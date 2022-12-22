Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“This Assignment Blew My Mind”: College Student Inspects A Popular Children’s Cartoon For Sexualization, Sparks An Important Debate
Liucija Adomaite and
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Meet Sarah LeMoine, a fourth-year media and communications college student and TikTok creator who sparked an important debate on sexualization in children’s cartoons.

Her recent TikTok video captioned “Spongebob Is Cancelled” which amassed 7.7M views exposes the indecent references hidden in plain sight in Nickelodeon’s children’s cartoon that many generations of kids grew up with.

LeMoine’s research started with a class assignment for her “Children, Advertising, and Consumer Culture” course. Along with her classmates, she was assigned to prepare a group presentation reflecting on children, advertising, and sex.

But the TikToker couldn’t believe the discoveries she made in the multiple shows we all watched as kids, so she decided to share them with the viewers. A debate in the comments ensued, so pull your seat closer.

While doing the class assignment, college student Sarah LeMoine discovered an abundance of sexual references in popular children’s cartoons she shared them on TikTok

Image credits: saaaarrrrraaaah2.0

First, the student broke down the findings she made in “Spongebob Squarepants”

Image credits: Nickelodeon

Image credits: Nickelodeon

Image credits: Nickelodeon

Image credits: Nickelodeon

Together with her assignment group, LeMoine did a form to find out what people think of these characters and the results were just as shocking

Image credits: saaaarrrrraaaah2.0

So she revealed the results and shared which particular characters were sexualized and how, and “Spongebob Squarepants” was far from the only cartoon

Image credits: disney

Image credits: disney

Image credits: Fox

Image credits: warnerbros

Image credits: disney

Image credits: warnerbros

The student  also shared some thoughts about the whole assignment

Image credits: Nickelodeon

Image credits: saaaarrrrraaaah2.0

This is the viral video the TikToker posted on her channel, amassing 7.7M views

@saaaarrrrraaaah2.0Spongebob is cancelled♬ original sound – Sarah LeMoine

LeMoine’s arguments sparked a discussion and many people agreed with her in the comments

Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Mindaugas Balčiauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Photo editor at Bored Panda. Mindaugas has worked as a freelance photographer mainly doing events, product photography and has a recurring passion for macro photography.

Read more »
ToGo
ToGo
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always thought it was so adults didn't die of boredom watching the same series 100 times. I was watching a kids show the other day (for nostalgia reasons) and realised how funny it was and that I really didn't get half the jokes when I was little. Not sure how much harm its really doing, if any.

1
1point
reply
Droid Mania
Droid Mania
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m sorry but this is the stupidest bulls*it I’ve read in a while! It’s not like SpongeBob is turning kids into sexual delinquents. Are we honestly going back to Victorian times here? You know where even the legs of the furniture needed to be covered so people wouldn’t get dirty thoughts? This is truly ridiculous! Educate kids properly about sexuality so they don’t go online to “educate” themselves. Teach them what healthy, realistic sexuality is and what is not, instead of trying to blame freaking Spongebob for corrupting our children.

0
0points
reply
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The last comment group is on point. MANY cartoons for kids also has content for adults that just fly over childrens' heads. As for kid show characters being attractive ... well jeeze, humans being attracted to other humans is truly absurd, right? Even anthropomorphism, purposely making non-humans look more human so we can relate to them (and part of relating can include attraction). I do think they were stretching with Mr. Krabs though, he's a flipping crab!

0
0points
reply
