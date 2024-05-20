These 32 Beauty Products Have After Photos That Will Have You Reaching For Your Credit Card
As a generation raised on Ricky Lake and Tyra Banks makeovers, we still LIVE for a good Before and After moment. Now, get ready to be amazed as we unveil 32 beauty products that have taken the internet by storm with their jaw-dropping results. From skincare to hair miracles, these products have raked in rave reviews, sparked viral sensations, and left beauty enthusiasts everywhere reaching for their credit cards. So let’s get ready for some pruning and pampering to achieve the best glow-up we didn’t know was within reach!
This post may include affiliate links.
Try The Seoulceuticals 97.5% Snail Mucin All-In-One Repair Cream Is Your Skin Is Looking Past Its Shell-By Date
Review: "I got this after I ran out of the cosex snail mucin. This lotion is amazing. It makes my skin soft and wears great under makeup with no pilling. It works so much better than some high end facial lotions I have tried in the past. Will definitely be buying more of this." - Ms. Mack
Nothing related to this post but this was also BP *today*: "Many of you have been asking about my shin routine!" funny-rand..._700-1.jpg
Feeling A Bit Clogged? Your Stubborn Pores Are No Match For This Black Head Scrub Stick
Review: "After using multiple products to try and erase blackheads, this worked after just ONE USE in the shower. Abraisive but not painful! I will definitely keep ordering this, especially at this price point." - Unsane24
Don’t Let Problematic Skin Slow You Down. Try This Cosrx Snail Mucin Repairing Essence
Review: "This thing is absolutely amazing. I felt compelled to leave my first ever review because this has my skin glowing. I’ve gotten compliments on it. Lately my face has been experiencing redness in between the eyebrow area and lower forehead along with constant dryness around the edges of my nose. This has completely fixed all of that within a few days and has given my face such a smooth, glowing, and revitalized texture." - Cota
This KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub Will Have Your Skin Smooth And Silky, Ready For Summer!
Review: "This stuff works. I always assumed that because I have sensitive skin that meant I couldn’t use exfoliators like this that are pretty gritty. This has been non irritating and effective! I can’t believe how soft my skin is and how much the KP has cleared up. Majorly helped with in grown hairs along bikini area as well." - Kelly Simpson
Don’t Be Grossed Out By What You See Once You Try An Exfoliating Bath Washcloth
Review: "This works so well! My skin is softer than it has ever been! This product is so easy to use. I find that a circular motion is best to remove the dead skin the fastest. I use it every few days and if there isn't any dead skin to remove it doesn't hurt. That way my skin stays really soft." - Craig A. Booth
This Viral Root Touch Up Hair Powder Is The Instant Answer To Your Nightm-Hairs
Review: "My hair has always been baby-fine. As I age, it's getting thinner. I wanted to find a product that makes it look thicker, but still looks natural, even close-up. I've tried a couple that have been O.K., but applying them is awkward and difficult. This is easy and does the job." - Valuista
Supergoop’s Spf40 Unseen Sunscreen Is Your Invisible Defender Against For Everyday Use
Review: "This is the best everyday sunscreen to wear year round and product your skin. I wear it daily under makeup. It is lighyweight and goes on clear. While out in the sun I use it for my face sunscreen. It is amazing and I always carry it in my purse." - Amazon Customer
This Clean 10 Cleansing Balm Promises To Melt Away Your Makeup For A Fresh Face
Review: "This is absolutely the best cleansing balm I have ever used. The balm is silky and literally melts the makeup off, including waterproof mascara. On top of it all, it has a nice citrus smell." - Jerry Holland
Get Those Pesky Fly-Aways Under Control With The Bed Head Hair Wax Stick
Review: "I have a few baby hairs that will never lay down even with hairspray! This stick has helped so much to slick the stubborn hairs down and out of my face! Definitely recommend." - Rafe Griffiths
The Schick Hydro Silk Dermaplaning Razor Peels Away Your Peach Fuzz
Review: "The sharpest face razor I've ever used, it glides like butter and doesn't cut me or break me out. I've used many other brands but always come back to this one. An excellent product and an even better price. Will never not repurchase." - Emily Elizabeth
The Revlon Blow-Dry Brush Gives You That Salon Blow-Out Look For Free!
Review: "I have very curly ugly hair and this tool literally makes my hair look so beautiful. I thought it was not going to do justice since I have curly frizzy dead hair and it literally makes me look like I just had a blow out… and I never had a blow out because the lord knows I can’t afford one. I highly recommend." - Humanity Unite
This Anti-Frizz Hair Spray Will Tame Your Tresses, Giving You That Runway-Ready Look, Everyday
Review: "I love this stuff!! It takes me forever to style my thick naturally wavy hair so I don’t straighten it often. This is a game changer for me! I can style and wear for several days. Being in the PNW rain is inevitable and just a little rain will frizz my hair. Not with Color Wow!!" - Amazon Customer
Zap Your Zits With These Award-Winning Pimple Patches From Hero Cosmetics
Review: "These are life savers… it cleans my pores and removes my zits, it might be a miracle. The size is perfect and it’s super easy to use. The quality makes it worth the money… great value!" - Demirae
This Skin Perfecting Liquid Exfoliant Is Pure Pore-Fection
Review: "This product leaves a very smooth skin and to be a chemical exfoliant does not feel abrasive at all. I have rosacea and my skin does not take retinol even at the lightest concentrations and this product has not hurt my skin one bit." - Andrea De Nubila
To Look As Fresh As A Flower On A Spring Morning, Try These Dew Drops
Review: "I absolutely adore this serum! It smells nice, just like watermelons, and it creates a dewy glow perfect for priming the skin before makeup. It can get a bit sticky if you use a lot though, so less is more." - Poppyseeds
This Hydrating Overnight Face Mask Is Great, But Warn Your Partner If You Slip One On To Avoid Any Midnight Scares!
Review: "These overnight masks are amazing !!! Easy to apply, will not slip off at night, and give a overall beautiful glow in the AM !! I use this mask once a week and it helps heal any post-break-outs and give intense hydration to the skin. Don’t sleep on this mask, get it !!!" - Somi An
Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream Seems To Good To Be True, But It’s Not A Pyramid Scheme!
Review: "This is an all natural product. This is my second purchase. A little goes a long way. My radiologist recommended as an all natural product to use on skin burn from radiation. It worked well. I also use it on my face." - so fun.type it BOOM ,it's there
If Only We Had These Drunk Elephant Anti-Pollution Bronzing Serum Drops In The 2000s There Would Be Far Fewer Oompa Loompa-Looking Photos On The Internet!
Review: "This is sooo perfect for the nice tan glow. I love putting this on after my sunscreen to give the perfect tan and not feel like i need makeup. Perfect for beach/pool days. If you want it less tan mix it in with your sunscreen or moisturizer. It’s soo good." - Charlee iorg
No Cream Can Turn Back The Hands Of Time, But This Anti-Aging Eye Cream For Dark Circles And Puffiness Is Doing The Most!
Review: "I was pleasantly surprised that this eye cream helped minimize the darkness under my eyes after the first use. It didn’t take it away completely, but it was enough to be noticeable. Love it and will continue to buy it." - Kindle Customer
Try Panoxyl’s Acne Foaming Wash If Your Face Thinks You Are Still In High School
Review: "The quality of the product is great. When applied to my face I feel a sense of replenish and my skin feels so soft😊This product will forever be a part of my skin care routine." - Aaliyah
Level 3 Styling Powder Is Pixie Dust For Flat Hair
Review: "The powder is light and easy to style. A little goes a long way. I like that it isn't overly noticeable that there is product in the hair. Not greasy. My hair is pretty short so my main use is just to give it a little volume." - Brian
Ashy Isn’t A Good Look On Anyone So Try The Vanicream Moisturizing Skin Cream Instead
Review: "This moisturizer is soo good. A girl off Tik Tok recommended it and I'm so glad I tried it. It is so moisturizing. I use it on my body as well. You cannot beat the price. highly recommend." - Chey2chey
If Your Hair, And Patience, Are Growing A Little Thin, Try The Organics Rosemary Mint Scalp & Hair Strengthening Oil
Review: "I honestly thought the front parts of my hair were breaking off but it was new growth! It literally accelerates my hair growth and smooths it so well. I have recommended it a ton!" - Faith
Try A Collagen Coating Hair Protein Treatment For When Your Hair Needs Some Extra TLC
Review: "This stuff is so great!! It smells amazing and it works like a dream. It makes my hair feel so healthy and soft. I always have some in the shower for whenever my hair needs a pick me up. The softness lasts for days!!" - Betsy Davisson
Grab Some Severe Cracked Heel Repair Restoring Balm If You Find Yourself Needing Heavy Duty Equipment For A Pedicure
Review: "Love this product. Brought my feet from looking like the surface of the moon to a baby's feet. Easy to apply, similar to a deodorant, twist the bottom and apply after showing on affected area. I wear socks to keep the cream on my feet and not on my sheets. No smell that I can detect." - SylentRyder
Hydrating Argan Oil Hair Mask Will Give You The Pantene Commercial Hair You Have Always Dreamed Of
Review: "This product is AMAZING! After using it once my hair is silky & soft. My hair looks so much healthier. It smells great. I love that the cream is thick and not goopy. The package is pretty durable. The jar won’t break easily. I highly recommend it." - Roxaroos
Go From Sasquatch To Summer Ready With This Hair Epilator That Is Hairy Girl Approved
Review: "This product is so great my daughter fight over it! It’s easy to use, super durable with one speedy charge. The hair are completely gone and legs feels smooth. It’s lightweight and easy to hold. We use it for legs and arms." - Zoraida
Cerave’s Eye Repair Cream Is In One Word… Eye-Conic!
Review: "Less than a week of using and I can already tell a huge difference in my dark circles. Like they’re almost gone… so I’ll be using it 2 times daily for the rest of my life. It’s light weight, soft and creamy, and doesn’t have a strong smell so perfect for under your eyes. Very happy with the performance." - Megan
We Love Picking Off Polish As Much As The Next Person, But Rather Save Your Nails With This Gel Nail Polish Remover
Review: "I do my own nails, this gel remover is a life saver! You just paint it on, wait a few minutes and the gel bubbles off! Sometimes you need two applications, and to file it a bit, but overall way easier than soaking in acetone!" - K.C. Richards
Nizoral’s Anti-Dandruff Shampoo Wont Flake On You
Review: "This is my favorite shampoo for years now. I don’t use it every time, only when my scalp gets extra itchy or flaky. So I use it maybe once in two months or so. It helps tremendously. Non of the other dandruff shampoos helped as much. It is more pricy- but it’s worth it." - Jeff Ziemba
Add The New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask To Your Self-Care Routine For Some Gag-Worthy Results
Review: "I have bought this product three times now. The mask goes on smooth. The smell is pleasant and relaxing. My skin feels so soft and clean after. I have sensitive skin and I have no issues. Highly recommend." - Lauren F. Kline
If Your Feet Are Looking A Bit Pre-Historic, Try This Instant Foot Peeling Spray To Get Them Baby Soft Again
Review: "This stuff is legit. It really does work. I bought it based off the good reviews, but was still a little skeptical. My husband and I both tried it and it works so good! Buy it like today!! We were both surprised by it. You spray it on and start rubbing your foot while it's still wet on your feet in circular motion. Skin will start rolling up and off. Both of our feet are super soft afterwards." - Scotty/Ashley