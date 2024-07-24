Woman Sick Of Sister Mooching Off Of Her, Snaps When She Eats Her Turkey Sandwich, Wants Her Out

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have the means to help someone in need, you should always do it, right? Well, some might argue against such a statement. For example, the original poster of today’s main story.

She helped out her sister by giving her a roof over her head after she got out of a serious relationship. Soon, she regretted this decision, as the sister turned out to be an overly messy and extremely inconsiderate person.

Should you continue helping someone who disrupts your peace at home?

A woman sheltered her sister after she got out of a serious relationship and didn’t have a place to live

Pretty quickly, she started regretting this decision because her sister kept trashing the whole place and eating her food without paying the rent

The OP worked very hard to earn the lifestyle she currently has. But her sister, who was dubbed Grace, didn’t. As the author pointed out in the comments, at the time of writing, Grace wasn’t working, nor was she seriously looking for a job. Instead, she was freeloading at the original poster’s home.

She ended up living there when she got out of one of many of her serious relationships. Quite often, people who go from one relationship to another are driven by the fear of being single.

There’s a deep-rooted idea that not being in a relationship is a sign of being incomplete. It possibly comes from society’s “single-shaming.” It’s when people assume that those without a partner are sad, lonely, desperate, or simply have something wrong with them. When in reality, single folks can be just as happy as those who are in relationships.

Well, we don’t know the reason why the OP’s sister jumps from relationship to relationship — we only know that she does that. What we also know about her is that growing up, she basically had everything served on a silver platter. She and her two brothers could do no wrong, while the author had to work hard for everything. Well, in the end, she was the one who ended up having everything she wanted, while the rest of the siblings had to rely on family handouts.

So, as we already said, when one of Grace’s relationships ended, her sister was kind enough to let her stay with her. But very soon after, she started regretting this decision. It turns out that Grace is an unpleasant guest, to say it lightly.

For example, she made such a bad mess in the home that cockroaches appeared. Not to mention, she didn’t even pay the rent for the home she infested!

Another thing that bugged the OP is food-related. The sister didn’t help with cooking at all. One time, the woman prepped the soup and asked her simply to stir it, and she couldn’t even do that.

To make matters even worse, she also ate up nearly all the food the woman stocked up on. The thing is that the original poster is diabetic, and all her food has to be chosen very carefully.

This food management includes things like limiting the consumption of high-carb, sugary, fried foods, starchy vegetables, and alcohol, to mention a few. And so, it’s no surprise that the diabetic woman liked to stock up on the foods she could eat.

But when her sister moved in, these stocked-up foods started to go very fast. A soda stash used to last her two weeks, but after the move-in, it would be gone in two days. And if that wasn’t enough, the sister tried to blame it all on her 7-year-old child, but the OP didn’t believe her.

One day, all the frustration built up so much that the author started considering the eviction of her sibling. After a 12-hour shift, the woman wanted to make herself a turkey sandwich with her special bread. Less than a week before, she purchased a huge family pack of meat, so she was sure it was going to be in the fridge. But it wasn’t. The sister ate it all.

Most of the people in the comments sympathized with the situation. They felt sorry that the woman couldn’t have peace in her home. Others were annoyed by Grace’s freeloading. Overall, the majority’s opinion was that the OP wasn’t a jerk for considering eviction in this case.

Since the original story was posted some time ago and there has been no update since then, we can only wonder what ended up happening. Did the sisters find a common ground, or was Grace forced to move out? Well, no matter what happened, we can only hope that, in the long run, it was the right decision for everyone.

One day, after noticing that the sister ate a whole family pack of turkey in two days, the woman started considering eviction, which seemed like a proper reaction to many people online

