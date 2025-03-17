ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Mathematics is probably one of those school subjects where either we or our classmates have felt like hostages at least once. Right? Jokes aside, numbers, logic, and units of measurement are very valuable and necessary. We probably could not go a day without mathematics. So, perhaps it was worth being a mathematics hostage at least once?

This time, we have prepared a measurements quiz. Get ready, because it’s going to be way different than it was in school. You’ll need to guess the height or length of 20 famous landmarks and objects in very silly, weird, and strange units.

We hope you are ready to have some measurement fun. Let’s go! 🚀

RELATED:

Image credits: Samuel Sandoval