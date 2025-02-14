ADVERTISEMENT

Michel Torres Costa is an artist who gives discarded metal a second life by transforming it into stunning sculptures. According to his bio, his first collection debuted in 2020, and since then, he has continued to refine his craft.

Although Michel had prior experience in the metalworking industry, he had never used it to create art. His journey into sculpture began with epoxy, which later led him to experiment with metal. His unique creations have attracted a significant following on Instagram, where he has over 500K followers.

