#1 My boss who keeps telling us how we should travel around the world to expand our views on life .And I quote " By the time I was 20 I've already been around the world twice you guys should get out there and explore".

#2 For special events they already have the appropriate blazer, suit or dress without having to buy one.

#3 Your dad driving you to school in a Rolls Royce daily.

#4 My friend lived in a house that was so huge it had two adresses ( Street xxx 13 amd Street xxx 14), with inside swimming pool, sauna and a living room so big you could make a tango competition.

#5 Throwing away things that need a simple fix. Screw loose? Button missing? Needs a coat of paint? Toss it. When we grow up without money, we fix everything!

#6 I grew up middle class but when I was a kid when I saw a fridge that had a built in ice/water dispenser, I definitely considered those people rich lol.

#7 When I would go to their home and had $20's and $100's scattered around their room. The house was an obvious give away. But I barely had an allowance, worked a minimum wage job and had a car older than me. So that kind of financial security and taking it for granted struck me.

#8 They use "summer" and "winter" as verbs.

#9 Being invited to there weekend home, when in reality it's and estate/ ranch, with a full staff.

#10 Throwing away potential leftovers or unfinished but untouched food.

#11 Not having anxiety about changing your thermostat when you're hot/cold.

#12 “It costs what it costs”: the wealthy portion of my family.

#13 Not knowing how to file unemployment benefits upon being laid off.

#14 New car for high school graduation gift.

#15 Good education without insane student debt.

#16 Very straight teeth due to orthodonture. Never asking how much anything costs, if they're going to be paying. Not realizing that other people are on a tight budget.

#17 When my high school friends told me that I should save up with my allowance for a few months and I’ll be able to join them for a 2 week trip to UK.

#18 Saying you're calling whatever specialty tradesmen to fix a problem with your house or car.

#19 Your house has a name.

#20 Mini fridge? Lololol . Veneers before 18 is a good sign.

#21 Owning horses.

#22 Trust funds lol... I didn't even know what those were, not too long ago.

#23 Knowing a lot about furniture, visual arts, and sailing.

#24 'You don't need to invest thousands, just invest 500'.

#25 Vacations that require flights every season.

#26 In college I was friends with a guy who grew up incredibly wealthy & one day our group of friends decided to go to Wendy’s for dinner because said wealthy friend had never been, which speaks for itself. He started freaking out when we got there because he realized he had left his debit card at home & only had $100 bill on him. He was freaking out because he didn’t think he had enough money for dinner. Needless to say, he was SHOCKED to find out how much food he could’ve bought for $100.

#27 “My parents have a house on the lake, in addition to their house in the suburbs. But they’re not rich tho… they got the lake house for a good price a long time ago.”



—my ex



If your family could afford two houses, then yes.

#28 For me it was the folks who would go out to make you go out to lunch or dinner and then the group would decide to split the check evenly. There is a reason I’m over here with water and a side salad and it’s not a diet.

#29 Asking why I haven’t travelled to Europe yet.

#30 Made spaghetti with a friend, she didn't rinse out the pasta sauce jar to get the rest of the sauce out. She just tipped the jar upside down, shook it a bit, then threw it out.



I never let her live it down, damned near left half the sauce in the jar.

#31 When they say "you know, if you look at the prices and buy the larger one, it's cheaper overall." Like duh, I'm not an idiot. If I only have $20 and need laundry soap and toilet paper, I'm not gonna buy the largest bottle of laundry soap and not wipe my a*s for 2 weeks, I'm gonna get the smaller size of both because I need both. Not everyone has "buying in bulk" money.



Either that, or when I see a comment online of someone saying "if only poor people knew that the food they eat is bad for them!" Not everyone can afford to spend $50 every week on fresh fruits and vegetables. Yeah we can buy potatoes, carrots, onions, apples and bananas, but we can't always afford a $5 tiny-a*s box of blueberries, $4 for an individual avocado or any other high priced produce items + the gas to drive to the grocery store every week since you have 1 week max to eat most of the produce before it rots.



Luckily I'm no longer struggling at all, but there were times years ago when I asked to borrow money for groceries or get a ride to the food bank when we didn't have a car, only to be met with "just make a peanut butter sandwich. There's always something to eat!" BUT - you gotta HAVE bread and peanut butter to make the sandwich! It would have been totally fine to say "no, sorry I cant" but to make me feel like I'm entitled, stupid and just don't want to eat what I have at home when I don't HAVE anything at home, that's f****d up. Poor doesn't equal stupid, but ironically rich ignorance is bliss.

#32 Have ZERO respect for money and its value. Typically regardless of their financial status, they are always burning money like nothing, and always borrowing from others, then saying things like "its just money why you so mad"?





Its not that these people grew up rich, but they grew up relatively rich, where they never had to worry about money and its concept their entire childhood. Their parents gave them everything they wanted, and if their parents couldnt, someone else would. And the first time they got exposed to the whole "you work to eat" concept was when they're adults, and probably far too late to change their mindsets and worldviews about spending within their capabilities.

#33 Usually a watch that was gifted to them by a member of their family. Basically they are walking around with a months worth of rent on their wrists.

#34 My best friend is rich and doesnt really realize it. Even after seeing my family struggle for years she still doesn't know the cost of money. When we were 18, we went to the mall and she bought about 300 bucks worth of clothes, makeup and food. When she was out of money, she pulled out her mom's debit card and withdrew some more because she saw something cute she wanted to get as well. I bought a coffee and a top and was already feeling guilty and she kept asking why I didn't treat myself. I love her to death but that's one of her biggest flaws.

#35 Anybody that talks about their parents donating anything other than blood.

#36 Miele and smeg appliances that look unused.

#37 They buy actual paper napkins, and not paper towel rolls like normal folk.

#38 I went to a prep school freshman year, and I learned what rich was.



A girl's dad bought her a full frame off restored powder blue 66 Ford Mustang convertible and parked it in the middle of campus so everyone wondered what was up all day, then gave it to her at lunch. She was 15 and just got her permit.



Another had 3 cars (Escalade, Benz, and M3). He was 15 as well.



I bussed tables to help mom by groceries.

#39 Having speciality food. One of my buddies growing up had just about every food allergy you could think of, among other health issues. No recognizable brands because he was allergic to it all. His food was tailored to his strict dietary needs. Meats, crackers, drinks, etc. Gluten free everything before it was popular.



He flew to Switzerland and California to see the best doctors in the world in regard to his ongoing health problems. They ran special tests, brain scans, you name it. They also made house calls, as did nutritionists.



I firmly believe that he would be in a much worse spot today if his family didn’t have a bottomless bank account.

#40 Your hotel room is only accessible from inside the building. Motels have exterior entries to all the rooms.

#41 Not being excited about astonishingly cool things. These people casually are like “man I’m so sorry I missed your birthday party. I was in Switzerland with my family for the holidays. 🙄”.

#42 They don’t know about common snacks that most kids eat. They have either never heard of them or tried them.

#43 The air conditioner was going out on our house. We are not rich. Our rich friends said, "It's only ten thousand dollars. Just get a new one." Oh s**t, why didn't I think of that?

#44 Born and lived comfortably in California.

#45 If you look at their face enough, they are kinda ugly but you wouldn't notice it easily because they dress well, and they have this pinkish complexion on them that screams fruits every morning.

#46 Some friends in my class likes to go buy a drink from starbuck/highland coffee. it's around $1.57-$2, the problem is that with $1.38 you can get a full lunch with rice, 2 side dish , 1 side of vegetable and one bowl of broth.

#47 Country club membership. Debutante. Cotillion. But this was only upper middle class in a smaller city in the south. Yes. Did them all. Parents were Cc members and debutante and cotillion events both held at CC. Dad played golf regularly. I never got that addiction and we didnt have the desire or inclination to have our own kids involved in either formal type event. They did sports and band (rock and marching).

