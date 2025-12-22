Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Brings Antiquated Gender “Rules” To Work, Acts Shocked When Female Coworker Pushes Back
Man and woman in office kitchen having a conversation about coworker staying home and birth babies conflict about reporting him
Relationships, Work

Guy Brings Antiquated Gender "Rules" To Work, Acts Shocked When Female Coworker Pushes Back

Navigating a male-dominated workplace often requires a thick skin, yet there is a distinct line between harmless banter and genuine disrespect. While much of the world has embraced gender equality, some professional environments still harbor archaic views about a woman’s role in society.

It becomes particularly complicated when people hide behind “cultural differences” to justify misogynistic behavior, forcing women to choose between maintaining peace or reporting the harassment. These situations can leave employees questioning their own reactions and wondering if they are being too sensitive. This is precisely the conflict one woman faced after a shocking interaction with a male coworker.

More info: Reddit

    Working in a field dominated by the opposite gender often requires patience, yet some interactions cross the line from simple annoyance to genuine harassment

    Woman looking conflicted at her desk in an office setting after a coworker told her to stay home and birth babies.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The situation unfolded when a male colleague approached the narrator in the kitchen and mockingly called her “wifey” just for emptying the dishwasher

    Text post about a coworker telling a woman to stay home and birth babies, causing conflict over reporting him.

    Text about male coworkers making gender-derogatory comments and conflicted coworker considering reporting him.

    Text excerpt from coworker conversation about being told to stay home and birth babies, feeling conflicted about reporting.

    Text excerpt from a conversation where a coworker says birth babies and staying home instead of chores.

    Woman conflicted about reporting coworker after being told to stay home and birth babies in modern kitchen setting

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    His joke quickly turned into a disturbing declaration that women are solely meant for birthing babies, while men are built for work

    Text excerpt showing a coworker telling a woman she should birth babies and stay home, sparking conflict about reporting him.

    Text excerpt showing a coworker conflicted about reporting inappropriate comments about women staying home to birth babies.

    Text excerpt showing a coworker telling a woman to stay home and birth babies, causing conflict about reporting him.

    Text excerpt showing a conflicted coworker discussing gender roles about staying home and birth choices.

    Man looking conflicted at laptop while holding a mug in an office, relating to coworker birth babies comment dilemma.

    Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she argued that they live in a progressive society, he dismissed her rights by claiming “culture” dictates she should be a stay-at-home mother

    Text excerpt about a calm discussion where a woman expresses she wants to work and does not want kids.

    Text excerpt discussing coworker’s cultural views on women staying home and conflicting feelings about reporting him.

    Text excerpt from a story where a coworker tells a woman she should stay home and birth babies causing conflict.

    Family having breakfast together at home, highlighting conflict about coworker telling woman to birth babies.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The discussion ended awkwardly when he told her not to take his misogyny personally, despite admitting he would never tolerate that role himself

    Text excerpt discussing feelings of conflict after a coworker tells her to stay home and birth babies.

    Text passage discussing a coworker conflicted about reporting a guy who told her to stay home and birth babies.

    Text image showing a person conflicted about reporting a coworker who told her to stay home and birth babies.

    Image credits: r_dcherrycola

    She is now struggling with whether to report him to her boss as previously agreed or to excuse his behavior as simple ignorance

    Working in a male-dominated field is tough enough without a trip to the staff kitchen turning into a lecture on gender roles. While emptying the dishwasher, a young coworker decided to call OP “wifey,” seemingly unaware that doing basic chores isn’t a genetic trait found strictly in women.

    It got worse when he declared women are only good for “birthing children and washing,” while men are meant for work. When OP pushed back against this archaic mindset, he shrugged it off as “just his culture,” claiming she would happily quit her job if a boyfriend told her to stay home.

    The logic crumbled when he admitted he’d never be a stay-at-home dad because he’s a man, yet insisted OP was wrong for valuing her career. Despite a calm debate where she defended her rights, he ended the chat by telling her not to take his dismissal of her entire existence “personally.”

    Now she’s stuck in a bind: report him to her boss, who previously promised to crush any sexism, or let it slide because the guy is young and new to the country? She worries customers might hear his hot takes, but she’s conflicted about getting him in trouble for his worldview.

    Coworker interaction in office kitchen with man telling woman she should stay home and birth babies, woman conflicted about reporting him.

    Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    While the coworker’s comments about women belonging in the kitchen might sound like something out of a 1950s sitcom, they point to a very modern workplace issue known as “benevolent sexism.” Research by Sian Beilock highlights that this type of sexism often flies under the radar because it can be disguised as “friendly” or “cultural.”

    However, Beilock warns that this “subtle” sexism can be just as damaging as overt hostility. She notes that comments framing women as “delicate” or “better suited” for domestic roles can zap a woman’s enthusiasm and cause her to disengage altogether. The OP’s instinct to feel conflicted is backed by science: ignoring these comments can lead to “rumination” that drains mental energy better spent on actual work.

    Beilock advises that the best approach is exactly what the OP began to do: keep the tone calm and professional, but call it out. She suggests explaining why the comment is troubling and how it reinforces harmful stereotypes, rather than just letting it slide to “keep the peace.”

    The coworker’s defense that “it’s just my culture” crashes headfirst into the specific history of the country he now calls home. According to Dr. Alice Evans’ research, Scandinavia didn’t become a bastion of equality by accident. It was a deliberate century-long project driven by “weak ideals of seclusion” and a massive push for women to seize all types of jobs, not just domestic ones.

    Evans notes that Scandinavian equality is built on a cultural rejection of hierarchy. In these societies, the idea that a boss is “just two steps up from the janitor” creates an environment where everyone is respected equally. When a coworker insists on a hierarchy, he is challenging the fundamental economic and social contract of the region.

    How have you dealt with office sexism before? Share some tips in the comments!

    People in the comments stood behind her, saying these comments are unacceptable and worthy of an escalation

    Comment advising to report coworker's sexist remark about staying home and birth babies, emphasizing workplace boundaries.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about a coworker telling a woman she should stay home and birth babies.

    Alt text: Workplace conflict where a guy tells coworker she should stay home and birth babies, causing her to feel conflicted.

    Comment discussing low expectations and background biases related to a coworker told to stay home and birth babies.

    Comment on a forum discussing a guy telling coworker she should stay home and birth babies, user advises reporting him.

    Comment suggesting reporting a coworker for telling her to stay home and birth babies, showing conflict about the behavior.

    Comment advising to report coworker who told a woman to stay home and birth babies to address workplace conflict.

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Does he expect it to stop snowing in Sweden because there's no snow in his home country? Management needs to help him - ah - acclimate to his new environment. He may be even reasonable enough to get it.

    10
    10points
    reply
    earonn avatar
    Earonn -
    Earonn -
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is *not* about cultural differences. I know that because I'm an immigrant, too, and when people explain British cultural details to me that I didn't observe because things were handled differently in Germany, I *thank* them and do my best not to forget. NEVER would I discuss with them why they should adhere to my standards.

    10
    10points
    reply
    luke-branwen avatar
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Luke || Kira (he/she)
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even though it's a holy grail for the centrists, I no longer believe that "polite and respectful debate" is a viable option when things like women's rights or minority rights are debated. If someone debates against that, they need to be shut down harshly and face consequences. IMO this notion that "all opinions are equally valid and they all need equal representation in the public discourse" is one of the main reasons why the world looks like it currently does. If your bar welcomes both Jews and naz!s equally, you'll have a naz! bar in no time.

    7
    7points
    reply
