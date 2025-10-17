ADVERTISEMENT

Most people get into the spooky mood and deck out their homes for Halloween in the first two weeks of October so they can enjoy it as long as possible. But if you haven’t yet given your house a haunting makeover, don’t fret, there’s still plenty of time to do so. To help you with that, our Bored Panda team compiled a list of spooktastic homes you might be tempted to take inspiration from this year. To find them, all you have to do is scroll down. But be careful, we wouldn’t want you to lose a finger in there. Muahaha!

#1

Halloween Front Door Ideas That Will Haunt Your Dreams

Horror-themed outdoor Halloween decoration hanging from porch ceiling with extended arms and eerie face.

zoomer1776 , Garden Ideas Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Giant Spider Eating Amazon Driver I Made A Few Years Back

    Outdoor Halloween decorations with giant spider attacking a hanging dummy, covered in webbing on a suburban house facade.

    I added some fur to the legs this year as they were getting a little worn out.

    Working-Ad-1605 Report

    #3

    I Made A Giant Spider For My Apartment Complex’s Decorating Contest

    Large realistic spider Halloween decoration with webbing on outdoor porch, showcasing impressive outdoor Halloween decorations.

    The top three were announced today (I made top 3!) with the winner will be announced on Halloween. I worked SO hard on this monster, so although it doesn’t look like much in terms of decor, I really poured my heart into this piece. I’ve never crafted anything to this scale before (it’s approx 8 ft long) and I’m super proud of how she turned out. It took many hours and long nights to get her finished in time.

    SiggaSunsinger Report

    While there’s no right time to start decorating for your favorite holiday, Halloween, most people like to start early. Only 15% leave it to the week before the spookiest night of the year. If you’re the latter (nothing wrong with that here!), you might still be looking for inspiration or trends to hop on for this year’s haunting decorations. 

    Luckily, folks at Good Housekeeping have got our backs. They compiled the top Halloween decor trends you might get inspiration from.

    #4

    Kraken House

    Large outdoor Halloween decorations featuring giant skeletons and tentacles on a two-story house with illuminated steps and pumpkins.

    reddit.com Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like one of the frat houses near Wayne State in Detroit.

    #5

    Happy Halloween! From The UK

    Halloween outdoor decorations with glowing green eye projection on window and skeletons in front yard display at night

    che_gaston Report

    #6

    It's Finally Time

    Outdoor Halloween decorations with glowing carnivorous plants and hanging pumpkins lit in green and red on a house porch.

    Made the large ones from kids' sleds and foam fabric. The smaller ones are craft store pumpkins, cut up and painted.

    wasnapping Report

    The first one might come as a surprise, but experts suggest people give the nostalgic, fiery shade of orange a rest and embrace more moody, jewel tones like dark green and deep purple this year.

    "These shades have range," interior designer Lauren Saab explains. "They look good in modern settings, as well as traditional ones, and they tie in with what is already in the room so the effect is seasonal without feeling forced."
    #7

    Although He’s Not Vintage, I’m Still Loving Our Most Recent Addition To Our Halloween Decor! My Boys Still Haven’t Named Him Yet….

    Large skeleton with glowing red eyes emerging from ground in a yard as part of outdoor Halloween decorations at night.

    dkvintiques_n_more Report

    #8

    When Your Halloween Decor Is As Extreme As Your Wreaths

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring a spooky headless horseman, a twisted tree, pumpkins, and a Sleepy Hollow sign.

    grimwreath Report

    #9

    This Was Just Awesome

    Giant scary clown outdoor Halloween decoration glowing red at night with people standing in front of the entrance.

    k8thawk Report

    Those who want to hop on this trend should also consider a smoky color story, Beth Helmstetter, founder and creative director of Beth Helmstetter Events, says.

    “Trade bright orange for a palette that feels collected and refined,” she recommends.

    “I tend to gravitate toward hues that feel timeless and layered, such as tobacco, umber, oxblood, aubergine, deep forest, or bone. The easiest way to integrate them is by updating your rugs, upholstery, or simply adding colored accents throughout the home.”
    #10

    I Present To You My Wall Hanger Demon

    Horror-themed outdoor Halloween decoration with a demonic figure climbing a gate at night, showcasing spooky Halloween decor.

    the_critical_tater Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And I'd present you with a pair of wet pants if I stumbled upon that.

    #11

    Yard Haunt

    Spooky outdoor Halloween decorations featuring glowing jack-o-lanterns, skulls, and a witch figure at night.

    kyle_sos Report

    #12

    Our House Got A Halloween Makeover

    Side-by-side images of a brick house decorated with outdoor Halloween decorations during day and night.

    LadyMormont00 Report

    Fortunately, black is still on the table for this year.

    "It's always chic," Sarah Evans from design firm Inside Stories says. "If your style skews light and neutral, all you need is a few black taper candles on the coffee table or charred branches in a vase to strike the perfect balance."
    #13

    Reaper Like Character I Made This Year Is Up

    Spooky outdoor Halloween decorations featuring a ghostly figure and skulls adorning a desert-style front yard.

    Working-Ad-1605 Report

    #14

    Ok, This Is Hilarious. A Perfect And Unique Halloween Decoration

    Outdoor Halloween decoration of a small elevated house with a Beware the Baba Yaga sign and crow props on the roof.

    Fat13Cat Report

    #15

    First Year We’ve Run Out Of Candy

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring skeletons, spooky lighting, and themed displays in a nighttime yard setting.

    SpitfireJ_81 Report

    Overall, dark, gothic design seems to be the trend of the season. “The Gothic/Victorian motif is dark, layered, and very Edgar Allan Poe-esque,” maximalist interior designer Alejandro Alonso explains.

    “A single antique oil portrait over a mantelscape, an iron candelabrum, a 'foraged' chandelier with twigs and branches, or a ‘ruined’ urn with moss can shift a room into the festivities, without being overbearing,” adds Helmstetter.
    #16

    Witch Way To The Spooky House Party?

    Tall witch skeleton outdoor Halloween decoration in front of a house with pumpkins and hay bales in yard.

    Chance_the_Author Report

    #17

    My Husband Posted A Picture Of The Sanderson Sisters From Our Hocus Pocus Decorations Last Week. Here Is The Rest Of The Display

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring three witch figures with a glowing cauldron and candles on a porch at night

    alekzandra Report

    Simple But Effective Halloween Decor

    House with outdoor Halloween decorations transforming windows and porch into a spooky monster face for Halloween display.

    911_reddit , reddit.com Report

    If pumpkins aren’t your thing and you’d like your Halloween decor to fit in with the rest of your space, Drew Michael Scott of Lone Fox suggests swapping them for dried florals in autumn colors that will stay looking perfect long after Halloween.

    But in case they are, design experts also have ideas on how you can switch them up this year. "I am currently loving the idea of glow in the dark painted pumpkins over jack-o-lanterns to spice up the regular display," says interior designer Nureed Saeed.

    #19

    More Halloween Decorations

    Large skeleton wearing a chef hat and apron by a barbecue grill with a carved pumpkin, outdoor Halloween decorations.

    ONekosama Report

    #20

    My Peeking Clown

    Garage door Halloween decoration with scary clown and graffiti text I SEE YOU as outdoor Halloween decoration pride.

    the.garagebuddy Report

    #21

    Shelby Spider

    Giant spider Halloween outdoor decoration with glowing eyes and web, illuminated in red light at night.

    cespookyhouse Report

    If you’re looking to do something unique for Halloween decor this year, Nureed also suggests coming up with an out-of-the-box theme.

    "While you can never go wrong with a beautiful display of pumpkins and jack-o-lanterns, for me a good theme never goes out of style," she says. "I always start with a fun or scary theme that I can build a full Halloween-themed space that is known to be scary to even the teenagers in my neighborhood."
    #22

    Flying Evil Spirits

    Large spooky outdoor Halloween decorations with glowing red lights and giant ghost figures on a residential lawn at night

    kevinbyrne773 Report

    #23

    I’m Telling You, Brother, It’s A Frightful Sight For What Goes On Halloween Night

    Skeleton and horse with glowing red eyes as outdoor Halloween decorations lit up in purple and orange lights at night.

    thehauntnextdoor Report

    #24

    Experimenting With Shadows. First Draft My Shadow Werewolf Turned Out Better Than I Expected

    Large werewolf shadow Halloween decoration projected on green house wall as proud outdoor Halloween decorations at night.

    BananasLobster Report

    Lastly, let's not forget candles. They add the perfect ghoulish glow in the spirit of Halloween. What’s more fun is that you can DIY them and make them your own.

    “This year we’re loving how candles have become such a big part of Halloween decor," says Guadalupe Alvarado, the DIYer behind the Cherry Patio.

    "They bring warmth, a little spookiness, and for us, they’re the perfect touch for a cute table setting or a fun DIY activity!"

    Lately, it has become popular to paint unique designs on long tapered candles with wax, which could become a fun Halloween activity with your family or friends.

    #25

    September 13th And Salem, Massachusetts Is Ready For Halloween

    Large outdoor Halloween decorations with skeletons and pumpkins on a red house, showing creative outdoor Halloween decor pride.

    True_Warning_7272 Report

    #26

    My First Halloween In My First House

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring glowing pumpkins, skeletons, and colorful lights creating a spooky nighttime display.

    I found out my offer was accepted on my house on Halloween 2023, and I closed in November, so this year was my first Halloween at my first house. And it was everything I wanted! We had between 1300-1400 trick-or-treaters. The whole neighborhood goes all out. It was Halloween heaven. I’m already trying to figure out how to make next year even better.

    StrangenessAndCharm5 Report

    #27

    Best Halloween Decorations Ever

    Halloween outdoor decorations with skeletons jump-starting a car on a driveway in a suburban neighborhood.

    SamoFanan Report

    #28

    2024 Porch Photo

    Outdoor Halloween decorations with spooky witches, ghosts, skeletons, and a cauldron creating a haunted scene on a porch.

    “Plague Witch” (left) and various other heads, pumpkins, and a couple of quickly thrown together sheet ghosts on the porch.

    Bucky1169 Report

    #29

    Cousin Eddie Halloween Decoration

    Giant skeleton in golf outfit and inflatable Halloween decorations displayed as outdoor Halloween decorations on a lawn.

    HalloweenLover7 Report

    #30

    Just Got My Halloween Decorations Up, I Tried To Have Each Of The Skeletons Tell Their Own Little Story

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring skeletons in creative poses around a house yard on a cloudy day.

    Zeta_Crossfire Report

    #31

    My Friend Uploaded This To Her Facebook, Figured It Belonged Here. "Best Halloween Decorations"

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring lifelike zombie and sheriff figures in a residential yard with fencing.

    Jorogasm Report

    #32

    The Only Way To Do Halloween

    Halloween outdoor decorations featuring a pumpkin-headed figure and skeleton dressed in human clothes on a lawn.

    LilPrincesskitty Report

    #33

    Halloween Outdoor Decoration Sure To Make Everyone Look Twice Before Coming To Your Front Door

    Large outdoor Halloween decoration of a giant spider attached to brick house wall near Halloween-themed yard display.

    kershia.reads Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Especially if a couple of those legs were articulating.

    #34

    Time To Set Up The Halloween Decorations Outside

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring skeletons trapped in a cage with keep out tape on a bright lawn.

    the.boy.momx3 Report

    #35

    It’s That Time Of Year

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring a glowing mad scientist display with skeleton and spooky lab equipment at night

    the_elbridge_haunt Report

    #36

    Cool Halloween Display

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring glowing skeletons, creepy clowns, and illuminated jack-o'-lanterns at night.

    jilly2786 Report

    #37

    Witching Hour

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring glowing ghost figures holding hands around a flickering fire basket on a lawn at night

    taelerd_homes Report

    #38

    The 12ft Mummy Was A Hit And We Had Plenty Of People Come By And I Scared A Good Number Of Them

    Giant skeleton with glowing eyes and beware sign in front of house as outdoor Halloween decoration at night.

    truely_crazy Report

    #39

    Neighbors Put Up Halloween Decor That Looks Suspiciously Similar To Me And My Wife

    Side-by-side image showing a couple in white outfits outdoors and Halloween decorations with skeletons embracing a bride and groom.

    letouxftw Report

    #40

    Halloween Display In My Area

    Skeleton dressed as a chef grilling small skeleton dogs on a decorated outdoor Halloween setup with cobwebs.

    guardianofsplendor Report

    #41

    The Shining Theme

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring glowing pumpkins, spooky lighting, and themed props in a haunted house setting.

    Every year, I do a different theme. This year was The Shining.

    Working_Fortune8224 Report

    #42

    My Porch/Yard This Halloween Season

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring inflatable pumpkins, ghost, spider web, tombstones, and colorful lights on a porch and lawn at night.

    mirandaatha Report

    #43

    My Mom And I Decorated Every Halloween When I Was A Kid. After Years Apart, We Teamed Up To Make This Spooky Gothic Entry To My Apartment

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring illuminated pumpkins, spooky archway, and cobwebs on a brick house at dusk.

    Full-Hat-5879 Report

    #44

    Ready For Halloween (Day vs. Night)

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring skeletons, witches, bats, pumpkins, and eerie lighting on a decorated house front.

    dax522 Report

    #45

    My Halloween Monster House From The Last Two Years

    House with outdoor Halloween decorations featuring large eyes on windows, fangs on porch, and tombstones in the yard.

    Careful_Strain_8027 Report

    #46

    My Parent’s House At Halloween

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring skeletons, pumpkins, spooky props, and large spider webs at night.

    jennifer_m13 Report

    #47

    I Think We’re Done

    Halloween outdoor decorations featuring glowing skeletons, witches, and spooky creatures illuminated in colorful lights.

    dawnamarieo Report

    #48

    Almost Finished Decorating Today

    Outdoor Halloween decorations with glowing lights, spooky figures, and creative animatronics on a house porch and yard at night.

    BaphometBee Report

    #49

    Halloween 2024 At No.27

    Outdoor Halloween decorations with skeletons, witches, tombstones, and spooky lighting creating a haunted house scene at night

    making27ahome Report

    Inspired By Pottsfield/Ep. 2 - My House's Halloween Decorations This Year

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring pumpkins, skeletons, and colorful lights on a front porch display at night.

    fishkeeper1012 Report

    #51

    Our Front Porch Decor (So Far)

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring spooky skeleton, pumpkins, hanging ghost figure, and black bat wall accents on porch.

    imarebelpilot Report

    #52

    I Walked About Four Miles Around The Upper East Side Yesterday In Search Of Halloween Decorations

    Large outdoor Halloween decorations featuring multiple skeletons displaying spooky antics on a building facade with fall foliage.

    skaufman4050 Report

    Ready To Make The Neighbours Stop And Stare

    Glowing skeletons in tutus pose outdoors in a creative Halloween decoration display at night.

    tsun_lighting Report

    A Spooky Vibe

    Front porch covered in spider webs and decorated with Halloween pumpkins, showcasing outdoor Halloween decorations.

    oninitiative Report

    #55

    Project Took A Little More Work Than I Expected But So Thrilled With Outcome

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring a spooky illuminated graveyard display with tombstones and skeletons at night.

    cckinsler Report

    #56

    We Finally Got The Yard Turned On For The First Time This Week

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring glowing skeletons, monsters, and spooky light displays in a colorful yard setup.

    jackulascastle Report

    It’s Still Warm Out, But We’re Getting Somewhere

    Outdoor Halloween decorations feature skulls, skeletons, tombstones, and spooky props in a front yard display.

    the_elbridge_haunt Report

    Our Last House We Visited Was Forbidden Playground

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring eerie skeletons, dolls, and creepy lighting crafted for spooky night displays.

    bat_queen_ella Report

    #59

    Halloween Magic

    Glowing outdoor Halloween decorations with a large arch of stacked jack-o'-lanterns and spooky yard display at night.

    pumpkinqueenlizzie Report

    #60

    Well... I Bought The World's Largest Halloween Decoration

    Giant inflatable Stay Puft Marshmallow Man as outdoor Halloween decoration with family posing nearby at dusk and daytime.

    Pilsberry22 Report

    Going For 300 This Year... 230 And Counting

    Yard filled with glowing jack-o'-lanterns and house decorated with red Halloween lights for outdoor Halloween decorations.

    TarantulaFarmer Report

    I Decorated The Turret In My Apartment A Few Years Ago

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring spooky window designs with jack-o'-lantern faces, spiders, and red lighting at night

    otterlydevastated Report

    #63

    Apartment Halloween Decorations

    Outdoor Halloween decorations with pumpkins, lights, skeletons, ghosts, and spooky tombstones illuminated at night.

    We live in a small, 1-bedroom apartment, but I try not to let that stop me from enjoying Halloween.

    Cheetohead666 Report

    #64

    Our Halloween Decorations The Year

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring colorful clown figures and purple lights illuminating a suburban home at dusk.

    Artistic_Owl_4621 Report

    Outdoor Halloween Decoration For The Greatest Pleasure Of Young And Old

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring a glowing skull, candle, candy baskets, and spooky tombstone in a garden display.

    woweventsparis Report

    Mini Meat Market

    Outdoor Halloween decorations with spooky skeletons, severed limbs, and eerie props creating a creepy festive display.

    anyreasontoparty Report

    #67

    Halloween Is Up

    Outdoor Halloween decorations featuring large illuminated skeletons and spooky figures with colorful lighting at night.

    its.me.sara.e Report

    #68

    Little Outdoor Witches

    Three black witch decorations holding hands around a cauldron on a hay bale in outdoor Halloween decorations.

    cozyoncottoncreek Report

    Billy And The Others

    Halloween outdoor decorations featuring creepy skeletons, tombstones, and glowing jack-o-lanterns in a spooky yard display.

    palmeravenuehaunt Report

