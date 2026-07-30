White Minnesota Mom Learns Her Fate After Hurling Racial Slur At Black Autistic Child On Playground

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A Minnesota mother who sparked nationwide outrage after a viral video captured her hurling racial slurs at a public park last year has officially learned her fate in court.

Following a tense four-day trial, 37-year-old Shiloh Hendrix was sentenced last week on July 23 by District Judge Christa M. Daily.

The legal outcome comes after months of heated public debate over free speech protections, public harassment, and the treatment of vulnerable children in community spaces.

Highlights Shiloh Hendrix has been sentenced following a viral playground incident involving an 8-year-old autistic child of color and a bystander.

A six-person jury found the 37-year-old guilty, delivering its verdict more than a year after the confrontation.

The case has fueled intense debate over First Amendment rights, online crowdfunding, and accountability for hate speech.

Following the verdict, Hendrix’s defense attorney, Brian Karalus, argued, “We can say a word is ugly and still defend another person’s right to say it…” calling the decision “pathetic and sad.”

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Minnesota mother Shiloh Hendrix used racial slurs against an 8-year-old boy of color at a public park last year

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The incident unfolded on April 28, 2025, at the Roy Sutherland Playground inside Soldiers Field Memorial Park in Rochester, Minnesota.

According to court records and witness testimony, an 8-year-old Black child who has severe, non-verbal autism wandered over to Hendrix’s diaper bag and pulled out a pouch of applesauce.

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The child’s father, Shire Jimali, immediately ran over to retrieve the item.

However, Shiloh allegedly became enraged, chasing the young boy onto a piece of playground equipment while repeatedly shouting the N-word at him.

Bystander Sharmake Omar, who was at the park with his own children, witnessed the outburst and began recording the confrontation on his phone while calling out Hendrix’s behavior.

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Instead of backing down, the 37-year-old, who was holding her own 18-month-old child at the time, doubled down, pointing her middle finger at the camera and screaming the profane racial slur repeatedly at Omar face-to-face.

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When challenged on camera about using hate speech against a minor, she snapped back that she could call him that “if he acts like one,” before screaming, “It’s none of your f**king business,” as she walked away.

Shiloh repeatedly used the N-word and later doubled down, saying she could call him that “if he acts like one”

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Following a dramatic four-day trial in Olmsted County District Court, the six-person jury deliberated for nine hours before returning a split verdict.

The jury acquitted Hendrix on Count 1, which was directly related to her conduct toward the 8-year-old child, but found her guilty on Count 2 for misdemeanor disorderly conduct toward Omar.

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Because Minnesota law does not have a standalone criminal offense for hate speech, prosecutors instead relied on the state’s disorderly conduct statute, arguing that Shiloh’s aggressive behavior constituted unprotected “fighting words” intended to provoke a breach of the peace.

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District Judge Christa M. Daily sentenced Hendrix immediately following the verdict to 90 days in jail, though the sentence was stayed, meaning she will not serve any jail time unless she violates the terms of her probation.

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She was also ordered to serve supervised probation, complete 200 hours of community work service, and pay a $1,000 fine.

City Attorney Michael Spindler-Krage addressed the verdict publicly, stating, “Ms. Hendrix fully admitted to her hateful and racist conduct toward a child with a disability and others, and she has profited immensely while showing no remorse.”

Hendrix’s defense team called the verdict “pathetic” as they reportedly prepare to appeal

Shiloh Hendrix Found Guilty on One Count in Racial Slur Video Case, Sentenced to Probation A Rochester, Minnesota jury reached a split decision late Thursday in the disorderly conduct trial of Shiloh Hendrix. The case stems from an April 2025 playground incident in which she… pic.twitter.com/f1yAj4CmYk — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 24, 2026

However, defense attorney Brian Karalus fiercely criticized the outcome, calling the conviction “pathetic” and announcing immediate plans to file an appeal.

“We can say a word is ugly and still defend another person’s right to say it,” Karalus argued to the jury, maintaining that while her words were “immoral,” they remained protected under the First Amendment.

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“The state of Minnesota has decided to prosecute Ms. Hendrix for language.”

Apart from the final verdict, the case has also reignited debate over online monetization and crowdfunding campaigns.

Following the incident, Shiloh claimed she was doxxed and faced severe safety threats, launching a relocation fundraiser on the site GiveSendGo titled “Help Me Protect My Family.”

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The campaign quickly drew intense scrutiny after amassing over $938,000 in donations from online supporters, leading critics and civil rights organizations to accuse her of directly profiting from hate speech.

In contrast, a community fundraiser started by the local NAACP branch to support the victimized child’s family raised roughly $340,000 before closing at the family’s request for privacy.

The 37-year-old mother’s conviction has reignited debate over First Amendment free speech protections

Image credits: GiveSendGo

Many social media users expressed mixed emotions following the sentencing, noting that while the guilty verdict provided a measure of accountability, the penalties felt too lenient given the psychological harm inflicted on a vulnerable child.

With a stayed jail sentence and probation terms now officially in place, the legal battle is far from over as Hendrix’s defense team prepares to appeal the conviction.

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The defense is expected to center its appeal on First Amendment precedents, arguing whether verbal altercations in public spaces can legally be classified as criminal disorderly conduct without evidence of physical violence.

Meanwhile, community members in Rochester continue to call for stronger protections and more inclusive measures for children with special needs in public spaces.

“A playground should be a place where child feels safe. Someone needs to stand up for kids,” one concerned netizen wrote.

Another user added, “Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences…”

“Good, she got what she deserved… Next time, don’t use derogatory words and act like a lunatic…” one netizen fumed

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