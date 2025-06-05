ADVERTISEMENT

If you enjoy comics that challenge the obvious and surprise you with the unexpected, Big Farma is a name you should know. Created by Jamie Mazur, this series is full of dry humor, strange situations, and clever little twists.

With simple drawings and funny expressions, Big Farma makes fun of clichés, plays with absurd ideas, and often throws in a bit of social commentary. It might not have a huge following yet, but the people who do follow it know that each comic is a little gem of weird and smart humor.

If that sounds like your kind of thing, scroll down and check out some of the funniest and most surprising comics we’ve picked for you!

More info: Instagram