But for these people, it was a time when they witnessed such a disgraceful scandal that it remained fresh in their minds for many years. They spoke about it in a recent Reddit thread , where they shared stories about teacher-student relationships, unwanted pregnancies , and illegal activities that could easily be a plot to a crime thriller.

For many, high school is one of the most (if not the most) colorful years of their lives. Some met the love of their life and experienced their first kiss, while others made lifelong friends.

#1 The disappearance of all the mouse trackballs from the computer lab.

#2 A girl poured cologne in the music teacher's water bottle and dude almost died.

#3 A chemistry teacher got sacked because after repeatedly warning one particular student about wearing his safety glasses, she taught him a lesson by spraying him in the eyes with a chemical solution.

#4 There was one gal who cheated on her senior chemistry finals and snapchatted the answers to her story. Someone snitched and she got suspended. The ironic thing is that she had the reputation of being like the A+ student and I think was close to valedictorian. She was actually supposed to speak at graduation but they didn’t let her.

#5 Football coach/teacher freaked out and ripped a door off its hinges when a student wrote a short story about a clown that m******d all his clown-students, (was obviously a story about the teacher).

#6 Married Science teacher/girl's basketball coach was sleeping with a senior on the bball team. He later divorced and then married the senior. Then he went on to become the county’s school superintendent.

#7 14 year old kid slipped in the shower and died. I didn’t know him but sometimes I remind myself of it. Crazy how fragile we can be.

#8 Me, having a baby senior year. The scandal lives rent free in my home.

#9 Teacher in middle school went out on leave to have a baby. Her replacement was so liked that they hired him on to be a constant teacher's aid, and if someone called off, he was the first sub for any class.



It was also his first job at a school, right out of university, so he was as young as he could be. A lot of the middle school girls (12-15 years old) looked up to him as a "mature hottie." I heard some disturbing things.



You can probably see where this is going.



Two girls got into a rather violent fight, clothing was ripped, hair was ripped out, blood was drawn, this wasn't just knuckles to faces until someone stopped, they were fighting to k**l.



Turns out he was sleeping with both of them, and they both thought they could keep him all to themselves until they turned 18 and got married. So, instead of getting mad at him, they got mad at each other for moving in on what they viewed as "their man."



Shortly after the fight was stopped, the principal sat them down and asked them to work backwards down the timeline to figure out who started it. So the dude was walked out in handcuffs less than 15 minutes after the fight started.

#10 My high school Civics teacher went inside the school building on the last day of school and was never seen again. There is video footage of him walking into the building from the teacher's parking lot, but he does not appear on the video footage from the inside of that very entrance. It’s like he literally disappeared while entering the building. He was also my junior and senior year homeroom teacher, and everyone thought it was super weird that he wasn’t in the classroom because he always got there extra early, even for the teachers. Since I knew we had to have attendance submitted to the office or we would all be counted absent, I went down the hall and told one of the other teachers so he could take our attendance.



But yeah, he was never seen or heard from again. The police did a huge investigation and I heard (but I don’t know for sure) that the FBI got involved. As far as I know, he didn’t have any skeletons in his closet, not even a parking ticket, no enemies, no particular reason to disappear. He just suddenly stopped existing best anyone could tell. That was back in 1997.



EDIT: I’m not sharing the details of this case due to hometown politics. I don’t live in the town anymore, but I’m still in touch with a lot of my friends from high school. Some of those friends are police officers and many of the town’s residents don’t want their town known for this. I personally disagree, but I’m being respectful of the overall population’s wishes. If my lack of detail causes you to doubt my story, that is unfortunate, understandable, and well within your rights. I’m not going to provide any more information. Have a good day.

#11 1) The athletic director and superintendent were embezzling funds from our massive sports program. They were caught because they were exchanging text messages on their school issued phones calling students racial slurs and saying sexist things.

The text messages ended up coming out in court and exposed many teachers' personal business, including affairs and illnesses, etc.



2) Our school board was being defrauded by a law firm for millions of dollars.



3) The previous superintendent had also stolen from the school district and gotten caught.





Meanwhile, there were several school buildings that were like, crumbling. We were rationing art supplies and sharing books while they were STEALING from us!



4. A really well-liked and popular teacher was criminally charged for sleeping with a student. People were fighting about it for weeks.

#12 My American History teacher was having an affair with his teacher's aid. He even played some role in getting her several college scholarships she didn't earn. This all came out mid semester. When everyone found out and it was revealed to his family, he committed s*****e by sitting in his car in his garage with the engine running. We had a sub the rest of the semester. I've always felt like there was more to the story that never came out. It was nuts though.

#13 We had two guys from school rob a Taco Bell and one of them ended up murdering another student who had been working that night.

A good kid lost his life, a buddy of ours got 25 to L and the dude who committed the murder got life without parole.

Another kid who was the “get away driver” went on the run for almost 15 years.

It was just a messed up situation all the way around. So many heart broken parents, family members and friends.

#14 This girl had a baby and then decided to throw it in the dumpster. She never got in trouble but isn't alive today, by her own doing. Terribly sad for everyone around her.

#15 I didn't perpetrate this, but a kid gave laxatives to a pig, greased it up and released it in to the commons area during the middle of lunch hour.

#16 For the senior prank some enterprising students decided it would be fun to glue shut the locker bays. Fortunately they did this before school so nobody had their stuff in their lockers because the administration decided it would be too costly to fix (something about having to replace the gates) and left them glued shut. They remained glued shut for at least the next 3 years.

#17 My high school had an awesome computer club especially for the 90s. But it was d**n hard to get into. I tried constantly with no luck. In my senior year, the teacher in charge of it and some students were arrested for counterfeiting money. The older I get, the more I can't understand why an adult would team up with teenagers to do such a thing.

#18 In high school we got these new laptop carts. Basically carts on wheels to hold laptops + a printer that you could roll around to different classrooms. A teacher in another room printed her emails on the cart printer by mistake. I picked them up thinking it was my paper. It was NOT.





It was 6 pages of spicy a*s emails between the teacher and principal, both married, and not to each other! They were NASTY yall.



Edit: I thought it was the teacher who printed them, but I found out later it was a kid in her class snooping on her computer when she left the room. He was trying to print them so he could show everyone.

#19 When there was a semi credible (at the time) bomb threat and they decided to put every single person in the gym for hours .

#20 The day of the bloody doorknobs.



One random day, the bell rang and we all poured into the hallways like normal, but pretty quickly it was apparent that nothing was normal.



Someone had taped used maxi pads to every single doorknob. At least 50 used pads covering every conceivable entry point. So many that you could actually smell them.



Needless to say, this set the crowd of teenagers into a frenzy. Teachers had a hell of time reigning them in while also being unwilling to touch the pads. After what seemed like forever (probably less than 3 minutes), a janitor appeared wearing gloves and pushing a trash cart. He unceremoniously went door by door, yanking the crusty pads off the handles, spritzing with some spray and half heartedly wiping it before moving down the hall to the next door. He looked like it was just a normal day, when we all knew it wasn't.



The mystery naturally spread like wildfire. This was 1995, so the school didn't have security cameras yet and as far as I'm aware, the culprit was never discovered, never claimed responsibility, or made any mention of a 'message' or such. Speculation raged, with everything from a form of student protest, to a cry for attention, to a mentally ill kid playing a prank.



The amount of pads used required a good bit of 'saving up' to prepare, and it was naturally assumed the culprit was a girl but nothing definitive was ever learned.



We all figured it was some sort of feminist statement (height of girl power era) that they'd eventually release some sort of manifesto or other 'here's why that happened' type deal... but silence was all that followed.

#21 The cheerleader and math teacher that had a thing going on. They very openly hung out and flirted during school. The kids were aware they were seeing each other outside of school, not sure if the adults knew. He married her the day she turned 18, *while she was still a student*.



The shocking part? There was no scandal. No one said a f*****g thing about it, no consequences for the teacher at all.

#22 Teacher threw a stapler at a kid that wouldn't shut up and hit him in the head with it. She got suspended but not fired.

#23 I was the scandal.



Every day at school a notice would be read “Please return the screws from the desks, you will not get in trouble, leave them at the office.”



It was me. I was unscrewing and stealing all the desk screws…



I had a pencil case full of screws… and no desk lid was attached solidly to a desk. It was my way of acting out due to lots of bad stuff going on.

#24 Baseball coach got fired for making the moves on some of his team members.



This was one of those “so obvious” situations with more red flags than the Chinese embassy.



He was known to shower with the team.



He hosted unchaperoned pizza parties after baseball games at his house and liked to wrestle the players shirtless after showering….



There was an awful lot of wrestling and showering involved.



This was back in the 1980s. Of course there was no announcement or communication. He just “wasn’t there anymore” one Monday morning and nobody said a word.

#25 This one gay kid like 4'9" was responsible for outing around 4 jocks in school....he would offer oral to any guy and 4 dudes said yes and were all outed after.

#26 Several boys were s******l over losing their girlfriends.



One guy shot himself.



One guy hanged himself.



One guy jumped off a bridge and drowned.



The school kept it a secret.

#27 We had a bmx bike riding show held in our gym for some self-esteem message, and they made an announcement at the beginning to the tune of "We are riding full speed in the hallway before entering the gym so we can do our tricks. We don't have breaks on our bikes, so do not cross in front of that door for any reason." They made the announcement a couple times because they were so worried about a student not listening. The show came to a halt when the yearbook teacher got absolutely rammed when she crossed in front of the door to get a better picture. Someone got it on video and put the clip to "wrecking ball"... it went viral around our school.

#28 Our principal my freshman year was a functioning alcoholic.

#29 I was in HS in the 1970s, and the big scandal that I still remember is the affair the boys' swim and water polo team head coach was having with one of the swimmers on the girls' team. Everyone knew about it, and I do mean everyone; it was one of those open secrets. I'm sure even people in the administration knew it, but since our swimming and water polo teams were very successful, they looked the other way.



There was one exception to the "everyone knew about it" though: The coach's wife. My brother, who was on the water polo and diving teams, was present when she found out and stormed into the pool area during practice in a crying and screaming rage. She even dragged their 2 young sons along with her. From what my brother told me, it was one hell of an ugly scene.



His wife eventually divorced him and -- hopefully -- took him to the cleaners financially. He later married the girl from the swim team. I think they got divorced later, too, but I don't recall how many years they lasted.



[EDIT] I forgot to mention that the wife was absolutely gorgeous, and by all accounts a genuinely nice person.

#30 Two freshman girls (one being the school s**t even by this age) and two freshman boys recorded themselves having s*x. The guys were made out to be predators, the girls were seen as victims. Never mind they were dating.



One of the girls’ dad was a cop and went on some public blast talking about how innocent his daughter was and how she was such a victim to these aggressors and threatened to press charges etc. Blah blah blah.



One of the boys’ dad was a lawyer.



A year later, said dad/cop gets fired for hosting an alcohol-filled house party for his daughter and any other junior who wanted to come. Video surfaced of him doing keg stands and taking shots with 16 year olds. At one point, he whips out his wallet to say ‘Hey (Steve), run down and pick up some more vodka, we’re runnin’ low’. He knew ‘Steve’ had a fake.



Turns out the lawyer got wind of the upcoming party, knew there’d be alcohol there, and had his son’s friend (who he knew would be there) record it pretending to just be cool about recording it all.



So yeah, cop was fired for the bad press and in lieu of countless child endangerment charges.

#31 On my first day of high school (all girls school) the entire student body was called into an assembly in our gym. Our principal and vp were looking very serious. They announced that Mr. (Let’s call him Oz for the sake of the story) was arrested this morning at his new school. Well as a first day freshman I had no clue who this man was. But the upperclassmen seemed to know. Principal proceeded to explain that Oz was not employed at our school this year and worked at another school. He was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student at the new school. Apparently that school started before ours and he met this girl over the summer when he was working there. The principal then asked us to respect the privacy of our senior class. Well wait why? Was he close to this group or something? Did he do something?



The seniors then spend the rest of the week in and out of the office. My best friend’s older sister was a senior. At first she didn’t really tell us much. But one night I was spending the night at their house and the sister’s friend was there. Let’s call her Emma. Emma was a young senior. She was only 16. She was going on and on about how upset she was that her boyfriend cheated. How dare he! They’d been together almost 2 years. Naturally my friend and I get invested in this conversation. My friend’s sister walked away and Emma started telling us about her boyfriend. He was older. They were so in love. That’s why he got her a cell phone to just communicate with him. He bought her clothes. He even made sure she did well in English class. So when another girl called her and told her to check the dirty.com and said that someone else was now dating him she knew she had to call the police. Emma was older”dating” Mr. Oz. And apparently it was common knowledge.



My friend and I checked websites and sure enough the seniors all knew. For years. They were spreading it and then one day one of them saw him with a girl at his new school. She told Emma who felt betrayed so she reported him for saying this new girl and it eventually came out that they were together. Now Emma insisted she still loves him and would take it all back if it couldn’t be proved he had another girl. I don’t think that happened. I do know Oz was guilty and spent some time in jail.



Every girl I went to high school with knows this story. They know how he seduced her playing guitar in his room and apparently tried this with numerous girls based on what I’ve been told through the years. He was creepy and would frequently comment on girls looks and outfits.



Thankful I never encountered him but this was one of the biggest scandals and I still think about that assembly and it’s general weirdness often.



Oh and our art teacher was known to date students as soon as they graduated.



Oh and my homeroom teacher Mr. W slept with the biology teacher once. He stopped talking to her and she made it her mission to have everyone hate him. She would tell us about things he told her to convince her to sleep with him and how he broke her heart.

#32 Female wrestling champion was targeted with bigoted slurs painted all over the school. She was openly gay and this was a very liberal town, so it was odd. It made the news and she claimed she was jumped by masked individuals. Police uncovered she made the whole thing up. She was arrested for filing a false police report and vandalizing the school.

#33 Long time ago when computers in classrooms were new and "networks" were really new, our computer teacher who was also the network administrator became too trusting of his class. One insanely smart classmate learned enough from him to hack into the network and lock everyone out. Still not sure what leverage they used to get the kid to let him back in, but the kid was never punished for it.

#34 3 sixth formers stole a fist sized lump of sodium from the chemistry lab and flushed it down their dorm toilet. They were lucky the ensuing fireball didn't k**l them. The 1st lad came back to school 6 months later and was still.wearing a hat to cover the patchy hair regrowth. The other 2 took longer to recover. I don't actually remember seeing them again...

#35 Beginning of my junior year we had a new religion teacher fresh out of college, very early 20s, her first teaching job. Small catholic school, I had her for a “morality and ethics” class. She was very nice but obviously socially awkward, probably never had a boyfriend, let us walk all over her just so we would all like her. We come back from winter break and she’s gone. No explanation from the staff or the teacher that replaced her. In the next few days through the rumor mill we all learned she had been having a sexual relationship with a senior. Not only that, he had been planning a school shooting event meticulously. Notebooks of plans, hit lists, maps, etc. He told one of his friends who immediately alerted the police and he was arrested. They found plenty of evidence at his home to confirm all of this including multiple weapons. The really wild part is the teacher was aware and part of this plan… thank god for his friend.

#36 A classmate planned the murder of her mother. She conspired with another classmate in our class to commit the murder. When the police caught them, they claimed as an alibi that they had flown to Frankfurt to buy fish at the market at the time of the murder. One of them is still in prison, the other was released 3 years ago for good behavior, but we have no news about her further fate.



She was very charming and attractive, and I have to admit that I was even in love with her, before she went this crazy 🤷‍♂️.

#37 1994/1995 my last year of highschool, I had a classmate who aspired to be in politics. He wore a business suit and tie every day to school (this was a public HS, we didn't wear uniforms) Anyway, he was a major conservative in a very liberal leaning area. His personalized license plates on his car were some variation of REPUBLICAN, like RPBLICN. At least once a week his plates were removed from his car as a prank and hidden around campus for him to find. It pissed him off obviously but most of us just found it hilarious. ¯⁠⁠_⁠(⁠ツ⁠)⁠_⁠/⁠¯.

#38 The “cool guy” Spanish teacher got caught f*****g a bunch of students when he took one to get an abortion. The crazy part is that like 15 years later, Geraldo Rivera did some news story in my town, and the teacher was sitting front row at the event. Everyone from high school was posting the clip.

#39 One of my favorite teachers almost got fired because there were two girls fighting & he pulled them apart by pulling their hair lmao 😂he walked them to the office by their hair, he was old already!

#40 A lady came to talk at an assembly in the lecture hall about how her daughter was m******d (brutally stabbed) after dating and trying to break up with an a*****e junior in highschool when she was a freshman.





She was highly offended at the audience's snickering and making light of the situation. She wrote an op-ed to the paper. Some parents were like "WTF is wrong with you kids" but ultimately it kind of felt like par for the course in our school so idk.

#41 Our high school theater sound dude (40s) got a Jr pregnant. Dude had put my microphone on me so many d**n times as well as many many other students. Him and my director got fired because of him kind of knowing…

#42 There was a fight with these two huge guys just pummeling the s**t out of each other with a massive circle of kids around them watching, when suddenly a short little shadow ran into the fight. My friend and I turned to each other and said at the same time, “Was that Mr. Chung?”



Mr. Chung was the shortest, roundest little pacifist you ever did see, but I’ll be damned if he didn’t somehow get these two huge guys pulled apart! 🤣.

#43 One time, a kid put his thumb drive in my teacher's computer for his presentation and accidently pulled up p**n on the projection screen. I've never seen a human turn that red before. It was hilarious.

#44 It was the mid 90s and It was a huge deal at my Catholic school. The editors of our school news paper were ordered not to print a LBGT article by the administration. They printed the paper with the article included but redacted. They did a sit in in the main hall of the school, Tape over their mouths with censored written on it. 30 years later and I can still see them sitting there. .

#45 Ultra conservative, very homophobic and xenophobic, super egotistic US government teacher. Encouraged people to debate with him, then when he was losing the debate he'd send the students to the office. He couldn't be fired because he had tenure and they'd need a really good reason other than him being a super selfish a****t. Not even the teachers liked him.



He bragged about his wife and kids all the time, taught things as if they were undeniable fact because he had documentaries to "prove it," and it was super easy to distract him from actually teaching because all you had to do was ask him about his life and he'd spend the entire 40-minute lesson talking about...himself.



He left his wife and kids for a man.

#46 In 2019, a kid catfished the parking attendant at my high school and got him to send full frontal nudes. He was an old guy. He was part time and his job was essentially like being a meter maid. I don’t think anyone ever got their car towed, just a really big annoying green sticker if you didn’t have a parking pass which was like $25 if I recall correctly. No one liked him obviously, it didn’t help that he wasn’t nice, but he really didn’t do anything crazy that I remember. Idk how but the kid got the parking attendant’s phone number and tricked him into sending several d**k pics, then posted the screenshots on our high school’s Snapchat story, so it was literally hundreds of people.



The kid got suspended for maybe 3 days. Right when Covid lockdown started, he and his dumb friend made a podcast where he laughed about it. He said he had to write a paper on internet safety or something like that. I think they took the podcast episode down pretty quickly. I hope he’s doing terribly .

#47 Senior year someone wrote on the girls bathroom wall “Type’s full name gives a great f$&@.” No clue who wrote it but I think I know. (Sup W if you’re out there.)



It was in the gym restroom.



I had one of those families where everyone went to events. Science Fair for the whole town was in our gym. So I had something, sis did and so did my cousin.



Grandma used the restroom. She dragged my mom, aunt, and other grandma into the restroom to see it.



That was an awkward few weeks.



But here’s the coup in the story than came a decade later. My aunt is funny and worked writing for sitcoms. At my wedding, as we are leaving the reception to the airport my aunt tells my wife “I have it on written authority you’re going to have a great honeymoon, then clapped my back, right champ?” I blushed.

#48 A kid k**led himself after being bullied for being gay.

One of the girls who bullied him is now a sports reporter and reality show host.

Every time I see her on TV I gag.

#49 The daughter of the Driver's Ed teacher/D. A. R. E. representative totalling her dad's new sports car while very drunk.

#50 The gymnastics coach would start dating a a former student every year once she was freshman in college. He still teaches there. Finally got married at like 40. I get that the women were adults but it’s definitely a bad look.

#51 This was back in 1981/82. Our married assistant principal was having an affair with a student, and everyone knew it.



Once she graduated, he left his wife, moved in with the former student, and got her a job at the school.



Everyone was stunned that not only did he keep his job, but he was able to get her a job.



It finally came to light that the principal was stealing money from the school budget, and the assistant principal was blackmailing him.

#52 The cheer team having social media leaked and all their d**g used got exposed but none of them were kicked off the team lol.

#53 Our school charged $100 for a parking pass for the year. The parking pass was just a sticker with the schools logo with “parking pass” written under it. Me and a friend made one in photoshop and went to Staples and printed off a ton of them for like $20. We then sold them to people for $25. School was obviously very confused when there were like 200 cars and they’d only sold a few dozen passes. Someone ended up snitching and we both got pulled into the office with a cop and the school saying we owed them all the money we’d made and needed to provide a list of everyone we’d sold them to. We just played dumb and pretended we had no clue what they were talking about. Stopped selling them but that was the last we heard about it. Next year passes were numbered and when students bought one they were assigned a number so put an end to the whole thing. But between the 2 of us we made probably like 2-3000 bucks.

#54 Two older kids sneaking in beer and vodka and getting caught…(in britain so reputable secondary school).

#55 I went to a very aptypical high school that was located within a much larger athletic/office building/compound run by a large legacy company. Said compound had a cafe and bar within it, and ran many different events that it catered food and drinks for, and was licensed so alcohol could be served.



A couple kids in my grade figured out where the compound stored all their alcohol (beneath the seating of the largest hockey rink at the compound) when we were in 11th grade and managed to steal A LOT of alcohol. They probably could’ve gotten away with it but they bragged so much about their accomplishment that eventually the teachers caught wind and reported it to the larger company.



Bizarrely, I don’t remember them actually getting in that much trouble. I think the school and company went the scare-tactics route of ‘if we wanted to charge you with theft, which we very well could, you would be in a WHOLE lot of trouble, so just don’t do it again’.

I’m pretty sure this stunt became a local legend at the school and is still talked about 7 years after we’ve graduated lol. And sufficient to say, the company majorly stepped up how they secure their alcohol.



This story sticks in my mind, and the other time a couple got caught having s*x in a stairwell of the compound. Strangely enough the guy in said duo was also one of the ones that stole alcohol….

#56 My junior year of high school, a kid stabbed 6 students and tried to k**l himself. I could have been stabbed since my weightlifting partner was. My friend told me to wait a minute for him before we headed to the locker room. Saved my life. (Mountain View Stabbing November 2016,).

#57 The Valedictorian started sleeping through the earliest 1, 2, and then sometimes three or four periods of school. He would sometime show up around noon, but usually by 10 or 11 am.



The state had a mandated number of attendance days (counted in period 2 or 3, the "home" class), so he had to go to detention after school to make up a lot of days. He once showed up for band (first period) and his school instrument was being used by a sophomore. He hadn't been there in over a month I guess.