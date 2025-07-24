Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished In Death Valley 9 Months Ago Finally Found
Smiling woman with sunglasses on her head, representing the woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley found after 9 months.
Crime, Society

Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished In Death Valley 9 Months Ago Finally Found

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman who disappeared without a trace in one of the harshest environments in the United States has been found alive almost nine months after her disappearance. 

Kelsey Pittman, 33, from North Carolina, vanished in late 2024, only for authorities to reveal this week that she has been found safe in Colorado. 

Her survival remains as baffling as it is miraculous, and authorities have stated that no further information about the case will be released.

Highlights
  • A North Carolina woman who vanished in November 2024 has been found alive in Colorado.
  • Her car was discovered abandoned in a remote desert region, sparking an extensive investigation.
  • Authorities are withholding further details out of respect for the woman and her family’s privacy.
RELATED:

    Her abandoned car set off an extensive search through the desert

    Smiling woman wearing black overalls and white shirt, representing woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley.

    Image credits: onslowcountync

    The saga of Kelsey’s discovery began in February 2025, when her Chevrolet HHR was spotted by a tipster on a remote patch of private land near the boundary of Death Valley National Park. 

    The area, nicknamed “The Pads” or “Slab City” and located just off Highway 190, is frequented by campers and desert dwellers. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police found no sign of Pittman when they arrived at the location where her vehicle was parked, according to a report from theDaily Mail.

    Desolate road stretching through Death Valley desert landscape, with mountains in the background, related to woman vanished case.

    Image credits: Freepik/wirestock

    Still, the discovery triggered a full-scale missing persons investigation that spanned several months and multiple states.

    The search for Kelsey pulled in local authorities, national park rangers, drone teams, cadaver dogs, and volunteer rescue workers. 

    Drones scoured the area from the sky while K-9 units combed the rugged terrain below. Despite their efforts, no physical evidence linked to Kelsey’s whereabouts was uncovered.

    Woman with a confident expression and curly hair posing outdoors, related to woman mysteriously vanished in Death Valley.

    Image credits: Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Investigators noted that at first, they had to confirm if Kelsey had really been reported as missing, according to theSan Francisco Gate

    Police ran her license plate multiple times over the course of several weeks while attempting to confirm her status. 

    It wasn’t until police contacted her mother that her disappearance was formally registered. At the time, Kelsey had already been missing for months.

    She vanished after making contact with police, then reappeared in another state

    Woman who mysteriously vanished shown smiling, with North Carolina car plate and missing details from Jacksonville, NC.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Pittman had reportedly spoken with law enforcement in Utah back in November 2024. This was her last known sighting before she seemingly vanished into thin air. 

    Authorities would later confirm she had been known to visit the Las Vegas area, which only deepened the mystery surrounding her disappearance

    Her family grew increasingly worried as months passed with no updates, and her mother even traveled across the country to aid in the early stages of the search.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    White Chevrolet panel van parked on a driveway, possibly used in the search for woman who vanished in Death Valley.

    Image credits: KBB

    Citing information from Kelsey’s mother, officials from the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office stated earlier this month that she may be using the aliases “Infinity Jane” and “Jane Jones.”

    At the time, authorities noted that they were following up on multiple leads to find Kelsey, though she was still proving elusive.

    Then, in a recent update, the Sheriff’s Office issued a brief press release announcing that Kelsey had been found, and she is alive.

    Smiling woman with a "Mama" tattoo on her arm, linked to woman mysteriously vanished in Death Valley found.

    Image credits: Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

    “Inyo County Sheriff’s Office officials report that they are relieved to announce that Kelsey Pittman has been located alive in the state of Colorado.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Pittman, a North Carolina resident, was reported missing by her family after losing contact in November 2024,” the Sheriff’s Office wrote in its press release.

    They declined to provide any additional context on how Kelsey was found, saying only that no further information would be shared.

    Official notice from Inyo County Sheriff's Office about woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley being found alive in Colorado.

    Image credits: Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Out of respect for her privacy and that of her family, no further details will be released,” the press release read.

    The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office also thanked everyone who contributed to Kelsey’s search. 

    “We thank our ICSO investigative team, along with the many law enforcement partners, search and rescue volunteers, and community members who assisted in this case and helped share information,” the Sheriff’s Office noted.

    Smiling woman with sunglasses and a headscarf, showing an intricate infinity tattoo on her chest at a sunny beach.

    Image credits: Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens expressed frustration at Kelsey, with some stating they she wasted valuable time and resources of the people who actively searched for her.

    “She should be charged for the entire missing persons investigation. And have to pay all the money back,” one commenter wrote.

    “She should be required to repay every public service resource that wasted time looking for her,” another stated.

    Smiling woman with sunglasses showing a colorful tattoo on her arm, related to woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley.

    Image credits: Inyo County Sheriff’s Office

    “This is extremely selfish when people do this. At least call the police and let them know you are alive and well so they don’t waste time and money looking for YOU!!” another wrote.

    Netizens shared various theories and reactions about Kelsey’s disappearance

    Screenshot of a comment stating she was never missing, related to the woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post by AuthorThiefVessel saying All those resources for someone who doesn’t want to be found, referencing woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley.

    Text excerpt from Othersideofthepond discussing a woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley with details withheld by authorities.

    Comment box with text about a woman’s family and mysterious disappearance related to woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley.

    Comment about suspicious vanishing of woman in Death Valley, questioning motives and urging notifying authorities.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text displayed on a plain white background mentioning money and resources in response to a disappearance case.

    Comment from Mary Stanford expressing doubt about a woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley being there the entire time.

    Comment text stating a belief about a woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley 9 months ago.

    Comment by Twist Tree about reporting a woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley to the police promptly.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Volunteer Search and Rescue team discusses challenges in harsh Death Valley terrain while searching for a missing woman

    Text excerpt discussing living in the desert or car and advising family notification to prevent wasted law enforcement resources.

    Woman standing alone in desert landscape, symbolizing a woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley.

    Volunteer Search and Rescue team discusses the extreme conditions in Death Valley while looking for a woman who vanished months ago

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post by lauranell discussing the frustration of wasting public resources and causing anxiety to family members.

    Comment expressing frustration over costs of search efforts for woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley.

    Comment from a user discussing the investigation into a woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley nine months ago.

    Comment mentioning repayment for public resources spent searching for woman who mysteriously vanished in Death Valley.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    us
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    3

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, I was a bit surprised by all the hate this woman received when she was found alive thousands of miles away. This article is the first I've ever heard about this woman, Kelsey, who was reported missing in Nov 2024. I understand some being upset that their taxes were wasted on searching for Kelsey, but I'm wondering if she even knew that she was "missing" or that authorities were searching for her? It's one thing if you know that search and rescue is wasting resources/time looking for you and you let it continue for 9 months versus she left home and cut off all contact with friends/family for whatever reasons. As she is going about her journey to find/start her new life, she is completely unaware that she is being searched for. I hope that it turns out to be the latter.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It never seems to occur to these people that she COULDN'T tell her family, that maybe they just wouldn't let her be and that she did this out of sheer desperation. Narrcassistic parents often are over controlling to the point that this happens.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    staceychadwell avatar
    Spacey Stacey
    Spacey Stacey
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    we are here to witness not to judge! All those haters are so caught up in judging others and they have no way of knowing what all's happened to this woman , why her vehicle was left abandoned or who's been with her! THIS is what is wrong with the world today , people!!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    feliciacahoon avatar
    Bi.Felicia
    Bi.Felicia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow, I was a bit surprised by all the hate this woman received when she was found alive thousands of miles away. This article is the first I've ever heard about this woman, Kelsey, who was reported missing in Nov 2024. I understand some being upset that their taxes were wasted on searching for Kelsey, but I'm wondering if she even knew that she was "missing" or that authorities were searching for her? It's one thing if you know that search and rescue is wasting resources/time looking for you and you let it continue for 9 months versus she left home and cut off all contact with friends/family for whatever reasons. As she is going about her journey to find/start her new life, she is completely unaware that she is being searched for. I hope that it turns out to be the latter.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It never seems to occur to these people that she COULDN'T tell her family, that maybe they just wouldn't let her be and that she did this out of sheer desperation. Narrcassistic parents often are over controlling to the point that this happens.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    staceychadwell avatar
    Spacey Stacey
    Spacey Stacey
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    we are here to witness not to judge! All those haters are so caught up in judging others and they have no way of knowing what all's happened to this woman , why her vehicle was left abandoned or who's been with her! THIS is what is wrong with the world today , people!!!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Crime
    Homepage
    Trending
    Crime
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Crime Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT