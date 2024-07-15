ADVERTISEMENT

Ever feel like you’re living in a sitcom where the punchlines write themselves? Parenting is basically that, but without the laughter track. It’s those moments when you think, “What fresh chaos awaits me today?” that keeps life interesting. Whether it’s finding out your kid glued macaroni to the dog or discovering their latest masterpiece on the living room wall, there’s never a dull moment. And just when you think you’ve seen it all, something new pops up to test your sanity and patience.

Just like one dad was tested when his 7-year-old son went home from school, rocking a missing front tooth. The dad took to Reddit’s community for some much-needed clarity and advice.

An outraged dad lashed out at the school nurse for pulling out his 7-year-old son’s tooth without asking for parental permission

The boy was wiggling his tooth at school, so his teacher sent him to the nurse’s office for a check-up

The nurse took matters into her own hands and pulled out the boy’s tooth before consulting with the parents

Image credits: No_Decision7707

“You’re a disgrace and unprofessional”: the angry dad confronted the nurse and reported her to the vice principle for removing his son’s tooth without permission

Our story begins when a dad noticed his son returned from school with a conspicuous gap in his smile. The tooth had been wiggly, sure, but nowhere near ready to be evicted from its gum apartment. So, naturally, the dad asked what happened. His son, with a tooth in a baggy, explained that the school nurse had decided to play the role of Tooth Fairy, except without the wand and wings.

Furious, the dad emailed his son’s teacher who said he noticed the boy wiggling his tooth a lot and asked if it was ready to fall out. When the boy couldn’t give a definitive answer, the teacher sent him to the nurse, expecting her to just take a look and maybe give the dad a call.

But, instead of a simple examination, the nurse took matters (and the tooth) into her own hands, pulling it out right then and there, without asking the parents for consent. The poor kid was clearly not prepared for the painful dental procedure. After hearing that, the very angry dad confronted the nurse, questioning her qualifications and decision-making.

The nurse defended herself by saying the tooth was loose enough that she worried the boy might swallow it. Plus, she had years of experience, so there was no real danger, according to her. But dad wasn’t having it. “Why didn’t you call me?” he asked her, demanding explanations. “You’re NOT a dentist, and you caused him pain!”, he said.

Still fuming, the dad went to the vice principal, who confirmed that tooth extraction was definitely not within a school nurse’s job description. The vice principal also noted that the nurse should have notified the dad, which is standard procedure. While she agreed with the dad’s concerns, she suggested he might have gone a bit overboard with his “daddy bear” instincts.

While it’s completely normal for our dad to want to protect his son, life is full of curveballs, so preparing kids to handle the unexpected is a valuable skill to teach them. As one article explains, “Kids learn from witnessing both causes and effects, particularly at a younger age, as well as observing how others handle problems. When it comes to actual unexpected problems, not hypothetical ones, we can try to verbalize and illustrate our problem-solving approach while downplaying our complaints about an issue.”

Start by having fun chats about what-ifs. What if there is an alligator taking over the backyard swimming pool? What if they lose a tooth at school? Make it a game and role-play different scenarios. After all, who doesn’t love a little drama practice?

As with any good AITA post, the Reddit community had plenty to say about this story. Some were horrified on behalf of the son, calling the nurse’s actions unacceptable and unprofessional. “NTA,” one commenter declared, noting that common law generally requires permission or an urgent situation for such actions.

Other netizens had different opinions with one user pointing out that in some countries, school nurses pulling teeth out isn’t unusual. “In America, nurses pull teeth all the time,” they commented, adding that it wasn’t a very big deal when they were kids.

The opinions were divided, but a clear majority sided with the dad, emphasizing that medical professionals need to understand their boundaries, especially when it comes to children and consent. It raises questions about ethical decision-making in schools, which is not just about following rules, but also, it’s about doing what’s right for the kids. Schools need to have clear guidelines so everyone knows their role and sticks to it. Think of it as a playbook for keeping kids safe and parents in the loop.

Experts explain that “every individual involved with schools—not only teachers, but principals, students, and even parents—are faced with ethically questionable situations, forcing them to choose between right and wrong.” Regular training sessions could be a solution for keeping school staff on their A-game and ensuring they make choices that prioritize students’ well-being. After all, nobody wants to deal with tooth fairies on the loose.

What did you think of this story? Do you think the nurse was right to pull out the tooth or was the dad a jerk for reporting her? Drop your comments below.

People in the comments side with the dad saying he’s not a jerk for reporting the nurse, as she was obligated to contact the parents before performing the procedure