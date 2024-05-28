Sunday reset routines have TikTokkers in a chokehold with folks doing the most to start their week off on the right foot. It's all about satisfying deep cleaning, restocking jars, and arranging your space in a way that calms your spirit. We have found the essentials that you need to achieve your reset goals and help you be as productive as you can be when Monday rolls around.

#1 An Effective Garbage Disposal Cleaner Will Help You Take Care Of Business Before The New Week Starts Share icon Review: "Been trying to find something to clean my garbage disposal. This worked great, was easy to use, and I got rid of that smell in my kitchen too." - debra moretti



#2 This Bamboo Scrub Brush Set Adds A Touch Of Class To Your Washing Up Area Share icon Review: "Based on the presentation alone 10/10 they feel sturdy and have a good weight to them. Not to mention they are aesthetically pleasing. They work great! The bristles are strong enough to get pans clean but not enough to scratch them, Thank you!" - M. Martinez



#3 Fix That Persistent Cleaner Clutter With This Under Sink Organizer Share icon Review: "This was the perfect product for under my husbands bathroom sink. We were able to save space and organize all of our products. Very please with this item and will likely purchase again for other sinks!" - Erin



#4 Why Are You Even Bothering With Other Sponges? Everyone Knows Scrub Daddy Sponges Are The Only Way To Go Share icon Review: "These are fantastic for cleaning everywhere. Because they come in multiple colors it’s easy to color code your cleaning so you can have a specific sponge for the kitchen, another for the bath, etc. They are wonderful for scrubbing dishes or the jacuzzi." - J Thomas



#5 Apothecary Jars Will Organise Your Bathroom And Do Away With Unsightly Plastic Packaging Share icon Review: "Simple and stylish. It holds a nice amount of flossers, cotton swabs, and other small items. It gives the cabinet an organized look and its bamboo lid looks so stylish." - S. K.



#6 Get Into All Those Hard To Reach Places With This Handy Extendable Shower Cleaner Share icon Review: "Just wow. This is fantastic. Cleaned regular size tub and shower in under 5 mins with no aching back or neck. " - Ronni & Ray



#7 We Know You Just Want To Kick Off Your Shoes When You Get Home, But This Entryway Shoe Rack Will Make All The Difference Share icon Review: "This shoe rack is great for anyone looking for a compact shoe rack. I have a small hallway but needed a shoe rack that looks good, compact, and sturdy. Well this one does the trick!" - Raquel Contreras



#8 Fridge Door Space Is Prime Real Estate And This Egg Dispenser Helps You Maximize Its Capabilities Share icon Review: "Sturdy, convenient and don't gain of space! We are loving this new addition and we do recommend this product." - Dennis Shtevnin



#9 Save Yourself Or Your Guests Some Embarasment With This Effective Poo-Pourri Bathroom Spray Share icon Review: "Excellent product, really does the job it says it will. The “beach bum” scent is probably my favorite, and I have tried several. Not too potent, and covers up any embarrassing smells." - Great product for the price. Easy to install. Looks great on wall.



#10 Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent : Nothing Beats The Smell Of Fresh Linen, Even On A Rest Day! Share icon Review: "I loves Cleancult dish and hand soaps, so I had to give the laundry detergent a try. This cleans my laundry and has no scent. Love the lightweight, economical container that produces much less waste than those large plastic containers. Recommended!" - BURIED IN BOOKS



#11 Particles Are No Match For This Lambswool Duster Share icon Review: "I went from disposable dusters to this one and so glad I did! Picks up so much dust and easy to clean off and reuse." - Kindle Customer



#12 Few Things Are Grosser Than Sticking Your Hand Inbetween The Couch Cushions. This Vacuum With A Crevis Tool Should Sort That Problem Out Share icon Review: "We love this vacuum! I love that you can remove the roller brush to clean it. We really like how light it is (we previously had a bulky, corded vacuum so vacuuming was a chore lugging that thing) and this is quite the upgrade. We like the attachments, Bissell has always been a great brand, especially since they help pets! We have 2 cats and this vacuum is great with all the pet hair." - Tiff



#13 There Is No Grime That Can Stand Up To The Pink Stuff Share icon Review: "I tried to clean these stains on my caraway cookware with everything; nothing seemed to work even a little. I didn’t want to scratch the paint so I bought the pink stuff! I used a soft sponge and the stains erased like magic. 10/10 would recommend." - Amazon Customer



Feeling inspired yet? These products are only the tip of the iceberg and we have lots more to come. From cleaners to creative décor, we have it all. Finally being on top of your game on a Monday is starting to look more achievable!

#14 Parents Will Know The Value Of A Potent Stain Treater , And This One Gets The Job Done! Share icon Review: "I can't say enough good things about this product. I have tried so many different ones and this beats them all. It takes out ketchup, grease and other goodies I deal with. I can't believe that it has taken out stains that have been set in for quite some time." - Rae P.



#15 Avoid Getting Your Hands Dirty With This Mop And Bucket With Wringer Set Share icon Review: "It's is very well made, stable and sturdy. When rinsing then wringing it out on the drying side, all of the dirty water stays in the dirty water side. It's awesome! The mop heads are very well made and durable." - Jeramie Faller



#16 This Kitchen Sink Organizer Keeps Things Tidy But Also Looking Good Share icon Review: "I got this to keep my bathroom sink counter dry when I shave, brush my teeth and wash my hands. I like that it's elevated, so if water runs over it'll absorb around the side and keep airflow to dry anything that drips underneath. Wet spots dry very quickly and your counter stays dry the whole time." - A. Dauria



#17 Keep All Your Linens In Order With A Set Of Bed Sheet Organizers Share icon Review: "These are so great for sheets and bedding! They look great and if you’re like me and hate folding sheets and then trying to find a place to put them these are perfect for you!" - Lexi Covalt



#18 Damp Clean Duster Sponge : Elevating Your Sunday Reset Routine Is All About Getting Reusable Products Share icon Review: "These make dusting so much easier, they are also reusable so I'm not using paper towels to dust or a disposable duster. This leaves no marks, no dust, and no residue on the surface at all! They make me feel like I'm cleaning in the future!!" - Anon



#19 A Chic Wooden Measuring Spoon Will Make Meal-Prepping A Joy Share icon Review: "These coffee scoops are perfect as our daily coffee grounds scooper. They are really nicely made and feel very sturdy. We keep in in the coffee tin and no longer use regular spoons that are a little messy when trying to spoon coffee grounds into the coffee maker. These scoops make it clean and easy." - JC



#20 Give Your Sunday Reset An Eco-Friendly Touch With This All Purpose Cleaning Spray With Refils Share icon Review: "It smells lovely and I like how fine the spray is. It’s like a lemon mist on my counters. It doesn’t take long for the tablets to dissolve to make the solution." - Heather



#21 Spend Less Time Cleaning Up After Your Pet Than Actually Playing With Them Thanks To This Pet Hair Removal Brush Share icon Review: "Small and compact but does exactly what it is made for. Easy to clean. Great low price. Simple to use." - Summer Seale



#22 Never Get Confused Between Which Bottle Is Which With This Minimalist Kitchen Soap Dispenser Set Share icon Review: "These are very nice soap dispensers and I love how clean and simple they look. They have the farmhouse design that I love too. The bottles clean easily and have a large mouth that makes them easy to fill." - Cody Hirsch



#23 A Portable Steamer Will Help You Iron Your Curtains Without Taking Them Off The Rails Share icon Review: "This is the best portable steamer that we have purchased. It breaks down for easy storage and transport, heats up quickly, and works great on all materials. I've never had an issue with this and am surprised at how well this works for the price!" - ashley Trejo



#24 If You Don't Want To Commit To Labels, Try These Glass Storage Containers With A Space For Chalk Labels Share icon Review: "This new year I have been swapping out anything plastic that I store food in. I have been switching over to glass. These are an excellent option. They are well made and air tight. They even came with little scoops and blank labels and chalk. They look beautiful in my pantry as well." - Oakley



#25 Don't Just Toss Your Blankets In A Corner. Keep Things Neat With A Woven Basket Share icon Review: "Looks great and very sturdy. I bought the smaller of the 2 sizes, and it's currently holding a KING SIZE (!) quilt and an oversized throw. Perfect for what I needed it for. Beautiful for transitional style decor. Would buy again." - JKG



#26 This Air Purifier Is A Breath Of Fresh Air Share icon Review: "Upon setting up my new purifier, after just a few minutes I could feel the fresh air! I have a multiple pet home and use this purifier in my bedroom only. It is absolutely perfect. I really like the modes and nice touch screen on the device." - Cat



#27 Natural Hemp Sponges Are Easy On Your Cookware And On The Environment Share icon Review: "I love these. So much better than a sponge. Dries quicker and very durable. Love the feeling of the natural fibers. Doesn’t get disgusting quickly like a regular sponge. I plan to re-purchase." - Lauryn



Just when you think you have seen it all, we bring you even more. But you won't be sorry for sticking around! These next few products will make cleaning a breeze and help you reset your home and your mind to have you on top form for the week ahead.

#28 This Dish Drainer Rack Is A Welcome Upgrade From Cheap-Looking Plastic Alternatives Share icon Review: "I was looking for smaller dish drainer for my extremely small kitchen, and looks like I found it! The drainer is compact, durable, modern and can hold a lot of plates, cups and even small pots at the same time. Very easy to clean and hopefully will not get any rust over the time." - Natalie!



#29 Give Your Shower A Golden Touch With This Shower Squeegee Share icon Review: "Easy installation and easy to use. I use it after every shower!" - Nicole



#30 Propogating A New Plant Has Never Bean Easier Than With This Plant Terrarium Share icon Review: "Super. Cute. This looks beautiful on the countertop and is a unique way to prop cuttings. The light refracts through the globes in a really lovely way too." - S



#31 Keep All Your Cleaning Devices Neat And Tidy With This Sturdy Mop Hanger Share icon Review: "This organizer was super easy to mount. It’s very sturdy, and I’m confident it will hold up to years of use. Very pleased and would buy again." - Rachel Bergert



#32 Get Yourself Some Large Food Storage Container To Buy In Bulk Share icon Review: "Works great and fits 5 lb bags of flour and sugar. Happy to have these and they look nice too. Very sturdy." - Caitlin H



#33 Accidents Happen. But No Spill Is A Match For This Bissel Upholstry And Carpet Cleaner Share icon Review: "This was an impulse purchase for us but we have used it so much the past few months. Between a new puppy in the house and kids who are constantly spilling things, this have saved our house from total destruction." - Kristin D.



#34 This Storage Basket Set Will Bring Instant Organization To Any Space Share icon Review: "I love these baskets. Very well made and came fast and in great condition. I first bought the cream color and then I ordered the pink and also the grey. They hold a lot and the five different sizes allows me to put some on the bathroom counters and in the closet for great storage of hair products, etc. Boyfriend put his colognes in one and has it on his dresser." - Vicki



#35 This Microfiber Spray Mop Is A 2-In-1 Cleaning Tool That We Wish We Knew About Sooner! Share icon Review: "Purchased this upon moving to a new apartment and use it daily. Very good for use after cleaning kitchen or bathroom, and the pad is washable. I also love that I can put my own cleaning solution in and add water." - Cheryl L. Mcfadden



#36 This Levetating Plant Pot Brings A Little Magic To Your Space Share icon Review: "I bought one for my wife AND mom.. its so freakin cool! definitely a centerpiece for conversation when people come over" - David C. Blue



#37 Round Ice Tray : Because Having Round Ice Means You Have Made It Share icon Review: "I bought these to make frozen juice balls for fancy holiday beverages, and they did not disappoint! Easy to use I can’t believe how perfect the shapes came out. Everyone was impressed with how pretty the mimosas were! I love the storage container so can make in advance and have plenty on hand! Highly recommend!" - Peggy



#38 A Boho Rug For The Living Room Means Instant Inner Peace Share icon Review: "This item exceeded my expectations. Gorgeous design and thick weaving. I placed it under my papasan chair in living room. Would buy from this vendor again!" - B. Baker



#39 These Bathroom Shelves Double As Towel Bars Too, Making It Functional And Fabulous Share icon Review: "The shelves are a beautiful addition to our half bath. Great quality, beautiful coloring, and easy install." - Jenjenilynn

