There’s something timeless about gathering friends at a sleepover and daring each other to play creepy games. Whether it’s the thrill of testing your bravery, the rush of adrenaline when the lights go out, or the laughter after a good scare, scary games are definitely memorable.

They’ve become staples at sleepovers, parties, and especially on Halloween night. But now it’s time to decide which scary sleepover games have earned their reputations. These 17 scary games to play with friends in real life will have you rushing to turn on the lights, but which one is the creepiest? That’s for you to decide.

From classic scary sleepover games to new viral challenges, this list offers something for everyone. The scare levels range from lighthearted chills to real fright, and we invite you to debate which one gives you the biggest goosebumps.