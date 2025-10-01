These stories, shared on Reddit , are prime examples. While many are damning yet generally harmless, some of these are so bad that they may make you question how some human beings can bring themselves to do such horrible acts.

However, some juicy stories about particular individuals on campus can turn out to be true. And when they are proven factual, such exposés can change the perception of the person, mainly for the worse.

Rumors are an inevitable part of school life. People will gossip, and for the most part, these pieces of hearsay will often fade into obscurity.

#1 We had three that stuck out:



- The physics teacher quit unexpectedly in the middle of the school year, and there was a rumor that he and a student had made some brilliant invention together after school and never needed to work again. Turns out he invented some kind of military power armor in his spare time. Dude is a millionaire now.



- There was a rumor that two seniors got caught full-on "doing the deed" on the drama room floor during lunch when the drama teacher went into the classroom to get something. The two ended up being the leads in the school play, and whenever they would screw up their lines, the drama teacher would march over, stand on the exact spot where they were doing it and publicly shame them.



- There was a rumor that the Spanish teacher drank straight cooking oil at school, which just seemed like a mean thing that kids would say about an extremely obese teacher. Dude asked me to help him fix his computer one day, and sure enough, there are JUGS and JUGS of cooking oil stashed under his desk. Gallons of the stuff. And a half-empty water bottle of it, lid off, next to his keyboard. He had a massive heart attack in class four years after I graduated and ended up getting a triple bypass.

#2 That there is an underground bunker from the cold war era below the school. Not only is it there but it turns out you can access it from the PE changing room through a secret trapdoor.



EDIT: It's in Kraków, Poland; because so many of you were curious. And it looks like there's actually lots of schools that have one!



EDIT 2: Also, it is confirmed to be a bunker but it was built before the school existed and was most likely emptied by previous owners of the building.

#3 I was an outcast at my high school, and was shunned by the majority of the school. Because of this, my circle of friends included the outcasts from my school, and the outcasts from several other schools in my city. Myself and my friend Sarah from my school were good friends with a very gay guy from another school named Rafael. We were also friends with this very punk girl from the same school as Rafael named Stephanie. Stephanie was really hot, and always dressed in a very outwardly sexual way...fishnets, schoolgirl uniform, thigh high boots, etc... The "jocks" at out school thought we...Sarah and I...were freaks, and shunned us, until they saw us hanging out with Stephanie. Then every one of them wanted to have her phone number, and we were popular. Stephanie made the rounds of pretty much the entire football and baseball teams at my high school, and was known as a head queen. Everyone wanted to go on a date with her, and most did.



Stephanie and Rafael are the same person.

#4 That an 11 year old on my bus was pregnant. She was, and kept the baby. She had three more by age 18.

#5 Two sports teachers were having an affair with each other, even though one of their spouses was also a sports teacher in the same school using the same dinky office.

Rumor was confirmed when the two dudes had a fist fight in the basket ball court.

#6 "Dr" Palermo the band teacher never received his doctorate in music like he claimed. It was weird, he use to force all his students to address him as "Dr" but when he came back from his leave of absence we all called him by "Mr" like nothing happened.

#7 That the choir director was fooling around with a female student. When she turned 18 they got married. Bonus - it was strongly assumed he was gay due to his impressive level of fabulous.

#8 That some girl that was in my class got into a fight and stabbed another girl with a fork. I didn't believe it, but then I saw the video of the event. And the girl who got stabbed posted pictures of her fork wounds.

#9 The teacher that was horrible to all her students didn't come in for months. Was an alcholic who had a heartattack at the top of a set of stairs, fell and broke both her legs.



To be honest 15 year old me didn't know how to react one way or the other.

#10 The teacher that got 4 girls pregnant. I guess I can't be sure how many he actually did get pregnant, but after I left he was found out when a girl actually had his baby and he was fired and named in a Royal Commission (it wasn't as much of a crime back in the 90s).

#11 I went to high school with a couple that got married at 16. She came to school pregnant. Rumor was her husband's father got her pregnant. Seemed laughably unbelievable. Turned out to be 100% true. We lived in a nice suburb. This was unlike anything my school had seen.

#12 We had a Spanish teacher who would keep giving random financial/business advice during classes. One day he tabbed over to his stock trading homepage and accidentally revealed that he was a millionaire.



Rumors about his past started circulating. Around graduation some students found old newspaper articles confirming that he *was* a former m**h-dealer who had spent time in jail.



Was a seriously cool guy, actually.

#13 The rumor was that a boys gym teacher and a senior girl in my class were "involved". They got married when we graduated. He was at least 10 years older than she was.

#14 Athletics coordinator was fudging documents on kids’ addresses so they would be able to go to our school instead of others in the district. We won like five state championships that year.

#15 My brother always used to joke about the 7th/8th grade science teacher, "don't ever be alone with him he likes little boys", it was actually a well known joke around school. Fast forward 15 years later and guess who got arrested for liking litttle boys? (The teacher, not my brother, he died before the guy got popped so he never even got his "told you so" in).

#16 Someone had brought a gun and got busted in the bathroom before he could start shooting. They kept it hush but someone found out. It got passed around as a rumor for a few months before it got confirmed by video.

#17 A girl ran away from home and everyone said it was because she was pregnant by a much older man. She was fifteen at the time.



We came to find out that she was indeed pregnant, and was expelled for being pregnant and that the man she'd been with ultimately wanted her to run off with her to Arizona or something. Since she wasn't in the school anymore, that was the last we heard of it.

#18 In high school I was told that my English teacher had a website where she wrote stories about guys exposing themselves to her. I looked up her name and yeah it's true. She wrote that she liked it. o_o.

#19 In primary (I think 5th grade) a girl from my class suddenly moved away. No warning, no goodbyes, she and her family just disappeared. Of course, rumours started circulating, and the most extreme was that her little sister (2 y.o. I believe) had died in her sleep due to some kind of poisonous gas in their house and they had to move away. It turned out to be true. Once the gas was sorted out, their house was turned into a clinic so things like that wouldn't happen again (since the only hospital was 30 minutes away).

#20 My 6th grade math teacher was super creepy. He would assign seats “randomly” but always placed the girls in the front of the classroom. Did the whole lingering stare thing, and was always trying to get people to “hang out” with him during lunch. I never did, but he was married and has a baby so no one really suspected him of anything other than being creepy.



Fast forward about seven years. The teacher ended up being a s*x offender. He had an ongoing relationship with a girl that began when she was 13. Based on what I could see from the various news articles, she was either in my year or the year before me. The police came to arrest him in the middle of his class, cuffed him in front of his students, and then had him walk throughout campus in cuffs to get to their car. I don’t feel bad for him at all, but I can’t imagine how his wife and son must feel.



Edit: for everyone asking, this was in the Bay Area, California.

#21 A girl blew the whole basketball team after a game. Dunno the exact details, I just know the girl left and three kids got expelled.



EDIT: I'm not naming the high school for privacy reasons. The reason they got expelled was because it was a catholic school, and they did it in the locker room.

#22 When I was in middle school, the big joke rumor was that two teachers were banging. Years later everyone finds out that not only were they having an affair outside of their respective marriages, but that the male teacher was cheating on BOTH women with a man. The female teacher moved away and ended her own life. The entire situation was unbelievably messy.

#23 Teacher had a mail order bride.

#24 That my skinny little Spanish teacher was a regularly battered husband. Poor guy.

#25 That my high school English teacher & tennis coach was inviting young boys over to help with 'yard work' but was actually hosting forced circle jerks and molesting them. He invited me once, I declined.

His name was Skip Reville.



Edit: He also was sexually abusing boys at summer camps.

#26 A girl I went to highschool with. Straight A student, college scholarshios everything disappeared one day. Not a kid napping though. She got a boyfriend in cali. Not a lot of money but mailed her a plane ticket. She left her cell phone, she left everything. Just took a backpack and the clothes on her back and flew to california. Dropped her entire life for this guy. Didnt tell her parents only told her friends. Not a clue what happened to her.

#27 The art teacher was sleeping with both the history teacher and RE teacher. She was married to the chemistry teacher who she’d previously had an affair with while married to the woodwork teacher. I believe she married the RE teacher sometime after I left school.



Edit: a few people have asked what RE is. Religious Education which state schools in the UK used to have to teach. Taught by an atheist which was refreshing.

#28 So this turned out to be true, but not about the people the rumor started with. We had a band teacher everyone loved, he ended up getting a divorce and during the custody battle his wife said he had been in a relationship with a student. Teacher gets sent on leave and ultimately black listed in our district, but he got custody of the kids seeing as there was no real proof he was ever sexing a student.



So they bring in his replacement, and less than a year later he's busted for sleeping with the 16 year old drum major. They took pictures in bed together that started to spread around and dudes still in jail. A lot of us that were bitter about the blacklisted teacher found this to be the ultimate karma for the administration.

#29 A girl in my school was picked on because people believed her mother was a prostitute. I found that this actually was true years later at a party.



The poor girl was teased through all her years in school because of a "true rumor" about her mother.

#30 That my one-armed gym teacher had to leave school in the middle of the year because he got caught with m**h that he was trying to plant in his ex-wife's car so that he could keep the kids. That turned into a huge deal at my little high school. No one made a big deal about how he was always walking around the school armed though.

#32 Some kids made semen-frosted brownies and gave them to another kid and he ate them.

#33 There was a girl who wanted to lose her virginity so she offered a guy a phone top-up to take her virginity and he did it.

#34 We had two girls in our class that played a game to seduce a teacher. They did the usual staying after class to get him alone, wore inappropriate clothes that showed too much skin, touched him a lot, sat in his lap, laughed obnoxiously at any joke he made, etc.



"Girl A" told "Girl B" she was tired of playing the game after about a month so she wanted to stop and they seemingly did. But Girl A was actually sleeping with the guy since like the second week. Girl A told Girl B about the situation and not knowing what to do Girl B told her mom. When the time came around for the teacher to be confronted Girl A killed herself, so that the teacher wouldn't be charged. The mother felt so bad she that didn't tell the school what was going on the minute she found out, so she felt responsible for the girl's death. The teacher was removed directly after the full story came out, he ended up running off so he was never formally charged.

#35 A fairly well known guy around the school didn’t have condoms so he used a shopping bag.