ADVERTISEMENT

Fortune smiles on some more than others, and for this man it gave him an unexpected gift of $14 million.

Rather than sharing the news, he chose to keep it entirely to himself. No big announcements to family or friends, no flashy purchases or extravagant luxuries—just life carrying on as usual. But on Reddit, he finally decided to lift the curtain and anonymously answer the internet’s burning questions.

Scroll down to discover what he revealed and see which responses stand out most.