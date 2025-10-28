Test Your Biology Knowledge: Only A Few Will Be Able To Answer All 30 Questions Taught In School
Plenty of useful facts are taught in biology classes − from the nutrients necessary for the human body to the mechanisms that keep you alive and healthy. Not to mention the importance of understanding our environment and the interactions within it. 🌳 Cells that make up plants, animals, and humans alike – all in one class!
This test will measure how much attention you paid in those classes and remind you just how interesting and complicated something as small as a cell can be. Ready to begin?
🚀💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡🚀
Photo credits: Chokniti Khongchum
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 30
|
|
|
/ 30
|
Clearly based on some high school curriculum, a lot of these things are not really of general significance, and certainly not stuff we were taught nnn years ago. Why do you need to know how many bones in the body? It's all very well knowing that the "mitochondrion is the powerhouse of the cell", but beyond being able to quote it in memes does anyone at that level have the faintest understanding of what that really means? I got the strongest muscle wrong, chose the strongest overall rather than for its size, so just 29/30, but I confess that some of them are only things I've learned relatively recently from articles and quizzes like this one.
Clearly based on some high school curriculum, a lot of these things are not really of general significance, and certainly not stuff we were taught nnn years ago. Why do you need to know how many bones in the body? It's all very well knowing that the "mitochondrion is the powerhouse of the cell", but beyond being able to quote it in memes does anyone at that level have the faintest understanding of what that really means? I got the strongest muscle wrong, chose the strongest overall rather than for its size, so just 29/30, but I confess that some of them are only things I've learned relatively recently from articles and quizzes like this one.
29
4