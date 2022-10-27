When it comes to horror, we often refer to a genre of literature or film, but not so often to paintings. However, a big part of art history is actually built on morbid art and rather disturbing and scary paintings, many of which belong to the period of 'rebirth.' The Renaissance saw not only the making of some of the most famous paintings in art history but also numerous creepy paintings depicting the inherent darkness of the human condition.

While plenty of drawings and paintings from medieval times could be deemed frightening or disturbing, the most well-known examples of scary artworks depicting ominous, macabre themes were made during the Renaissance. Renaissance painters were finally liberated from strict Christian doctrine, which dominated people's lives and subjects portrayed in art. Although biblical scenes were still a common painting subject during the period, artists could explore other themes such as mythology, history, portraiture, and practice realism.

Following the 'rebirth' of art, the notion that artworks convey the feelings of the artist first surfaced with Romanticism and then continued with Expressionism, both related through the interest in themes of darkness, fear, and melancholy. Likely the first image that pops into one's mind thinking of a scary painting is The Scream (1893) by Edvard Munch, one of the best-known examples of Expressionist art. And indeed, this rather scary artwork depicting a panic-stricken creature resulted from Munch's emotional turmoil as he grappled with trauma and mental illness during his lifetime.

Below, we've compiled a list of dark paintings and creepy art that illuminate the darkness of society and human nature. While the scary art of the time might not make you jump out of your skin, this collection of scary paintings is sure to thrill both art enthusiasts and fans of the horror genre. Also, let us remind you that the order of the list is entirely up to you, so make sure to upvote those scary paintings you would like to see higher on the list!