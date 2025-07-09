ADVERTISEMENT

These historic photographs from the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing capture more than just beautiful faces. They show the dedication and grace of women who chose one of the most demanding yet rewarding professions in the world. Back when nursing required not just medical knowledge but also the poise to comfort patients and families during their most vulnerable moments, these nurses embodied both competence and compassion. From their crisp white uniforms to their confident smiles, these images reveal the pride these women took in their calling. Philadelphia General Hospital was known for training some of the finest nurses in the country, and these photographs show that these weren't just healthcare workers, they were healers who brought both skill and humanity to their patients' bedsides.

#1

Student Nurse And Marianne Mcgrath '61, Post Class Discussion

Two vintage nurses in classic uniforms sitting and smiling while holding books, showcasing healing and hope.

Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Alexandria Comko '50

    Vintage nurse reading a book on nursing history, dressed in classic uniform, embodying healing and hope in black and white photo.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #3

    Classroom Teaching To The Class Of 1954: Jane Hartman, Joan Conrad, Priscilla Cornelius, Catherine Corrigan, Katherine Farley, And Patricia Gedrys

    Vintage nurses in traditional uniforms writing notes in a classroom, highlighting the dedication of vintage nurses in healthcare history.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #4

    Jacqueline Dugan '54, Jane Hartman '54, Checking The Bulletin Board

    Two vintage nurses in classic uniforms smiling and reading notices on a bulletin board in a hospital hallway.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #5

    Staff Nurse And Student Nurse

    Two vintage nurses caring for a baby in an incubator, showcasing healing and hope in classic nursing attire.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #6

    Capping Exercise And Candle Ceremony, Class Of 1951

    Vintage nurses in uniform holding candles during a ceremonial event, showcasing healing and hope in a historic setting.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #7

    Charlotte Wood '57

    Vintage photo of a nurse caring for a baby, showcasing nurses who brought healing and hope in the past.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #8

    Graduate Nurse

    Vintage photo of a nurse wearing a traditional cap, showcasing the timeless healing and hope nurses bring with grace.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #9

    Marianne Mcgrath '61, Entrant In The Miss Liberty Bowl Contest 1963

    Vintage photo of a smiling nurse in traditional uniform and cap, embodying healing and hope from a past era.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #10

    Basketball Game Between Philadelphia General Hospital Students And Lankenau Hospital Students

    Vintage photo of nurses playing basketball, showcasing the spirit and style of nurses who brought healing and hope.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #11

    Betty Hilton '53 And Jane Hartman '54

    Vintage nurse in uniform caring for a patient doll while sitting on a bed, showcasing classic nursing and healing.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #12

    Jane Hartman '54, Jewel Hunt '54, Sunday Night Supper

    Two vintage nurses in uniform smiling at each other while preparing sandwiches at a dining table.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #13

    Student Nurse Deborah Shaub '76 Checking Patient

    Vintage nurse wearing a classic uniform with stethoscope, symbolizing healing and hope in historic nursing photos.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #14

    Teresa Vandiver Coffee, Class Of 1965

    Vintage photo of a nurse in traditional uniform and hat, embodying healing and hope with a focused expression.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #15

    Annual Easter Banquet

    Vintage photo of nurses dressed elegantly, gathered around a long table, representing healing and hope in healthcare history.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #16

    At Luncheon In The Food Services Building

    Vintage photo of a nurse smiling and talking to a man at a table, showcasing classic nursing and healing moments.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #17

    Helen Dopsovic, Helen L. Ankeny And Dorothy Radcliffe, Class Of 1939

    Three vintage nurses standing arm in arm outside a building, wearing traditional uniforms and ties, smiling at the camera

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #18

    Instructor, Practical Nurse Student And Patient

    Two vintage nurses in white uniforms attending to a seated patient, showcasing classic nursing care and professionalism.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #19

    Kathryn Davis '51 And Student Nurse, Mail Pick Up

    Vintage nurses in classic uniforms sorting mail and reviewing documents in a hospital setting, showcasing healing and care.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #20

    Class Of 1950 Preclinical Students With Instructor

    Vintage photo of nurses in training, studying medical texts and equipment, embodying healing and hope in healthcare history.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #21

    Judith Peterson '64 And Patient

    Vintage nurse in uniform caring for a young patient in a hospital, reflecting vintage photos of nurses bringing healing and hope.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #22

    Associate Director Of Nursing Education Esther Howes And Student Nurse Mary Rose Smochek '57, Capping Exercise

    Vintage photo of nurses in traditional uniforms during a nursing ceremony symbolizing healing and hope in healthcare.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #23

    Aurora Piccone '57 And Mayor Richardson Dilworth, Graduation Night

    Vintage photo of a nurse in traditional uniform assisting a man in a suit, showcasing healing and hope in nursing history.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #24

    Bedside Teaching: Marian Miller '54, Kathleen Ferguson '54, Alexandria Comko '50, And R. Patricia Muscalus '54

    Vintage nurses in traditional uniforms caring for a patient in a hospital bed, showcasing healing and hope.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #25

    Cooking Practice For Student Nurses From Sturdy Memorial Hospital School Of Nursing, Massachusetts

    Vintage photo of nurses in classic uniforms gathered around a table, showcasing healing and hope from the past.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #26

    Dietitian Miss Tkash And Senior Student

    Two vintage nurses in uniform preparing food in a kitchen, showcasing the healing and hope nurses brought.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #27

    Dietitians

    Vintage nurses from the 1930s standing in uniform, representing healing and hope in historic healthcare settings.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #28

    Edith Nunan, Mary Crowhurst, Class Of 1952 And Others

    Vintage photo of nurses studying together in a library, showcasing classic nursing uniforms and dedication to healing and hope.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #29

    Graduate Nurses, Pre-Graduation Ceremony

    Vintage nurses holding candles in a ceremonial setting, reflecting hope and healing during a historical moment.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #30

    Graduation Photo: Gold Medal Winner Phyllis Cangemi, Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Ingram, And Councilwoman Verona

    Vintage photo of a nurse smiling with two people at a formal event, showcasing classic nurse healing and hope.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #31

    Lab Demonstration: Jacqueline Dugan '54, Rn Alexandria Comko '50, And Jane Hartman '54

    Three vintage nurses in uniform working together in a laboratory setting, showcasing healing and hope.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #32

    Staff Meeting

    Group of vintage nurses in classic uniforms gathered around a desk, showcasing healing and hope from past decades.

    F. Pauline Schreffler '29, Supervisor Of Outpatient Department; Evelyn Mccorkle '51; Helen Lucker '47; Stephanie A. Stachniewicz '47; Margaret Mcfarlane '27; And Jessie Storm '47

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #33

    Student Nurse Kathleen Ferguson '54, Holding Nightingale Lamp, Capping Exercise

    Vintage photo of a nurse holding a lit lamp, embodying healing and hope in classic nurse uniform.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #34

    Student Nurse And Mary Ann Clawson, Receiving New Uniforms

    Two vintage nurses smiling while preparing an arm bandage, showcasing classic nursing uniforms and care.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #35

    Anna Ingram, Pgh '02 And Five Physicians

    Vintage photo of nurses and doctors caring for a patient in a hospital ward, showcasing early nursing and healing efforts.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

    #36

    Stephanie A. Stachniewicz, Director Pgh School Of Nursing & Nursing Services

    Vintage photo of a nurse in uniform smiling warmly, showcasing classic nursing style and compassionate care from past decades.

    Alumni Association of the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing Report

