Weird Waitress Annoys Customer By Repeating “It’s Very Hydrating” When He Asks For Tap Water

People who work in hospitality run into a lot of difficult customers and often face challenging situations that require them to remain patient and composed.

But knowing how challenging the industry can be, they’re usually really empathetic clients themselves. Why create more (unnecessary) problems?

However, as Rory (who goes on Reddit by the nickname Rtice001) explained in his post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?’, some servers are so annoying that even a seasoned industry veteran like him can be pushed to the edge.

This couple went to a respectable restaurant to have a nice dinner

Image credits: halfpoint (not the actual photo)

But the waitress made them leave with a bad taste in their mouth

Image credits: rtice001

Image credits: Andres Siimon (not the actual photo)

Some servers are known to inflate a customer’s bill in an attempt to increase their tip

Most people tip a percentage of their bill. (Although certain clients have their own questionable practices.) So the more you spend in a restaurant, the higher the tip for the server. Because of this, someone who only cares about their own pockets might be tempted to discourage you from ordering tap water.

But is it really worth it? Not according to The Salty Waitress, which is an advice column on The Takeout run by a real-life waitress.

“Plenty of people just order water, for a million reasons,” she writes. “They don’t like soda; they’re recovering alcoholics; they’re the designated driver; maybe they’re just freakin’ thirsty. Fancy restaurants will give you the choice of still or sparkling, bottled or tap or reverse-osmosis or raw water, but you shouldn’t feel guilted into ordering the expensive stuff if you like tap.”

The person taking care of your order isn’t ‘losing’ much from this choice, either.

“An iced tea costs, what, $5 tops at an expensive restaurant? If you tip 20 percent, I’m only missing out on a dollar if you just order water,” The Salty Waitress explains.

“That’s really not make or break for me. It’s more important that you have a comfortable dinner, which includes enjoying your beverage of choice. Plus, you need to stay hydrated to wash down all this salt, sugar.”

Image credits: Jessie McCall (not the actual photo)

People who read the story unanimously said the waitress was out of line

Some even shared their own similar experiences