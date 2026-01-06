Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Neglected Yorkie’s Miraculous Makeover Reveals The Sweet Dog Hidden Under Years Of Mats
Neglected Yorkie before and after: matted dog on exam table and groomed Yorkie looking into mirror
User submission
Animals, Dogs

This Neglected Yorkie’s Miraculous Makeover Reveals The Sweet Dog Hidden Under Years Of Mats

hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy Approved Contributor
0

22

0

Meet Mickey, a tiny Yorkshire terrier from Brooklyn whose life had shrunk down to a daily routine of scavenging for food, weighed down by a coat that had grown into heavy mats and even crept over his eyes. A neighbor watched him shuffle around outdoors for months, horrified as he dodged traffic and seemed to disappear into his own fur.

Eventually, that neighbour made the call that changed everything. Rescuers from AMA Animal Rescue arrived to find a frightened senior who didn’t want to be caught. He was running, growling, and snapping whenever anyone got close. But with patience, repeated visits, and a few well-timed hot dogs, they slowly earned enough trust to get him to safety. The photos below show how a dog who’d spent years surviving on the outside finally began to see, breathe, and live like someone’s loved pet.

More info: Instagram | petfinder.com

RELATED:

    Mickey’s fur had grown into thick, heavy mats that dragged him down everywhere he went

    Neglected Yorkie with severe matted fur and dreadlocks lying in a plastic carrier, nose peeking out

    Neglected Yorkie with severe matted fur and dreadlocks lying in a plastic carrier, nose peeking out

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    After several careful visits, the rescuers were finally able to safely grab him

    Neglected Yorkie makeover — matted small dog lying on metal exam table, tangled fur covering face before grooming

    Neglected Yorkie makeover — matted small dog lying on metal exam table, tangled fur covering face before grooming

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Their first stop wasn’t a shelter photo-op, it was the vet

    Neglected Yorkie sedated on vet table wrapped in towels, breathing tube and IV lines connected for grooming makeover

    Neglected Yorkie sedated on vet table wrapped in towels, breathing tube and IV lines connected for grooming makeover

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Mickey was sedated so the vet could examine him properly and remove the mats safely

    Neglected Yorkie on surgical table under anesthesia with shaved mats removed, IV and monitoring leads visible

    Neglected Yorkie on surgical table under anesthesia with shaved mats removed, IV and monitoring leads visible

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    For the first time in a long time, Mickey could actually see clearly again

    Neglected Yorkie makeover: small rescued Yorkie on clinic table with caring hand, rainbow tag and IV bandage

    Neglected Yorkie makeover: small rescued Yorkie on clinic table with caring hand, rainbow tag and IV bandage

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Neglected Yorkie after miraculous makeover, happy groomed small dog wearing pink collar standing on pavement near flowers

    Neglected Yorkie after miraculous makeover, happy groomed small dog wearing pink collar standing on pavement near flowers

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    With his immediate needs handled, the harder part began: helping him feel safe

    Neglected Yorkie after makeover standing on grass in red harness, looking sweet and groomed

    Neglected Yorkie after makeover standing on grass in red harness, looking sweet and groomed

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Mickey spent a full year in the shelter learning that humans could be gentle

    Neglected Yorkie in red harness standing among yellow flowers in a garden, clean face and trimmed coat

    Neglected Yorkie in red harness standing among yellow flowers in a garden, clean face and trimmed coat

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Slowly, the fear softened, and little signs of trust started showing up

    Neglected Yorkie with matted fur looking up at camera in garden, sweet rescued dog with bright eyes

    Neglected Yorkie with matted fur looking up at camera in garden, sweet rescued dog with bright eyes

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Then a patient foster mom stepped in, ready to give him the time he still needed

    Neglected Yorkie standing on hind legs in a red harness, smiling in an office aisle with black speckled floor and shelves

    Neglected Yorkie standing on hind legs in a red harness, smiling in an office aisle with black speckled floor and shelves

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Yorkie makeover: small rescued Yorkie on blue leash looking up in sunlight on speckled floor

    Yorkie makeover: small rescued Yorkie on blue leash looking up in sunlight on speckled floor

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Neglected Yorkie after makeover, happy small dog in red harness sitting by owner on a bench, tongue out and alert

    Neglected Yorkie after makeover, happy small dog in red harness sitting by owner on a bench, tongue out and alert

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Neglected Yorkie makeover: small groomed Yorkie with trimmed coat standing on grass, alert eyes

    Neglected Yorkie makeover: small groomed Yorkie with trimmed coat standing on grass, alert eyes

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    With his current foster, he is a lively yet feisty dog, like a Yorkie ought to be

    Neglected Yorkie makeover: happy dog in colorful bandana on green grass

    Neglected Yorkie makeover: happy dog in colorful bandana on green grass

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Neglected Yorkie after makeover standing on grass, clean trimmed coat and alert ears, looking at camera

    Neglected Yorkie after makeover standing on grass, clean trimmed coat and alert ears, looking at camera

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Neglected Yorkie in red harness, freshly groomed and joyful, sitting on grass next to a person wearing sneakers

    Neglected Yorkie in red harness, freshly groomed and joyful, sitting on grass next to a person wearing sneakers

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    Now 15, Mickey sleeps in a soft bed, hangs out with other small dogs, and gets pampered

    Neglected Yorkie sleeping curled in plush bed wearing blue plaid harness after makeover

    Neglected Yorkie sleeping curled in plush bed wearing blue plaid harness after makeover

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    “If you are soft, gentle, and kind, he will respond the same way,” said Mariya Vlasova, a board member and director of veterinary care at AMA

    Neglected Yorkie in red harness sitting on tiled floor between owner's feet

    Neglected Yorkie in red harness sitting on tiled floor between owner's feet

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    The pup also seems to lovs staring into the mirror, admiring how handsome he is now that he’s healthy

    This Neglected Yorkie’s Miraculous Makeover Reveals The Sweet Dog Hidden Under Years Of Mats

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    That being said, Mickey is currently still looking for a forever home

    Neglected Yorkie lying in a small bed among three dog beds in a narrow hallway, scruffy but calm

    Neglected Yorkie lying in a small bed among three dog beds in a narrow hallway, scruffy but calm

    Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

    You can check out where you can adopt Mickey on the PetFinder site.

    Explore more of these tags

    Animal rescue
    dog rescue
    heartwarming
    senior dog adoption

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    Tarik Velić

    Tarik Velić

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Tarik Velić

    Tarik Velić

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

