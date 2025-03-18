Vietnamese Artist Creates Beautifully Serene Illustrations That Carry A Sense Of Solitude (50 Pics)Interview With Artist
If you were looking for a safe haven in art, look no further, as Xuan Loc, an artist from South Vietnam, creates the most relaxing, serene artworks that bring inner peace.
Xuan blends traditional and digital tools that result in a natural look. The artist tends to draw solitary figures, whether they may be animals or people in colorful, flower-infused backgrounds. As Xuan herself noted, her paintings carry a sense of solitude, and she believes that she has learned to walk alongside loneliness.
So, let’s hop into the post and read the full interview with Xuan below.
More info: Instagram | toiartgallery.com | x.com | behance.net
First of all, the artist introduced herself: “My name is Xuan Loc – it means ‘Spring bud’
I was born and raised in a small town in the South of Vietnam. Currently, I live and work in Ho Chi Minh City.”
We were wondering what drew Xuan to the world of artistry. She responded: “Since my childhood, drawing has always been a great passion of mine. When I graduated from high school, I pursued design at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Fine Arts.
At university, I learned the basic skills and I also practiced on my own to improve my abilities.
I became a freelance illustrator when I graduated. Although sometimes I have difficulties and pressure in my work, I still love drawing and my work very much.”
As for the uniting theme behind her paintings, Xuan wrote that most of them have a calm and serene color palette. “I enjoy painting a world filled with pastel colors and light. It’s very soothing and peaceful. These influences come from my childhood. I was born and grew up in a small rural area, so I often spent time with plants and flowers.”
Xuan also shared about her creative process. “It begins when I think of something or have an idea. I sketch a layout for the painting and I will edit it until it’s completed. Sometimes I get stuck during the painting process, so I need to take a break and relax.
My drawing style is digital painting, but I have used textured paper in my artwork. The paper material gives my paintings a natural feel, similar to traditional art. I tend to use minimalistic design. I use color as a main factor in my work. For me, colors determine the strength of a picture,” wrote Xuan.
Furthermore, Xuan wrote what she hopes for her audience to take away from her art.
“I hope my art will make people feel comfortable and will inspire more love for art.”
Lastly, the artist added: “I would be very happy if my art brings a little relaxation and peace to others. When you're tired or feel your life is a burden, let your passion and love for art help you overcome challenges and find happiness.”