If you enjoy comics that challenge the obvious and surprise you with the unexpected, Big Farma is a name you should know. Created by Jamie Mazur, this series is full of dry humor, strange situations, and clever little twists.

With simple drawings and funny expressions, Big Farma makes fun of clichés, plays with absurd ideas, and often throws in a bit of social commentary. It might not have a huge following yet, but the people who do follow it know that each comic is a little gem of weird and smart humor.

If that sounds like your kind of thing, scroll down and check out some of the funniest and most surprising comics we’ve picked for you!

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic panels showing a man examining a goat statue, concluding with the line identifying it as Satan in a Big Farma comic.

bigfarmacomics

    #2

    Comic strip by Big Farma showing a man avoiding a banana peel but then diagnosed with cancer by a doctor in a surprising twist.

    bigfarmacomics

    #3

    Absurd comic by Big Farma showing a humorous exchange about God inside a person's mouth in four panels.

    bigfarmacomics

    #4

    Comic strip by Big Farma showing a man discovering the source of milk in a farm setting in an absurd style.

    bigfarmacomics

    #5

    Comic by Big Farma shows a conversation where a student struggles with decisiveness 101, reflecting absurd decision-making humor.

    bigfarmacomics

    #6

    Absurd comic by Big Farma showing a man in an office with hate crime posters, highlighting irony in security business.

    bigfarmacomics

    #7

    Comic by Big Farma featuring a man playing guitar to animals at night, with rabbits criticizing his music.

    bigfarmacomics

    #8

    Comic by Big Farma showing two men discussing strange symbols while a woman sits surrounded by drawings in a room.

    bigfarmacomics

    #9

    Comic panels by Big Farma showing a man with a bomb vest getting into a car, highlighting absurd dark humor.

    bigfarmacomics

    #10

    Comic showing a man having a heart attack on a plane and passengers not responding to the request for a doctor, Big Farma satire.

    bigfarmacomics

    #11

    Comic strip by Big Farma showing a character in various poses with a caption about uncertainty in direction.

    bigfarmacomics

    #12

    Comic strip featuring a man accusing a disguised figure with owls in a trench coat, highlighting absurd Big Farma themes.

    bigfarmacomics

    #13

    Cartoon showing a registered sex defender standing guard in a bedroom with a couple in bed, absurd comics by Big Farma.

    bigfarmacomics

    #14

    Black and white comic by Big Farma showing a man in a hat in a desert as the sun sets and night falls.

    bigfarmacomics

    #15

    Cartoon illustrates a funeral scene with absurd humor, featuring characters and a man wearing a fart loading T-shirt in comics by Big Farma.

    bigfarmacomics

    #16

    Comic panel from Big Farma showing a fortune teller warning about a man wearing a shirt among a crowd of people.

    bigfarmacomics

    #17

    Comic strip by Big Farma showing a man preparing Kermit with lube, highlighting absurd humor in Big Farma comics.

    bigfarmacomics

    #18

    Absurd comic by Big Farma showing a man in a car asking a worker at a fast food window an unexpected question.

    bigfarmacomics

    #19

    Man in orange shirt in absurd comic by Big Farma saying there's a time and place for everything in maternity ward.

    bigfarmacomics

    #20

    Absurd comic by Big Farma depicting a self defense class and a self attack class with harsh self-criticism in a mirror.

    bigfarmacomics

    #21

    Comic titled Reverse Metamorphosis showing an insect in bed, a naked man on the ground, and a sad man working at a computer cubicle.

    bigfarmacomics

    #22

    Doctors in white coats aggressively confront a man on the ground in a dark alley in a Big Farma comic.

    bigfarmacomics

