Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s Had It With SIL’s Annoying Questions, Decides To Answer Honestly To Shut Her Up For Once
Woman in denim shirt showing annoyed expression, expressing frustration with SILu2019s annoying questions outdoors on city street.
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman’s Had It With SIL’s Annoying Questions, Decides To Answer Honestly To Shut Her Up For Once

Open list comments 7
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

7

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to family, you’re expected to go the extra mile, but things can get complicated once in-laws get involved. A sibling’s decision to bring someone who was once a perfect stranger into the family permanently can have far-reaching consequences if boundaries get thrown out the door.

One woman, whose sister-in-law is in the habit of asking a lot of annoying questions whenever she gets told no, decided enough was enough and started answering her with brutally honest responses. Now, she’s wondering if that makes her a jerk. 

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Family dynamics can take a sharp turn once in-laws get involved, as this woman found out fast

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her sister-in-law has a bad habit of asking a lot of stupid questions whenever she’s told no

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik / Frepeik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Apparently, her sister-in-law has no clue about boundaries and simply feels entitled to everyone’s space and time

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: 97kasunifernando / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Having had enough of the endless questions, the woman decided to start answering her sister-in-law with brutal honesty

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Now, the woman’s brother is mad at her, so she’s turned to netizens to ask if being straight with her sister-in-law makes her a jerk

    Some people think “no” is a suggestion—not a boundary. OP shared how her sister-in-law, Ellie, never seems to grasp that other people’s time isn’t hers. Ellie doesn’t drive (but expects others to shuttle her), overplans everyone’s weekends, and gets offended when people refuse her demands. Her default reaction? Guilt-tripping questions and passive-aggressive follow-ups.

    OP tried to talk to her nicely at first. She explained that “no” is a complete sentence, and constant questioning isn’t endearing—it’s exhausting. Ellie, however, insisted she was “just a curious person.” So, OP changed tactics. If Ellie needed answers so badly, she’d give her brutally honest ones with no sugarcoating, and no diplomacy, just cold, hard facts.

    When Ellie asked for weekend babysitting, she got 100% honesty. OP simply explained that her time, sleep, and peace were more important than being a free babysitter. Another time, Ellie planned a last-minute family cabin trip and was shocked when no one could go. When she asked why, she was basically told, “Because I’ve got plans to hang out with people I actually like.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ellie’s husband, Ben, didn’t take it well. He accused OP of humiliating his wife, but she wasn’t having it. As far as she was concerned, Ellie was doing it to herself by refusing to respect boundaries. The conclusion? If she doesn’t want to be embarrassed, she should stop with the endless, maddening questions.

    Image credits: kues1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    From what OP tells us in her post, Ellie seems to be a classic narcissist. So, besides being blunt, what else can OP do to cope with her? We went looking for answers.

    In her article for BetterUp, Elizabeth Perry writes that while interacting with a narcissist is annoying at best, at worst, they can be downright destructive—affecting your mood, physical well-being, and sense of self-worth. 

    According to Perry, navigating a relationship with someone affected by narcissism isn’t easy, especially if they’re a family member or loved one. To deal with a narcissist, she suggests learning about narcissism, establishing and maintaining boundaries, grey rocking them, insisting on actions and not promises, avoiding direct confrontation, and practicing calming skills so you’re less likely to lose your cool. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In their article for Healthline, Ann Pietrangelo and Rachael Ajmera write that the term narcissist is tossed around frequently, but it’s important to remember that narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) is a legitimate mental health condition that can create significant challenges for the person living with it.

    While it’s important to set boundaries and communicate clearly, confronting people with NPD or narcissistic tendencies about their behavior is unlikely to help, since they can be hypersensitive to criticism and may react with hostility, rage, or aggression when confronted.

    We think OP’s suggestion that Ben have a word with Ellie about her ignorance of boundaries is probably the best path forward for everyone concerned. After all, she’s his wife, so maybe he can get through to her in a way she can actually comprehend. And if she’s got questions, he can be the one to deal with them for once.

    What would you do if you found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think her being blunt makes her a jerk, or is her brutal honesty the ideal tactic? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers had some choice advice and swiftly concluded the original poster’s brutal honesty doesn’t make her a jerk

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    7
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    7

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Next time she asks a question. Just reply 'No.' When the follow up questions arise, "I refer you to my previous answer." Offer no emotion, positive or negative, just a simple, 'No'.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the comment that says to turn it back on SIL + ask her a bunch of questions. 😁 P.S. Bro needs to have a neutral 3d party sit him down + explain exactly what manipulative BS his wife is pulling cuz he'll never believe any family members. He just thinks they're "rude" and/or "mean."

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Next time she asks a question. Just reply 'No.' When the follow up questions arise, "I refer you to my previous answer." Offer no emotion, positive or negative, just a simple, 'No'.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I like the comment that says to turn it back on SIL + ask her a bunch of questions. 😁 P.S. Bro needs to have a neutral 3d party sit him down + explain exactly what manipulative BS his wife is pulling cuz he'll never believe any family members. He just thinks they're "rude" and/or "mean."

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT