s ex-king and seeks a proper divorce.

Brittany said she had no idea the religious ceremony in Oman meant she was officially becoming the Sultan’s fourth wife.

ADVERTISEMENT

He currently has two spouses, including the singer.

“In my culture, the big ceremony is a wedding, which we planned for January 2025. So I was confused,” she told the outlet.

“In Oman they brought an imam out and I did the whole conversion, but he didn’t teach me all that much about Islam,” she added.

Singer discussing her toxic marriage and demanding a proper divorce from Malaysia’s ex-king in her music video.

Share icon

Image credits: its.brook.lynn

ADVERTISEMENT

Upon returning back to Malaysia, Brittany was formally referred to as “Che Puan,” a formal title given to the non-royal spouses of royal family members.

But things weren’t rosy for long as the couple began experiencing issues early on.

The couple began having arguments over her extravagant spending habits, and thing worsened after a miscarriage

Handwritten welcome note addressed to a royal guest at Mandarin Oriental Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: its.brook.lynn

Brittany said the Sultan often argued with her about her lavish expenses. Their relationship became even more tense after the singer suffered a miscarriage in July, 2024.

Things escalated to a point where Muhammad V reportedly stopped picking up her calls or replying to messages.

Luxurious dining room with crystal chandeliers and ornate chairs, reflecting a story about singer and Malaysia’s ex-king marriage.

Share icon

Image credits: its.brook.lynn

In an effort to confront him, the wife traveled to Malaysia, only to find out that he went off to Singapore. He had also blocked her on all platforms, completely cutting off contact with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

With no other choice left, Brittany began sharing her story online and being more vocal about her predicament.

“I never received any kind of closure and accountability. I deserve a proper divorce, a proper apology,” she said.

Brittany said she is now in her “villain era” and wants a “proper divorce”

Contract document showing wedding agreement details for singer and Malaysia’s ex-king with deposit and budget terms.

Share icon

Image credits: its.brook.lynn

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing proper divorce and division of assets related to singer who married Malaysia’s ex-king accidentally.

Since their split, Brittany has been focusing on her music and even released two songs. She also has hopes of releasing an album by the beginning of next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like I’m in my villain era right now,” she told the Daily Mail.

“Going through all of this,” she continued, “it really put me on a different path.”

Portrait of Malaysia’s ex-king wearing traditional royal attire with medals and a cream-colored decorative hat.

Share icon

Image credits: Kelantan University of Malaysia

Woman wearing a jeweled crown and elegant gown, reportedly involved in a marriage with Malaysia’s ex-king demanding divorce.

Share icon

Image credits: Tuan Zamzamie

Muhammad V first tied the knot with Tengku Zubaidah binti Tengku Norudin, 45, and was married from 2004 to 2008.

He then married Russian beauty queen Oxana Andreevna Voevodina (who was known as Rihana Petra during their marriage), from 2018 to 2019. They welcomed a son in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sultan has been married to Sultanah Nur Diana Petra Abdullah since 2010 and were publicly seen together in September on his 56th birthday.

Netizens had strong reactions to the singer’s story

Text message on a social media post mentioning unknowingly marrying a Malaysian sultan, related to singer divorce demand.

Comment from Jocelyn F. Hild about singer’s accidental marriage to Malaysia’s ex-king and issues with proper divorce.

Comment saying even I married Monalisa unknowingly and she got framed, referencing accidental marriage and divorce demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Facebook comment by Mark Spartacus saying beauty marries money with a smiling emoji reacting to singer marriage rumors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Eddie Hough questioning if saying yes to a ceremony implies intending to marry, related to singer and Malaysia’s ex-king.

Comment on social media mentioning unknowingly marrying someone, related to singer and Malaysia’s ex-king divorce demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post discussing singer who accidentally married Malaysia’s ex-king and demands proper divorce.

Screenshot of a social media comment joking about a singer demanding a proper divorce from Malaysia’s ex-king.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on social media, discussing singer who says she accidentally married Malaysia’s ex-king and wants a proper divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Facebook comment saying Just say I divorce you 3 times, related to singer demanding a proper divorce from Malaysia’s ex-king.

Comment screenshot showing a user joking about a singer accidentally marrying Malaysia’s ex-king and seeking a proper divorce.

Comment mentioning accidental marriage to a Malaysian ex-king, seeking a proper divorce, shown in a social media post.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook comment by David Thompson saying We've all done it in a simple chat bubble, related to singer accidentally marrying Malaysia’s ex-king.

Comment by Rina Bush mentioning guessing Cinder-Ella left alone after midnight with a broken pumpkin emoji.

Woman commenting on social media, reacting to story about singer accidentally marrying Malaysia’s ex-king seeking divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Admas Koh saying the ending of the fairy tale is they never lived happily ever after on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT