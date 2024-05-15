Listen up all our fellow jet setters and wanderlusters! We are here to help you travel smarter, not harder, thanks to these 30 genius items. We have searched high and low to gather everything from organizational options to cozy comforts that will take your travel experience to new heights. You will have that business-class feeling on a budget, allowing you to forget about the nitty gritty and simply enjoy the ride. So before you buy your next plane ticket, pop a few of these into your cart to ensure a turbulence-free journey! All aboard!

#1 Play It Safe With A Portable Door Lock Share icon Review: "This product is a complete game changer for me when I travel alone on my business trips. I’m a young female that travels for work, so having this door lock makes me feel safe and helps me sleep soundly through the night when I’m in hotels. I think everyone who travels should have one of these, just in case!" - Dev_Carrs

#2 Give Your Window Seat A Business Class Upgrade With An Airplane Window Organization Station Share icon Review: "I will never travel without this! Handsfree beverage container plus phone and glasses holder. Keeps you organized and everything at your fingertips. Easy to install. Convenient carrying pouch... Folds flat for easy transport." - Amazon Customer

#3 Don’t Get Tangled Up; Invest In A Cable Organizer Bag For Optimal Organization Share icon Review: "I pack this case with my backpack for work and travel. It has been great for storing any charging cables that I need as well as a battery pack for charging on the go. All the cables fit in pretty well and haven't had any issues yet." - johnny_b_good

#4 This Waterproof Phone Case Will Ensure That Your Phone Doesn’t Sleep With The Fishes Share icon Review: "I bought this to keep my phone safe because I was going on vacation. I used it in the pool, on the beach, and when I just wanted to be hands-free. It worked great! Very easy to use, kept my phone dry, and had no issues with the touchscreen sensitivity. No issues at all." - Busymom

#5 This Handy Travel Pill Organizer Will Save You Many Travel Headaches Share icon Review: "These are so cute and came with labels. I have one at my desk, one in my bag and one for my boyfriend." - Gabriella B

#6 No More Chub-Rub Thanks To This Anti-Chafe Balm That Will Keep You Walking Comfortably For Miles Share icon Review: "This stuff is amazing. I have thick thighs and they always rub together and get so raw with the hot heat and humidity. I used this stuff when I went to Mexico and it saved my entire trip. I had no rashes and I was able to walk for hours without having to reapply. I used it for running when I got home under my armpits and thighs and it helped with all the body rubbing. I will buy this again when I run out." - kalissa syverson

#7 You Can Keep Your Signature Scent, Even On The Go, With This Refillable Perfume Bottle Spray Share icon Review: "Multi-pack allowed me to pack 4 of my favorite perfumes for travel. Did not leak. Like that they are refillable. Love the colors too. Great to throw in my small purse for a quick refresh. Great to add to gift bags and as a stocking stuffer!" - revena

#8 The Go-Everywhere Wallet Is Your One-Stop Sollution To Keeping Your Valuables All In One Stylish And Safe Place Share icon Review: "I used this on a trip with cards, tickets, and passport. Held everything in well, fit well in my smallish purse, but was also easy to carry around as it's own entity. I loved having something pretty and sturdy to carry my passport and everything else I needed while we went through the airport and was convenient enough to use as a regular wallet for the rest of the trip." - Bailey Gallup

#9 Every Savvy Traveler Knows A Handy Fanny Pack Is The Only Sollution To A Pickpocketing Problem Share icon Review: "It’s a nice comforting color and very lightweight, making it good for traveling or going outdoors. I sometimes where it cross shoulder and love that it’s versatile. I also have the same Fanny pack in a few other colors but this is one of my favorites!" - Elsa Mou

#10 Keep Your Footprints Green With A Refillable And Filtering Water Bottle Share icon Review: "This water bottle is perfect to take every where you go. Is light weight, makes you environmental friendly, the best is that fits in the car cup holder." - DRMV

#11 You Will Look Like A Ray Of Sunshine With This Supergoop! Sunscreen In A Convenient Travel Size Share icon Review: "If you have spent years searching for the perfect facial sunscreen, search no more. Purchase this. Hands down the most blend-able, smoothest sunscreen ever. Cannot even feel it on my skin. Originally purchased only the tiny bottle just to use on my nose (nose gets SO brown in the sun) but decided this is amazing for my entire face/neck/chest. It’s a 10/10." - Katherine

#12 An Instant Camera Lets You Capture Special Moments And Treasure Them Forever! Share icon Review: "I love it. Came exactly as shown in the photo everything works and I’ve taken quite a few photos with it already. Best purchase to date." - AbeoH

#13 An Apple Airtag Won’t Keep Airports From Losing Your Luggage, But At Least You Will Know Where It Is! Share icon Review: "This is very easy to use and sets up right to your phone, it was definitely worth the money. It can go anywhere and is discreet in a watch or backpack. It is very versatile and can go anywhere." - Maria C Sevilla

#14 Toothpaste Tabs Will Keep You Fresh Even When Just Stepping Off A Plane Share icon Review: "I use these for travel, much easier to pack than traditional toothpaste and less mess to worry about. Works just as good as other toothpaste. Leaves a nice refreshing taste in your mouth, not too minty. My son even likes using these." - Tracey Debus

#15 These Refillable Liquid Bottles Will Keep The TSA Off Your Back And Your Favorite Products By Your Side Share icon Review: These bottles are a great travel size and don’t leak like regular plastic bottles. Love that these are soft plastic. I have lost some strength in my right hand and have a difficult time squeezing regular shampoo, cream rinse, lotion and body wash plastic bottles. These bottles work great for me." - DLR

#16 Now You Can Safely Bring Home Your Favorite Tipple From Your Next Trip Thanks To These Reusable Bottle Bags Share icon Review: "Last few trips, I have found bourbon or wine but was not comfortable putting it in my travel luggage and TSA will not allow it in a carry-on. This product eliminated that concern and worked perfectly. I am definitely keeping 1 of these in a pocket of each piece of luggage I carry from now on." - B. Creager

#17 This A Multi-Purpose Travel Bag Is A First-Class Organization Sollution Share icon Review: "I purchased the medium size & love it.. perfect for traveling and it can hold all my bathroom and makeup products. Would definitely recommend!" - Lauren Bryan

#18 The Luxe Eye Mask Will Ensure The Only Red-Eye You Get Is A Flight Share icon Review: "This is a really nice sleep mask. Great value for the price. Solid made. Nice and fluffy. Fits great. Blocks all light. Adjustable wide strap. Stays put." - chris somerville

#19 Never Forget Your Memory Foam Neck Pillow ! Share icon Review: "This pillow is great. Soft enough for comfort, firm enough to keep your head from bobbing. Also works great behind your back when needed. Comes in a nice bag with earplugs, and mask. Cover zips off. Definitely worth the money, great buy." - tami amodio

#20 Keep Travel Bugs At Bay With Paper Soap Sheets For Clean Hands Share icon Review: "The set includes three individually wrapped packets of lavender soap strips. The soaps had a pleasant faint lavender scent. I would recommend using dry hands to remove the soap strips. I used warm to hot water to melt the strips faster. The strips had a decent lather and washed out cleanly. They didn't leave any residue or dry out my hands." - Elysa

#21 Make Mosquitos Recoil With These Flashy Mosquito Repellent Bracelets Share icon Review: "I have been wearing these every weekend all day when outside working & have not been bothered by the first mosquito! Love them!" - Pamela M Taylor

#22 AirPods Pro : You Should Never Leave Home Without It Share icon Review: "I recently upgraded to the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and couldn't be happier! The sound quality is remarkably clear with rich bass and noise cancellation that truly immerses you in your music or podcasts. They fit securely and comfortably in my ears, and I can wear them for hours without discomfort." - Pranooshini Anandaraja

#23 Travel Woes Giving You A Headache? This Migraine Stick Will Have You Back To Normal Faster Than You Can Say ‘Wanderlust’ Share icon Review: "I’ve been using this for over a year and I think I should reach out to the company on seeking compensation for how much I’ve been telling people to purchase this lol. It works less than a minute. So efficient for such a simple product. Like I said, just buy it." - Nayy

#24 Stay Enertained, Even On Low-Cost Flights, Thanks To This Phone Holder Mount That Clips Onto Your Tray Table Share icon Review: "Used this on a recent business trip an it worked beautifully. Didn’t have to hold my phone and was able to watch all kinds of movies during my flights. Small and compact, easy to pack in my carry on." - Jennifer

#25 A Phone Card Holder Leaves You With One Less Thing To Worry About When Out And About In A New Destination Share icon Review: "This is a very good quality wallet. It is well made. I just use it for my ID at work. Wherever I carry my phone my ID is with me. The ID is equivalent to two credit cards thickness. I also loved the color choices." - ShB

#26 This Light-Up Makeup Mirror Will Have You Looking Like A Million Bucks, Even With Dodgy Hotel Lighting Working Against You Share icon Review: "Amazing little travel mirror that is brighter than any travel mirror I’ve ever had. 3 different light tones. Can dim and lighten by holding the power button. Love that it is a similar size to an iPad so I plan to get an iPad tripod if I want to elevate it. Very thin so easily packs into a suitcase or medium size bag." - Will Doughty

#27 A Jewelry Organizer Box Will Keep Your Bling In Their Place Share icon Review: "Love this little travel jewelry box! Holds several necklaces, rings, earrings and more. Perfect size to take when traveling!" - Lauren Bryan

#28 A Funky Glasses Strap Will Keep Your Specs Safe While You Focus On Having The Time Of Your Life Share icon Review: "These holders are durable, lightweight, but most importantly extremely stylish. Whether they are hanging on your neck or sitting off the back of your head when your shades are on, you look good." - Corey Baar

#29 This Nifty Travel Razor Will Keep You Silky Smooth While On The Move Share icon Review: "This is great for travel. It does not take up a lot of room and can easily be stored so that you don't risk a cut reaching into your bag." - Nikki

#30 Now You Can Look Down At Everyone Else In Cattle Class While You Enjoy Mile-High Comfort With A Foot Rest Pillow For Travel Share icon Review: "Gives so much comfort, specially in the flight where you can stretch your legs. My kids even using them in Car while long drive." - SweetM

#31 Pack Like A Pro With A Knock Knock Pack This! Pad Packing List Notepad Share icon Review: "Just what I needed. It’s a great pre-travel list of items & quantity you need (you fill in the amount you pack & select what you need to pack). The size of the pad is good as is the quality of the paper." - Carolina

#32 Every Fly Girl Knows She Needs The Original Mini Detangling Brush To Tame Her Travel Tresses Share icon Review: "My baby loves this brush! It is soft, gets the little annoying hairs in place, and is so cute." - Emm

#33 If You Don’t Have A Set Of Compression Packing Cubes Yet, Can You Even Call Yourself A Smart Traveler? Share icon Review: "These are great, they keep me organized and compress my clothes allowing everything to fit more nicely in my baggage. Highly recommend!" - Diana