If you're the type of person who snaps a handful of selfies but finds them all awkward, you could be doing it incorrectly!

Recently a challenge on TikTok has been attracting millions of views: users record short videos showing how important the angle of the cell phone camera can be when taking a selfie and the results are impressive!

Its essence is quite basic, but intriguing. Participants demonstrate how they might seem if they extended their hand with the phone as photos were taken of them, zooming in on their faces. The transformations are amazing! When the geometry of the face is aligned, it does look like 2 similar yet different people.