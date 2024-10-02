“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

ADVERTISEMENT

What initially started as a wholesome TikTok movement to help moms in need has now turned sour after shoppers are destroying baby products.

The trend began as an homage to the mothers who make continuous sacrifices for their children when content creator DeNaesha Gonzalez posted a video of a sparkly silver handbag left in the baby aisle.

Gonzalez, a 28-year-old mother-of-two, wrote: “SHE DESERVED THE PURSE.”

Underneath the video, she captioned it, “To the Mothers who chose themselves last, you deserve the world tonight and always,” referring to the mom who left the purse in order to buy products for her baby.

With over 20 million views and almost 5 million likes, the clip has inspired others to hide cash or gift cards in boxes of diapers, cans of baby formula, and more, in hopes it would go to someone in need.

However, as the trend has gone viral, recent videos show the aftermath of customers frantically searching for rewards while damaging products, sparking an outrage online.

The viral “she deserved the purse” trend was meant to symbolize a kind gesture, but shoppers are now spinning it to their own advantage

Share icon

Image credits: hopeyoufindyourdad

The original video inspired influencers to go to baby aisles in large department stores such as Walmart and Target to tuck in cash, notes of encouragement, and gift cards into children’s products.

However, recently, people have been posting the aftermath of shoppers searching these items for rewards, resulting in ruined packaging and products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Valeria Diaz from Chicago told Newsweek she thought the trend was a “beautiful idea” when she first learned of it.

“So many influencers were trying to support parents in need by dropping bills inside of baby packages,” she said. “The thought of having extra money and gifting it to someone in need is beautiful.”

She added, “I knew the kindness wouldn’t go very far unfortunately as there are many selfish and greedy people in the world.”

Diaz witnessed firsthand a few of the customers who were ruining baby products

Share icon

Image credits: hopeyoufindyourdad

Diaz later posted a video showing many opened baby products and captioned it, “This is so sad and so wrong. Moms can’t have anything.”

According to the creator, a “group of teenagers” aged 14 to 18 caused the mess.

“I told them it was completely inappropriate and they’re causing so much damage to items babies may need,” she said. “It’s sad to see kids growing up to be so violent and aggressive. A parent would never tamper with products meant for children.

“They understand the value and importance of a child’s health and safety and how easily it can be affected by purchasing a tampered product.”

The trend started as a way to help low-income mothers, something Gonzalez never expected

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: valeriadiher

“Just to see how far it’s gone, it’s been amazing,” Gonzalez said. “And I’m really grateful and just amazed by the community that’s formed within the comment section of the video.”

Cecily Bauchmann, who has over two million followers, followed the initial clip with a video where she bought a $100 Target gift card and wrote on the receipt, “Hey! You deserve that special ‘you’ thing. You are amazing! Xoxo!” and tucked it between two diaper boxes.

Share icon

Image credits: tabithaswatosh

Gonzalez’s original video struck a chord for many viewers.

“The sacrifices of a mother. I really felt this,” read a comment, which has received over 250K likes.

Another added, “It makes me sad to think how much my mother probably gave up for me.”

Others echoed the sentiment saying, “This is so empathic to notice. What a gift you are. You’re inspiring.”

“I wanted that blouse but she looks so cute in her bluey dress,” said a young mother, to which Gonzalez replied, “This healed me & hurt me at the same time. So proud of you Momma!!”

As the trend went sideways, people on TikTok didn’t hesitate to share their reactions

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tabithaswatosh

“Tried to get cough medicine for my toddler last night and they’re were ALL open,” said one user. “I don’t wanna use an opened medicine for my babies. I was so angry.”

“This breaks my heart,” commented another.

A retail worker weighed in on the long-lasting effects.

“Those damaged boxes will be marked as do not resale & thrown out due to contamination. Leading to shortages, higher demand, & therefore higher prices.”

About a quarter of a million mothers with young kids quit their jobs to focus on childcare

Share icon

Image credits: denaeshagonzalez

A survey done by an equal rights charity has revealed the large number of women who are either unemployed or missing out on career opportunities due to their duties as a mother.

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, explained that a lack of flexible working arrangements and affordable childcare are two of the main reasons women are forced to make career sacrifices.

“Women, once they have children, find it’s harder to progress or they’re forced into part-time or low-paid jobs below their skill levels,” she said.

Data showed 41% of mothers surveyed turned down a promotion or career development opportunity due to concerns surrounding childcare. 37% of working fathers said they had done the same.

While every country is different and numbers fluctuate throughout the years, an annual amount of $30,000 is considered low-income in North America for a family of four. New York Life Insurance has also calculated that average families spend about $16,007 to $17,141 a year on child-related expenses alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

While an additional 20-dollar bill may not feed a whole family, it could help a mother make the decision to buy that extra purse.

Bored Panda has reached out to DeNaesha Gonzalez for further comment.

People on TikTok gave their own opinions to the “wholesome” trend that’s now sidetracked

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon