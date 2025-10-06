Bulgarian Finds Out The Dutch Don’t Share Their Food For Free
Attitudes towards money differ around the world, so questions like “who pays this time” might have all sorts of answers. But sometimes some norms are so out there people across the ‘net have to sit down, log in and actually discuss what they just learned.
A content creator’s skit about the Dutch habit of making everyone split every bill went viral as the internet debated who should pay and why some people are obsessed with ensuring every last cent is accounted for. So settle in as you read through the comments, add your own and if you happen to be Dutch, feel free to share your thoughts below.
A woman’s comedy skit about how Dutch people will charge you for everything started a debate online
In some cultures, you pay only ever pay for yourself
The Dutch reputation for frugality is legendary, and with good reason. After all, the term “going Dutch” exists for a reason, although some chalk it up to the British using their opportunity to slander their rival. But in the modern world, the assumptions might still look similar. Invited to a birthday party? Don’t expect the host to pick up the tab for cake and drinks. Chances are you’ll be paying for your own slice and your own coffee.
Friends heading to a bar together? Forget about buying a round, everyone places their order separately, and everyone pays separately. Some groups even carry out the most surgical of calculations, tallying up exactly how much their beer cost compared to their neighbor’s glass of tap water.
To outsiders, this can feel shocking, even a little rude. In many cultures, generosity among friends is a social glue, people take turns buying rounds, hosting dinners, or covering the taxi fare. But in Dutch culture, fairness is prized above almost everything else. Paying only for what you consumed is considered not stingy but honest, and avoiding debt, financial or social, is seen as a sign of respect. Why should one person feel indebted when everyone can walk away clean?
This sense of balance extends beyond the pub or restaurant. A dinner invitation might mean sitting down at your friend’s table, but it just as easily might mean everyone is expected to bring their own dish, their own drinks, or even chip in for the groceries. The same goes for trips, movie nights, or even birthday outings, every person contributes their share, no more and no less. It’s an economic ecosystem that keeps everything transparent and nobody resentful, even if it occasionally leaves international visitors clutching their wallets in surprise.
Image credits: Ilnur Kalimullin (not the actual photo)
It’s important to remember that these are all just some jokes
Of course, there’s humor in the extremes. Indeed, people seem to love this sort of content regardless of what (or who) it’s about. Stories abound of Dutch friends carefully dividing the cost of a shared pizza down to who ate the extra slice, or of party guests reaching into their pockets before the candles on the cake are even blown out. But beneath the jokes is a cultural value system that prizes independence and equality. By ensuring nobody pays more than their fair share, the Dutch keep friendships free of unspoken obligations, and keep their bank accounts neatly balanced.
Plus, there are all too many cases where these stereotypes originated from one person’s particular experience and somehow were embraced as the norm. People make all too many assumptions from anecdotal evidence, particularly about places they don’t live in.
So while it might take some getting used to, the Dutch habit of making even close friends pay their way is less about being stingy and more about being fair. Think of it as the financial equivalent of the flat landscape, level, orderly, and with no hidden hills or dips. And if nothing else, it guarantees one thing: in the Netherlands, nobody will ever accuse you of not pulling your weight at dinner.
Image credits: Gabriella Clare Marino (not the actual photo)
People shared their thoughts in the comments
Im dutch! And its a bit more complicated than what it says here.. i will share my food with everyone! And everyone is welcome to come over and have a meal for free ofcourse!! When im out with friends its a whole other story.. lets say im going out with 3 friends to a restaurant. When the bill comes its normal to divide it by 4.. so we all pay our part. But this also has to do with salary. For example, im a nurse not making much... so are my friends. We cant afford to take out the whole group a couple of times a month so we do it like this. But we (bf and i) invite friends to go out to dinner, ofcourse we pay the whole bill! I once heard a guy who invited his friends to go out to dinner for his birthday and afterwards he send the bill in a groupchat so they could pay back what they eat/drink.. but that guy is a real *sshole, so its not that common overhere! But it its true we are more about splitting than paying the bill for everybody. Btw, not when we have leftovers or something!!!!
I'm having a hard time accepting that this is a cultural norm. I would love to hear some native dutch share on this subject (as long as they don't charge me for it). Germans too, bitte.
No, this isn't normal behavior. We usually share the bill when we go out to eat with friends. But charging someone for leftovers (or any food you brought in and offered someone) is very weird. Of all the people I know I can think of one person who would do this and I would silently judge them. Maybe if they are interns/students and are very broke, this would be more normal behavior? When I was a student we would always chip in when eating at someone's place, but this was know by everyone in advance.
Considering the comments it seems to be a protestant thing. Such behaviour would be social s*****e in southern or eastern Europe, even neighbouring Belgium.
