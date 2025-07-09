36 Vintage Photos Of Nurses Who Brought Healing And Hope, And Looked Good While Doing So
These historic photographs from the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing capture more than just beautiful faces. They show the dedication and grace of women who chose one of the most demanding yet rewarding professions in the world. Back when nursing required not just medical knowledge but also the poise to comfort patients and families during their most vulnerable moments, these nurses embodied both competence and compassion. From their crisp white uniforms to their confident smiles, these images reveal the pride these women took in their calling. Philadelphia General Hospital was known for training some of the finest nurses in the country, and these photographs show that these weren't just healthcare workers, they were healers who brought both skill and humanity to their patients' bedsides.
Student Nurse And Marianne Mcgrath '61, Post Class Discussion
Alexandria Comko '50
Classroom Teaching To The Class Of 1954: Jane Hartman, Joan Conrad, Priscilla Cornelius, Catherine Corrigan, Katherine Farley, And Patricia Gedrys
Jacqueline Dugan '54, Jane Hartman '54, Checking The Bulletin Board
Staff Nurse And Student Nurse
Capping Exercise And Candle Ceremony, Class Of 1951
Charlotte Wood '57
Graduate Nurse
Marianne Mcgrath '61, Entrant In The Miss Liberty Bowl Contest 1963
Basketball Game Between Philadelphia General Hospital Students And Lankenau Hospital Students
Betty Hilton '53 And Jane Hartman '54
Jane Hartman '54, Jewel Hunt '54, Sunday Night Supper
Student Nurse Deborah Shaub '76 Checking Patient
Teresa Vandiver Coffee, Class Of 1965
Annual Easter Banquet
At Luncheon In The Food Services Building
Helen Dopsovic, Helen L. Ankeny And Dorothy Radcliffe, Class Of 1939
Instructor, Practical Nurse Student And Patient
Kathryn Davis '51 And Student Nurse, Mail Pick Up
Class Of 1950 Preclinical Students With Instructor
Judith Peterson '64 And Patient
Associate Director Of Nursing Education Esther Howes And Student Nurse Mary Rose Smochek '57, Capping Exercise
Aurora Piccone '57 And Mayor Richardson Dilworth, Graduation Night
Bedside Teaching: Marian Miller '54, Kathleen Ferguson '54, Alexandria Comko '50, And R. Patricia Muscalus '54
Cooking Practice For Student Nurses From Sturdy Memorial Hospital School Of Nursing, Massachusetts
Dietitian Miss Tkash And Senior Student
Dietitians
Edith Nunan, Mary Crowhurst, Class Of 1952 And Others
Graduate Nurses, Pre-Graduation Ceremony
Graduation Photo: Gold Medal Winner Phyllis Cangemi, Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Ingram, And Councilwoman Verona
Lab Demonstration: Jacqueline Dugan '54, Rn Alexandria Comko '50, And Jane Hartman '54
Staff Meeting
F. Pauline Schreffler '29, Supervisor Of Outpatient Department; Evelyn Mccorkle '51; Helen Lucker '47; Stephanie A. Stachniewicz '47; Margaret Mcfarlane '27; And Jessie Storm '47