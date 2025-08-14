Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Blue Whale Singing Has Decreased By 40%, Leaving Scientists Concerned About The Reason Why
Two blue whales swimming underwater, highlighting concerns about the decrease in blue whale singing.
Curiosities, Science & Technology

Blue Whale Singing Has Decreased By 40%, Leaving Scientists Concerned About The Reason Why

Deep beneath the ocean’s surface, scientists have installed a variety of research equipment – for example, special hydrophones to record the sounds the sea makes. Yes, if you thought that everything was quiet underwater, you were definitely wrong. Many sea creatures make different sounds – and a special place among these animals is occupied by whales and their famous “songs.”

Blue whales – the largest animals that have ever existed on our planet, are no exception. For centuries, the ocean has been filled with their songs, produced for communication, mating games, navigation – and for other purposes. But today, scientists are ready to sound the alarm – it turns out that over the past decade, whales have nearly gone silent. But why?

RELATED:

    Blue whales have been singing their songs in the ocean for centuries – but have decreased their number in recent years

    Two blue whales swimming underwater, highlighting the decrease in blue whale singing and scientists' concerns.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Scientists found that during the recent 6 years, the number of whale songs has decreased by a stunning 40%

    Whales and dolphins use special sounds to communicate, because in the water, relying solely on vision is not very convenient. Toothed whales and dolphins usually make clicking sounds of varying volumes, but toothless whales – which include blue whales, too – make various sounds with their throats.

    It is still not entirely clear how they actually do this – after all, they don’t have so-called “phonic lips,” like toothed whales, nor vocal cords – so when whales sing, they don’t exhale air. But the fact remains that over the decades, scientists have recorded many different whale songs – and now their number has sharply decreased.

    Blue whale swimming underwater, highlighting concerns about the decrease in blue whale singing by 40 percent.

    Image credits: Ben Phillips / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Scientists from the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute in California, as a result of a long-term study, recorded a shocking forty percent decrease in the number of blue whale songs. Further research was needed to understand what the reason was. As is often the case lately, the main problem lies in climate change.

    From 2013 to 2016, oceanographers observed a large patch of abnormally warm water in the North Pacific Ocean, dubbed “The Blob.” In fact, it was the first observed example of the marine heatwave, which increased the ocean temperature over a large area by more than 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit. The result was a sharp decline in the population of krill, the main food source for blue whales.

    Blue whale tail above ocean surface, highlighting concerns about the decrease in blue whale singing activity.

    Image credits: Jonathan Cooper / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The main reason was the marine heatwave in the mid-10s, which knocked down the population of krill – blue whales’ main food

    As we’ve already written, blue whales don’t have teeth, and they feed by filtering tons of water through their mouths, and thereby retaining, with the help of the whalebone, tiny shrimp-like creatures, collectively known as krill.

    But krill are very sensitive to changes in water temperature, and The Blob really knocked down their numbers. Accordingly, blue whales faced a decrease in the amount of food in the ocean, and it took them more time and wandering to simply get full.

    “When you really break it down, it’s like trying to sing while you’re starving,” National Geographic quotes John Ryan, a biological oceanographer at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute. “They were spending all their time just trying to find food.” The more monotonous the whales’ diet, the less inclined they are to sing.

    Aerial view of a blue whale in the ocean, highlighting the decrease in blue whale singing and scientific concern.

    Image credits: Josh Withers / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So the whales, instead of just swimming and singing, have to just roam across the ocean searching for more food

    So, if humpback whales, which have several equivalent sources of food, were able to “rebuild it” and continue to sing their songs in the usual volumes, then blue whales and fin whales, whose diet is almost entirely based on krill, increasingly just went silent – a phenomenon that many researchers consider truly frightening.

    The whole point is that the changes occurring on our planet every year are reflected in the ocean and its inhabitants almost more dramatically than on land. So blue whales, which are increasingly less likely to fill the depths of the sea with their songs, in a desperate search for an opportunity to feed themselves and their offspring, are just another frightening sign that nature gives to humanity.

    Many people in the comments were also quite pessimistic about everything that is happening, believing that the blue whales going more and more silent is just another facet of the complex issue. “The worst part of living now is being a witness to the demise of nature,” one of the responders wrote sadly yet reasonably.

    And yet, according to netizens, the main reason for everything that is happening to the planet today is people and our activity, which is far from always being useful and creative. “We made a mistake of making god in our image and not realizing he or she is all around us instead” – it will probably be difficult to disagree with this comment. Isn’t it true, our dear readers?

    People in the comments were quite pessimistic, presuming that it was the destructive activity of humans that caused all this

    Blue whale breaching in ocean with a view of the sun, highlighting blue whale singing decline concerns.

    A blue whale swimming underwater with sound waves illustrating decreased singing activity, raising scientific concern.

    Comment saying we have to fight for a better world and not give up, discussed in an online forum thread.

    Comment about oceans heating up and radiation effects on marine life, including decline in blue whale singing.

    Blue whale singing frequency shown on a graph, highlighting a 40% decrease and scientists analyzing the data.

    Blue whale singing patterns showing a 40% decrease, raising concerns among scientists about the possible causes.

    Comment expressing concern about ocean health and its impact on humans amid blue whale singing decrease.

    Screenshot of an online comment stating Overfishing in response to blue whale singing decline discussion

    Screenshot of an online comment expressing concern about the decline in blue whale singing and investigation challenges.

    Comment on social media by user cobrakai15 discussing a philosophical mistake about the concept of god in an image.

    Comment discussing speculation on killer whales impacting blue whale singing and food sources, raising concern among scientists.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying we deserve everything we get, related to blue whale singing decrease concerns.

    Blue whale singing has decreased by 40%, showing a decline in ocean health and raising concern among scientists.

    Blue whale swimming underwater, highlighting concern about the 40% decrease in blue whale singing activity.

    Comment about species decline and conservation, expressing concern over blue whale singing decrease by 40%.

    Blue whale singing activity shown in ocean with scientific data, highlighting a 40% decrease raising concern among researchers.

    Comment discussing the unimaginable impact of blue whale population decline and its significance to the planet.

    User comment about the decrease in blue whale singing and its impact on ocean nutrient circulation and the food chain.

    A calm blue whale swimming underwater, representing concerns about the decrease in blue whale singing by 40%.

    Comment on a social platform expressing sadness about the decrease in blue whale singing and scientific concerns.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

    Read less »
