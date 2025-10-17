69 Times People Were So Proud Of Their Outdoor Halloween Decorations, They Had To Show The World (New Pics)
Most people get into the spooky mood and deck out their homes for Halloween in the first two weeks of October so they can enjoy it as long as possible. But if you haven’t yet given your house a haunting makeover, don’t fret, there’s still plenty of time to do so. To help you with that, our Bored Panda team compiled a list of spooktastic homes you might be tempted to take inspiration from this year. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down. But be careful, we wouldn’t want you to lose a finger in there. Muahaha!
Halloween Front Door Ideas That Will Haunt Your Dreams
Giant Spider Eating Amazon Driver I Made A Few Years Back
I added some fur to the legs this year as they were getting a little worn out.
I Made A Giant Spider For My Apartment Complex’s Decorating Contest
The top three were announced today (I made top 3!) with the winner will be announced on Halloween. I worked SO hard on this monster, so although it doesn’t look like much in terms of decor, I really poured my heart into this piece. I’ve never crafted anything to this scale before (it’s approx 8 ft long) and I’m super proud of how she turned out. It took many hours and long nights to get her finished in time.
While there’s no right time to start decorating for your favorite holiday, Halloween, most people like to start early. Only 15% leave it to the week before the spookiest night of the year. If you’re the latter (nothing wrong with that here!), you might still be looking for inspiration or trends to hop on for this year’s haunting decorations.
Luckily, folks at Good Housekeeping have got our backs. They compiled the top Halloween decor trends you might get inspiration from.
Kraken House
Happy Halloween! From The UK
It's Finally Time
Made the large ones from kids' sleds and foam fabric. The smaller ones are craft store pumpkins, cut up and painted.
The first one might come as a surprise, but experts suggest people give the nostalgic, fiery shade of orange a rest and embrace more moody, jewel tones like dark green and deep purple this year.
"These shades have range," interior designer Lauren Saab explains. "They look good in modern settings, as well as traditional ones, and they tie in with what is already in the room so the effect is seasonal without feeling forced."
Although He’s Not Vintage, I’m Still Loving Our Most Recent Addition To Our Halloween Decor! My Boys Still Haven’t Named Him Yet….
When Your Halloween Decor Is As Extreme As Your Wreaths
This Was Just Awesome
Those who want to hop on this trend should also consider a smoky color story, Beth Helmstetter, founder and creative director of Beth Helmstetter Events, says.
“Trade bright orange for a palette that feels collected and refined,” she recommends.
“I tend to gravitate toward hues that feel timeless and layered, such as tobacco, umber, oxblood, aubergine, deep forest, or bone. The easiest way to integrate them is by updating your rugs, upholstery, or simply adding colored accents throughout the home.”
I Present To You My Wall Hanger Demon
Yard Haunt
Our House Got A Halloween Makeover
Fortunately, black is still on the table for this year.
"It's always chic," Sarah Evans from design firm Inside Stories says. "If your style skews light and neutral, all you need is a few black taper candles on the coffee table or charred branches in a vase to strike the perfect balance."
Reaper Like Character I Made This Year Is Up
Ok, This Is Hilarious. A Perfect And Unique Halloween Decoration
Overall, dark, gothic design seems to be the trend of the season. “The Gothic/Victorian motif is dark, layered, and very Edgar Allan Poe-esque,” maximalist interior designer Alejandro Alonso explains.
“A single antique oil portrait over a mantelscape, an iron candelabrum, a 'foraged' chandelier with twigs and branches, or a ‘ruined’ urn with moss can shift a room into the festivities, without being overbearing,” adds Helmstetter.
Witch Way To The Spooky House Party?
My Husband Posted A Picture Of The Sanderson Sisters From Our Hocus Pocus Decorations Last Week. Here Is The Rest Of The Display
Simple But Effective Halloween Decor
If pumpkins aren’t your thing and you’d like your Halloween decor to fit in with the rest of your space, Drew Michael Scott of Lone Fox suggests swapping them for dried florals in autumn colors that will stay looking perfect long after Halloween.
But in case they are, design experts also have ideas on how you can switch them up this year. "I am currently loving the idea of glow in the dark painted pumpkins over jack-o-lanterns to spice up the regular display," says interior designer Nureed Saeed.
More Halloween Decorations
My Peeking Clown
Shelby Spider
If you’re looking to do something unique for Halloween decor this year, Nureed also suggests coming up with an out-of-the-box theme.
"While you can never go wrong with a beautiful display of pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns, for me a good theme never goes out of style," she says. "I always start with a fun or scary theme that I can build a full Halloween-themed space that is known to be scary to even the teenagers in my neighborhood."
Flying Evil Spirits
I’m Telling You, Brother, It’s A Frightful Sight For What Goes On Halloween Night
Experimenting With Shadows. First Draft My Shadow Werewolf Turned Out Better Than I Expected
Lastly, let's not forget candles. They add the perfect ghoulish glow in the spirit of Halloween. What’s more fun is that you can DIY them and make them your own.
“This year we’re loving how candles have become such a big part of Halloween decor," says Guadalupe Alvarado, the DIYer behind the Cherry Patio.
"They bring warmth, a little spookiness, and for us, they’re the perfect touch for a cute table setting or a fun DIY activity!"
Lately, it has become popular to paint unique designs on long tapered candles with wax, which could become a fun Halloween activity with your family or friends.
September 13th And Salem, Massachusetts Is Ready For Halloween
My First Halloween In My First House
I found out my offer was accepted on my house on Halloween 2023, and I closed in November, so this year was my first Halloween at my first house. And it was everything I wanted! We had between 1300-1400 trick-or-treaters. The whole neighborhood goes all out. It was Halloween heaven. I’m already trying to figure out how to make next year even better.
2024 Porch Photo
“Plague Witch” (left) and various other heads, pumpkins, and a couple of quickly thrown together sheet ghosts on the porch.
Cousin Eddie Halloween Decoration
Just Got My Halloween Decorations Up, I Tried To Have Each Of The Skeletons Tell Their Own Little Story
My Friend Uploaded This To Her Facebook, Figured It Belonged Here. "Best Halloween Decorations"
The Only Way To Do Halloween
Halloween Outdoor Decoration Sure To Make Everyone Look Twice Before Coming To Your Front Door
Time To Set Up The Halloween Decorations Outside
It’s That Time Of Year
Cool Halloween Display
The 12ft Mummy Was A Hit And We Had Plenty Of People Come By And I Scared A Good Number Of Them
Neighbors Put Up Halloween Decor That Looks Suspiciously Similar To Me And My Wife
Halloween Display In My Area
The Shining Theme
Every year, I do a different theme. This year was The Shining.
My Porch/Yard This Halloween Season
My Mom And I Decorated Every Halloween When I Was A Kid. After Years Apart, We Teamed Up To Make This Spooky Gothic Entry To My Apartment
Ready For Halloween (Day vs. Night)
My Halloween Monster House From The Last Two Years
My Parent’s House At Halloween
I Think We’re Done
Almost Finished Decorating Today
Halloween 2024 At No.27
Inspired By Pottsfield/Ep. 2 - My House's Halloween Decorations This Year
Our Front Porch Decor (So Far)
I Walked About Four Miles Around The Upper East Side Yesterday In Search Of Halloween Decorations
Ready To Make The Neighbours Stop And Stare
A Spooky Vibe
Project Took A Little More Work Than I Expected But So Thrilled With Outcome
We Finally Got The Yard Turned On For The First Time This Week
It’s Still Warm Out, But We’re Getting Somewhere
Our Last House We Visited Was Forbidden Playground
Halloween Magic
Well... I Bought The World's Largest Halloween Decoration
Going For 300 This Year... 230 And Counting
I Decorated The Turret In My Apartment A Few Years Ago
Apartment Halloween Decorations
We live in a small, 1-bedroom apartment, but I try not to let that stop me from enjoying Halloween.