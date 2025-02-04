ADVERTISEMENT

Attention corporate rebels and cubicle revolutionaries: your 9-5 is about to get a glow-up that HR definitely didn't approve. We've uncovered 24 office additions that transform your workspace from soul-crushing beige to main character energy. From desktop punching bags that handle your passive-aggressive emotions better than Karen from accounting, to sarcastic pens that say what you can't in meetings, these finds prove that professional doesn't have to mean boring. Because if you're spending 40 hours a week somewhere, you might as well make it feel less like a prison and more like your personality threw up all over your desk.

Picture this: Your tiny vacuum cleaning up desktop crumbs while looking adorable, a disco ball diffuser turning quarterly reports into a party, and a queue ticket dispenser for colleagues who can't grasp the concept of "I'm busy." These aren't just office supplies; they're tiny acts of rebellion disguised as productivity tools. Whether you're shredding sensitive documents in a miniature paper shredder that sparks more joy than Marie Kondo, or expressing your feelings through a meme mousepad that speaks to your soul, each item helps you maintain your sanity while technically staying professional.

This post may include affiliate links.

Fun office supplies: a miniature barbell rack holding pens, creating a playful workspace atmosphere.

Review: "Girlfriend got me this as a gift and I loved it. I’m a bodybuilder so love seeing this on my desk." - Harpreet

amazon.com Report

RELATED:

    Fun office supplies: mini take-a-number dispenser and digital counter on desks.

    Review: "This was a Great gift for boss that always has a line waiting to talk to them! Working digital now serving sign and small paper tickets in the dispenser!" - M. Miller

    amazon.com Report

    Desk with a red punching bag office supply, adding fun to the workspace.

    Review: "Works well great fit for my workspace. Tested it out the other day." - Charleen Allen

    amazon.com , Samantha Rudolph Report

    #4

    Quickly Get Rid Of The Evidence With Your Very Own Portable Paper Shredder

    Mini paper shredder on a desk, showcasing fun office supplies in action.

    Review: "This is a great product for shredding small paper notes. It’s sturdy and works very well." - Estefania

    amazon.com Report

    Disco ball-shaped office supply glowing in blue on a desk, adding fun to the workspace.

    Review: "So pretty. Spins and lights up beautifully." - JAMIE

    amazon.com , Charity Rivers Report

    Quirky office supplies: a UFO-shaped desk lamp with a cow being "abducted," showcasing whimsical work decor.

    Review: "This was my coworkers “funny” gift in her bag this year and the whole office got a kick out of it! Very cute and well made." - Bailee Nester

    amazon.com Report

    Humorous office supplies featuring "Employee of the Moment" certificates with playful, witty text.

    Review: "I've used these for a few years. The ability to thank an employee for the little things, builds confidence in staff and assures them that they are seen." - CMS

    amazon.com Report

    Yellow beehive-shaped office supply holder proving work can be fun, with a black bee clip on top.

    Review: "To say I’m Obsessed is an understatement!!!! I absolutely LOVE 🐝🐝🐝 and this goes with my bee-themed room!!!! 😍😍😍. Will probably purchase a few more just because you never know when you need a backup 🥰🥰🥰" - Angel Zartman

    amazon.com , Angel Zartman Report

    Office culture gets a personality injection with our next round of corporate cool. These items blur the line between work essentials and conversation pieces, proving that climbing the career ladder doesn't mean leaving your sense of humor in the lobby. From functional fun to decorative defiance, each piece ahead transforms mundane Monday moments into episodes of your own workplace sitcom.

    Ladybug-shaped office supply, adding fun to your workspace.

    Review: "It's cute and works as intended." - bigbs1

    amazon.com , david Report

    Colorful novelty pens with humorous phrases, showing that office supplies can make work fun.

    Review: "They are heavier than expected. They write well and are comfortable to hold. The printing on them is clear and easy to read. I can now communicate my anger and frustration, just by lifting my pen." - Shannon Smith

    amazon.com Report

    #11

    The Sad Truth Is, While Everyone Is On Holiday In Their Campers, You Just Have This Vintage Camper Pencil Holder To Look At

    Fun office supplies: scissors and markers in a trailer-shaped holder on a desk.

    Review: "This was a huge hit at the office holiday party gift exchange. I decided to leave it in the packaging and let the winner put it together. It was a fun little activity and it’s still on their desk!" - Devin

    amazon.com Report

    Funny office supplies: desk calendar with humorous cat photos and quirky captions, bringing fun to work.

    Review: "Purchased these for a Boss’s Day gift to a good friend that loves cats. She loves it and changes the picture every day she works in the office and it gives us a good laugh every time. They are pretty thick and sturdy pages, definitely worth the purchase!" - Katie D.

    amazon.com Report

    Dog-themed office supply on wooden desk, featuring a bone-shaped memo holder.

    Review: "This is adorable and everyone stops at my desk to check it out." - christy white

    amazon.com , Lynner Report

    Source: coworkery

    Fun office supplies: Mouse pad with "This is fine" meme featuring a dog sitting in a burning room, paired with a Logitech mouse.

    Review: "Arrived exactly as shown, and is good material. Design is perfect." - Brad G.

    amazon.com , lighten_up_already Report

    Cute crocheted cucumber with a pink hat and a humorous sign adding fun to office supplies.

    Review: "This is very cute! Purchased as a gift and they loved it!!!!" - K. Denike

    Maybe you need this positive pickle, or you know someone else who might need a little pick-le me up? We have a whole list of 40 gifts that will make your office bestie smile.

    amazon.com Report

    #16

    Save Your Furniture From Water Marks And Take A Trip Down Memory Lane With These Floppy Disk Coasters , A Retro-Tech Solution For The Modern Office

    Colorful floppy disks as fun office supplies on a wooden surface.

    Review: "Love how they look, feel, and function as coasters. They really do feel like floppy disks! The thickness is A1 and the embossing looks really accurate!" - Shrimp Girl

    amazon.com , Heather Report

    Professional meets playful as we explore more ways to infuse personality into your workspace. The following finds demonstrate how subtle rebellion through office accessories can make even the most tedious tasks feel like part of your personal brand. Because sometimes the best way to handle workplace stress is with a side of style and a healthy dose of humor.

    Colorful stress-relief doll with geometric patterns on an office keyboard, showcasing fun office supplies.

    Review: "The office has been under a lot of stress lately, so I passed the doll around for all to use, the office mood relaxed very quickly everyone was laughing by the end of the day." - Cynthia M Coston

    amazon.com , Cynthia M Coston Report

    Cheat sheet for Word and Excel shortcuts on a laptop, showcasing office supplies that make work enjoyable.

    Review: "Very helpful. When my mind is overwhelmed with work and I can't remember simple computer functions, this comes in so handy!!!" - Candice M Eaker

    This cheat sheet is cute, but most days it will be essential to your productivity! We have a few more productivity heroes for you, especially if you are a remote work warrior.

    amazon.com Report

    Fun office supplies: gold scissor-shaped pen and a holder with colorful pens on a desk.

    Review: "I really like the scissors. It’s the perfect size for my hands. Sharp enough to cut paper or cloth." - AliD

    amazon.com Report

    #20

    Bring A Little Rainforest Flare To Your Cubicle With This Resin Frog Decor

    A colorful frog-shaped office supply attached to a computer monitor, adding a fun touch to the workspace.

    Review: "These are by far my favorite desk accessory. They are made out of ceramic and kind of heavy but the adhesive makes it so it will go absolutely nowhere, even if you knock into it. They are so cute and just the right little work friends I needed." - Mb C

    amazon.com Report

    Cute cat-themed pens as fun office supplies.

    Review: "These pens are awesome! Not only are they cute, they write so nice without smearing." - Denise

    amazon.com Report

    Frog-shaped pen holder filled with colorful pens and markers on an office desk, adding fun to work.

    Review: "Looks super cute on my desk at work product arrived intact and matches the rest of my frog decor on my desk." - jason

    amazon.com Report

    Knight bookends holding pens, showcasing fun office supplies.

    Review: "Looks cool! Bigger than I thought and good detail. Happy!" - Clint Ryan

    amazon.com Report

    Futuristic metal pen designed like a crossbow, showing creative office supplies.

    Review: "Extremely good price and extremely good bow it was made out of metal and very good. I very much recommend it." - Janet Aschenbrener

    amazon.com Report

