If you were looking for a safe haven in art, look no further, as Xuan Loc, an artist from South Vietnam, creates the most relaxing, serene artworks that bring inner peace.

Xuan blends traditional and digital tools that result in a natural look. The artist tends to draw solitary figures, whether they may be animals or people in colorful, flower-infused backgrounds. As Xuan herself noted, her paintings carry a sense of solitude, and she believes that she has learned to walk alongside loneliness.

So, let’s hop into the post and read the full interview with Xuan below.

More info: Instagram | toiartgallery.com | x.com | behance.net

#1

A serene panda illustration in a field of pink flowers with mountains, by a Vietnamese artist.

First of all, the artist introduced herself: “My name is Xuan Loc – it means ‘Spring bud’ 

I was born and raised in a small town in the South of Vietnam. Currently, I live and work in Ho Chi Minh City.”
    #2

    Serene illustration by Vietnamese artist, featuring a cat walking past a window with golden autumn leaves.

    #3

    Bears in a serene illustration by Vietnamese artist, surrounded by a field of yellow flowers on a blue background.

    We were wondering what drew Xuan to the world of artistry. She responded: “Since my childhood, drawing has always been a great passion of mine. When I graduated from high school, I pursued design at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts.

    At university, I learned the basic skills and I also practiced on my own to improve my abilities.

    I became a freelance illustrator when I graduated. Although sometimes I have difficulties and pressure in my work, I still love drawing and my work very much.”

    #4

    Serene illustration of a girl and a large white cat surrounded by flowers, evoking solitude.

    #5

    Cat by a window in serene illustration with purple flowers, capturing a sense of solitude.

    As for the uniting theme behind her paintings, Xuan wrote that most of them have a calm and serene color palette. “I enjoy painting a world filled with pastel colors and light. It’s very soothing and peaceful. These influences come from my childhood. I was born and grew up in a small rural area, so I often spent time with plants and flowers.”
    #6

    A serene illustration by a Vietnamese artist depicting a cat on a floral night sky, evoking solitude.

    #7

    Serene illustration by Vietnamese artist featuring a white cat on a blue path surrounded by daisies, capturing solitude.

    Xuan also shared about her creative process. “It begins when I think of something or have an idea. I sketch a layout for the painting and I will edit it until it’s completed. Sometimes I get stuck during the painting process, so I need to take a break and relax.

    My drawing style is digital painting, but I have used textured paper in my artwork. The paper material gives my paintings a natural feel, similar to traditional art. I tend to use minimalistic design. I use color as a main factor in my work. For me, colors determine the strength of a picture,” wrote Xuan.
    #8

    Vietnamese artist's serene illustration of a person sleeping in a field of yellow flowers, evoking solitude.

    #9

    Illustration of a cat lying in a field of yellow flowers, highlighting serene solitude by Vietnamese artist.

    Furthermore, Xuan wrote what she hopes for her audience to take away from her art.

    “I hope my art will make people feel comfortable and will inspire more love for art.”

    Lastly, the artist added: “I would be very happy if my art brings a little relaxation and peace to others. When you're tired or feel your life is a burden, let your passion and love for art help you overcome challenges and find happiness.”

    #10

    White cat among purple flowers and stars, illustrating serenity and solitude by Vietnamese artist.

    #11

    Vietnamese artist's serene illustration of a figure in a turquoise dress walking among lotus leaves and flowers.

    #12

    A serene illustration by Vietnamese artist, depicting a solitary figure in a lush green forest.

    #13

    Illustration of a cat sleeping next to a bear in a field of yellow flowers, evoking solitude and serenity.

    #14

    Vietnamese artist's serene illustration of a woman holding a cat under umbrellas in the rain.

    #15

    A serene illustration by a Vietnamese artist featuring a cat under a tree in a flower-strewn meadow.

    #16

    Serene illustration of ducks on water surrounded by dark floral patterns by a Vietnamese artist.

    #17

    A serene illustration of a fox resting in a field of purple flowers, exuding solitude, by a Vietnamese artist.

    #18

    Dog running over a hill of blue flowers under a starry night, illustrating serene solitude by Vietnamese artist.

    #19

    A serene illustration by a Vietnamese artist of a person in a field of yellow flowers, conveying solitude.

    #20

    A Vietnamese artist's serene illustration of a woman standing alone in an aisle surrounded by colorful shelves.

    #21

    Vietnamese artist's serene illustration of a person relaxing in a boat on a tranquil lake.

    #22

    Illustration of a serene capybara amid colorful flowers by a Vietnamese artist, conveying solitude.

    #23

    Vietnamese artist's serene illustration of a woman in solitude, sitting on a floral-patterned circle against a starry background.

    #24

    A serene illustration by Vietnamese artist shows a woman in a white dress standing on a path of yellow flowers.

    #25

    Illustration of hands gently holding a serene goldfish in water, created by a Vietnamese artist.

    #26

    Vietnamese artist's serene illustration of a person sitting by a van on a flower-covered path.

    #27

    Serene illustration by Vietnamese artist depicting a cat sitting under a lush tree in a flower-filled meadow.

    #28

    A Vietnamese artist's illustration shows a solitary figure in a red coat on a boat amid a sea of colorful flowers.

    #29

    Vietnamese artist illustration of a serene scene with a woman holding flowers on a boat amidst pink blooms.

    #30

    Serene illustration of a deer in a flower-filled forest by a Vietnamese artist, evoking solitude.

    #31

    A serene illustration by a Vietnamese artist featuring a white cat on a daisy-covered hill under a starry sky.

    #32

    Illustration by Vietnamese artist shows a figure falling through a night cityscape with broken reflections.

    #33

    A serene illustration of a black cat walking through yellow flowers by a Vietnamese artist.

    #34

    Serene illustration of a white cat walking among green leaves and orange flowers, conveying solitude by Vietnamese artist.

    #35

    A serene illustration by Vietnamese artist, featuring a white cat under a tree surrounded by purple flowers.

    #36

    A serene illustration of a cat walking through a field of purple flowers by a Vietnamese artist.

    #37

    Serene illustration by Vietnamese artist featuring a cat on a red chair surrounded by lush green plants.

    #38

    A serene illustration by a Vietnamese artist featuring a white cat among blue plants and pink flowers.

    #39

    Serene illustration of a sleeping cat in a turquoise flower field, by a Vietnamese artist.

    #40

    A white cat walks through a serene, flower-filled forest, capturing a sense of solitude in Vietnamese art.

    #41

    Illustration of a fish swimming in blue water among colorful flowers, conveying solitude by a Vietnamese artist.

    #42

    Serene illustration by Vietnamese artist depicting greenery and purple flowers evoking solitude.

    #43

    A serene illustration by a Vietnamese artist depicts a person lying among blue flowers, evoking solitude.

    #44

    A serene illustration by a Vietnamese artist featuring a cat resting on a flowering globe against a starry sky.

    #45

    A woman in a blue coat walks through a serene field of daisies, illustrating solitude.

    #46

    Vietnamese artist's serene illustration of a girl lying in a field of daisies, evoking solitude and peace.

    #47

    A serene illustration by a Vietnamese artist shows a woman carrying flowers, walking through a twilight forest.

    #48

    A serene illustration by Vietnamese artist showing a figure standing amidst flowers facing distant mountains.

    #49

    Illustration of a serene cat sitting in a field of purple flowers, created by a Vietnamese artist.

    #50

    Illustration of a solitary child lying in a field of blue flowers, evoking a sense of serene solitude.

