Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Bulgarian Finds Out The Dutch Don’t Share Their Food For Free
Young woman in glasses holding sushi box, illustrating Bulgarian finding out Dutch donu2019t share food for free culture.
Economy & Labor, Society

Bulgarian Finds Out The Dutch Don’t Share Their Food For Free

Open list comments 9
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

9

ADVERTISEMENT

Attitudes towards money differ around the world, so questions like “who pays this time” might have all sorts of answers. But sometimes some norms are so out there people across the ‘net have to sit down, log in and actually discuss what they just learned.

A content creator’s skit about the Dutch habit of making everyone split every bill went viral as the internet debated who should pay and why some people are obsessed with ensuring every last cent is accounted for. So settle in as you read through the comments, add your own and if you happen to be Dutch, feel free to share your thoughts below.
More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    A woman’s comedy skit about how Dutch people will charge you for everything started a debate online

    Young woman in office setting reacting to Dutch food sharing culture, illustrating Bulgarian finds out Dutch don’t share food free

    Young woman in office setting reacting to Dutch food sharing culture, illustrating Bulgarian finds out Dutch don’t share food free

    Image credits: yana_fitt

    Woman in glasses holding sushi and laptop, illustrating Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share their food for free.

    Woman in glasses holding sushi and laptop, illustrating Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share their food for free.

    Image credits: yana_fitt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman in blue hoodie holding sushi with a confused expression, illustrating Bulgarian finds Dutch don’t share food freely.

    Woman in blue hoodie holding sushi with a confused expression, illustrating Bulgarian finds Dutch don’t share food freely.

    Image credits: yana_fitt

    Woman sitting in an office chair near a laptop, reacting as Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share their food for free

    Woman sitting in an office chair near a laptop, reacting as Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share their food for free

    Image credits: yana_fitt

    Woman in blue hoodie holding food container and laptop, illustrating Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing culture contrast.

    Woman in blue hoodie holding food container and laptop, illustrating Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing culture contrast.

    Image credits: yana_fitt

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young woman smiling in office chair holding food container, representing Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing cultural difference.

    Young woman smiling in office chair holding food container, representing Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing cultural difference.

    Image credits: yana_fitt

    Woman in glasses using phone and laptop illustrating Bulgarian finds out Dutch don’t share food for free concept.

    Woman in glasses using phone and laptop illustrating Bulgarian finds out Dutch don’t share food for free concept.

    Image credits: yana_fitt

    Young woman holding food container and phone, sitting at desk with laptop, reflecting on Bulgarian Dutch food sharing culture.

    Young woman holding food container and phone, sitting at desk with laptop, reflecting on Bulgarian Dutch food sharing culture.

    Image credits: yana_fitt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman wearing glasses and a blue hoodie holds a phone and a tablet, smiling indoors, illustrating cultural food sharing differences.

    A woman wearing glasses and a blue hoodie holds a phone and a tablet, smiling indoors, illustrating cultural food sharing differences.

    Image credits: yana_fitt

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman holding food container and phone showing surprise while sitting in office chair, illustrating Bulgarian Dutch food culture.

    Woman holding food container and phone showing surprise while sitting in office chair, illustrating Bulgarian Dutch food culture.

    Image credits: yana_fitt

    You can watch the full video here

    &

    In some cultures, you pay only ever pay for yourself

    The Dutch reputation for frugality is legendary, and with good reason. After all, the term “going Dutch” exists for a reason, although some chalk it up to the British using their opportunity to slander their rival. But in the modern world, the assumptions might still look similar. Invited to a birthday party? Don’t expect the host to pick up the tab for cake and drinks. Chances are you’ll be paying for your own slice and your own coffee.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Friends heading to a bar together? Forget about buying a round, everyone places their order separately, and everyone pays separately. Some groups even carry out the most surgical of calculations, tallying up exactly how much their beer cost compared to their neighbor’s glass of tap water.

    To outsiders, this can feel shocking, even a little rude. In many cultures, generosity among friends is a social glue, people take turns buying rounds, hosting dinners, or covering the taxi fare. But in Dutch culture, fairness is prized above almost everything else. Paying only for what you consumed is considered not stingy but honest, and avoiding debt, financial or social, is seen as a sign of respect. Why should one person feel indebted when everyone can walk away clean?

    This sense of balance extends beyond the pub or restaurant. A dinner invitation might mean sitting down at your friend’s table, but it just as easily might mean everyone is expected to bring their own dish, their own drinks, or even chip in for the groceries. The same goes for trips, movie nights, or even birthday outings, every person contributes their share, no more and no less. It’s an economic ecosystem that keeps everything transparent and nobody resentful, even if it occasionally leaves international visitors clutching their wallets in surprise.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Group of people dining outdoors at night, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch food culture differences and sharing customs.

    Image credits: Ilnur Kalimullin (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It’s important to remember that these are all just some jokes

    Of course, there’s humor in the extremes. Indeed, people seem to love this sort of content regardless of what (or who) it’s about. Stories abound of Dutch friends carefully dividing the cost of a shared pizza down to who ate the extra slice, or of party guests reaching into their pockets before the candles on the cake are even blown out. But beneath the jokes is a cultural value system that prizes independence and equality. By ensuring nobody pays more than their fair share, the Dutch keep friendships free of unspoken obligations, and keep their bank accounts neatly balanced.

    Plus, there are all too many cases where these stereotypes originated from one person’s particular experience and somehow were embraced as the norm. People make all too many assumptions from anecdotal evidence, particularly about places they don’t live in.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So while it might take some getting used to, the Dutch habit of making even close friends pay their way is less about being stingy and more about being fair. Think of it as the financial equivalent of the flat landscape, level, orderly, and with no hidden hills or dips. And if nothing else, it guarantees one thing: in the Netherlands, nobody will ever accuse you of not pulling your weight at dinner.

    Overhead view of three adults dining at a table, illustrating Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share food.

    Image credits: Gabriella Clare Marino (not the actual photo)

    People shared their thoughts in the comments

    Screenshot of a social media post where a user shares a story about Dutch people not sharing food for free.

    Screenshot of a social media post where a user shares a story about Dutch people not sharing food for free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment about cultural differences in sharing food, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing habits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment about cultural differences in sharing food, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing habits.

    Text post describing a Bulgarian in Amsterdam learning that the Dutch don’t share their food for free, causing cultural friction.

    Text post describing a Bulgarian in Amsterdam learning that the Dutch don’t share their food for free, causing cultural friction.

    Comment by user carey001a questioning Dutch food customs and mentioning poverty, reflecting on Bulgarian Dutch food culture.

    Comment by user carey001a questioning Dutch food customs and mentioning poverty, reflecting on Bulgarian Dutch food culture.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment about cultural differences in sharing food, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing habits and perceptions.

    Comment about cultural differences in sharing food, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing habits and perceptions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from copiumhangover asking if Europeans are okay, reflecting cultural observations about food sharing.

    Comment from copiumhangover asking if Europeans are okay, reflecting cultural observations about food sharing.

    Social post about Bulgarian experience with Dutch colleague who doesn’t share food for free, charging for brownies.

    Social post about Bulgarian experience with Dutch colleague who doesn’t share food for free, charging for brownies.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post explaining cultural differences about sharing food, related to Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing habits.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about different nations and cultures reacting in shock to food sharing customs.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about different nations and cultures reacting in shock to food sharing customs.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A social media comment from informalbackpacker humorously reacting to cultural differences in sharing food.

    A social media comment from informalbackpacker humorously reacting to cultural differences in sharing food.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post with a person joking about Indonesians charging the Dutch for spices, relating to Dutch food sharing culture.

    Social media post with a person joking about Indonesians charging the Dutch for spices, relating to Dutch food sharing culture.

    Person with glasses and shoulder-length hair smiling slightly, illustrating Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share food.

    Person with glasses and shoulder-length hair smiling slightly, illustrating Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share food.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disbelief about asking for money after offering food, related to Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disbelief about asking for money after offering food, related to Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post explaining that in Indonesia it is considered rude to offer leftovers to friends except very close people, reflecting cultural food sharing norms.

    Text post explaining that in Indonesia it is considered rude to offer leftovers to friends except very close people, reflecting cultural food sharing norms.

    Text message from user rossenay expressing confusion, related to cultural differences in food sharing habits.

    Text message from user rossenay expressing confusion, related to cultural differences in food sharing habits.

    Comment from author_anaha reacting to cultural differences in sharing food, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing norms.

    Comment from author_anaha reacting to cultural differences in sharing food, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing norms.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from user switalke questioning if not sharing food for free is common behavior in the Netherlands.

    Comment from user switalke questioning if not sharing food for free is common behavior in the Netherlands.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment from a woman expressing surprise and support for offended nationalities about food sharing customs.

    Social media comment from a woman expressing surprise and support for offended nationalities about food sharing customs.

    Social media comment expressing confusion, related to Bulgarian discovering Dutch food sharing habits.

    Social media comment expressing confusion, related to Bulgarian discovering Dutch food sharing habits.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post explaining Itacate, a Mexican tradition of bringing home free leftover food after a party.

    Social media post explaining Itacate, a Mexican tradition of bringing home free leftover food after a party.

    Social media comment from a Dutch person explaining they have never been offered free food or leftovers.

    Social media comment from a Dutch person explaining they have never been offered free food or leftovers.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment expressing disbelief, relating to Bulgarian finding out the Dutch don’t share their food for free.

    Social media comment expressing disbelief, relating to Bulgarian finding out the Dutch don’t share their food for free.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Commenter reflecting on living experience, responding to unexpected behavior about Dutch not sharing food for free.

    Commenter reflecting on living experience, responding to unexpected behavior about Dutch not sharing food for free.

    Text message about Filipino cooking habits, highlighting sharing food by cooking extra for others to take home.

    Text message about Filipino cooking habits, highlighting sharing food by cooking extra for others to take home.

    Comment discussing cultural differences about sharing food in Europe, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch perspectives.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by marilyn.psa expressing skepticism with eye emojis on social media, related to Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing.

    Comment by marilyn.psa expressing skepticism with eye emojis on social media, related to Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing.

    Man wearing sunglasses and a straw hat commenting "So rude," illustrating Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share food.

    Man wearing sunglasses and a straw hat commenting "So rude," illustrating Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share food.

    Comment from bobby0305 about the Dutch not sharing their food for free, reflecting Bulgarian perspective on Netherlands.

    Comment from bobby0305 about the Dutch not sharing their food for free, reflecting Bulgarian perspective on Netherlands.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media post describing a Romanian’s experience learning Dutch don’t share fries or food for free.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    9
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    9

    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justin Sandberg

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. Despite being born in the US, I ended up spending most of my life in Europe, from Latvia, Austria, and Georgia to finally settling in Lithuania. At Bored Panda, you’ll find me covering topics ranging from the cat meme of the day to red flags in the workplace and really anything else. In my free time, I enjoy hiking, beating other people at board games, cooking, good books, and bad films.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    anton-wintermans avatar
    Anton
    Anton
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im dutch! And its a bit more complicated than what it says here.. i will share my food with everyone! And everyone is welcome to come over and have a meal for free ofcourse!! When im out with friends its a whole other story.. lets say im going out with 3 friends to a restaurant. When the bill comes its normal to divide it by 4.. so we all pay our part. But this also has to do with salary. For example, im a nurse not making much... so are my friends. We cant afford to take out the whole group a couple of times a month so we do it like this. But we (bf and i) invite friends to go out to dinner, ofcourse we pay the whole bill! I once heard a guy who invited his friends to go out to dinner for his birthday and afterwards he send the bill in a groupchat so they could pay back what they eat/drink.. but that guy is a real *sshole, so its not that common overhere! But it its true we are more about splitting than paying the bill for everybody. Btw, not when we have leftovers or something!!!!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    willjbass avatar
    OtterNaut
    OtterNaut
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm having a hard time accepting that this is a cultural norm. I would love to hear some native dutch share on this subject (as long as they don't charge me for it). Germans too, bitte.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elsneele avatar
    Elisabeth
    Elisabeth
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, this isn't normal behavior. We usually share the bill when we go out to eat with friends. But charging someone for leftovers (or any food you brought in and offered someone) is very weird. Of all the people I know I can think of one person who would do this and I would silently judge them. Maybe if they are interns/students and are very broke, this would be more normal behavior? When I was a student we would always chip in when eating at someone's place, but this was know by everyone in advance.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    archie-on-the-net avatar
    Man in the mirror
    Man in the mirror
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering the comments it seems to be a protestant thing. Such behaviour would be social s*****e in southern or eastern Europe, even neighbouring Belgium.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    anton-wintermans avatar
    Anton
    Anton
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Im dutch! And its a bit more complicated than what it says here.. i will share my food with everyone! And everyone is welcome to come over and have a meal for free ofcourse!! When im out with friends its a whole other story.. lets say im going out with 3 friends to a restaurant. When the bill comes its normal to divide it by 4.. so we all pay our part. But this also has to do with salary. For example, im a nurse not making much... so are my friends. We cant afford to take out the whole group a couple of times a month so we do it like this. But we (bf and i) invite friends to go out to dinner, ofcourse we pay the whole bill! I once heard a guy who invited his friends to go out to dinner for his birthday and afterwards he send the bill in a groupchat so they could pay back what they eat/drink.. but that guy is a real *sshole, so its not that common overhere! But it its true we are more about splitting than paying the bill for everybody. Btw, not when we have leftovers or something!!!!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    willjbass avatar
    OtterNaut
    OtterNaut
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm having a hard time accepting that this is a cultural norm. I would love to hear some native dutch share on this subject (as long as they don't charge me for it). Germans too, bitte.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elsneele avatar
    Elisabeth
    Elisabeth
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, this isn't normal behavior. We usually share the bill when we go out to eat with friends. But charging someone for leftovers (or any food you brought in and offered someone) is very weird. Of all the people I know I can think of one person who would do this and I would silently judge them. Maybe if they are interns/students and are very broke, this would be more normal behavior? When I was a student we would always chip in when eating at someone's place, but this was know by everyone in advance.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    archie-on-the-net avatar
    Man in the mirror
    Man in the mirror
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Considering the comments it seems to be a protestant thing. Such behaviour would be social s*****e in southern or eastern Europe, even neighbouring Belgium.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Economy & Labor
    Homepage
    Trending
    Economy & Labor
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Economy & Labor Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT