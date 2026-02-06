Simplicity: Here’s A Tutorial For My Beautiful Under The Sea Acrylic Pour Painting
In this video, I will reuse one of my canvases, and I will reuse paint that dripped off my canvas from a previous pour.
I went for simplicity here, because I'm sick and tired of today's trends, where everything has to be spectacular and something new… Sometimes we just have to slow down and find beauty in simple things.
Besides my scope of paint, I use those:
Amsterdam Prussian Blue
Custom mixed Metallic green
Amsterdam Greenish blue
DecoArt Extreme sheen Aquamarine
Amsterdam Turquoise green
DecoArt Extreme sheen 24K Gold
Pearl white mix
More info: youtu.be | Instagram
