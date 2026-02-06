Simplicity: Here's A Tutorial For My Beautiful Under The Sea Acrylic Pour Painting

ADVERTISEMENT

In this video, I will reuse one of my canvases, and I will reuse paint that dripped off my canvas from a previous pour.

I went for simplicity here, because I'm sick and tired of today's trends, where everything has to be spectacular and something new… Sometimes we just have to slow down and find beauty in simple things.

Besides my scope of paint, I use those:

Amsterdam Prussian Blue

Custom mixed Metallic green

Amsterdam Greenish blue

DecoArt Extreme sheen Aquamarine

Amsterdam Turquoise green

DecoArt Extreme sheen 24K Gold

Pearl white mix

More info: youtu.be | Instagram

