Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Doesn’t Discipline His Son So His Sister Does It For Him, Accuses Her Of Being A Bad Aunt
Family, Relationships

Man Doesn’t Discipline His Son So His Sister Does It For Him, Accuses Her Of Being A Bad Aunt

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Dealing with a sibling’s child can sometimes be a complicated matter. While you are an adult figure expected to provide some form of guidance, there are lines you can’t cross because you’re not their parent. 

This was the cause of a woman’s headache when her nephew pestered her with non-stop prank calls. She sternly told him to cut it out, but it created a rift with her brother, the boy’s father. 

Feeling immensely confused, she wonders if she went too far. Scroll down for the entire text. 

RELATED:

    It may not always be a good idea to scold a child, let alone someone else’s

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman dealt with the constant prank calls of her nephew, causing her a great deal of distress

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She ended up scolding the boy, but it backfired on her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Because of the backlash, she was left confused and wondering if she had done anything wrong

    Image credits: captainlux87

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Being stern towards a child may do more harm than good

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Those who grew up under “old-school parenting” are way too familiar with receiving punishment. It usually came in the form of a spanking, yelling, and scolding, which the author did, all of which were accepted in the past. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, these methods no longer work, and may have been ineffective all along. As educator and author Janet Lansbury explains, children are at an extremely sensitive and intuitive stage where they clearly sense an adult’s feelings and intentions. 

    That means they can tell whether a parent is being stern as an act to make a point, or out of genuine anger or annoyance. And regardless of the intention, it makes the child feel perturbed. 

    As Lansbury points out in an article for her website, “our overresponse gives our child’s undesirable behavior power.”

    “An angry or seething parent is scary, not the confident, solid leader kids need,” she wrote. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Instead of an all-encompassing approach, Parents.com recommends using age-appropriate discipline tactics. In the story, where the author dealt with a ten-year-old child, talking things out may have been more helpful. 

    The woman could have taken a more grown-up approach with her nephew by emphasizing natural consequences. Instead of being stern, she could have sat him down and explained why the constant prank calls were disruptive. 

    Pausing and taking deep breaths can also help prevent strong reactions. As Oxford University professor Lucie Cluver tells UNICEF, five deep breaths can help adults hit the “pause button” and respond more calmly. 

    The author may have been used to the “old-school” method of dealing with an erring child. Unfortunately, it no longer works, and she will need to adapt. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The woman answered questions to provide more context to her story

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most readers thought she reacted accordingly

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    But some faulted her and the child’s father

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easy fix. Wait til your brother is doing something important with work and have everyone you know make 1 phone call to him one after the other

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    vinnydapooh avatar
    Vinny DaPooh
    Vinny DaPooh
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Easy fix. Wait til your brother is doing something important with work and have everyone you know make 1 phone call to him one after the other

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda