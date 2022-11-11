If you're the type of person who snaps a handful of selfies but finds them all awkward, you could be doing it incorrectly!

Recently a challenge on TikTok has been attracting millions of views: users record short videos showing how important the angle of the cell phone camera can be when taking a selfie and the results are impressive!

Its essence is quite basic, but intriguing. Participants demonstrate how they might seem if they extended their hand with the phone as photos were taken of them, zooming in on their faces. The transformations are amazing! When the geometry of the face is aligned, it does look like 2 similar yet different people.

#1

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@noordabashh Report

#2

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@raepaige Report

#3

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@angellasummernamu Report

Keilana Ferenczy
Keilana Ferenczy
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Ooh gf that is stunning. Straight up stopped breathing she is really pretty

#4

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@itshannahowo Report

#5

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@erikarichardo Report

#6

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@_andrewcurtiss Report

#7

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@messymegan Report

#8

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@fatishpatchkid Report

#9

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@hunterreilly Report

#10

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@eboxz Report

#11

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@alijhali Report

#12

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@yeslydimate Report

#13

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@itspierreboo Report

#14

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@arshia__bk Report

RoanTheMad
RoanTheMad
Community Member
48 minutes ago

why does the picture on the right look like a mugshot where he's stoned or something? ._.

#15

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@alexruii Report

#16

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@bennatt Report

#17

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@darbleymiller Report

#18

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@brookemonk_ Report

#19

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@.olittlecouto Report

#20

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@solcarlosofficial Report

#21

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@pilar.elizondo Report

#22

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@averinanggita Report

Urneighbourhoodcat
Urneighbourhoodcat
Community Member
27 minutes ago

That makeup is so pretty and creative

#23

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@alluringskull Report

#24

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@alessyafarrugia Report

#25

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@alidspicexo Report

#26

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@aidettecancino Report

Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
1 hour ago

What is it with these bottlebrush eyebrows

#27

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@monica.ibarraa Report

#28

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@queen_astraea Report

#29

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@namesprince/ Report

#30

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@bread_loser_bread Report

#31

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@everestthemountain Report

#32

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@leesiwoo1019 Report

#33

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@peakwak Report

#34

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@karennsanchez3 Report

#35

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@anninha_apb Report

#36

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@abisicari Report

#37

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@_viviolix_ Report

#38

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@aleyjjna Report

#39

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@oss0rio Report

#40

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@bluegirlbrooklyn Report

#41

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@leyna.jay Report

#42

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@hope_schwing Report

#43

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@a.rio.xx Report

#44

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@trashhippie420 Report

#45

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@y00sef___ Report

#46

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@annaxsitar Report

#47

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@miceliodetori Report

#48

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@soooo._.o Report

#49

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@charlygaro Report

#50

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@ucantfindjrm Report

#51

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@ameliezilber Report

#52

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@jakob.kuehl Report

#53

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@jenniferannog Report

#54

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@taylormmad Report

Strawberry Pizza
Strawberry Pizza
Community Member
1 hour ago

She looks like someone drew kylie Jenner from memory

#55

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@connorpatrick12 Report

#56

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@ikerunzu/video Report

#57

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@tabithaswatosh Report

#58

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@akselbraathen Report

#59

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@tiddycroissants Report

#60

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@oceanfilly Report

#61

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@peetmontzingo Report

#62

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@ursuzcc Report

#63

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@sivaer__ Report

#64

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@cenzo.leonardi_ Report

#65

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@annaivanovvv Report

#66

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@itsn0tyara Report

#67

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@solarashes Report

#68

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@haalv Report

#69

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@janineashraf Report

#70

A New Trend Is Showing That Many Of Us Are Taking Selfies Wrong All This Time

@esterbjoru Report

