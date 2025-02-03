ADVERTISEMENT

Pet parenting just entered its tech era, and your fur baby's living their best analog life while others are going digital. We've rounded up 25 genius gadgets that transform basic pet care into something straight out of a sci-fi film where dogs have Instagram accounts and cats file their own taxes. From water fountains that make your kitchen sink look tragically basic to self-cleaning litter boxes that handle business while you handle your business, these finds prove we're living in the future of pet parenthood. Your furry friend might not know they need a 360-degree rotating camera to catch their mid-day zoomies, but trust us – their future viral moments depend on it.

Gone are the days when being a good pet parent meant just remembering to fill the water bowl. Today's four-legged friends are living that upgraded life with LED collars that turn evening walks into light shows and soft toys with heartbeats that comfort anxiety-prone pets better than your Spotify playlist. These aren't just fancy gadgets; they're investments in your pet's main character energy. Whether it's food puzzles that transform snack time into a PBS special or a paw scrubber that saves your floors from post-walk chaos, each item elevates your pet care game from basic to bougie.