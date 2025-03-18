ADVERTISEMENT

If you were looking for a safe haven in art, look no further, as Xuan Loc, an artist from South Vietnam, creates the most relaxing, serene artworks that bring inner peace.

Xuan blends traditional and digital tools that result in a natural look. The artist tends to draw solitary figures, whether they may be animals or people in colorful, flower-infused backgrounds. As Xuan herself noted, her paintings carry a sense of solitude, and she believes that she has learned to walk alongside loneliness.

So, let’s hop into the post and read the full interview with Xuan below.

More info: Instagram | toiartgallery.com | x.com | behance.net