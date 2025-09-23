Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Weird Waitress Annoys Customer By Repeating “It’s Very Hydrating” When He Asks For Tap Water
Waitress wearing mask taking order from customers at outdoor restaurant, illustrating weird waitress and tap water request.
Social Issues, Society

Weird Waitress Annoys Customer By Repeating “It’s Very Hydrating” When He Asks For Tap Water

rokas.l Rokas Laurinavičius BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 15
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

12

Open list comments

15

ADVERTISEMENT

People who work in hospitality run into a lot of difficult customers and often face challenging situations that require them to remain patient and composed.

But knowing how challenging the industry can be, they’re usually really empathetic clients themselves. Why create more (unnecessary) problems?

However, as Rory (who goes on Reddit by the nickname Rtice001) explained in his post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, some servers are so annoying that even a seasoned industry veteran like him can be pushed to the edge.

RELATED:

    This couple went to a respectable restaurant to have a nice dinner

    Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)

    But the waitress made them leave with a bad taste in their mouth

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: rtice001

    Image credits: Andres Siimon (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some servers are known to inflate a customer’s bill in an attempt to increase their tip

    Most people tip a percentage of their bill. (Although certain clients have their own questionable practices.) So the more you spend in a restaurant, the higher the tip for the server. Because of this, someone who only cares about their own pockets might be tempted to discourage you from ordering tap water.

    But is it really worth it? Not according to The Salty Waitress, which is an advice column on The Takeout run by a real-life waitress.

    “Plenty of people just order water, for a million reasons,” she writes. “They don’t like soda; they’re recovering alcoholics; they’re the designated driver; maybe they’re just freakin’ thirsty. Fancy restaurants will give you the choice of still or sparkling, bottled or tap or reverse-osmosis or raw water, but you shouldn’t feel guilted into ordering the expensive stuff if you like tap.”

    The person taking care of your order isn’t ‘losing’ much from this choice, either.

    “An iced tea costs, what, $5 tops at an expensive restaurant? If you tip 20 percent, I’m only missing out on a dollar if you just order water,” The Salty Waitress explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “That’s really not make or break for me. It’s more important that you have a comfortable dinner, which includes enjoying your beverage of choice. Plus, you need to stay hydrated to wash down all this salt, sugar.”

    Image credits: Jessie McCall (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People who read the story unanimously said the waitress was out of line

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some even shared their own similar experiences

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    12

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    15
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    12

    Open list comments

    15

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she wasn’t allowed to say anything bad about the tap water, then using a specific tone of voice and facial expression could’ve sent OP and wife the message that it’s not good. They would’ve understood and stayed there for their meal. But to robotically repeat it with no expression is strange, and with the smug expression and fake “Have a blessed day” (an expression I have only heard a******s use) the whole thing is just really weird. I do think the management should be informed about it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same waitress now crying on thicktok that people won't tip her?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Repost.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    9709scarlet avatar
    Helga Chambers
    Helga Chambers
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do... HERE► ­E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    5 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If she wasn’t allowed to say anything bad about the tap water, then using a specific tone of voice and facial expression could’ve sent OP and wife the message that it’s not good. They would’ve understood and stayed there for their meal. But to robotically repeat it with no expression is strange, and with the smug expression and fake “Have a blessed day” (an expression I have only heard a******s use) the whole thing is just really weird. I do think the management should be informed about it.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Same waitress now crying on thicktok that people won't tip her?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    8 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Repost.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    9709scarlet avatar
    Helga Chambers
    Helga Chambers
    Community Member
    7 hours ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    My last paycheck was $2500 for working 12 hours a week online. My sisters friend has been averaging 8k for months now and she works about 30 hours a week. I can't believe how easy it was once I tried it out. The potential with this is endless. This is what I do... HERE► ­E­a­r­n­A­p­p­1­.­C­o­m

    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT