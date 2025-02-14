ADVERTISEMENT

Michel Torres Costa is an artist who gives discarded metal a second life by transforming it into stunning sculptures. According to his bio, his first collection debuted in 2020, and since then, he has continued to refine his craft.

Although Michel had prior experience in the metalworking industry, he had never used it to create art. His journey into sculpture began with epoxy, which later led him to experiment with metal. His unique creations have attracted a significant following on Instagram, where he has over 500K followers.

If you appreciate his work, be sure to check out his social media pages!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | Facebook | youtube.com | micheltcostaart.com.br

#1

Artist standing next to a large scrap metal sculpture of a face in a gallery setting.

micheltorrescosta Report

    #2

    Scrap metal sculpture of a human heart, intricately designed with gold and bronze accents, displayed on a black background.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #3

    Artist next to a scrap metal sculpture of a gorilla head, both mimicking a thoughtful pose.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #4

    Artist with a scrap metal horse sculpture, showcasing intricate design work.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #5

    Sculpture of a bearded face made from scrap metal.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #6

    Artist standing beside an incredible scrap metal unicorn sculpture, showcasing intricate craftsmanship.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #7

    Artist with a scrap metal sculpture of a robed figure, seated in a room with decorative art on the wall.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #8

    Scrap metal sculpture depicting a sun face with intricate metalwork, featuring golden and bronze colors.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    Scrap metal sculpture of an eagle head, displayed in a gallery with framed artworks in the background.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #10

    Artist holding a skull sculpture made from scrap metal, demonstrating incredible craftsmanship and creativity.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #11

    Lion sculpture made from scrap metal, highlighting intricate details and craftsmanship.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #12

    Artist posing with intricate scrap metal skull sculpture adorned with flowers and butterflies.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #13

    Artist standing in front of giant scrap metal wing sculpture, arms crossed.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #14

    Sculptor with a detailed scrap metal phoenix on a wooden table.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #15

    Sculpture of a pregnant torso made from scrap metal in a decorative frame.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #16

    Scrap metal sculpture of a peacock with detailed feathers displayed above a wooden branch.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #17

    Sculpture of a crouching figure with wings, made from scrap metal, showcasing intricate detail and craftsmanship.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #18

    Artist posing with an incredible sculpture made from scrap metal, showcasing intricate design and craftsmanship.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #19

    Artist with scrap metal sculptures of ornate skulls on display.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #20

    Scrap metal sculpture of a face with flowing hair, set against a sunset and tree background.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #21

    Scrap metal sculpture resembling a face with intricate details, set against a lush garden backdrop.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #22

    Artist holding a tiger head sculpture made from scrap metal, showcasing intricate detail in a workshop setting.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #23

    Artist with scrap metal sculpture of a warrior in an art studio, showcasing intricate details and craftsmanship.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #24

    Hands holding a heart-shaped sculpture made from scrap metal, featuring intricate gears and details.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #25

    Scrap metal sculpture of a warrior with wings, holding a sword and shield, standing on a decorative base.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #26

    Intricate skull sculpture made from scrap metal, showcasing detailed craftsmanship and artistry.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #27

    Artist in workshop holding a large circular scrap metal sculpture with tools and equipment visible in the background.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #28

    Scrap metal sculpture of a human face, detailed with gears and parts, displayed outdoors on grass.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #29

    Sculpture of a human torso crafted from scrap metal, showcasing intricate internal structures.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #30

    Artist sitting next to a large peacock sculpture made from scrap metal, showcasing intricate and incredible craftsmanship.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #31

    Artist with scrap metal sculpture of a detailed skull, smiling in an exhibit space.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #32

    Scrap metal sculpture of an iguana on grass, showcasing intricate artistry and creative craftsmanship.

    micheltorrescosta Report

    #33

    Scrap metal sculpture of a prowling panther on a wooden floor in a modern room.

    micheltorrescosta Report

