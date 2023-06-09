On April 30, 1993, the World Wide Web became available to the general public, forever changing the trajectory of our world. Today, over 5 billion people on the planet use the internet, and 60% of the world’s web traffic comes from cell phone users. We shop online, read the news online, keep up with our friends online, work online, order food to be delivered through apps, and many of us have even incorporated the internet into our watches, home appliances and cars. And while it’s almost impossible to imagine our lives without the internet at this point, plenty of people have actually experienced a life before Facebook and Google existed. And it wasn’t half bad.

I have to admit that I never knew a world without the internet, pandas. Of course, it was very different when I was a child, and I still remember the very first time I saw a YouTube video. But there was never a time when I was a kid, or at least not when I was old enough to remember, that our home didn’t have a computer in it. Back then, it was one bulky desktop that my parents kept in their bedroom, and I was only allowed to use for very limited amounts of time to play games. But it still kept me from ever knowing true boredom or being amazed by how technology has advanced since then.