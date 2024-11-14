ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever glimpsed a small semicolon tattoo on someone’s wrist? While it may seem like an ordinary punctuation mark, the semicolon tattoo represents a symbolic movement far beyond basic grammar.

When tattooed on the skin, semicolons carry a range of meanings, which are often deeply rooted in personal significance. They usually reflect a way for someone to help deal with mental health challenges or to show support for those who struggle with similar issues.

Explore why the semicolon as a symbol has become a powerful motif for survivors, supporters, and advocators of mental well-being. Learn about its true meaning, why this tattoo design is here to stay, and how this little punctuation mark has positively impacted stigmas surrounding mental health.

The Origin of the Semicolon Tattoo

In 2013, Amy Bleuel founded the faith-based nonprofit Project Semicolon, which was born out of her struggles with mental illness and her own grief — she lost her father ten years prior (The Mighty, 2015) (1).

Image credits: @projsemicolon

In April 2013, Bleuel suggested that anyone who struggled with mental illness could “draw a semicolon on their wrist and post a photo of it online” (Project Semicolon) (2). She believes “a semicolon symbolized that a sentence wasn’t over yet, and neither was their life.”

Image credits: @projsemicolon

Bleuel chose the semicolon as a symbol to represent the determination of those battling mental illness – she, too, battled anxiety, depression, and self-harming tendencies. “We see it as you are the author and your life is the sentence. You’re choosing to keep going,” Bleuel explained in a conversation with The Mighty.

Image credits: @projsemicolon

Project Semicolon’s website states that its vision is that “fewer lives are lost to suicide and anyone affected by suicide receives the best possible support.”

Image credits: @projsemicolon

Project Semicolon’s website provides various resources, including information about mental illness, medication, and local chapters. There’s also a section dedicated to teens and young people, covering topics like mental health, addiction, self-esteem, therapy, and coping strategies.

While helping millions of others, Bleuel stated that the foundation had also helped her.

Image credits: @projsemicolon

Tragically, Bleuel lost her difficult battle with depression and took her own life in March 2017 (The Washington Post) (3). However, her legacy lives on alongside the thousands of tattoos of semicolons and their powerful symbolism.

Image credits: @bleuelimages

The Meaning Behind the Semicolon Tattoo

As Bleuel noted, the semicolon tattoo signifies “your story isn’t over.” However, the semicolon design has expanded to offer further nuanced meaning.

Image credits: @projsemicolon

A tattoo of a semicolon represents the daily struggles of those with mental well-being challenges, from depression and anxiety to self-harming tendencies and grief.

A large proportion of people who suffer from these afflictions are tormented every single day. Sometimes, just the act of getting out of bed can be difficult.

Sadly, many people who suffer from mental health issues often have suicidal thoughts. A semicolon tattoo is a stark reminder of overcoming adversity and persevering through extraordinarily challenging times.

Why People Choose a Semicolon Tattoo

For those with a semicolon tattoo, there are multiple reasons behind the decision to get one. Typically, they are inked on a wearer’s wrist. However, many have broadened the placement of semicolon tattoos, with popular locations being behind the ear and on the ankle.

Image credits: @projsemicolon

Some people have a semicolon tattoo to express their personal journey regarding their mental well-being. Instagram user @_lisnamacka_ had her semicolon tattooed over her self-harming scars. In a post, she wrote, “I never want to return to that dark place. No matter how difficult life seems to be at times.”

Image credits: @_lisnamavka_

Alternatively, others have a semicolon tattoo supporting others who face mental well-being trials. Instagram user @wekigirl chose one as a “symbol of hope and perseverance to support those who have faced mental health challenges.”

Image credits: @wekigirl

Some senior citizens have even embraced semicolons. Arrow Senior Living Centre posted a touching video to TikTok about resident Vicki’s reason for having a semicolon tattoo. After revealing a tattoo of her late husband’s heartbeat, she states that her semicolon tattoo reflects “that life goes on.”

Similarly, some people dedicate a semicolon tattoo to someone they have lost, usually someone who died by suicide. Tattoo artist Drea Sanchez posted a client’s striking memorial tattoo featuring a semicolon and the client’s son’s fingerprints.

Image credits: @drea.anne.ink

Conversely, there seem to be a few people who regret their semicolon tattoos. One Reddit user, @leighhtonn, issued a subtle warning, “[I]t became a constant reminder of how f[***]ed up I am and I really, really hate it.”

Image credits: leighhtonn

However, it’s worth mentioning that people often regret all types of tattoos, not just the semicolon.

Common Misconceptions About Semicolon Tattoos

One pervasive misconception of semicolon tattoos is that any person who has one previously attempted suicide or suffered from depression. This idea could not be further from the truth.

In fact, many people have one to show support for others. Furthermore, some who have a semicolon inked onto their skin do so because they intentionally chose life.

The semicolon tattoo isn't just a fleeting trend, either. The movement began over ten years ago and seems an enduring design choice. Celebrities like Selena Gomez, who has been very open about her mental health, have also revealed their semicolon tattoos.

Image credits: @projsemicolon

Referring to the movement as a trend could also insult those with these tattoos. Their decision to permanently etch a semicolon onto their skin was with deliberate purpose, probably with highly personal and sensitive intentions.

The Impact of Semicolon Tattoos in Raising Awareness

The semicolon tattoo still resonates with people worldwide. It is a popular choice for both those battling mental health and those who support them.

“It’s humbling to know that a message you started is resonating with people and so many people are choosing to continue their story because of your efforts,” Bleuel expressed to The Mighty.

Not only do these tattoos express how people feel and what they have overcome, but they also help remove some of the stigma associated with mental health. In fact, mental health stigmas are still alive.

A 2022 survey from KFF/CNN indicates that 90% of Americans think there is a mental health crisis (4). Furthermore, 62% of respondents stated that shame and stigma surrounding mental well-being prevented them from seeking help.

Despite the successes of Project Semicolon since its inception and the work of other foundations to remove the stigma regarding mental well-being, much more still needs to happen.

10 Semicolon Tattoo Design Ideas

