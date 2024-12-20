Redditors have been talking about traits like these, and we’ve rounded up their most interesting takes for you below. Scroll down to see if you agree and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

But sometimes, there are little signs that give away someone’s genuine kindness right from the start.

When we meet someone new, it can take a while to get to know them and decide if we can trust them. And that’s totally fine—it’s a smart move to take your time.

#1 They’re polite to people they have authority over.

#2 They are the one in the group who stops and waits for you while you to tie your shoe or they hold the door as the rest of the group keeps moving.

#3 People who are able to laugh at themselves, especially after falling down in public, oh and they are totally okay with others laughing as well because sometimes it's just silly being human.

#4 They do good things for others without expecting something in return.

#5 They authentically apologize when they are wrong or when they make a mistake without anyone asking them to. They can let go of ego for the sake of what is right. On the opposite side of the same coin, they have a forgiving nature.

#6 That guy or girl that tries to integrate you in conversations in a pretty organic and not showing off way. Specially when you’re introvert.

#7 Complimenting people behind their back.

#8 Their genuine kindness towards those weaker than themselves.



Animals immediately feel comfortable around them.

#9 When they are kind to cashiers and servers

#10 When they pick up other peoples trash without making a big deal about it.

#11 Got a cancer diagnosis in January. I had just started dating this woman, she came with me to my first appointment for chemo. I'm thinking to myself as I'm sitting there, this is it she is gonna bail so quick once the side effects start. She was there for me. Every. Single. Time. Made it through the treatments, and now I'm cancer free and married her in August.

#12 They are able to be happy for other people. It’s a vanishing skill these days to be able to just honestly be happy for someone who succeeds and not be snarky about it.

#13 They treat people that cannot do anything for them very well.

#14 They intervene when someone is being a jacka*s to someone else.

#15 One of my favorite sayings is “Principles only mean something if you stand up for them when it’s inconvenient.” When people stand up for what’s right at a time when it isn’t convenient, that’s a good person.

#16 They don't need a list of rules nor exterior validation in order to make decisions for the sake of greater good.



Good people don't not commit armed burglary because its *illegal* - they don't commit armed burglary because it's a s****y human thing to do.

#17 I’m a kind person but my guy? He’s a GOOD man. No one will scroll far enough to read this so why not brag on him.



My partner is almost 50, big quiet man. Been working in construction for over 30 years. He hires subs to do a lot of the specialized jobs, like painters. He’s been hiring these painters as long as he’s been in the business. About a week or so ago, the owners of the home they are building were having a party holiday party for the crew, interior designer, and architect. My partner got an igloo mug and Christmas card, inside was a nice bonus, in cash. He thanked them and went to check on the rest of the crew. He noticed all the “main” crew got the igloo mug and a card, with some cash, except the 5 painters. They just got igloo mugs, which is fine, the owners didn’t need to give anyone ANYTHING that’s on the business they work for. But my guy knows these guys. This year they had lost the owner of the painting business and the father of one of them. 2 of the guys just started families. They are like his main crew! He took his bonus, gave each of them some of the money and wished them a Merry Christmas. They tried to refuse. They told him they were fine. But my quiet guy, did what he does best, ignored them and walked off. No need for props or thank yous. Just a good heart.



THAT IS A GOOD MAN.

#18 They fill you in / include you in an existing convo that you’ve just joined.

#19 They share their favourite food with you. I don't know what it is but I really appreciate the food sharing.

#20 Here's one, you mention: "man I have to get to this location" and the person goes "oh dw, I can give you a ride."



For no reason but to be nice.



You'll notice a LOT of people never offer this, good people do.

#21 Being kind to animals, they don't judge us nor give something of monetary value in return. The only reason to be kind to them is because you're kind.

#22 Actively listening to you as you’re talking



Engaging in conversations that you’ve started or are interested in



Will show up when they say are coming



Can turn down your event, without being a d**k about it (saying yes then not showing up or using an excuse to not go).

#23 The one guy in high school who’s friends with the “weird”, quiet kids and the “popular” kids at the same time.



Just treating everyone with respect, even when others don’t do the same.

#24 It's easy to be a good person when things are easy.



A true good person will remain good when they are angry, or scared, etc. If your morals evaporate under stress, you don't actually have morals.

#25 They attract good people, regardless of social income or ranking. It was the first sign I had that my SO was a good person. He was very liked at work as a manager and whenever he had friends around, they all seemed to have good energy (like good values and qualities). Also, people felt comfortable enough to share personal things with him. I did. I worked a year with him and the feeling that he was good just got stronger with time. 8 years-ish later, I was spot on on my character judgement. Not only is he a good person and partner, he is an awesome dad as well :).

#26 They treat 'ugly' and 'fat' people like people. So many times as a big person I've been overlooked and literally cut out of group conversations because of my size (had confirmation of this not guessing). The good person would always bring me into the conversation and talk to me outside of the group.

#27 Doesn’t cancel plans unnecessarily.

#28 They ask you about something you told them before to see how things are going. They remember little bits of information about you and ask you about it.

#29 Their default expectation is that people are generally good.





I don't mean that they're naive, they're aware that some people are a******s, that crime happens. But they don't automatically assume strangers are up to no good, that people are trying to screw them over. They're willing to extend a bit of grace when someone is a.bit rude (maybe that person is just having an off day).

#30 I have a friend who got hurt a while ago, needed hospitalization. She came back to her home after surgery, and family members were helping her, friends were helping her, etc. She can hardly move, body/legs all tore up.



During this time, one of her friends -- a guy who I assumed was just sort of a simp and probably would be scarce until she was "hot" again -- showed up at her house while we were there helping her. He said "hi," and then went into the kitchen and cleaned it. Then he made her favorite meal, boxed it up, put it in the fridge, told her it was there when she needed it, cleaned up any mess, and said, "bye."



He literally showed up to talk to no one, just to clean and leave her something nice, and never made a big deal, didn't even disrupt our conversations. After he left we wandered into the kitchen to find it spotless, even the pot he used for cooking was washed and put away. Seems he tidied up the entry way too.



I suppose he might still be a simp, but if he is, he's not asking for attention, and he's super helpful. I've decided I think he's great.



**EDIT:** Since in the replies someone completely misunderstood my post, I'm going to clarify. I am not suggesting that because a guy made a woman her favorite meal that he is a simp. I am not suggesting that because he did something nice, he is a simp. No. I am suggesting that his *previous behavior* gave me the impression that he is a simp, but that now I think he might just be trying to be a genuine friend. In other words, him making the favorite meal, or doing something nice, made me more inclined to think he is just a "good person" as OP asked for.



So, why do I say he seemed to be a simp? Well, she is very pretty and has a boyfriend, and a cluster of other "hanging on" guys that sorta are in her orbit. This other guy, our kitchen-cleaning main character? He would come over multiple times a week, after his job, and just hang out at their house, and try to subtly engage with her, in front of her boyfriend. Because the boys were friends, the boyfriend mostly said nothing, and didn't want to tell her who she could have as friends. But a lot of the other guy's behavior was sus. For example, although these people are in their late 20s and early 30s, this kitchen cleaning guy would do juvenile things like steal her keys and then have her chase him around the house trying to get it back. At one point, he ran into her bedroom with the keys and the two of them were giggling in there while I sat in another room with the boyfriend who just looked... uncomfortable. I ended up "checking" on them and just grabbing the keys and giving them back to her.



And I would note that she was not encouraging the behavior, despite her running around giggling. *She is very oblivious* and is constantly blindsided when guys profess their love for her. She'll say really oblivious things when they profess their love, such as, "But I've had a boyfriend this entire time!" We've had to, many times, tell her that some guys just like to hang around on the fringes, hoping to be the rebound partner when she breaks up with her main guy. We had to spend a few days comforting her once, when she lost a friend who was in love with her, because he told her that he couldn't stand to see her happy with another guy and was going no contact. She was devastated, because she had known him for years and assumed they were genuine friends, no sexual/romantic anything.



Kitchen-cleaning guy has offered her backrubs (to which I just chimed in, "I think her boyfriend can do that"), sits on chat waiting for her to log on, gets interested in whatever show is her current favorite so they can talk about it, etc. Most of it is harmless, and maybe even has good intentions behind it, but putting it all together led me to think, "simp." But now, seeing him repeatedly do kind things and ask for no attention and/or no time -- he just helps and leaves -- I'm more inclined to think he's just a genuine friend. Maybe he had some bad boundaries previously, but my opinion about him is changing. Which was the point of my story.

#31 I was one of 40 or so people from my church feeding the homeless at the Salvation Army shelter one night. I dumped a bag of dinner rolls into a bowl. "Don't just dump them", our group leader said; "presentation is important".



I rearranged them nicely. Treating everyone with respect, be they guests in your home or homeless people in a shelter, is a mark of a genuinely good person.

#32 Getting mistreated

in my experience, people with the best hearts are done the dirtiest by other people.

so if u see someone get mistreated, they might be incredibly kind themselves.

#33 When you’re in a conversation with multiple people and you keep getting interrupted and they say something like “wait, were you saying about ___?” to make sure you’re included and to signify that they are listening.

#34 I work with second graders (ages 7/8) and I can sum them up in two ways. When they notice someone cry or feel left out they will either

A.) make fun of/tease the kid who is upset (ex. “Bro is really crying over nothing”)

B.) feel genuinely sorry and give them something (ex. Part of their snack or draw them a picture).

#35 They always put their shopping carts away.

#36 They use their turn signal every time and properly.

#37 They pick up their dog poop out on a walk, even when no one is looking.

#38 They can't imitate a convincing evil laugh.

#39 They clean the lint out of the dryer when they are done, because they leave it like they'd like to find it.

#40 Shares umbrellas in the rain.

#41 When they’re dropping you off, they wait until you get inside before leaving.

#42 When they talk about politics they get upset about how its going to affect even the people spreading the misinformation …. That takes an overabundance of empathy for a fellow human being.