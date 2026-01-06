This Neglected Yorkie’s Miraculous Makeover Reveals The Sweet Dog Hidden Under Years Of Mats

ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Mickey, a tiny Yorkshire terrier from Brooklyn whose life had shrunk down to a daily routine of scavenging for food, weighed down by a coat that had grown into heavy mats and even crept over his eyes. A neighbor watched him shuffle around outdoors for months, horrified as he dodged traffic and seemed to disappear into his own fur.

Eventually, that neighbour made the call that changed everything. Rescuers from AMA Animal Rescue arrived to find a frightened senior who didn’t want to be caught. He was running, growling, and snapping whenever anyone got close. But with patience, repeated visits, and a few well-timed hot dogs, they slowly earned enough trust to get him to safety. The photos below show how a dog who’d spent years surviving on the outside finally began to see, breathe, and live like someone’s loved pet.

More info: Instagram | petfinder.com

Mickey’s fur had grown into thick, heavy mats that dragged him down everywhere he went

Neglected Yorkie with severe matted fur and dreadlocks lying in a plastic carrier, nose peeking out

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

After several careful visits, the rescuers were finally able to safely grab him

Neglected Yorkie makeover — matted small dog lying on metal exam table, tangled fur covering face before grooming

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Their first stop wasn’t a shelter photo-op, it was the vet

Neglected Yorkie sedated on vet table wrapped in towels, breathing tube and IV lines connected for grooming makeover

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Mickey was sedated so the vet could examine him properly and remove the mats safely

Neglected Yorkie on surgical table under anesthesia with shaved mats removed, IV and monitoring leads visible

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

For the first time in a long time, Mickey could actually see clearly again

Neglected Yorkie makeover: small rescued Yorkie on clinic table with caring hand, rainbow tag and IV bandage

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Neglected Yorkie after miraculous makeover, happy groomed small dog wearing pink collar standing on pavement near flowers

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

With his immediate needs handled, the harder part began: helping him feel safe

Neglected Yorkie after makeover standing on grass in red harness, looking sweet and groomed

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Mickey spent a full year in the shelter learning that humans could be gentle

Neglected Yorkie in red harness standing among yellow flowers in a garden, clean face and trimmed coat

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Slowly, the fear softened, and little signs of trust started showing up

Neglected Yorkie with matted fur looking up at camera in garden, sweet rescued dog with bright eyes

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Then a patient foster mom stepped in, ready to give him the time he still needed

Neglected Yorkie standing on hind legs in a red harness, smiling in an office aisle with black speckled floor and shelves

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Yorkie makeover: small rescued Yorkie on blue leash looking up in sunlight on speckled floor

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Neglected Yorkie after makeover, happy small dog in red harness sitting by owner on a bench, tongue out and alert

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Neglected Yorkie makeover: small groomed Yorkie with trimmed coat standing on grass, alert eyes

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

With his current foster, he is a lively yet feisty dog, like a Yorkie ought to be

Neglected Yorkie makeover: happy dog in colorful bandana on green grass

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Neglected Yorkie after makeover standing on grass, clean trimmed coat and alert ears, looking at camera

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Neglected Yorkie in red harness, freshly groomed and joyful, sitting on grass next to a person wearing sneakers

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

Now 15, Mickey sleeps in a soft bed, hangs out with other small dogs, and gets pampered

Neglected Yorkie sleeping curled in plush bed wearing blue plaid harness after makeover

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

“If you are soft, gentle, and kind, he will respond the same way,” said Mariya Vlasova, a board member and director of veterinary care at AMA

Neglected Yorkie in red harness sitting on tiled floor between owner's feet

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

The pup also seems to lovs staring into the mirror, admiring how handsome he is now that he’s healthy

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

That being said, Mickey is currently still looking for a forever home

Neglected Yorkie lying in a small bed among three dog beds in a narrow hallway, scruffy but calm

Image credits: AMA Animal Rescue

You can check out where you can adopt Mickey on the PetFinder site.