Reader’s Vote: The Best Scary Games To Play With Friends IRL
There’s something timeless about gathering friends at a sleepover and daring each other to play creepy games. Whether it’s the thrill of testing your bravery, the rush of adrenaline when the lights go out, or the laughter after a good scare, scary games are definitely memorable.
They’ve become staples at sleepovers, parties, and especially on Halloween night. But now it’s time to decide which scary sleepover games have earned their reputations. These 17 scary games to play with friends in real life will have you rushing to turn on the lights, but which one is the creepiest? That’s for you to decide.
From classic scary sleepover games to new viral challenges, this list offers something for everyone. The scare levels range from lighthearted chills to real fright, and we invite you to debate which one gives you the biggest goosebumps.
This post may include affiliate links.
Sara Sarita
This is a deceptively simple coin game said to invoke a mysterious spirit who answers your yes-or-no questions with chilling accuracy.
Two players sit on the floor across from each other with one coin each. They ask, “Sara Sarita, may we join your game?” and toss the coins. Double heads means “yes”, double tails means “no”, and one of each is “maybe”. You must get double heads to start and end safely.
This is a top survival horror game for imaginative duos, and it’s best played in a quiet room with candles to create an atmospheric setting.
The game went viral on TikTok a few years ago, and many people have tried it. Some report odd coincidences or have difficulty “leaving” the game.
Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board
This supernatural levitation trick feels like magic when it works, and many players have confirmed that it often does.
One person lies down while others sit in a circle around them and chant, “Light as a feather, stiff as a board.” Then, they try to lift the person using only two fingers each.
It’s one of the best scary games to play in a group of 4-6 people. Dim the lights, put on some creepy, ambient music, and set the mood with a few ghost stories before you start.
Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board was a favorite at ‘90s sleepovers, and it was resurrected by popular modern shows like The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Many people have gone viral on TikTok for attempting the trick.
I used to play that at School and it worked, rather strange.
The Closet Game
A claustrophobic ritual performed in total darkness, this game dares you to summon something sinister from beyond, with only a match to protect you.
Step into a pitch-black closet at night, holding an unlit match, and chant, “Show me the light or leave me in darkness”. If you hear whispers or feel something behind you, light the game immediately.
It’s the perfect horror game for one participant, but most people prefer playing scary games with friends nearby. Ensure the closet has sufficient space and an easy exit.
Urban legends claim that failing to light the match in time could result in being dragged into another realm. It has been tested by several paranormal enthusiasts on YouTube.
Charlie Charlie Challenge
This is considered to be one of the best horror games of all time, and all you need to play is some paper and two pencils, plus nerves of steel!
Place one pencil balanced on top of another over a piece of paper marked with “yes” and “no” quadrants. Then, ask “Charlie, Charlie, are you there?” and watch one of the pencils move. You can ask Charlie to tell you your fortune, your future, or any other questions.
This challenge works best with two or more players in a silent room—no wind or ouija board-style interference allowed.
“Charlie Charlie” was a viral Vine phenomenon in the mid-2010s and has found new fame on TikTok. Most users swear the pencils move on their own while playing.
Cat Scratch
Even feline fanatics will balk at the idea of a ghostly cat scratching up their back, especially as they won’t feel it happening.
One person lies down with their head in a friend’s lap, and the friend gently strokes their temples and hair while telling creepy cat-themed stories. By the end, the person is told to sit up, and red scratches will allegedly appear on their back.
This game is best played by two players at a time, but it can also be enjoyed in larger groups with rotating roles and designated watchers.
Cat Scratch originated as a scary game for kids' slumber parties, but it has also gained popularity with adults on TikTok in recent years.
The Queen Of Spades
Another lesser-known but equally creepy mirror game similar to Bloody Mary is the Queen of Spades, which calls on a ghost to bring answers or bad luck.
In a dark room, light a candle and place a Queen of Spades card on a mirror. Repeat “Queen of Spades, come” three times, and watch the mirror closely. Some say she’ll appear straightaway, or even answer questions if asked.
It’s great for 2-3 players with candles and a large mirror to set the mood. Draping some black or red cloth can increase the ambience and tension, but it’s not required.
This game originates from Eastern European urban legends, and many find it scarier than the Bloody Mary legend. One TikToker even dubbed it one of the “most terrifying challenges to play for Halloween”.
Bloody Mary
Say her name, if you dare. This popular scary game is a staple of sleepover dares and playground legends, and it’s guaranteed to unsettle even the most skeptical players.
It takes place in front of a mirror, where participants gather and chant “Bloody Mary” three times. If done correctly, an apparition is said to appear.
This game is best played late at night in a small bedroom or bathroom alone, but most people prefer to play as a group. Light a candle and extinguish all other lights for an extra eerie effect.
Urban legends surround this game in countless countries. A recent TikTok trend called the “Bloody Mary Experiment” has revived it for the younger generation, with players sharing videos of shadowy shapes caught on camera during the ritual.
Red Door, Yellow Door
This trance-like psychological horror game simulates a journey through your subconscious, but what will you encounter along the way?
To find out, gather your friends and choose one to explore the depths of their mind. This person lies down with their head in another person’s lap while the “guide” massages their temples and chants “Red door, yellow door, any other color door”. The subject visualizes doors and describes what’s beyond them.
It’s best played in groups of 3-5, in a quiet, dim space. A “watcher” should always be present to stop the game if it gets too intense.
Many people have shared their experiences with Red Door, Yellow Door online, including one TikToker who branded it the “most dangerous game”.
The Midnight Game
Release the Midnight Man and then try to survive until 3:33 am. Can you do it?
This is one of the most elaborate and spine-tingling ritual games, and it’s spooky in its simplicity. Light a candle, write your name on a piece of paper, and knock on the door 22 times at midnight. Try to keep it lit as the Midnight Man following you tries to blow out the candle.
The Midnight Game must be played in a house or other large indoor area in total darkness. Some players sprinkle salt as a protective measure.
This game stems from an old creepypasta, which also inspired a 2013 horror movie. Several YouTubers, including paranormal fanatic Sam Golbach, went viral for playing the Midnight Game.
Blue Baby Ritual
The Blue Baby Ritual is a viral TikTok trend that encourages players to communicate with spirits in a new, bone-chilling manner. Are you brave enough?
Enter the bathroom, turn off the lights, and place your arms as if holding a baby. While staring into the mirror and rocking your arms, chant “Baby Blue, Baby Blue” 13 times without fumbling. If successful, you will feel the weight of an invisible baby in your arms.
This game can be played alone or taken in turns with friends. Some players report scratches on their arms afterwards.
TikTokers classify Blue Baby as one of the scariest modern games, and they have created lore for it, including that the ghostly baby involved is actually Bloody Mary’s child.
The Sandman Game
This creepy storytelling game, which makes the “victim” feel like their body is full of sand, isn’t for the faint of heart!
One person lies down while another tells a spooky story about someone who was cut open and filled with sand. The narrator runs their fingers over the prone player’s arms and legs, and the latter may start to feel numb, heavy, or even unable to stand.
For ultimate spookiness, play the Sandman Game in a quiet, dim room with 3-4 people. Two partake at a time, and the others watch.
Players often describe ghostly feelings of real weight in their limbs, even with no physical pressure being applied, making this game feel disturbingly real. TikTokers consider it one of the most immersive sleepover games.
The Dead Man Game
A game in which players actively ask a spirit to kill them? If you’re willing to take the risk, it could be the scariest experience of your life.
This game involves a chant similar to that in Bloody Mary, with players gathering together in a dark room and chanting “Dead man, dead man, take me to your grave and kill me”. Repeat it as many times as you like to communicate with the spirit. If he is present, your arms should rise by themselves.
It can be played alone with a mirror or in a group with others to observe if the trick works. Some people move their arms around while chanting to encourage physical interference.
It’s a game that is slowly gaining popularity nowadays, and many content creators have tried it out on popular sites like YouTube.
Flashlight Tag
This active, heart-racing game puts a creepy spin on classic tag by plunging players into darkness, where they must use flashlights to protect themselves from the shadows.
One person is “it”, and they chase the others through a dark house or yard. To tag people, the seeker must place a lit flashlight in their path and illuminate them. Once they’ve been caught, the players either join the hunter or remain frozen in place.
You can add as many players as you like in a large, safe space with good hiding spots. Play inside or outside at night.
Flashlight tag is a long-running staple at Halloween parties and sleepovers, and the nostalgia is inspiring more adults to play it now as well.
Don’t Look Behind You
Gather your friends, light a candle, and summon demons straight from Hell, with one rule only: don’t look behind you.
Set up three chairs and put a lit candle behind them, then sit down with two other people and look at the wall in front of you. Verbally invite the demons to join you, but promise not to look at them. If the shadows cast by the candles flicker, you may not be alone.
This game is designed for three players, but you can add more. If you don’t want to play, say so before the summoning begins.
TikTok has recently become fascinated with this game, and there are plenty of viral videos on how to play, if you’re brave enough.
The Three Kings Ritual
This paranormal ritual is so sinister that most people are too afraid to call on the Three Kings. Do you dare?
At 11 pm, place a chair down facing north to represent the throne, and another two facing it on either side, with two mirrors ready. These chairs represent the Queen and the Fool. Place one of the mirrors on each chair, a fan behind the throne, and an unlit candle in front.
At 3:30 am, wake up, light the candle, and sit on the throne. Without looking in the mirrors, ask questions, and the so-called Three Kings will answer them. You should have another person with you to call your name to end the ritual, but in an emergency, use the fan to extinguish the candle.
This ritual is said to be one of the most unsettling because it’s so complex and dark. Many TikTokers are fascinated by the experiences that people have while performing this ritual.
The Picture Game
Try to capture a ghost on camera by following a strange ritual, then flipping through the photos afterwards. The waiting is the creepiest part.
Sit in a circle with a mirror, light source, and camera ready. One person says the summoning chant and takes a photo in the dark after each player has their turn. Look through the photos after the game to see if anything joined you in the dark.
It works best with three or more players, and a camera or phone with a flash. Don’t peek at the photos until the end.
People have been trying to photograph spirits for a long time, and many Internet users claim to see scary figures or unexplained lights playing this game. One viral TikTok claims that people who see ghosts in their photos will “experience paranormal activity for at least a week”.
Classic Ouija Board
The old-fashioned Ouija board is a classic scary game for a reason. Many people are so profoundly affected by their experiences that they refuse to play horror board games again.
The board is placed on the table in a dark room with lit candles. Players place their hands on the planchette and take turns asking clear questions, such as “Are you there?” The planchette should move by itself without any interference if a spirit is present and responding.
You can add as many players as will fit around the board, and everyone involved should remain open-minded and calm.
The ouija board is a horror icon, and TikTok remains obsessed with its history and its spiritual connections. Some people are unconvinced, but it’s one game that you have to try to understand how terrifying it is.
It's history is literally that it was marketed by Hasbro for profits. Everything else is flim-flam designed to part you from your cash.
FAQ
What Horror Game Was Banned in China?
The Taiwanese horror video game “Devotion” was banned in China in 2019 due to an Easter Egg referencing Chinese President Xi Jinping. Even scary video games aren’t exempt from censorship rules.
What a load of nonsense. Fun for teenagers only. Hang on, who’s that behind me? Aaaarrrggggghhhhhhhhhh!
What a load of nonsense. Fun for teenagers only. Hang on, who’s that behind me? Aaaarrrggggghhhhhhhhhh!