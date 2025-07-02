“Think You’re Good With Words?”: Try To Simplify 29 Fancy Words In This Vocabulary Challenge
Do people actually talk like that?
Some use big words. Others just say it how it is. Big words aren’t always better – it’s often just about knowing what they mean in plain language.
In this quiz, you’ll see 29 sentences with one fancy word in each. Your job is to pick the simple word that fits the sentence.
Time to begin! 📝🔤
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Brainy Center and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Yaroslav Shuraev
•
Progress:
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 29
|
|
|
/ 29
|
Oh dear God. We really are getting dumber if these words are considered fancy.
Oh dear God. We really are getting dumber if these words are considered fancy.
31
2