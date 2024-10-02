Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”
News, Parenting

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

Open list comments 12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

12

ADVERTISEMENT

What initially started as a wholesome TikTok movement to help moms in need has now turned sour after shoppers are destroying baby products.

The trend began as an homage to the mothers who make continuous sacrifices for their children when content creator DeNaesha Gonzalez posted a video of a sparkly silver handbag left in the baby aisle.

Gonzalez, a 28-year-old mother-of-two, wrote: “SHE DESERVED THE PURSE.”

Underneath the video, she captioned it, “To the Mothers who chose themselves last, you deserve the world tonight and always,” referring to the mom who left the purse in order to buy products for her baby.

With over 20 million views and almost 5 million likes, the clip has inspired others to hide cash or gift cards in boxes of diapers, cans of baby formula, and more, in hopes it would go to someone in need.

However, as the trend has gone viral, recent videos show the aftermath of customers frantically searching for rewards while damaging products, sparking an outrage online.

The viral “she deserved the purse” trend was meant to symbolize a kind gesture, but shoppers are now spinning it to their own advantage

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

Image credits: hopeyoufindyourdad

The original video inspired influencers to go to baby aisles in large department stores such as Walmart and Target to tuck in cash, notes of encouragement, and gift cards into children’s products. 

However, recently, people have been posting the aftermath of shoppers searching these items for rewards, resulting in ruined packaging and products. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Valeria Diaz from Chicago told Newsweek she thought the trend was a “beautiful idea” when she first learned of it. 

“So many influencers were trying to support parents in need by dropping bills inside of baby packages,” she said. “The thought of having extra money and gifting it to someone in need is beautiful.” 

She added, “I knew the kindness wouldn’t go very far unfortunately as there are many selfish and greedy people in the world.”

Diaz witnessed firsthand a few of the customers who were ruining baby products

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

Image credits: hopeyoufindyourdad

@hopeyoufindyourdad @Brooke Monk she deserved the purse trend has already been targeted by angry men #womenempowerment #parenting #momsoftiktok #drama #shedeservedthepurse #greenscreenvideo #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Andra

Diaz later posted a video showing many opened baby products and captioned it, “This is so sad and so wrong. Moms can’t have anything.”

According to the creator, a “group of teenagers” aged 14 to 18 caused the mess.

“I told them it was completely inappropriate and they’re causing so much damage to items babies may need,” she said. “It’s sad to see kids growing up to be so violent and aggressive. A parent would never tamper with products meant for children.

“They understand the value and importance of a child’s health and safety and how easily it can be affected by purchasing a tampered product.”  

The trend started as a way to help low-income mothers, something Gonzalez never expected

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: valeriadiher

@valeriadiher She deserved the purse. But nobody deserves broken and tampered products over a trend… #shedeservedthepurse #momsoftiktok #babytok #babytiktok #pregnancytiktok #babyboy #babytrend #firsttimemom #newmom #newbornbaby ♬ original sound – Valeria | SAHM

“Just to see how far it’s gone, it’s been amazing,” Gonzalez said. “And I’m really grateful and just amazed by the community that’s formed within the comment section of the video.”

Cecily Bauchmann, who has over two million followers, followed the initial clip with a video where she bought a $100 Target gift card and wrote on the receipt, “Hey! You deserve that special ‘you’ thing. You are amazing! Xoxo!” and tucked it between two diaper boxes.

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

Image credits: tabithaswatosh

Gonzalez’s original video struck a chord for many viewers.

“The sacrifices of a mother. I really felt this,” read a comment, which has received over 250K likes.

Another added, “It makes me sad to think how much my mother probably gave up for me.”

Others echoed the sentiment saying, “This is so empathic to notice. What a gift you are. You’re inspiring.”

“I wanted that blouse but she looks so cute in her bluey dress,” said a young mother, to which Gonzalez replied, “This healed me & hurt me at the same time. So proud of you Momma!!” 

As the trend went sideways, people on TikTok didn’t hesitate to share their reactions

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: tabithaswatosh

@tabithaswatoshshe deserved the purse 🫶🏻 i love this trend sm♬ original sound – 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙗🇵🇱

“Tried to get cough medicine for my toddler last night and they’re were ALL open,” said one user. “I don’t wanna use an opened medicine for my babies. I was so angry.” 

“This breaks my heart,” commented another.

A retail worker weighed in on the long-lasting effects. 

“Those damaged boxes will be marked as do not resale & thrown out due to contamination. Leading to shortages, higher demand, & therefore higher prices.”

About a quarter of a million mothers with young kids quit their jobs to focus on childcare

@denaeshagonzalez To the Mother who chose themselves last, you deserve the world tonight and always.🤎 #motherhood #motherhoodunplugged #parenting #parentsoftiktok ♬ original sound – 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙗🇵🇱

A survey done by an equal rights charity has revealed the large number of women who are either unemployed or missing out on career opportunities due to their duties as a mother. 

Jemima Olchawski, chief executive of the Fawcett Society, explained that a lack of flexible working arrangements and affordable childcare are two of the main reasons women are forced to make career sacrifices.

“Women, once they have children, find it’s harder to progress or they’re forced into part-time or low-paid jobs below their skill levels,” she said. 

Data showed 41% of mothers surveyed turned down a promotion or career development opportunity due to concerns surrounding childcare. 37% of working fathers said they had done the same. 

While every country is different and numbers fluctuate throughout the years, an annual amount of $30,000 is considered low-income in North America for a family of four. New York Life Insurance has also calculated that average families spend about $16,007 to $17,141 a year on child-related expenses alone. 

ADVERTISEMENT

While an additional 20-dollar bill may not feed a whole family, it could help a mother make the decision to buy that extra purse. 

Bored Panda has reached out to DeNaesha Gonzalez for further comment.

People on TikTok gave their own opinions to the “wholesome” trend that’s now sidetracked

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

ADVERTISEMENT

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

“She Deserved The Purse” Trend Is Hurting Moms Rather Than Helping Due To “Greedy People”

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

26

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

12
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

12

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
barbararobinson_2 avatar
Barbara Robinson
Barbara Robinson
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe if people did not upload this on their platform of choice then it would be a surprise and raids would not happen. People only create this videos for personal recognition

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
sp1 avatar
S P1
S P1
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Toxic social media again. There are so many better ways to give money to people in need, like donating to charity or a food bank etc. But then, what's the point if it doesn't give you views and likes.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
melelliott avatar
Ripley
Ripley
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much this. If a "nice gesture" is filmed and posted to social media for likes and follows it's content, not a nice gesture.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ajaden avatar
Amelia Jade
Amelia Jade
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trend? Helping people isn't a trend. Like Barbara Robinson said, this wouldn't be a problem if people didn't upload this for clicks. Who ruined this "trend"? The person seeking clicks. If you're helping people because you truly want to help, you don't feel the need to broadcast it to showcase what a wonderful person you are.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
barbararobinson_2 avatar
Barbara Robinson
Barbara Robinson
Community Member
55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe if people did not upload this on their platform of choice then it would be a surprise and raids would not happen. People only create this videos for personal recognition

Vote comment up
11
11points
Vote comment down
reply
sp1 avatar
S P1
S P1
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Toxic social media again. There are so many better ways to give money to people in need, like donating to charity or a food bank etc. But then, what's the point if it doesn't give you views and likes.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
melelliott avatar
Ripley
Ripley
Community Member
23 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much this. If a "nice gesture" is filmed and posted to social media for likes and follows it's content, not a nice gesture.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
ajaden avatar
Amelia Jade
Amelia Jade
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Trend? Helping people isn't a trend. Like Barbara Robinson said, this wouldn't be a problem if people didn't upload this for clicks. Who ruined this "trend"? The person seeking clicks. If you're helping people because you truly want to help, you don't feel the need to broadcast it to showcase what a wonderful person you are.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Popular Games
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right

Word Search

Dive into a grid of letters to uncover hidden words. Search horizontally, vertically, and diagonally to complete it!

Sudoku

Fill the 9x9 grid so each row, column, and 3x3 subgrid has 1 to 9. Sharpen your logic with this number puzzle!

Crossword

Challenge your mind with this classic word puzzle. Fill in the grid with words that match the provided clues.

Word Flower

Connect letters in a flower-shaped grid to form words from the center. Creative and engaging wordplay awaits!

WordroW

Arrange letters in a grid to form as many words as you can. A fun and fast-paced word-building challenge!

Jigsaw

Piece together an image by matching interlocking pieces. Perfect for visual problem solvers and puzzle enthusiasts.

Picdoku

Merge Sudoku and jigsaw puzzles with pictures! Ensure no image repeats in any row or column to complete the picture.

Killer Sudoku

Combine Sudoku logic with arithmetic challenges. Fill the grid so each region’s cells add up to the specified sum.

Kriss Kross

Fit a list of words into a blank grid, much like a crossword without clues. A satisfying word placement puzzle for all ages!

Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda