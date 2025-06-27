Woman’s Had It With SIL’s Annoying Questions, Decides To Answer Honestly To Shut Her Up For Once

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to family, you’re expected to go the extra mile, but things can get complicated once in-laws get involved. A sibling’s decision to bring someone who was once a perfect stranger into the family permanently can have far-reaching consequences if boundaries get thrown out the door.

One woman, whose sister-in-law is in the habit of asking a lot of annoying questions whenever she gets told no, decided enough was enough and started answering her with brutally honest responses. Now, she’s wondering if that makes her a jerk.

More info: Reddit

Family dynamics can take a sharp turn once in-laws get involved, as this woman found out fast

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her sister-in-law has a bad habit of asking a lot of stupid questions whenever she’s told no

Image credits: freepik / Frepeik (not the actual photo)

Apparently, her sister-in-law has no clue about boundaries and simply feels entitled to everyone’s space and time

Image credits: 97kasunifernando / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Having had enough of the endless questions, the woman decided to start answering her sister-in-law with brutal honesty

Image credits: Glittering_Buyer_634

Now, the woman’s brother is mad at her, so she’s turned to netizens to ask if being straight with her sister-in-law makes her a jerk

Some people think “no” is a suggestion—not a boundary. OP shared how her sister-in-law, Ellie, never seems to grasp that other people’s time isn’t hers. Ellie doesn’t drive (but expects others to shuttle her), overplans everyone’s weekends, and gets offended when people refuse her demands. Her default reaction? Guilt-tripping questions and passive-aggressive follow-ups.

OP tried to talk to her nicely at first. She explained that “no” is a complete sentence, and constant questioning isn’t endearing—it’s exhausting. Ellie, however, insisted she was “just a curious person.” So, OP changed tactics. If Ellie needed answers so badly, she’d give her brutally honest ones with no sugarcoating, and no diplomacy, just cold, hard facts.

When Ellie asked for weekend babysitting, she got 100% honesty. OP simply explained that her time, sleep, and peace were more important than being a free babysitter. Another time, Ellie planned a last-minute family cabin trip and was shocked when no one could go. When she asked why, she was basically told, “Because I’ve got plans to hang out with people I actually like.”

Ellie’s husband, Ben, didn’t take it well. He accused OP of humiliating his wife, but she wasn’t having it. As far as she was concerned, Ellie was doing it to herself by refusing to respect boundaries. The conclusion? If she doesn’t want to be embarrassed, she should stop with the endless, maddening questions.

Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

From what OP tells us in her post, Ellie seems to be a classic narcissist. So, besides being blunt, what else can OP do to cope with her? We went looking for answers.

In her article for BetterUp, Elizabeth Perry writes that while interacting with a narcissist is annoying at best, at worst, they can be downright destructive—affecting your mood, physical well-being, and sense of self-worth.

According to Perry, navigating a relationship with someone affected by narcissism isn’t easy, especially if they’re a family member or loved one. To deal with a narcissist, she suggests learning about narcissism, establishing and maintaining boundaries, grey rocking them, insisting on actions and not promises, avoiding direct confrontation, and practicing calming skills so you’re less likely to lose your cool.

In their article for Healthline, Ann Pietrangelo and Rachael Ajmera write that the term narcissist is tossed around frequently, but it’s important to remember that narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a legitimate mental health condition that can create significant challenges for the person living with it.

While it’s important to set boundaries and communicate clearly, confronting people with NPD or narcissistic tendencies about their behavior is unlikely to help, since they can be hypersensitive to criticism and may react with hostility, rage, or aggression when confronted.

We think OP’s suggestion that Ben have a word with Ellie about her ignorance of boundaries is probably the best path forward for everyone concerned. After all, she’s his wife, so maybe he can get through to her in a way she can actually comprehend. And if she’s got questions, he can be the one to deal with them for once.

What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her being blunt makes her a jerk, or is her brutal honesty the ideal tactic? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers had some choice advice and swiftly concluded the original poster’s brutal honesty doesn’t make her a jerk

