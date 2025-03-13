Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Says Daughter Is Never Going To A Sleepover Again After Finding A Camera In Friend’s Room
Parenting

Mom Says Daughter Is Never Going To A Sleepover Again After Finding A Camera In Friend’s Room

Attending sleepovers as a kid is a rite of passage. Being able to spend all night gossiping with friends, giggling under a blanket fort and watching movies that Mom and Dad might not approve of is a great way to bond with friends and make lifelong memories. 

But when you’re a parent, you might feel some hesitation about sending your little ones off to another house for the night. And sadly, sleepovers can sometimes go awry. One mom recently reached out to Reddit detailing a concerning experience her daughter had at a friend’s house, as well as why she’ll never let her spend the night at another family’s home ever again.

    Sleepovers are a great way for kids to bond with their friends

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But this mom has banned her daughter from attending any more after a creepy experience she had at a friend’s house

    Image credits: Yosuke Ota / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: moooonstone

    Placing security cameras in children’s bedrooms raises ethical concerns

    It’s natural for parents to want to keep an eye on their kids. It comes from a place of love and wanting to ensure that their children are safe and sound at all times. That’s why many moms and dads would prefer to keep their little ones at home, rather than dropping them off at a friend’s house or letting them roam around the mall without adult supervision.

    But to what extent should parents be allowed to surveil their kids? It’s common for families to have security cameras in their homes to prevent theft and keep an eye on what happens on their property. But monitoring children’s bedrooms might be taking security a bit too far.

    According to Reolink, it’s usually not technically illegal to put cameras in a child’s room, as homeowners are allowed to install cameras on their property. And there are some legitimate reasons why moms and dads might need to keep an eye on their kids. 

    For example, if you have a baby, it’s perfectly normal to have a baby monitor with a camera in their nursery. Some parents also like to have nanny cams on when their child is left with a babysitter, or if your kid has a health issue that means they need essentially constant supervision, a camera might be helpful.

    However, it is illegal for parents to place cameras in areas that will invade the privacy of their children. There is absolutely no need to have a camera watching your kids in the bathroom, where they change (which might be their bedroom) or anywhere else that would be considered an invasion of privacy.  

    Everyone is entitled to privacy, including kids

    This is not only an issue because of what the parents will see on camera but also because of the security risks and how it may impact the child. Kids might never feel comfortable or relaxed if they’re aware of the fact that a camera is on them. And if they aren’t informed of the camera, it can be extremely upsetting when they do find it. 

    Plus, the recordings from these cameras must be stored somewhere. And even if parents never intend to show the footage to anyone, it’s horrifying to imagine what people might get their hands on it if the security company is hacked or the parents’ account becomes compromised.

    Williamsburg Therapy Group notes that privacy is extremely important within families, as it allows family members to build trust among one another. It also provides children with a safe space to fully develop their own interests and identities. Privacy is crucial for mental health as well, as being given space allows us to feel stress-free and relaxed. 

    It’s key for parents to find a balance between supervising their children and allowing them privacy, so they can build and maintain a healthy relationship. They should make it clear that monitoring their kids comes from a place of love, to keep them safe from harm, but they must also understand that they can’t watch every move their kids make. Moms and dads must trust their children to make their own decisions, especially as they grow into adolescents.

    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. Do you think this mother was right for calling out the family that had a security camera in their daughter’s room? Feel free to share, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing security cameras in children’s rooms right here

    Readers were quick to share their concerns about the situation, as well as advice for the mother

    Later, the mom shared an update after speaking to the other mothers involved

    Image credits: Lorena Villarreal / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Obi Onyeador / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: moooonstone

    Adelaide Ross

    Adelaide Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    cattkitt avatar
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    🇺🇦 🇵🇸 TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    Your daughter is incredible. That thing with retaining her cool AND doing the "diplomatic" thing of putting her shirt over it was beyond anything I would have dreamt a child was capable of. That young lady is going to go far! I'd just recommend that she simply loudly repeat her experience and the other children (the daughter of the house included) can be informed of this reinforced reality (against the mother's denials) and they can take it from there. Children aren't stupid and given just a bit of support against gaslighting, can figure out their own solutions.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    If this is in the US, Canada, EU or UK this is illegal, and you should report it to the police. Probably many other countries as well. It's illegal to film anyone in the bedroom/bathroom/areas where there is an expectation of privacy without permission, and because she's eleven, that's a while other level of bad. Her own child is one thing, if she can make a case that it was for safety, but someone else's child without telling them? Not permitted. Beyond legal things, this sounds like an abusive household and OP shouldn't let her daughter go over there. But make a complaint, even if nothing comes of it, there will be a record so when allegations of abuse come up later they will be taken more seriously.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    There's no under reacting to someone recording two 11 yo girls getting ready for bed and sleeping. This is a huge deal. So glad the daughter recognised she was being filmed and knew it was wrong.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ram31280 avatar
    RAM31280
    RAM31280
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    That is very suspicious, and the mom told a different story than your daughter just adds to suspicion. It might be worthwhile to look into local laws, and there might be not enough evidence for anything to be done even if you find laws broken. The most important step from there would be to let the friend know that she has a safe space with your family if she ever needs to talk or get out of that overwatched house.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
