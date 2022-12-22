“This Assignment Blew My Mind”: College Student Inspects A Popular Children’s Cartoon For Sexualization, Sparks An Important Debate
Meet Sarah LeMoine, a fourth-year media and communications college student and TikTok creator who sparked an important debate on sexualization in children’s cartoons.
Her recent TikTok video captioned “Spongebob Is Cancelled” which amassed 7.7M views exposes the indecent references hidden in plain sight in Nickelodeon’s children’s cartoon that many generations of kids grew up with.
LeMoine’s research started with a class assignment for her “Children, Advertising, and Consumer Culture” course. Along with her classmates, she was assigned to prepare a group presentation reflecting on children, advertising, and sex.
But the TikToker couldn’t believe the discoveries she made in the multiple shows we all watched as kids, so she decided to share them with the viewers. A debate in the comments ensued, so pull your seat closer.
While doing the class assignment, college student Sarah LeMoine discovered an abundance of sexual references in popular children’s cartoons she shared them on TikTok
First, the student broke down the findings she made in “Spongebob Squarepants”
Together with her assignment group, LeMoine did a form to find out what people think of these characters and the results were just as shocking
So she revealed the results and shared which particular characters were sexualized and how, and “Spongebob Squarepants” was far from the only cartoon
The student also shared some thoughts about the whole assignment
This is the viral video the TikToker posted on her channel, amassing 7.7M views
@saaaarrrrraaaah2.0Spongebob is cancelled♬ original sound – Sarah LeMoine
I always thought it was so adults didn't die of boredom watching the same series 100 times. I was watching a kids show the other day (for nostalgia reasons) and realised how funny it was and that I really didn't get half the jokes when I was little. Not sure how much harm its really doing, if any.
I’m sorry but this is the stupidest bulls*it I’ve read in a while! It’s not like SpongeBob is turning kids into sexual delinquents. Are we honestly going back to Victorian times here? You know where even the legs of the furniture needed to be covered so people wouldn’t get dirty thoughts? This is truly ridiculous! Educate kids properly about sexuality so they don’t go online to “educate” themselves. Teach them what healthy, realistic sexuality is and what is not, instead of trying to blame freaking Spongebob for corrupting our children.
The last comment group is on point. MANY cartoons for kids also has content for adults that just fly over childrens' heads. As for kid show characters being attractive ... well jeeze, humans being attracted to other humans is truly absurd, right? Even anthropomorphism, purposely making non-humans look more human so we can relate to them (and part of relating can include attraction). I do think they were stretching with Mr. Krabs though, he's a flipping crab!
