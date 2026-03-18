Guy Sick Of SIL Shoving Her Baby-Hating Propaganda Down His Throat, Threatens To Kick Her Out

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Most childfree people have no problem with kids at all, but just don’t want to have any themselves. There is a small section, though, that simply can’t stand to be around children, and unfortunately, they’re always the most vocal about their dislike.

This is what one couple faced because their relative hated kids and kept putting their 10-month-old son down. Her hatred became even more extreme after she moved in with them, and she said some pretty nasty things, which made her brother-in-law snap.

More info: Reddit

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Things can go awry if people with kids and childfree folks are always trying to push their agenda

Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that he didn’t like his sister-in-law that much because she was quite bratty and was open about her dislike of kids, especially his 10-month-old son

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Image credits: SkelDry / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even though the young woman kept putting down the couple’s decision to have a child, they let her move in with them after her lease was up

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, the woman kept insulting the couple’s child and even told them they shouldn’t have had one, which angered the poster, who told her to get therapy

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Image credits: finallyfedup002

The poster even threatened to kick his sister-in-law out, which his in-laws didn’t like, and they tried to justify her actions by saying she was still “young and dumb”

It’s clear that the OP didn’t really like his sister-in-law too much because she always made her child-free status known and kept talking about how much she despised children. He also felt that she was very bratty and quick to put other people down just because they didn’t follow her views about hating kids.

According to experts, most people who choose not to have children don’t really care about other people’s decision to procreate. It’s only a select few who can’t stand kids and have to make their opinions known, which can then cause problems with friends or loved ones who end up getting offended.

This is exactly what the poster kept facing because, right from the start, his sister-in-law made it known how grossed out she felt about their pregnancy. She also threw a fit after they had the kid and sent a few pictures of their baby boy. Even when the child became a bit older, she refused to spend time with him and called him “annoying” and “needy.”

It definitely seems like the childfree sister had been going out of her way to insult the couple and their child. That’s why many experienced moms state that most childless folks don’t care if other people have kids, but some can’t stand the decision and have to make their negative opinions known in order to get attention.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, even though the couple decided to put their differences aside and let the young woman move in, she still kept putting down their son. For the slightest reasons, she’d complain about him, make gagging noises when he was being fed, and basically made the couple uncomfortable enough to not want her around.

The poster tried his best to put up with her behavior, but he couldn’t understand why she kept being so mean instead of simply respecting their choice. He also mentioned that if someone disliked kids or didn’t want them, he would have no problem with it as long as they didn’t go out of their way to talk about it.

As most parents can agree, having very extreme child-free friends can be tough to deal with, especially if they’re always being negative about kids. In such cases, it might be better to just take space from toxic friends like this, if they don’t seem to recognize how harmful their behavior truly is.

The OP also decided that enough was enough and that he no longer wanted to listen to his sister-in-law’s rude rants. That’s when he confronted her about her behavior and told her that she needs to get therapy for her negativity, and that if she doesn’t stop, he’d kick her out of their house.

What do you think about the man’s threats, and how would you have handled this situation if you were in his place? Do share your honest thoughts with us.

People were shocked by the young woman’s toxic behavior and felt that she needed a reality check