In a perfect utopian world, everyone would live in peace, and everyone would have someone to love and someone who loves them. Sadly, we don't live in such a place.

Instead, quite a few people in this world don't even get such a simple but important thing as parental love. And that shapes them for their whole life, which can easily be seen with the naked eye, as today's list shows. So, let's jump in and see what those signs are, shall we?

#1

Man and woman embracing with emotional expressions, illustrating signs a child was never loved properly. They seek out relationships that are also more one sided (as in they continue to not be loved properly)

Sometimes they're actually turned off by the person liking them "too much" as that must mean there's something wrong with that partner.

Lica_Angel

    #2

    Woman sitting on a couch looking distressed, illustrating emotional signs a child was never loved properly. Overly apologetic. Low self esteem. Trying to make bad relationships work because you just want someone to love you for who you are.

    sarahmcq565

    #3

    Teen girl sitting on the floor looking sad, showing emotional signs a child was never loved properly in a quiet bedroom. You can usually feel it in the way someone protects their heart. They often carry that quiet ache, like they’re still waiting for someone to prove they’re safe.

    They might apologize too much, try too hard to please everyone or shut down the moment things get too real. Deep down they’re scared that if people really see them they’ll leave.

    YesWTF

    It’s rather common to express an opinion that all kids deserve love. But the thing is that it’s not really just an opinion – it’s a straightforward fact. Apparently, love is a “secret ingredient” in raising a kid into a properly functioning adult. 

    Basically, how it works is that love, or in other words, the caring attention of a kid, brings a lot of benefits to their development. For example, it makes their brain grow. Literally. Research shows that children of mothers who supported them through difficult tasks had a bigger hippocampus. 
    #4

    Student in red jacket looking confused while teacher explains notes in lecture hall showing signs child never loved properly in education context Hyperindependence. Low self-esteem. Overachieving.

    ManyInner

    #5

    Young woman looking sad on the floor holding a gift surrounded by pinecones, depicting signs a child was never loved properly. Hating things like Christmas and their Birthday. They're so used to being let down in these situations, so they hate to even think about it.

    meh_alienz

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate them because we got into a rut of circulating the same cash or giving completely pointless and unwanted presents. We made it birthdays every 10 years only, so that we can give a more substantial gift (often involving collaboration with the rest of the family). Also, as an introvert who hates food and doesn't drink, I wouldn't have any way of celebrating anyway.

    View more comments
    #6

    Young woman in a brown blazer looking at her reflection, representing signs a child was never loved properly. As I have observed it, self-centeredness. Not selfishness; but if nobody in your life takes care of you, then you have to do it yourself, and it becomes a survival thing.

    penprickle

    This is significant, as this part of the brain controls how a person learns, how much they can remember, and even how they handle stress. Thus, even the simple support of parents gives so many benefits. 

    And that’s not even all. Aside from the hippocampus size improvement, receiving love can also increase a kid's self-esteem. As you probably already suspect, the more love and support a child receives, the stronger their self-esteem gets. 
    #7

    Young woman wrapped in a blanket with a man outdoors by the water, reflecting signs a child was never loved properly. They across as though they need to buy affection or love through acts of service or gifts. They cant accept someone loves them regardlessof what they can do for them.

    PonderosaWillow

    #8

    Pinocchio with an extended nose behind wooden bars, illustrating signs child never loved properly and emotional distress. Lying as a stress response. Seeking out attention and validation like a substance.

    Crystal_Warrior

    #9

    Young woman sitting on couch with shocked expression, illustrating signs child never loved properly in a home setting They panic way more than they should at small mistakes.

    No_Brick_6579

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope. I don't panic until it's huge.

    Similar things apply to many other areas – the more love a kid gets, the better they are at something. Even with their health. A kid who didn’t get that much deserved love has a higher chance of developing various problems like cardiovascular disease, cholesterol issues, stroke, diabetes, and so on. Pretty dark, isn’t it? 

    Well, not only is health affected by a lack of attention as a child. As our list shows, there are many ways the rest of a person’s life is affected. From full-blown mental health issues to other, more minimal ones. For instance, having “quirks” like being overly apologetic or hyper independent.

    #10

    Young woman looking thoughtfully in the mirror, reflecting on signs a child was never loved properly in childhood. Self doubt, it’s a huge part to play. A lack of confidence and distancing. Struggling to maintain relationships and opening up.

    anon

    #11

    Two young men smiling and talking outdoors, reflecting signs a child never loved properly through positive connection. I've never met a funny person that wasn't completely and utterly broken as a child.

    pieman818

    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well having a dad that beat you and a stepdad that made it very clear he never wanted kids certainly open a TON of jokes possibility.

    #12

    Young woman in a yellow sweater looking worried indoors, showing signs a child was never loved properly through facial expression. Extremely independent and anxious at the same time.

    Excellent-Stage-6837

    You might think that in some cases these “quirks” can be rather useful, and they can, but at the same time, they can also be rather upsetting in other situations. Especially knowing that they come from the trauma of not being properly loved. 

    The good thing is that being an unloved child doesn’t make you a lost cause – there are ways to heal. As you can probably guess, one of the best ways to do so is through therapy. Well, there’s a reason it’s an answer to so many issues – it does work. 
    #13

    Woman explaining signs a child was never loved properly during a serious outdoor conversation with another person in a garden setting As someone who was severely neglected as a child, I struggle with asking people for the smallest of favors or most miniscule effort of help. I always feel like I'm bothering people and I feel like what I'm asking is absurd.

    Effectiveggplant , freepik Report

    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Lukas (he/him, it/its)
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, this is me, I've been struggling so hard since I turned 18 but I'm horrible at asking for help

    #14

    Two people wearing red hats hugging on a bench in a snowy park showing signs a child was never loved properly. They cannot accept love in adulthood.

    agent_amar

    #15

    Three adults smiling and talking in an office setting, illustrating signs a child was never loved properly. He is a people pleaser, wears dull clothes not to attract attention, doesn't try to engage well with others, has a very small group of friends he sticks to, always ready when someone makes a plan, overlooked at promotion and appraisal, gets into relationship with narcissist people but then repeats it with another 


    Source - Me .

    BenneIdli

    It can help a person to grow self-love, set needed boundaries, develop coping skills and self-awareness, and many other things. Basically, it provides a person with a safe space where they can work through their problems without judgment and with support. 

    That’s how they heal from a lack of love in their life and get ready to receive it in their current stage of life. After all, just because your parents didn’t properly love you, that doesn’t mean someone else will fill that gaping hole.

    Have you ever noticed any signs that basically scream that person was unloved in their younger days? Please, share with us!
    #16

    Young woman wrapped in blanket showing signs child never loved properly, discussing emotions with a man outdoors at a café. Seeing constructive criticism as proof you are an imposter.

    JapanKate

    #17

    Teenage girl sitting alone on wooden floor, holding head with hands, showing signs child never loved properly. Always questioning themselves because of the need to be correct and not let anyone down!

    4melooking49

    #18

    Man comforting sad boy outside, illustrating emotional signs a child was never loved properly in a natural setting. Someone else’s parent sitting you down and stating “I like you but I’ve got my own sons” and realising why it needed to be said.

    PilgrimOz

    #19

    Young woman sitting on the floor by the window reading a book, illustrating signs child never loved properly concept. Avoidance.

    Fast-Release9820

    #20

    Three young adults sitting on a bench showing support and connection, illustrating signs child never loved properly. People who struggle to trust others or feel secure in relationships often had unmet emotional needs growing up.

    _ryseu

    #21

    Young woman hugging a smiling man from behind, showing signs of a child feeling loved and cared for properly. Deflects conpliments, low self worth.

    Soda_Carno777

    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was more of a school bullying issue for me. There was a game my classmates played when I was about 8/9 years old, one of them would come to see me and tell me they loved me, I would say "really ?" and they would laugh and say that I was unlovable and too ugly. Then a few days later another one would do the same, and on and on. When I had my first boyfriend I had a really tough time accepting that he really loved me, I doubted it all the time.

    #22

    Three young people hugging outdoors, illustrating signs a child was never loved properly through body language and expressions. Not being able to accept that people like them in adulthood.

    TeapotHoe

    #23

    A young woman smiling and talking over coffee, illustrating signs a child was never loved properly through her open expression. Talking a lot and need validation.

    caina404

    #24

    Young woman in pink top rejecting a gift, illustrating signs a child was never loved properly and emotional distance. Feeling stress accepting gifts because to them it means they owe that person something in return. Yeah, that's me. .

    NekoBlueHeart

    #25

    Teen girl sitting alone outdoors looking sad and thoughtful, depicting signs a child was never loved properly. When they apologize after YOU bump into THEM. it's like their soul's default setting is "my bad for existing.".

    Specific_Teacher9383

    Jack
    Jack
    Jack
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Clumsy people auto-apologize because they are used to being the one who does the bump.

    #26

    Young man looking thoughtfully out the window, reflecting on signs a child was never loved properly and emotional impact. Minimally expressive, emotions are more of an abstract thought.

    Unsure of how they should mask around new people so very slow to open up.

    Adult children of emotionally immature parents was a good read for me.

    Remote_Empathy

