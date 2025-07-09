ADVERTISEMENT

These historic photographs from the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing capture more than just beautiful faces. They show the dedication and grace of women who chose one of the most demanding yet rewarding professions in the world. Back when nursing required not just medical knowledge but also the poise to comfort patients and families during their most vulnerable moments, these nurses embodied both competence and compassion. From their crisp white uniforms to their confident smiles, these images reveal the pride these women took in their calling. Philadelphia General Hospital was known for training some of the finest nurses in the country, and these photographs show that these weren't just healthcare workers, they were healers who brought both skill and humanity to their patients' bedsides.