Test Your Biology Knowledge: Only A Few Will Be Able To Answer All 30 Questions Taught In School
Quiz question about biology showing spinach rich in vitamins with neon text prompting to type the answer
Quizzes
Curiosities

Test Your Biology Knowledge: Only A Few Will Be Able To Answer All 30 Questions Taught In School

Plenty of useful facts are taught in biology classes − from the nutrients necessary for the human body to the mechanisms that keep you alive and healthy. Not to mention the importance of understanding our environment and the interactions within it. 🌳 Cells that make up plants, animals, and humans alike – all in one class!

This test will measure how much attention you paid in those classes and remind you just how interesting and complicated something as small as a cell can be. Ready to begin?

🚀💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡🚀

    Scientist wearing blue gloves holding a petri dish with green algae, testing biology knowledge in a laboratory setting.

    Scientist wearing blue gloves holding a petri dish with green algae, testing biology knowledge in a laboratory setting.

    Photo credits: Chokniti Khongchum

    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Clearly based on some high school curriculum, a lot of these things are not really of general significance, and certainly not stuff we were taught nnn years ago. Why do you need to know how many bones in the body? It's all very well knowing that the "mitochondrion is the powerhouse of the cell", but beyond being able to quote it in memes does anyone at that level have the faintest understanding of what that really means? I got the strongest muscle wrong, chose the strongest overall rather than for its size, so just 29/30, but I confess that some of them are only things I've learned relatively recently from articles and quizzes like this one.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    v10011011 avatar
    v10011011
    v10011011
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    There are two “right” answers in the mutually beneficial symbiosis question, trees benefit from frogs living in them by getting nutrients from the frogs’ p*o

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bksf avatar
    UKGrandad
    UKGrandad
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago

    Q24. Yes, hyenas eat zebras but the 'food chain' is wrong as hyenas are very rarely eaten by lions, and only then out of sheer necessity if the lion is on the brink of starvation. Lions will fight and kíll hyenas but they leave the bodies to scavengers.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
