Attitudes towards money differ around the world, so questions like “who pays this time” might have all sorts of answers. But sometimes some norms are so out there people across the ‘net have to sit down, log in and actually discuss what they just learned.

A content creator’s skit about the Dutch habit of making everyone split every bill went viral as the internet debated who should pay and why some people are obsessed with ensuring every last cent is accounted for. So settle in as you read through the comments, add your own and if you happen to be Dutch, feel free to share your thoughts below.

More info: Instagram

A woman’s comedy skit about how Dutch people will charge you for everything started a debate online

Young woman in office setting reacting to Dutch food sharing culture, illustrating Bulgarian finds out Dutch don’t share food free

Image credits: yana_fitt

Woman in glasses holding sushi and laptop, illustrating Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share their food for free.

Image credits: yana_fitt

Woman in blue hoodie holding sushi with a confused expression, illustrating Bulgarian finds Dutch don’t share food freely.

Image credits: yana_fitt

Woman sitting in an office chair near a laptop, reacting as Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share their food for free

Image credits: yana_fitt

Woman in blue hoodie holding food container and laptop, illustrating Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing culture contrast.

Image credits: yana_fitt

Young woman smiling in office chair holding food container, representing Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing cultural difference.

Image credits: yana_fitt

Woman in glasses using phone and laptop illustrating Bulgarian finds out Dutch don’t share food for free concept.

Image credits: yana_fitt

Young woman holding food container and phone, sitting at desk with laptop, reflecting on Bulgarian Dutch food sharing culture.

Image credits: yana_fitt

A woman wearing glasses and a blue hoodie holds a phone and a tablet, smiling indoors, illustrating cultural food sharing differences.

Image credits: yana_fitt

Woman holding food container and phone showing surprise while sitting in office chair, illustrating Bulgarian Dutch food culture.

Image credits: yana_fitt

You can watch the full video here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yana Lipcheva | Get Fitter The Anti-Diet Way (@yana_fitt)

In some cultures, you pay only ever pay for yourself

The Dutch reputation for frugality is legendary, and with good reason. After all, the term “going Dutch” exists for a reason, although some chalk it up to the British using their opportunity to slander their rival. But in the modern world, the assumptions might still look similar. Invited to a birthday party? Don’t expect the host to pick up the tab for cake and drinks. Chances are you’ll be paying for your own slice and your own coffee.

Friends heading to a bar together? Forget about buying a round, everyone places their order separately, and everyone pays separately. Some groups even carry out the most surgical of calculations, tallying up exactly how much their beer cost compared to their neighbor’s glass of tap water.

To outsiders, this can feel shocking, even a little rude. In many cultures, generosity among friends is a social glue, people take turns buying rounds, hosting dinners, or covering the taxi fare. But in Dutch culture, fairness is prized above almost everything else. Paying only for what you consumed is considered not stingy but honest, and avoiding debt, financial or social, is seen as a sign of respect. Why should one person feel indebted when everyone can walk away clean?

This sense of balance extends beyond the pub or restaurant. A dinner invitation might mean sitting down at your friend’s table, but it just as easily might mean everyone is expected to bring their own dish, their own drinks, or even chip in for the groceries. The same goes for trips, movie nights, or even birthday outings, every person contributes their share, no more and no less. It’s an economic ecosystem that keeps everything transparent and nobody resentful, even if it occasionally leaves international visitors clutching their wallets in surprise.

Group of people dining outdoors at night, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch food culture differences and sharing customs.

Image credits: Ilnur Kalimullin (not the actual photo)

It’s important to remember that these are all just some jokes

Of course, there’s humor in the extremes. Indeed, people seem to love this sort of content regardless of what (or who) it’s about. Stories abound of Dutch friends carefully dividing the cost of a shared pizza down to who ate the extra slice, or of party guests reaching into their pockets before the candles on the cake are even blown out. But beneath the jokes is a cultural value system that prizes independence and equality. By ensuring nobody pays more than their fair share, the Dutch keep friendships free of unspoken obligations, and keep their bank accounts neatly balanced.

Plus, there are all too many cases where these stereotypes originated from one person’s particular experience and somehow were embraced as the norm. People make all too many assumptions from anecdotal evidence, particularly about places they don’t live in.

So while it might take some getting used to, the Dutch habit of making even close friends pay their way is less about being stingy and more about being fair. Think of it as the financial equivalent of the flat landscape, level, orderly, and with no hidden hills or dips. And if nothing else, it guarantees one thing: in the Netherlands, nobody will ever accuse you of not pulling your weight at dinner.

Overhead view of three adults dining at a table, illustrating Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share food.

Image credits: Gabriella Clare Marino (not the actual photo)

People shared their thoughts in the comments

Screenshot of a social media post where a user shares a story about Dutch people not sharing food for free.

Social media comment about cultural differences in sharing food, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing habits.

Text post describing a Bulgarian in Amsterdam learning that the Dutch don’t share their food for free, causing cultural friction.

Comment by user carey001a questioning Dutch food customs and mentioning poverty, reflecting on Bulgarian Dutch food culture.

Comment about cultural differences in sharing food, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing habits and perceptions.

Comment from copiumhangover asking if Europeans are okay, reflecting cultural observations about food sharing.

Social post about Bulgarian experience with Dutch colleague who doesn’t share food for free, charging for brownies.

Share icon

Screenshot of a social media post explaining cultural differences about sharing food, related to Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing habits.

Screenshot of a social media comment about different nations and cultures reacting in shock to food sharing customs.

A social media comment from informalbackpacker humorously reacting to cultural differences in sharing food.

Social media post with a person joking about Indonesians charging the Dutch for spices, relating to Dutch food sharing culture.

Person with glasses and shoulder-length hair smiling slightly, illustrating Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share food.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disbelief about asking for money after offering food, related to Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing.

Text post explaining that in Indonesia it is considered rude to offer leftovers to friends except very close people, reflecting cultural food sharing norms.

Text message from user rossenay expressing confusion, related to cultural differences in food sharing habits.

Comment from author_anaha reacting to cultural differences in sharing food, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing norms.

Comment from user switalke questioning if not sharing food for free is common behavior in the Netherlands.

Social media comment from a woman expressing surprise and support for offended nationalities about food sharing customs.

Social media comment expressing confusion, related to Bulgarian discovering Dutch food sharing habits.

Social media post explaining Itacate, a Mexican tradition of bringing home free leftover food after a party.

Social media comment from a Dutch person explaining they have never been offered free food or leftovers.

Social media comment expressing disbelief, relating to Bulgarian finding out the Dutch don’t share their food for free.

Commenter reflecting on living experience, responding to unexpected behavior about Dutch not sharing food for free.

Text message about Filipino cooking habits, highlighting sharing food by cooking extra for others to take home.

Comment discussing cultural differences about sharing food in Europe, highlighting Bulgarian and Dutch perspectives.

Comment by marilyn.psa expressing skepticism with eye emojis on social media, related to Bulgarian and Dutch food sharing.

Man wearing sunglasses and a straw hat commenting "So rude," illustrating Bulgarian finds out the Dutch don’t share food.

Comment from bobby0305 about the Dutch not sharing their food for free, reflecting Bulgarian perspective on Netherlands.

Social media post describing a Romanian’s experience learning Dutch don’t share fries or food for free.

