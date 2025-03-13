Mom Says Daughter Is Never Going To A Sleepover Again After Finding A Camera In Friend’s Room

ADVERTISEMENT

Attending sleepovers as a kid is a rite of passage. Being able to spend all night gossiping with friends, giggling under a blanket fort and watching movies that Mom and Dad might not approve of is a great way to bond with friends and make lifelong memories.

But when you’re a parent, you might feel some hesitation about sending your little ones off to another house for the night. And sadly, sleepovers can sometimes go awry. One mom recently reached out to Reddit detailing a concerning experience her daughter had at a friend’s house, as well as why she’ll never let her spend the night at another family’s home ever again.

Sleepovers are a great way for kids to bond with their friends

But this mom has banned her daughter from attending any more after a creepy experience she had at a friend’s house

Placing security cameras in children’s bedrooms raises ethical concerns

It’s natural for parents to want to keep an eye on their kids. It comes from a place of love and wanting to ensure that their children are safe and sound at all times. That’s why many moms and dads would prefer to keep their little ones at home, rather than dropping them off at a friend’s house or letting them roam around the mall without adult supervision.

But to what extent should parents be allowed to surveil their kids? It’s common for families to have security cameras in their homes to prevent theft and keep an eye on what happens on their property. But monitoring children’s bedrooms might be taking security a bit too far.

According to Reolink, it’s usually not technically illegal to put cameras in a child’s room, as homeowners are allowed to install cameras on their property. And there are some legitimate reasons why moms and dads might need to keep an eye on their kids.

For example, if you have a baby, it’s perfectly normal to have a baby monitor with a camera in their nursery. Some parents also like to have nanny cams on when their child is left with a babysitter, or if your kid has a health issue that means they need essentially constant supervision, a camera might be helpful.

However, it is illegal for parents to place cameras in areas that will invade the privacy of their children. There is absolutely no need to have a camera watching your kids in the bathroom, where they change (which might be their bedroom) or anywhere else that would be considered an invasion of privacy.

Everyone is entitled to privacy, including kids

This is not only an issue because of what the parents will see on camera but also because of the security risks and how it may impact the child. Kids might never feel comfortable or relaxed if they’re aware of the fact that a camera is on them. And if they aren’t informed of the camera, it can be extremely upsetting when they do find it.

Plus, the recordings from these cameras must be stored somewhere. And even if parents never intend to show the footage to anyone, it’s horrifying to imagine what people might get their hands on it if the security company is hacked or the parents’ account becomes compromised.

Williamsburg Therapy Group notes that privacy is extremely important within families, as it allows family members to build trust among one another. It also provides children with a safe space to fully develop their own interests and identities. Privacy is crucial for mental health as well, as being given space allows us to feel stress-free and relaxed.

It’s key for parents to find a balance between supervising their children and allowing them privacy, so they can build and maintain a healthy relationship. They should make it clear that monitoring their kids comes from a place of love, to keep them safe from harm, but they must also understand that they can’t watch every move their kids make. Moms and dads must trust their children to make their own decisions, especially as they grow into adolescents.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation, pandas. Do you think this mother was right for calling out the family that had a security camera in their daughter’s room? Feel free to share, and then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing security cameras in children’s rooms right here.

Readers were quick to share their concerns about the situation, as well as advice for the mother

Later, the mom shared an update after speaking to the other mothers involved

Share icon

