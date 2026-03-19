#1 Christmas night out, quite a few years ago. We were all in a large bar, one of my colleagues was really drunk (not victim blaming, but it drew attention from a creepy guy). She was also really tiny.



I was sitting in a separate group and noticed this man staring at my colleague, not in a “ooh she’s pretty” way, more of a predatory, sizing her up and shifting position so he could keep staring.



He really gave me the creeps, but nobody else noticed as they were all messing around, going up for dances, the usual. I ended up alerting one of the male managers, who watched the guy and agreed he was indeed stalking our colleague, and he had a word with her pals and they kept her close and didn’t leave her alone at all.



Scary guy clocked me and started stalking me instead. He even tried following me to the toilets which were quite remote from the bar. Luckily my manager and another pal followed him, so he went back to the bar.



I was really freaking out, so I spoke to the bouncers and explained what was going on. Creepy man got kicked out, we could all relax. Except he started staring at me through the window, he looked absolutely furious and I was even more scared.



At closing time I had to run to the casino next door so i could wait inside for a taxi, the doorman was really kind and hid me from the guy who was staring at me through the door. He even escorted me to my taxi, and I got home safely.



About a year later, the scary guy was front page news. He’d r***d and m******d a young woman who he followed from a bar.



I still feel sick when I think about it.

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A significant number of people believe in mystical, supernatural, and paranormal things. For example, based on data from a new CivicScience survey, 41% of adults in the United States said that they believe in ghosts and spirits. Furthermore, 64% of respondents said that they believe in at least one kind of paranormal or supernatural phenomenon. Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, in the United Kingdom, the situation is similar. Research conducted by the National Folklore Survey found that a third of people living in England believed in ghosts or spirits. Young people aged 25 to 34, in particular, are the most likely to believe in the paranormal, including magical beings, spells, psychics, possession, angels, and demons.

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#2 I went round my grandma’s house, she lives alone, we were chatting at the gate before I left, when I got the feeling we were being watched, so I looked up, and saw an old lady standing at the bedroom window looking at us and waving, It terrified me, I told my grandma to look up but when she did the woman was gone, I described the woman to my grandma and she said casually ‘’oh, that’s MY grandma!’’.

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#3 I have few but, in college, my friend and I were driving home from a weekend trip. We stopped at a gas station off the 99, and I went inside alone to use the restroom. No one was in the store except two male workers. I asked where the restroom was and one man pointed to a door on the other side of the checkout. I went inside the door only to find a large closet. Confused, I turned around and the man followed me in blocking the door with his coworker behind him. At that time, my friend walked into the store and saw the closet I was in with a confused look on her face and the man blocking the door grinning. I said, what the f and pushed my way past him, I think he only let me out because they got caught. To this day I don’t know what would’ve happened if she didn’t come in the store.

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“Folklore has exploded on social media. On things like TikTok, there’s PaganTok and WitchTok. Young people are really embracing folklore and making it their own,” one of the researchers, Dr. Sophie Parkes-Nield, told the Guardian. “Something that surprised me was, of the people that say they believe in ghosts, they are more likely to be female, but they’re also more likely to believe that the presence of ghosts is something that’s comforting or quite nice, whereas the people who are more likely to believe ghosts are scary are more likely to be male,” Parkes-Nield said.

#4 My daughter (18 at the time) has epilepsy and was switched to a new medication. By 9 days into taking the new med she was hearing things that weren’t there and hallucinating. She was hearing a clock ticking in the walls and voices were telling her to harm herself. Obviously I took her to the ER and she spent a long weekend in the psychiatric ward of the hospital. It was truly scary to watch her descend into madness and not know when/if she would come out of it. Thankfully, once the medication was stopped she returned to normal and has been fine ever since. But now whenever her medications are adjusted I get nervous and super vigilant to watch for any signs of negative side effects.

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#5 I saw a man in the distance get impaled final destination style by a falling part from a crane. It still gives me chills.

#6 This happened when I was younger, but my dad saw it as well and we both still talk about it today as it was really the only thing either of us had experienced as “paranormal” in our lives.



Was in maybe 5th or 6th grade and had taken an overnight field trip to Colonial Williamsburg; a kind of historic town-thing where a whole American Colonial-era town is set up. Blacksmiths, bakers, and whatnot. Everyone who lived there also worked there as an actor.



Getting back to the point though, we were riding in the tour bus into town and maybe a block or two away we saw a reenactment of a hanging going on at the gallows set up in town. There was a handful of period-appropriately dressed folks gathered around and high up hanging on a noose was another actor with a white sheet/bag obscuring his face. Definitely wasn’t a dummy because we could see the guy squirming and struggling on the rope. Legs tied at the ankles kicking and arms jerking, despite being tied behind his back.

We couldn’t see any kind of harness or anything holding him up. It looked like he was actually being hung. It was wild to see that in a place that’s mostly set up for like, field trips. It was brutal.



Curious about how they set up a “safe” hanging like that my dad asked the tour guide what kind of harness or safety setup they had for the guy being hung. The tour guide just kinda looked at him oddly and was like “….we don’t do hanging reenactments. The gallows are just for display…?”



As soon as he said that I got one of those spooked chills that runs up your back and arms. I looked through the bus’s rear window towards the gallows we had just passed and it was totally deserted. Not a single person there. No observers, no struggling hangman, no rope. My dad said he experienced much of the same.



To this day I, as well as my dad swear up and down that we saw a man being hung and a group of people gathered around watching it, but when we looked back it was gone.



I’m not a big believer in ghosts or the supernatural, but that experience has stuck with me for decades since.

However, that’s not to say that there aren’t supernatural skeptics out there. There are—and lots of them! But the situation isn’t quite clear-cut. A recent Gallup poll found that roughly two-thirds of Americans are skeptical of paranormal beliefs. That being said, 48% said that they believe in psychic or spiritual healing, and 39% believe in ghosts. 29% of respondents told Gallup that they believe in telepathy, 27% believe in mental communication with the deceased, and 26% believe in clairvoyance. Furthermore, 25% of surveyed Americans said they believe in astrology, 24% believe in reincarnation, and also 24% of respondents think that witches exist.

#7 I’m not superstitious by any means. I don’t believe in paranormal stuff or creatures like Bigfoot etc but this one I legitimately cannot explain.



I grew up in northern MN and I used to explore the woods all around our house basically every day. One fall day when I was 12, my golden retriever and I went on our usual adventures way back in the woods. We had walked pretty deep into the forest when suddenly my dog stopped in her tracks and did the deepest guttural growl I have ever heard her make. I followed her stare and about 50ft away was a jet black..creature? Bigger than a wolf, smaller than a black bear (we had lots of those around, I’d see them often and this was _not_ a bear).. it bolted away from us slightly at an angle and it moved faster than any animal I have ever seen. And it had no gait..it just moved. I don’t know how to explain it. It was so fast I couldn’t make out any defining features, just this black shapeless thing. It disappeared over a hill and my dog whimpered and dragged me in the opposite direction which was not like her at all. We booked it back home, I was terrified.



Two weeks later I saw it again, this time outside my house in the bushes on the opposite side of the road and it took off as quickly as I’d seen it. I have spent endless hours researching what it could be, from animals to native legends to everything imaginable and I have no answer. It still freaks me out so much.

#8 I've got a few.



I remember when I was about five, I was riding back with my dad somewhere during a rainy night when we had to come to a stop due to an accident. Traffic was not going anywhere so my dad tells me to stay in the car (passenger seat yay 1970s!) while he went to find out what was going on. I don't know how long he was gone as I was just watching all the police and emergency lights. He eventually comes back and I asked him what happened. He said that two girls had flipped their T-top TransAm, and they weren't wearing seat belts. For those of you who don't know what a T-Top is, think of it as a partial sunroof. Since they weren't wearing seat belts, naturally they partially ejected out of the car when it flipped over and gravity, physics, and grim reality took care of the rest. I remember us finally driving past it. The car was still upside down, my dad telling me not to look, but I couldn't help myself. I didn't see their bodies (fortunately), but I saw enough of the aftermath for it to stay in memory 46 years later. But that night has stuck with me because of just how creepy it was.



I had a childhood friend pass away when we were eight. We'd play games together on a daily basis. One day I came home from school and fire and ambulance were at his house. My parents sat me down and started telling me that he had come home, there was an accident, he drowned, but that he was in a better place. Even at eight years old I wasn't buying the religious aspects of what they were telling me, but I knew they meant well. I went and looked out the window while they were talking and watched the teams wheel my friends body out on a stretcher and load him into the ambulance. It was pretty surreal. Someone is there one day. Gone the next. It was a life lesson for me.



About 13 years ago I had an old friend who avoided me for months and months. He wouldn't return my calls. He didn't answer the door when I knocked. It's like he had vanished. As it turns out, he'd gotten a******d to h****n and did his best to avoid me out of fear of being read the riot act - which I would have given him. I got a phone call from his daughter a short time later one day at work. She was panicked and in tears saying that he was dead and she didn't know what to do. So I helped navigate that situation. The unexpected bonus was that his death wound up wrecking my life in other ways. We were close enough friends to where I could tell him, 'thanks dude, you f****d me from beyond the grave' and we'd laugh about it.



Sometimes s**t happens.

#9 One of my mums drunk male friends cornered a 14 yo me in a dark spot outside at a party, away from everyone and pulled me in for the worst most uncomfortable hug and started saying how beautiful I was I got this horrific feeling all through my body that I needed to gtfo asap and I did just that. That feeling (although a good gut instinct) haunts me to this day like what if I hadn’t pushed him away and ran off. I also felt like I was at fault so I didn’t tell my mum until I was an adult I just made sure I wasn’t around him. They aren’t friends anymore.

“Most Americans approach paranormal phenomena with caution; however, women, those who attend church less frequently and adults without a college degree are more likely than their counterparts to be open to believing in at least a few paranormal phenomena,” Gallup says, explaining what it found during its research. “Meanwhile, religious service attendance is most associated with skepticism. Despite a decline in church attendance over the past two decades, belief in the paranormal has not increased. Overall, no single phenomenon receives endorsement from a majority of Americans, and two-thirds remain generally unconvinced of paranormal ideas.”

#10 I was lying awake in the middle of the night. I was about 14. Two of the family dogs were in the bedroom with me.



All of a sudden, there was a crash on top of the house, so hard that it shook the house. Both of the dogs looked up toward the sound, startled.



We lived in a rural area. No way was I going to go outside. Everyone else in the house was still asleep. I couldn’t believe it! That was a ridiculous, loud crash! I walked around, looking out all of the windows.



The next day, I walked all around the house, and looked up to the roof. I didn’t see anything that could’ve crashed onto the house; either on the ground or on the roof.

#11 I was driving home one day in heavy rain. My route took me through some very curvy heavily wooded roads. The driver two cars in front of me hydroplaned and the driver wrapped herself around a tree at 50 mph. I can still hear her screams so clearly.

#12 I was coming home from Disneyland with my family and when we got home all the lights off in our house were off because we were gone all day. Well, it started to rain and eventually there was a power outage. It was pitch black inside our house and only the street lights were on. When I moved the blinds to try and Brighten my room I looked to my left and saw a figure of a woman walking in the rain. Her back was facing me. She turned around and her eyes flashed yellow towards me. I closed the blinds and told my parents but she was Gone. She disappeared.

After you’ve read through this list of all the terrifying things that people encountered in their lives, we’d like to hear from you in the comments. What are some of the most genuinely scary, weird, and unexplained things that you’ve personally experienced? What happened? Do you think there’s a rational, scientific explanation for what you witnessed? Do you believe in paranormal, supernatural, and mystical phenomena? Have you ever shared your experiences online? If you feel like sharing your insights and perspectives, we’d be happy to read what you have to say.

#13 Hurricane Katrina. I lived in New Orleans my entire life up until that point. My parents were hard headed so we didn't evacuate. It was my mom, dad, me, my oldest sister and my little brother(my oldest sister was 7mths pregnant).



The way the water rushed into our home was surreal. We had to get on the roof of our house (which was wasn't easy) and from there we were on this adventure to just be safe. We slept in a school for three nights, we were rescued by red cross and put onto the interstate where charter busses were going to take us to the Astrodome. That took another three nights. We witnessed so much despair and death. I saw sooooo many floating bodies.



The one that sticks out to me was an older wheelchair bound lady and her son. The lady was super sweet; my family would check on her from time to time and keep her company as we waited on the bridge. On the last night the officers told us we had to walk further up the bridge because the busses couldn't reach us where we were stationed so we all packed up and started walking. The old lady wasn't doing too well that day and was just moaning "please Lord take me from all this". As we walked my family passed her up and spoke with her. She said "y'all won't see me in the morning" I looked over to her son's face and he had streams of tears running out of eyes. She told my mom "you take care of those precious babies and y'all fight like hell to get out of here. I'm tired and want to go home. So my son is taking me home." I was 15 at the time so I didn't truly understand what she was talking about. She gave us a hug and my dad told us to come on. We started walking again and the next sound I heard was a hard SPLASH into the water. I told my parents that the lady's son just pushed her into the water. My parents didn't believe me. The next day we were all waiting around for the busses and her son walked past us pushing an empty wheelchair. My mom just looked at me and started crying. We all hugged and cried. It was the first time I saw my parents cry. It was all truly just sad.



Katrina changed the course of my life and I will never forgive those who had a hand in making that storm worse than what it needed to be. My life literally will never be the same. I still feel the effects of the storm to this day and it has been 20yrs.

#14 When I was 4 my dad and I were stalked by a cougar on a hike. Don’t remember a lot about it except feeling deeply unstable and fearful- I realise now it was my dad’s fear I was feeling, and I wasn’t used to that. I also remember him screaming “leave us alone! Leave us the f**k alone!” while he was carrying me, but I couldn’t see what he was yelling at.

#15 This isn't as scary as some of the comments but reading through them reminded me of this.



When I was probably 18 or so I was in Atlantic City late at night with a friend getting pizza, we went to school in the area and it was the only spot open until 3/4am so this wasn't unusual.



We were waiting to order when an extremely drunk middle aged man came in with his friends, they were dressed nice probably just came back from

the club or the casino. He started talking to my friend and I and we chatted with him, not thinking much of it.



Then as if a switch flipped in him or something he suddenly got really aggressive and s****l, making tons of gross comments and hand motions. We ordered our pizza and just sat down and ignored him but he kept going up to our table to say/do more.



At one point I remember him looking me in my eyes and saying he had a wheelchair waiting for me at his house for when he was "done with me" - besides that being a completely unhinged thing to say, something about his eyes were just dark and COLD. Like he had tons of energy but nothing going on behind the eyes if that makes sense.



Finally an employee noticed what was happening and kicked him out, he stood at the window staring at me with his tongue out between his fingers in a V formation until the employee started to go outside and he walked away.



We sat in that pizzeria until they closed scared that man would be lurking outside by my car waiting for us. Being a woman is exhausting.

#16 When I was 11 my mom moved a new boyfriend in. I immediately didn't like him, but that was no different than any of the others. One night while my mom was at work, I woke up to my bedroom door opening. He stood there for a few seconds and then I shifted positions and coughed or something, and he slowly left the room. The next day I mentioned it to my mom, and within 24 hours he was gone.

#17 For a whole month somebody kept leaving items of clothing on my car. I would just wake up and there would be a shoe on the roof.

#18 My moms cousin got out of prison and we were letting him crash on our couch for a few days.

Two nights after we brought him there we found him dead in the dining room. We later learned it was a heart attack..



I barely even knew the guy. But my last interaction with him was him giving me a 20 for sharing some of my sandwich with him. I used that 20 to buy a case of beer. Now I'll pour one out every time I drink for Terry. Rest in peace man. You had my respect.

#19 This isn’t scary, but scared me and taught me a lesson.



I went to Mexico with my boyfriend’s family. We had just gone through customs and I had my bags checked. I had a small backpack and had been putting my passport in the front pocket for easy access since I had to keep pulling it out. Anyways, we get through everything fine and are standing outside at the specific shuttle company. I’m standing at the back of our group of 6 and this guy comes up so close to me, like uncomfortably close for a stranger. He started asking us random questions, just to get our attention on him. I immediately went on red alert, like hairs on the back of my neck stood up - this guy was bad news. I had this voice in the back of my head that told me to move my back pack to the front of my chest, and when I did, I noticed that my front zipper was unzipped (which I am positive was zipped since it just got checked at customs and I had to pull stuff out of it and put back). Thankfully my passport was still there. I looked over at the guy and he was walking away back into the crowd. But holy s**t. If my intuition and guardian angels hadn’t had my back, it could have been such a bad trip coming home.

#20 I had just gotten home from my birthday dinner and I heard a really loud crash out front. Looked outside to see two cars had collided and it was extremely bad. My roommate and I ran outside to help and one of the drivers was pinned in his car, screaming for help. The other driver had suffered an internal decapitation. His head was just dangling from his shoulders by the skin of his neck. The combination of sights and sounds and smells was overwhelming and something I will never forget.

#21 The decline of my grandpa who had Parkinsons with Lewey Body Dementia.





That man was the absolute paragon of dependability and care. So much so that his 4 brothers, their dozens of kids, his entire wife's family, people that lived in his neighborhood,...just EVERYONE that knew him, knew that he'd be there if they needed him.





Near the end, before the family convinced my grandma that he needed to be in dementia care, his personality was completely changed.





My grandma was literally afraid of him. The man she'd spent 65+ years with, who was the the "safest" person anyone could imagine, was suddenly unpredictable, volatile, and violent.





Luckily by then he wasn't physically able to do any real harm. Although I can attest to him having weirdly strong resistance when I was trying to help him with something.

#22 I work in the Boreal in northern Alberta. A few summers ago my coworker and I were hiking to a clearcut up a boggy seismic line and we came across dozens of bear carcasses that had been skinned with their heads and paws removed. They were spread out across 500m in groups of 3/4 and were in various states of decomposition. The smell was … unbearable. Not necessarily scary but was certainly disturbing. We walked back through a rose thorn and raspberry bush nightmare to avoid them on the way out. I still have a video of my buddy aggressively dry heaving while speed walking the 500m. 😂.

#23 Being stabbed and seeing the resulting waterfall of blood sucked, luckily a guy came and fingerblasted me in the side so much less blood but f**k did that feel wrong.

#24 I went to step off a curb, my foot was out...then my man gently pushed me back. A bus flew fast right past our noses! It so would have been a Final Destination scene!!

#25 A girl entering a party crying, with blood dripping down her face, because someone had smashed a bottle over her head.

#26 One of my nephews and I are less than a year apart in age and we had to sleep in the same bed together once when we were in our teens. I remember waking up with the foot of the bed violently shaking, and I could just see enough from window light to see a black form at the foot of the bed; it looked like it had arms and was pressing up/down on the mattress very fast. It was about the size of another kid but it was black and had enough form that you could make it out.



I sat up and my nephew said, “I see it too! W*F is that?!”



I reach over and turn the lamp on and the form was gone. I’ll believe to the day I die there was some type of being wanting to wake us up. Why? No idea but it worked. We didn’t go back to sleep that night.

#27 Driving on a foggy night in the middle of f*****g nowhere rural USA, we cross a small bridge. A young girl, maybe 10-12, is just sitting on the railing of the bridge in a white nightgown, looking out into the fog... I swear there wasn't a house for miles where we were.

#28 When my husband and I started dating, we were in the car on our way to an event. We were driving down the freeway and all of a sudden, something smacked his windshield incredibly hard - so hard that *the dome light turned on.* We looked at each other wide eyed and went "what the f**k was that??" The windshield was intact, the only evidence anything had been there was a faint dusty outline. For years, we called whatever it was the Loch Ness Monster, "Nessie" for short.



It wasn't till later that I learned that birds sometimes die mid-flight and just... fall out of the sky like a downed plane. So I had my answer to what hit the car, but I'm not sure knowing that I could be smacked to s**t by a dead bird at any given time is better.

#29 I live in a pretty rural and secluded area, when I was a kid/teen I used to go for walks all the time. This one fall I started noticing the same truck all the time, which wasn't too strange at first but did eventually start to concern me a bit.



One afternoon I was out for a walk with my headhones on and I noticed the truck, it was driving very slowly down the road not to far behind me. I got in my own head a bit because I was listening to the song American pie and it got to the part "This'll be the day that I die". It just tickled my anxiety so I crossed the road and turned around to go home. The truck followed.



This is a country road, and there's lots of offshoots onto other roads that lead to various farms, so I got off the one I was on and jogged to a nearby farm and stood behind a barn where I couldn't be seen from the road.



I didn't see anyone at the farm and didn't want to move incase I was visible from the road and turned off my music. (It was an ipod and there's no wifi out there, I couldn't call anyone, so I waited)



The truck went back and forth on that road for about 20min, then finally left. I hung out with some goats which helped a little then I booked it home.



After that I didn't walk solo and I never saw the truck again.



I don't know if I just freaked myself out or if that was a potentially really bad situation, but it sticks with me and freaks me out when I think about it.

#30 Was home alone, got out of the shower on the first floor. heard thumping upstairs, heard something running down the stairs. sprinted outside in my towel. saw a figure in the window smile and wave. dad pulled up and walked in, saw me in backyard and was obviously very concerned. never saw them again......, dad didn't find anything.

#31 This was 2001. My friend and I were riding down I-16 from Atlanta to Savannah around 2AM. She was getting sleepy and I don’t drive, so she pulled over to take a nap. We looked to our right and saw a field full of K*K walking through. She woke up instantly and got us home in half the time. This was the one time the cops weren’t out.

#32 Waking up to my house filled with smoke and realizing the fire alarm never went off.

#33 I watched a kid on a c****h rocket weave through cars on the highway going at least 100mph, he cut right in front of me to take an exit that was very rounded. He couldn't slow down in time and the bike kicked out. I watched him and his bike fly about 20 feet in the air into dense woods and poof gone.

#34 My friend and I were really into ghost hunting, we finally decided to go this abandoned mental hospital that was pretty secluded. There’s this really long driveway and we were slowly driving to not hit any animals as it was night time with no street lights. We got spooked when we saw police signs everywhere so we did a three point turn as the driveway dropped down to a pond. I looked in my rear view mirror and there was some random guy standing right behind my car. His eyes were glowing in the darkness like an animal. I had to drive past him a little and my friend just stared at him and said he looked white as a sheet and she couldn’t see his legs like they were almost faded.



Sped away so fast from there and we never tried again. Absolutely terrifying.

#35 Blew a tire driving down a mountain canyon in freezing weather and spun out uncontrollably and hit a road side. If the road sign had not been there we would have went off the cliff to certain death.



And the craziest part about it is that I put on my seatbelt like 10 seconds before it happened.

#36 Saw an accident where the man's head disappeared and scarttered the street after hitting concete wall.

#37 When I was about 7 years old I was at the outdoor swimming pool at my elementary school. I was leaving I think about 2 or 3 pm and walking home which was a block away. As I turned the corner a man jumped out and asked me if I wanted some candy. I said no thank you and then he put his hands on my neck and tried to drag me away. I screamed and fought hard. Something spooked him and he ran away. To this day I have no idea how I fought him off as I was tiny.



I still think about that sick unnatural grin he had on his face. As an adult I now think I know what it was but I’m not putting that in writing. Too traumatic.



I know I can’t put in writing what I hope happened to him, but let’s just say it would have been very unpleasant.

#38 During a vacation, when walking in Banff National Park , we came across the partially eaten body of a cougar. It was super quiet, the other animals probably knew whatever had done it was still around.

#39 Being a kid in the passenger seat while my drunk mom swerved into on coming traffic repeatedly, narrowly avoiding a head-on collision with an 18 wheeler.

#40 The shriek of the trains break and being thrown forward in my seat as somebody decided to end their life by jumping off a bridge in front of the train. The long 5 minutes silence before the staff started moving through the train.



We all knew what had happened before the eerie "there has been an incident" was said on the loudspeakers.

#41 When I was 14 I watched a teen girl get kidnapped from a gas station bathroom. I just saw this girl run screaming from around the building, followed by two men who shoved her into an idling car and speed off. she was banging on the windows while I stood there absolutely frozen.



I ran inside to confirm that the employees also saw it and were calling the police. when i went to tell my mom though, she didn't believe me so we left and I never found out what happened.



I think about that girl a lot.

#42 When I was about 7-8, I would stay at my grandmas every summer. Rural, high desert setting. One night, I fell asleep on the couch watching tv in the living room. Fast forward to morning just before dawn, I woke up on the kitchen bench where we had family meals. No blanket, no flash light, nothing. I remember for sure I fell asleep with my sleeping bag and bc it’s rural, you always had a flashlight nearby. Looked everywhere, still nothing. Then, walked around the house only to find my sleeping bag perfectly flat with my flashlight still on, on the ground. Not even in the yard, but found them on the side of the house.



Sleep walking? Most likely, 33 today and still freaks me out. Never told my grandma bc I didn’t want to scare her or risk not being able to stay at my favorite place as a kid.

#43 I drove by a man burned head to toe dying after he stabbed himself multiple times and burned himself alive.



They had just put him out and the grass was still smoking around him. I kinda knew what I saw but I kept telling myself it was an animal or something. I knew it was something more though just by their faces and the hands sticking up in the air frozen.

#44 Driving home on a super cold night a man stepped into the roadway and I very nearly hit him with my car. Scared the s**t out of me. It felt like I held my breath from there until I pulled into the parking space at home. Then I burst into tears just from fright. What the hell was a person doing walking on a busy road on a freezing cold evening after dark? Even remembering it makes me kind of shaky.

#45 Three of us went to Mexico to celebrate finishing university. Great time staying in a proper resort.



Last day we got a small minibus **from the hotel** to take us to the airport. Was just the three of us (white British women, all in our v early 20s).



We knew from the drive to the resort the week before that the airport was along main highways, but the driver pulled off the main highway quite quickly and we started driving through some **really** rough looking streets.



We started to get a bit twitchy and when I called to him to double check he knew we wanted the airport (in case he’d maybe been given a different location) he just ignored me.



The streets were ROUGH and we kept going further into them a the three of us started to get very nervous.



Eventually he pulled over under an overpass and started speaking really quietly on his phone. He kept leaning out the window like he was looking for someone. After about 5 minutes he said something on his phone then hung up and drove off, rejoining the highway and taking us directly to the airport.



I have no idea what was happening but we all assumed something bad was meant to go down.



Either way we jumped off his bus as fast as possible at the airport and literally threw some money at him. He was shouting something to us as we moved away but we just kept going.



Scared the s**t out of us. 15 years later we still talk about it.

#46 Witnessing a motorcycle wreck on my way home from class in my college days.He t-boned a car driven by an elderly couple that had turned left in front of him without seeing him. Bless their hearts, it was that time of morning, if there's any dirt on your windshield, you can't see s**t on that street headed north. Instinct had me pulled onto a side road at that intersection. I don't know how. I got there and pulled him over, fully expecting him to be dead. He was sobbing into the ground. I sat him up against me, watching him until someone else pulled over, and I could direct someone to call 911 (pre-cell phone days). He was in shock, and I was not taking my eyes off of him. Some lady slowed down and asked if he was okay, I asked her to stop and call 911: "well, I'm late for an appointment..." The whole neighborhood block knew what I thought of her. Someone took over watching, him, I banged on the door of the closest house frantically. I had his some of his blood on my clothes. The woman answered, and after the 2nd time I explained there'd been an accident and I needed to call 911, it dawned on her that I was not asking, and she let me in. She listened to the phone call, where the dispatcher asked me to hang up and go back to him, first responders were on the way. I thanked her profusely, in a kinder tone. I would estimate two minutes before 1st responders arrived.



He was lucky. No helmet, but only 2 broken wrists and some road rash.



My stepmother high on m**h threatening to beat my a*s in the middle of the street because of a conversation I'd had with my father earlier that literally did not concern her. It was cold weather with a faulty thermostat, so I had to wait for the car to warm up. All windows were closed, all doors were locked. I ignored her while she screamed at me and challenged me to fight. When my mother asked what happened, she didn't comfort or defend me, big surprise.



I could go on, but I'd be here until dawn.

#47 When my oldest child was two, my husband was away for work. One evening, while sitting in the recliner, my two year old looked down the hall behind me toward the front door and said “oh, hi!” Despite being 7-months pregnant, I have never moved so fast before. I leaped out of the recliner and snatched up my baby. I looked down the hall and no one was there. All of the doors were locked and I did a very thorough check of the entire house. No one was in the house. I ended up having her sleep with me that night and placed several baby gates in front of my bedroom door (stacking them) so that I would hear if anyone tried to come in. I have no idea who my daughter was addressing but it still freaks me out to this day.

#48 The sound of my mom using my full name at 2am.

#49 Not just me, but my brother witnessed this as well. When we were both young kids, i would've been somewhere between 8-10 and my brother would have been 11. Well, we were up watching TV at nighttime, probably 8-9pm around '07, when all of a sudden, we both turned to look out the window as a figure caught both our eyes. It was an old man walking in the direction of the door, so I went to open it, shouting to my mother to come down only to find that there was absolutely no one in the yard when i opened it. Now the driveway we had was quite long and the old man was walking so slowly there was no way I wouldn't have caught him if he turned around and left and there was absolutely no where else he couldve gone to hide. The thing that really messed me up and my brother the most was years later we were talking about scary experiences and we brought this story up, we hadn't talked about this maybe since it happened around 10 years earlier but we had never described the figure to anyone or each other but we both described him exactly the same from his clothes right down to his facial expression and features we really freaked each other out it was funny but what the f*ck?. I like to believe in paranormal activity but as I grew up I got skeptical but that experience is the one thing that I can't explain.

#50 My mom died when I was 15 and a few months after her death I was sitting home alone when the phone rang. I looked at the called ID and it said UNKNOWN. I answered and heard a woman's voice that sounds croaky and just...odd. She said "Hello honey. I'm a friend of your dad."



She started talking about how she felt bad about my mom dying,saying she was sorry. Something about her was really weird and off but I thought if it was someone dad knew,I should try to be polite. She asked me how old I was,and a few other things about me. Then she said "Your dad had an affair with me. He loves me." She said my name too,which was really f*****g weird. I was so shocked that I just said "No. I don't think he'd cheat on mom." She laughed and said "Oh yes honey. Yes he did. Your momma was a nice lady but he loved ME!" She got quiet a minute and then whispered "Oh,you don't know who I am?" F**K. I was way too freaked out and hung the phone up.



Never mentioned it to my dad,and never will.

#51 When I was about 11 or 12 I was walking home from a friend's house to have dinner with my family. It was middle of winter so it was already pretty much dark as I started walking home. When I got to the top of my street, an old truck stops next to me and the driver yells at me, "HEY! COME HERE!" I couldn't see who was driving and I didn't recognize the vehicle, so my stranger danger sense kicked in and I ran as fast as I could the rest of the way home. The guy didn't follow me but I was still pretty freaked out. A few months later I see on the news that a boy about my age had been kidnapped and dumped in a nearby canyon. The guy didn't k**l the boy, I guess he got cold feet and just decided to ditch the kid. Anyway, they caught the guy, and he admitted to attempting to kidnap other boys. They showed the vehicle he had used and it was the same exact truck that I had seen that night. I still wonder what would have happened to me if I hadn't run away.

#52 Shared this before, but because it seriously happened to me, I'll share again:



Two months after my brother and his wife bought a new house, they had to go out of town and needed their cats fed. Their house and my office are both a good drive from my apartment, but only a few minutes away from each other. My brother said if I wanted, I could just stay over in the guest room rather than driving among the three places. So I got the keys and instructions. I was staying there three nights: Mon-Wed.



Monday evening was uneventful until about midnight. I was lying on the living room couch, watching Conan, with a cat lying on my chest. I started to drift off to sleep. The next thing I knew, I was *standing* in pitch black darkness. I completely freaked out, I had no idea where I was. I felt around in the dark and felt nothing. Finally I realized there actually was a faint blue light coming from above. I moved toward it and then understood where I was. I was in the f*****g basement! The light was coming through the basement door at the top of the stairs, which leads to the kitchen. Just enough moonlight apparently made it through from a window elsewhere in the kitchen. I bolted up the stairs, turned on the kitchen light, and closed the basement door. I was terrified until I calmed down enough to come to the conclusion you probably already came to: I had sleepwalked all the way down the stairs (after opening the basement door, which I know was closed).



A couple things are important to the story. First, the basement. The house was very nice -- actually, more than they should have been able to afford. The only exception was the basement. I had only seen the basement once, when I first got the tour. It was totally unfinished and was the one major thing they wanted to fix up. All they had down there was some boxes and the washer/dryer. I had no reason to want to go down there and had kind of forgotten it existed.



The other point is that sleepwalking is kind of a thing in my family, an inside joke. My brother talked in his sleep constantly, and would sleepwalk sometimes, and it always scared the hell out of me. The idea of people doing things in their sleep just creeps me out to the core (still does). My brother knew this and would tease me about it, so it was known in my family that I had this phobia. But as far as I know, I had never, ever sleepwalked until that night. The image kept playing in my mind, over and over, of me, asleep, getting up from the couch, walking to the kitchen, opening the basement door, and shuffling down the stairs into total darkness. Creepy as all hell.



Anyway, I saw the TV was still on in the living room, playing Wedding Crashers. I watched the rest of the movie, trying to laugh and think of the sleepwalking as a funny story to tell my brother. When I went upstairs to go to sleep in the guest room, I stayed asleep. That was night one.



The next morning, in the light of day, it didn't seem that scary. I texted my brother about it and joked around. All day I wasn't bothered one bit. But as I'm walking out of my office to my car, I'm overcome with this sense of dread. All of a sudden, the thought of going to sleep in that house -- and maybe sleepwalking again -- is scaring me. So I had a plan. I stop at the hardware store and pick up one of those rubber door-stopper wedges. At the house, I jam this into the crack under the basement door, and kick it in until it's as far as it can go. I test out trying to open the door, and it won't budge. Perfect.



Later, I go upstairs and fall asleep. When I wake up, I swear to god I think I'm dreaming. I was standing in darkness again, but this time I know exactly where I am. The smell is the same. The concrete floor under my feet is the same. I look around for the light from upstairs, and it take me longer to find it because it's farther away. Last night I was only a couple of feet from the stairs, this night it was maybe ten feet. I run up and turn on the kitchen lights. I see the rubber wedge on on the floor, a couple of feet away, as if tossed there. Again, I can't stop picturing myself sleepwalking. Out of the bedroom, down the stairs, trying to open the basement door. Bending down and yanking out the wedge. And then, again, slowly down into the darkness.



I decided I was turning on the basement lights and they were staying on. I opened the door and flipped the switch to the basement stairway. I saw there was a main switch at the bottom of the stairs. To give you a quick sense of the layout, the staircase splits the basement into two parts. To the right is a small area with the washer/dryer, and to the left is the a big open area.



Anyway, I walked down and turned on the lights for the whole basement. That's when I noticed something I hadn't noticed when my brother gave me the tour. About 10-15 feet away, in the big area, there was a door to what looked like a small closet. This door was closed, but had no doorknob (just an empty hole), so it looked like it would freely swing open. I realized it was very close to where I had just awoken. Then a f*****g freaky thought came to me: it was as if each night I was heading to the door, and getting a little farther each time before I woke up. As soon as that thought popped into my head, I booked it up the stairs again, left the lights on, and closed the door. I went up to the bedroom, but it took me forever to fall asleep. That was night two.



The next morning, Wednesday morning, I woke up late for work. I didn't think about the basement at all because I was scrambling to get ready. At work though, I was still curious about what was behind the door, so I texted my brother and asked. He replied "wait....why were you in the basement?" I realized that when I texted him the day before, I never actually told him where I woke up. So I tell him I woke up in the basement, actually twice in a row. After a while, he sends this novel-length text. About how the basement is creepy, not to go down there, etc. How they tried putting the litter boxes in the basement and the cats made a mess in the house because they refused to go down. How he volunteers to do every chore other than the laundry so he doesn't have to go down there. He says all this stuff, and it's surprising to me, because my brother never believed in the paranormal or superstitions, ever since we were kids. I also realize he never answered my question about the door, but I let it go.



After work, I get the same feeling of dread as I'm walking to my car. I really don't want to stay there again, and I decide: f**k it, I don't have to. So I go feed the cats, get my stuff, and drive back to my place. I'm supposed to feed the cats one more time, so I'll stop over in the morning. As I went to sleep at my apartment, I was thinking of all the steps I would have to take to sleepwalk to the basement again -- find my car parked around the block, drive asleep to my brother's house, etc. But this time, I sleep through the night. That was night three.



Thursday morning, I stop at the house as planned. I'm about to leave when I remember that the basement lights are still on. I don't even hesitate to go down to turn them off. There was something about being there in the morning that, at the time, made it seem fine. When I go down, again that door without a doorknob catches my eye, and it also doesn't seem scary anymore. So, what the hell, let's see. I walk over to it and I distinctly remember not feeling spooked at all. Until -- I reach my hand toward the doorknob hole to pull it open. As soon as I do that, and I mean instantly, I feel this electric feeling, like the air before a storm, and I imagine a hand coming through that hole and grabbing mine. It was like 0 to 60, going from no fear to being certain that something horrible would happen if I opened that door. It's hard to describe it other than that electric feeling. I booked it up the stairs and out of the house.



So, a month later, I meet my brother for happy hour. A few drinks in, we start joking about me sleepwalking and the creepy basement. I say he never answered me about what's behind the door, and he says I don't want to know. Joking at first, but then insisting. Finally he tells me, and I don't believe him. He's my big brother and has only bullshitted me about a million times in my life.

This was his explanation: the previous (and first) owners of the house had a teen daughter that used the basement as her bedroom. The door was to her closet, where one night she curled up, took some pills and k****d herself. The family was going to remodel the basement, but after tearing it apart realized they couldn't do it and had to move. That was why only the basement was unfinished, and why my brother was able to afford the place -- the seller had to disclose a s*****e happened in the residence. He said if I didn't believe him, to look up the market values of the identical houses in his track (I know how much they paid for their house and it was way lower). He and his wife considered themselves rational people and figured it was a bargain, but didn't want to tell anyone. After they moved in, his wife was fine with the basement, but he grew to hate it. He apologized for not saying anything to me before I stayed there, but he never thought I'd have any reason to go down there.



Now here's what that convinced me. I said "Okay, the only thing that makes me kind of believe you is that the last morning I was there, I went over to the closet door" -- and at this point, I see my brother's face change -- and I continued: "when I went to open it, the air felt like--" and at the same instant, I say "electricity" and my brother says "electric." At the same exact time. I saw his face and knew he was telling the truth.



I've never stepped foot again in that basement, and I haven't sleepwalked since.



**TL;DR: House sitting alone at my brother's new house, sleepwalked into the basement and possibly felt the presence of a ghost.**.

#53 I grew up in an area with a lot of Amish people.



A few years ago, late in the summer, I was taking my mom’s dog for a walk. There was a road behind her development that sloped downhill, with a lot of fields that eventually turned into barns and houses that bent into a wooded area. My mom worked second shift and I felt bad for the dog being cooped up in the house so I decided to take the pup for a long walk for some exercise.



As I started walking down the hill, a cat came out from behind a house. Then another. Then more. From fields, houses, until I was being followed down this road by no less than half a dozen cats. The dog was still relatively calm, which was weird for her because she usually spent the nights running in circles around my mom’s modular home, jumping over people and couches to make sure she could still run in a perfect circle.



I kept going down this road, which stretched out for probably a mile in front of me before bending into the trees. The sun was beginning to go down, and that’s when I started to hear yelling. At first I thought it was Amish folks just bringing in livestock for the evening, but then I noticed a pattern, and it evolved into this weird, indescribable chanting/singing. Someone had a drum. I started slowing down, and I heard dogs barking from all over the place. Then a few people opened the front doors to their homes and were just staring at me.



I noped the f**k out of there and ran the whole way up that hill with the dog, cats still following until we got to the main road.



Never went that way for a walk again.

#54 Wayyy back in college we had this notorious Campus Groper on the loose. Some guy was jumping out of the bushes, smacking a*s, then running off. Mostly women of course.



So this one night I'm walking home and .. yep. I get groped.



The weird/creepy part is I'm a pretty average/nasty looking dude. Who gropes that? I mean, seriously.

#55 Not creepy, more weird/strange.



After my grandpa passed on, we returned home and my fiance headed to our back porch to water our plants. A couple minutes later I hear him *scream* bloody m****r.



I go running outside and he can barely piece together two words as he's pointing furiously at our tomato plant (mind you he's still screaming). I look down and there's a little tree frog hanging out on the edge of the pot.



We proceeded to get frogs for the next month on our porch, in our apartment, in our cats water bowl **daily**. Not a day went by that a frog didn't come by to say "Hey".



Then one day, they just disappeared.



My Papa and I loved frogs. It was something his father, my great grandfather, instilled in the two of us. My papa was a very soft spoken man and I like to think he wanted to make his presence known in a very sentimental way.



I also learned my fiance is absolutely terrified of frogs. So there's that.

#56 Once I was in the car with my friend during a relatively calm night. It was beginning to storm and as we were hanging out in the car, something I can only describe as a mini lightning bolt, almost like a small line of electricity, about the size of an index finger popped up in the middle of car and floated there. It was so odd and I asked if he saw it, thinking I was crazy, but he saw it too. I've tried to find out what it was, but it hasn't happened since and there was never a feasible explanation as to how a seemingly small stripe of electricity just sat floating in my car. Makes me think it was some sort of matrix glitch or something.

#57 My stepdad and his sister both had cancer and died within 24 hours of each other. My family got a phone call saying she had passed away. Stepdad had been pretty much in a coma for days because it had spread to his brain it was just a matter of time. His mom comes over and tells him that it’s ok he can go now and not hurt anymore. Within 5 minutes he sits straight up in bed eyes wide staring at the corner of the room with this amazed look on his face lays down slowly takes a breath and that was it he was gone. To this day I wonder what it is he saw in the corner or how on that much morphine he could wake up like that. it’s like his sister came to get him.

#58 Also one more... I was hiking with a group of friends. We're like 25 miles up into the middle of nowhere in the mountains and I go to take a dump. These "toilets" are basically a box over a hole. I look down (as you do) and there's a fake leg sitting in there. A f*****g fake leg.



So somebody decided "nope" and walked 20+ miles out of the valley on one leg?

#59 Eighth grade camp with my student council. Got woken up at like 2am to a bunch of kids running around outside our cabin, speaking a language that sounded like Portuguese or something. My friend woke up, too. It was pitch black outside. We were like w*f? But eventually fell back asleep.



The next day, we asked the camp counselor what was up with the other campers being able to play games out at 2am when we had to be in with lights out. He was very confused, assured us our group was the only one that stayed overnight and thought we were pranking him.



This camp was in middle of the woods, nothing around. Still kinda weirds me out.

#60 Driving home one night in Colorado on a road, headed west, that has a birds eye view, of the entire front range. I swear to god the entire f*****g sky lit up like it was daybreak. I thought for sure Utah had been nuked.

#61 A few years ago I was stationed in Okinawa with the Army. At the time I was big into Geocaching (finding hidden containers using GPS for those not familiar). We were on the southern end of the island. My wife stayed in the car while my son (around 6 or 7 at the time) and I went to look for the geocache that was in the area. This end of Okinawa has a lot of cliffs overlooking the ocean. We were maybe 50-75 feet from the cliff edge, and I had to go off the trail to find the container. I told my son to stay right there on the path since I wouldn’t be out of sight. I find the container and begin signing the log book to prove I found it when my son asked if I was almost done. I told him I was, and he said “good. Daddy, I saw hands”. I repeated what he said and he said “yeah”. I put everything back the the way I found it, grabbed his hand and hustled back to the car. The whole way back I questioned him about what he saw. The way he described it, he saw a pair of hands moving toward him. Not a person, only hands. He said that he could see through them.



I had not told him nor my wife about the area we were in. During World War II during the battle of Okinawa, a lot of people k****d themselves by jumping from these cliffs to avoid being captured by American forces. Legends about the area say that if you are American, and especially if you are male, that the angry spirits of those that jumped will try to push you off of the cliffs. Needless to say, the wife was more than a little upset that I hadn’t shared this information before we went there.

#62 My sister and I were walking home at around 8pm (still earlyish but already dark). A van was stopped at a road we crossed with someone in it. We didn't think much of it and kept walking. Nearly as soon as we finish crossing the car starts up and begins driving next to us, a lane over at walking speed. The man in the car rolls down his window and I didn't exactly feel like being kidnapped (both of us are teenagers), so I pulled out my phone to call someone. The man sees this and drives away, but still incredibly slowly. And for some unknown reason literally stuck his whole torso out of the window and stared us down while driving off.



A very similar thing happened to my sister the next day but during the day.

#63 Occasionally in my apartment ill hear a note being played on a xylophone, like only ONE every few minutes.

#64 I have 2. One is more creepy and supernatural. The other s***s.



S***s: So I'm currently in college. When I get there I have to park in a lot on the outskirts of campus, then take a bus to the center of campus.



Literally every day I will arrive at my lot just as the bus pulls out. Even leaving home 5-10 minutes early or late will have this exact result



Creepy; While growing up I'd spend most of my time in my room. One day I went to get food, left my room, and closed the door on the way out. I returned with my food and grabbed the k**b to open the door.



The moment my hand touched the k**b I heard "NO! DONT OPEN THE DOO--" but I opened it, and the voice became a sort of pain-filled scream. I then felt like I had been punched in the stomach. Fell to the floor, lost vision, food went flying. I picked myself back up after a few seconds and f*****g RAN from my house.



To this day I will never close that door, or enter the room if it's closed.

#65 I was walking home late one night in the alleys of the old city in Damascus. I turned down one and came across a circle of what must have been around 20 cats all meowing at each other. They clocked me and went silent. There was an awkward pause, then I, and to this day I'm not sure why, raised my hands like I was under arrest, and slowly walked up to them. I had to step through the circle to get by, and just as slowly edged my way, hands still raised, around the corner.



As soon as I was out of sight I heard them all start meowing again.

#66 A friend and I were in the “nursery” part of an old house watching a movie. As we are watching, the sound on the movie drops to almost mute and we both hear a voice come through the walls. “Where is ??”, neither of us understood who they asked for. As soon as the voice stopped, the sound went back to normal. We both looked at each other and without a word, exited the room as fast as we could.

#67 My uncle was blind and handicapped. He died at around 46yrs old I believe but he was no bigger than a 14 year old.





Well he lived his whole life with my grandparents, when he died my grandma would never allow the bedroom light to be turned off because it somehow made her feel as if he was still in there. Well one day I decided to just walk in there and and kinda reminisce. Think about past experiences or whatever. As I was leaving to shut the door I looked back and for whatever reason I said "I love you Uncle Randy." Now I don't believe the dead can hear you speak to them, and I don't necessarily believe they can speak to you either. That's just me. However when I turned around I heard his voice...he said "I love you too." I shut the door and left. I have no idea how it can be explained outside of just my brain wanting to hear his voice so badly that I "hallucinated" it or whatever.









Also, this isn't really creepy but more...not really explainable, unless you're religious I guess.





I had just bought a 2013 Lincoln MKS, and for anyone that may be familiar you know they aren't small vehicles, pretty wide. Well my dad, my brother and myself are going on vacation. We are about 4 hours from home and it's 8 or 9 at night. We are on the highway and I'm driving about 80mph. There is an 18-wheeler just to my right and a guard rail to my left. In front of me is a lifted dually. I can't see in front of him for obvious reasons. All of a sudden he guns it and gets in front of the 18-wheeler. And all of a sudden there is this green Chevy Sonic or something similar just STOPPED right in front of me, I'm talking like no more than 100ft away. The lane is closing somehow and there were no signs to indicate this. Naturally I slammed on my brakes, the cars starts skidding to a stop but there is no way I'll stop in time. So for whatever reason I guess I kicked into auto pilot and gunned the throttle and swerved to the right, now remember the 18-wheeler is right there. SOMEHOW I managed to pass between the car and the 18-wheeler with no more than an inch to spare on either side of my side view mirrors. I don't know how it happened, the lane was closing, a car in one lane, a huge truck in the other and somehow I fit that fat Lincoln between both of them. At those speeds, the timing to every move I made had to be absolutely perfect. It was insane, and my vision whited out for at least 5 seconds after I got straight because of the ridiculous adrenaline rush I had.

#68 I had a bad glitch in the matrix.



My grocery store deli I work at marked down some rotisserie chickens to $2 at the end of the night. Being the cheap kitchenbitch I am, I promptly bought 3.



I put 2 on the floor of my car, and was picking at the 3rd one while I drove. My boyfriend wanted little caesars that night, so i stopped at their drive thru.



Again, 2 on my floor, 1 on the seat which I put on my pizza box.



I went in, struggling to carry the pizza box as well as 1 chicken.



But since I'm lazy, I left the other chicken in my (locked) car cause it was cold so I'd just bring it in in the morning.



I scoured my car and never found that chicken.



RIP my lost clearance chicken.

#69 I was moving to a new apartment so I was in my room packing stuff up. I heard my mom call my name out so I went into the hallway and into her room. When I asked her what she needed, she said that she didn't call me. It wasn't until after we moved that she said that she had also heard someone calling my name out with her voice, but opted not to tell me since she did not want to scare me while we still lived there.

#70 Years ago, my best friend of 12yrs got a phone call from an unknown number. She picked up and a man asked about me by name, first and last. She asked who he was and why he was asking about me and he explained that I had signed up for a modeling/acting job (I had not) and wanted to know how I was "in front of a camera". She said she wasn't comfortable answering any questions about me because he still hadn't explained who he was and the guy hung up and never called again. She called me immediately after and explained and I about s**t myself for weeks after. I still have no idea who it was or what they really wanted.

#71 When my band tours, we sleep in a walmart parking lot so we don't have to spend money on a hotel.



Our singer is a bit of a diva (go figure) so he brings a tent and sets it up in any field he can find.



One night, we find a walmart after playing a show and set up shop. In the morning, some dude stops our singer as he's walking away from the field that he set his tent up in and says something like, "you know they found a dead body a few days ago there?"



We packed up and gtfo of there.

#72 When I transferred to San Diego I decided to walk my dog around the neighborhood in Santee. It was during the day. Anyways I get this feeling I'm being followed so I turn around and this old man with a huge German Shepard in a small blue truck was slowly following me. I decided to turn around and head towards home. This f****r drives up into the parking lot and parks. I pulled out my cell phone and he took off before i can get his licence plate. I check into my command and tell this girl who was my supervisor. Turns out he stalked her too in El Cajon.

#73 I'm not a person who believes in supernatural phenomena, however I do believe strange things happen. After all, perception becomes reality.



This was during the time I was sleeping on the couch of some friends', getting away from an a*****e, alcoholic roommate. I was planning to move in with these friends instead, but I couldn't leave my car in the driveway in the morning so that the landlord didn't know I'd been there for months. As I go to leave, some ten o'clock at night, I hear a massive roaring/breathing outside. I backed away, terrified that maybe a bear or wild dog was there. Then I noticed it wasn't stopping, like a demonic exhale that lasted five whole minutes. It wasn't the wind, at least not any wind I've ever heard before.



The married couple that lives there hurried downstairs from their bedroom because they heard screaming. We were all very perplexed and a little frightened. None of us have ever heard that sound before in our lives. I called up the roommate that was out and told him to be careful coming home. I didn't go home that night.



Fast forward a couple months, and I'm now living with these people. Other than myself, there's 4 roommates: the couple and 2 male roommates. We live in a fairly big house that was built during what seemed like the 50's. One of the living rooms was downstairs, where everyone spent their time. During one particular day, only myself and one other roommate was home. I heard my name being called and ran upstairs to see one of my roomies in the kitchen. I asked him what he wanted and he looked perplexed, telling me he didn't call me. I asked him if he was watching something on his phone; again the answer was no. Not ten minutes later he comes to me to ask the same thing. Truly strange!



We've had multiple strange events between these: things going missing, ending up right behind us when we hadn't touched it, hearing footsteps when we were alone, the front door being found open consistently, though everyone claimed to use the garage door, never the front. It was an effort to open the front door, too, not something the wind or an animal did through a secondary mesh door.



Fast forward again, and we exchanged one roommate for a new one. Just the other day, when just he and I were at home, I went to the washroom to load some clothes, and the basement/lounge was dark except for the light of a phone and some music playing. I said hi to him, then went upstairs since he didn't answer and I thought he was asleep.



Then I ran right into him when I went upstairs. I asked if he had someone over, and he said no. I went back downstairs and the phone and music was gone.



This was the only occurrence that makes me think I must be crazy. I've hallucinated before, but only while being awake for some 40ish hours.

#74 The day we brought my son home from the hospital some friends put "Its a Boy" decorations and balloons all over our porch. We brought the balloons and things in, and just kind of left them there because well.. they're balloons. For 3 days they did not move. On the 3rd day, 1 single balloon out of 5 that were all together(with intermingled ribbons) moved across the living room dropped, lowered to go into our bedroom, and then actually ended up directly above the center of our bed and stopped. Now, when I say it lowered.. I mean it looked exactly like someone was puling it down to go into the room to get past the door jam. All the windows were closed, we didn't have any fans on or heat/ac. My husband was on in the kitchen, which is in the opposite end of the house and the balloon was moving away from him(So with out some sort of pulley system there is no way it was him.)As it was happening my cat was in my lap and sat straight up right before it started to move, which means he also had to see it.



We had another incident where the baby was crying, and definitely did not have is pacifier in his mouth, as it was on the coffee table. He started crying because he was hungry. I really had to pee but was in the middle of talking my husband through how to make a breast milk/formula bottle so left the door open. I went into the bathroom which has a direct line of site to the kitchen where my husband was making the bottle. Suddenly, the baby stopped crying.



My husband rushes over as I start trying to clean my self up, and he is sucking away contentedly on his pacifier.... that he had not had in his mouth for ~30 minutes....

#75 At my last apartment, shortly after I moved in, my neighbor (who's door directly face mine on the other side of our narrow hallway) starting being very friendly towards me. She would constantly say hi to me and strike up conversations and ask me about my life. (Let's call her Sarah). I noticed Sarah was maybe a little *off* and seemed like maybe she struggled to understand boundaries. She began to open her door to talk to me every time I was keying into my apartment and often times opening her door as soon as I opened mine from the inside which was odd.



After a few months it escalated to her accosting me in the hall and asking me if I was going to Ikea and if I do could I pick her up the lightbulb she needed for her lamp. The next time I saw her she handed me a dollar bill to get the light bulb for her and when I told her I was not going to Ikea, she refused to take the dollar back and made me put it under her welcome mat outside her door in case I ever go, so I can take it.



A week later I was coming in from work with some bags and she offered to help me, but I declined and she followed me into my apartment and began looking and around and talking to me about going to Ikea again...



Months go by with more random conversations, etc but nothing serious or threatening. I kept my friends and family updated on the silly and odd encounters I had with her via Facebook posts (not making fun of her, just recounting my experiences with my goofy neighbor) I ended up starting to date someone new and was spending the night at their place. I come back home the next day after work and there is a sticker on her door basically sealing a little section over the lock from the DOJ (I think is what it was labeled under).



I went online and posted a picture of the sticker and posted about how my neighbor must have been evicted... My college roommates mom who used to be a cop with the NYPD commented to say that the sticker is used when someone has died inside the apartment.



I panicked and was so worried that she was hurt by someone or possibly did it to herself. Long story shot (too late) I find out from my landlord that she had been heard screaming up and down the fire escapes that night and had either jumped or fallen to her death from the roof seven stories up.



Months went by and someone new moved in with no updates or instances and then weird stuff started happening in my apartment.



I want to preface this by saying I do not and still don't necessarily believe in ghosts or the afterlife, but do not know how to explain this.



It started with little things: my kitchen light would turn on by itself or I would get someone to buzz my doorbell and no one would be there, but those could be explained away by wiring or someone trying to gain access to my apartment building or whatever...



Then I was in the bathroom one night brushing my teeth and I heard what sounded to me like a neighbor having an argument with someone, I turned off the water so I could hear better and it became clear the argument was one sided. Was someone yelling at another person via their phone? I tried to lean in to the pipes and surrounding walls to determine where it was coming from but couldn't seem to pin point where. Then I closed my eyes to focus on the sound better and could make out the following things: it was a womans voice. she was screaming. the voice was full, but not loud (if that makes sense?) and sounded as if it was coming from far away but close at the same time. and lastly, I could make out a few words that are *NSFW* "b***h! you f*****g b***h!" "f**k fffuuuuuccckkkk" etc...



I freaked out a bit and went into my bedroom where I couldn't hear it anymore and never heard it again.



The last and most chilling experience was a month or so later. By this time, I had a new neighbor I had not met yet move into Sarah's place. I was keying into my apartment and not only felt someone move behind me, but saw a light shadow fall across my doorway. I wasn't scared as I just figured it was my neighbor, so I push my body close to my door (as I said the doors were close together) and turn to say hello and no one was behind me.



I totally panicked, gasped, swung my door open, slammed it behind me and ran for my bed. Again, I am not sure it was her ghost or spirit or whatnot, but I know what I felt, heard and saw while in that apartment and I am not sure how to explain it all..





TL;DR: I am pretty sure the ghost of my neighbor who k****d herself by jumping off our building was haunting me/trying to stay in contact with me...

#76 I grew up listening to stories my father would tell me, about the ghosts and unexplained phenomena that would occasionally happen to my family. These are my two of favorites tho



My Dad, Uncle Keith, and my Uncle Trevor are all from the same reserve Kawacatoose.



#1

My uncle Keith was walking down the road along with his mother (Auntie Alvina), and two nephews. She was babysitting the boys for the night so Alvina was taking them to her house to stay.

To those who have gone to or are from reserves know that some have their houses built far apart from others, so the roads are long and usually barren. Each time Auntie Alvina went to babysit she would have to walk 2miles to her place there and back, so all together it's a 4 mile walk.

Anyways, it was a summer night and the moon was full. Auntie Alvina was holding her nephews hands as they walked and uncle Keith was following beside and keeping his mother company. While walking Uncle Keith spotted something in the ditch, white shapes sitting down circling around a small tree. As they drew closer these shapes turned out to be white figures with pointed heads, pointed noses, pointed chins, no mouths, with long slanted eyes that were impossibly tall (this ditch was about 10ft deep), their size being about 10-11ft tall, because while sitting in the ditch they were eye level to the road.

When Keith seen that he elbowed his mum to ask if she knows the same thing. She said "Yes," then she hissed at him not to stare at them. As they got closer yet, Keith noticed that these figures seemed to be speaking to one another, nodding and bobbing their heads while looking at each other but no sound was coming out.

Her nephews noticed too and started crying, Auntie Alvina tried to hush them as they walked past. Out of the corner of his eye Keith could see that these figures noticed and began staring at the four of them. That's when his mother told them not to run.

They kept waking as they could see the approach to their house and Keith had every desire to run. As they got closer to safety they could hear these figures following and walking in the ditch behind them.

Finally they made it to the house, Keith runs the last few steps and as he's closing the door he turns and sees the five or six creatures standing and watching from the road.



#2

Same uncle from the last story.

When Keith was in his early thirties he began dating a woman named Missy.

One date night, Uncle Keith went to Missy's house to pick her up. He approached the door and knocked, Missy let him in and explained that she was still getting ready so Keith sat in her living room and waited.

As minutes go by he hears bells ringing, and wanting to be a polite guest he calls out to Missy but there's no answer. A few more minutes go by and he hears bells again, and called Missy again. This time she comes out ready and asks him "What?", he says "Didn't you hear your doorbell?" Missy gives him a funny look and just says "Let's go,"

They go on their date, he drops her off and nothing happened after that. And he left it as that.

A few months later they're living together and renovating their house, the same house as before, and while renovating they had to remove the door to their master bedroom. So for privacy they hung a blanket up in front of the doorway.

One night Keith was startled awake by Missy screaming beside him, and as he woke up fully he looked at her to see the horror on her face as she stared at the doorway. Following her gaze he sees the curtains pulled back, with a tiny creature about the size of a small child, impossibly huge eyes, just staring at them.

As soon as it was seen it ran off and Keith followed, only to run to the wide open back door with that tiny creature out of sight.

(one thing I forgot to add, Missy explained that her house never had doorbells).

#77 A couple years ago me and my ex-girlfriend were walking around her neighborhood during the evening.



All of a sudden a car driving down the next block came to a screeching halt. Was probably going about 30mph, just slammed on the brakes and slid the tires. Before the car even got done moving a black woman got out and started screaming while running away. A black male quickly grabbed her and she immediately stopped screaming. Walked her back inside the car, and drove off. This all happened in what seemed like 2 seconds.



It sent chills down our spines. We were too far away to see the license plate number on the car. But we called the police when we got back and described the vehicle and incident as best we could.



Whatever that was, it wasn't good.

#78 My husband's sister was k****d by a train 3 weeks ago. He hadn't spoken to her in a few months, she had a d**g problem and hung around some pretty bad people and he told her he didn't want that stuff around our toddler so if she couldn't come visit sober and alone then to stay away. So she did. He talked to the detective in charge of the investigation into her death and was told they pretty much ruled it s*****e. He broke down the night we were told she had died, he felt guilty for telling her to stay away and he feels like he should have done more to try to help with her addictions. He went to the place where she died and he said he was crying and talking to her in his head, asking for forgiveness. A train came along and when he looked up one of the cars had been tagged with two hearts and the words "I love you." He said he hoped that was her way of letting him know that she forgave him.

#79 I have a couple. The first one is creepy but underwhelming. I played Runescape a lot in high school and got my account hacked by falling for some keylogger scam. I made a junk account, added my main account as a friend then waited for it to come online. Sure enough, my hacked account comes online a few minutes later. I message the account and ask for it back. I told him/her that they could keep all the items and money in my bank and that I just wanted my account back. This is where the creepy part starts. The person who hacked my account tells me that they'll give me my password once they clear my bank and trade all my s**t to their account. I tell him/her that's fine as long as I get my password back. He/she messages me telling me I can have my password back but only if I answer a few questions. I was desperate not to lose my account so I told them I would answer whatever they wanted. They first asked me if my name was [blank]. I thought this was kind of creepy but I figured since they had access to my account they could probably see my first name as the one on the membership bill. I told them that was my name. Then, they ask me if I lived in [blank]. This was creepier since the Runescape billing system doesn't require you to put in a city name. I figured I had entered my zip code somewhere in the billing info and they figured out what city I lived in from that. Then (this is the kicker) they asked if I went to [blank] highschool. This made my stomach drop because nowhere is there an option to enter your high school name anywhere in the Runescape billing page (aside from security questions but my account was made when I was in elementary school so I had no security questions pertaining where I went to school). I paused for a moment, told them yes and how they knew all this. There was a few minute pause in the messaging when they type back "Yeah. I know you go there. Don't worry about how I know all this. I love you". Then he/she gave me my password and logged off. I changed my password, re-registered a new email to the account and logged back in. My bank was cleared out and I had no gold. I still have no idea who got access to my account or how they knew all this personal information about me but it really creeped me the f**k out.



The second one involves a house a few doors down from me. The house is now occupied by my previous boss from an old job but before he moved in, it was abandoned. The house wasn't in bad shape but had the typical signs of old age and wear: uncut grass, dirty driveway, mossy roof, dirty windows etc. My friends and I always tried to break into the house to mess around in it but could never find a way to get in. It was locked up incredibly well and didn't have any side doors to the garage or patio or anything like that. After another failed attempt at breaking in, my friends and I gave up and walked around front. We thought it would be fun to start kicking and hitting the front door so we all started pounding on it for a few minutes. My friend picked up a rock and was getting ready to throw it at the front door when we hear a really loud "GET AWAY" come from inside the house. We all stopped and stared at the door for a few minutes wondering what the f**k that was. My friend raises his arm to throw the rock again and we hear the voice yell "GET AWAY" again. There were two windows in front of the house; one on each side of the front door. We all looked inside to see if there was a squatter or someone in there but we couldn't see a soul. One friend looked through one window, I looked through another and we both told my friend to try and throw the rock while we both peered in. He raises his arm, gets ready to throw it and we hear "GET AWAY" again. It sounded like it was coming from dead center in the living room yet not a soul was to be seen. We all flipped our collective s**t and booked it out of there. My former boss moved in a few months later and never mentioned anything spooky or paranormal happening in the house. It was really freaky and I can't seem to find a solution as to what it was all about.

#80 One late night I wanted to go get some munchies, so I got inside my car as normal, then I realized I forgot my money, so I opened the door to go back inside to grab it real quick, except my car door wouldn’t open. It was just stuck. Wouldn’t budge. So I decided I’d have to crawl to the passenger side door to get out through that side and then figure out what was wrong with my door, except that door wouldn’t open. I was like, you’ve got to be kidding me. It was freezing outside and I didn’t even have my phone with me so if the back doors wouldn’t open, I’d literally be stuck inside my own car. So I crawled through the back and luckily the back left door opened for me and I got the hell out of my car. I decided I wasn’t going anywhere that night.



The next morning I went to check my doors and they all opened normally. I figured that maybe it was just so cold out that my doors were frozen shut, but supernaturally, I chalked it up to maybe some divine intervention was keeping me home to prevent something bad happening. Who knows.

#81 Our family was taking a bunch of stuff out of our basement and tossing it in a dumpster we had rented. ( we were moving ). It's about 10 ish, and I am bringing one of the last loads out. I look across the street, and there is a guy in all black clothing staring at me. I look back at him and he crouches down and hisses at me. I ran back to the house, and when I looked back outside, nothing was there.



( keep in mind I was only 10 year old max at the time ).

#82 This wasn't me but my dad. He used to live in Montana and he had three horses which he kept on some land a few miles from where he lived. He went one morning to feed them and found that the mare (which actually belonged to my Pop) was dead. She had some cut on her and was laying in the middle of a circle of blood, as if she had been led in round and round while she was bleeding. Also there was a hole cut in her backside around her v****a. My dad called the vet to come out and he called the sheriff and a few other vets came as well. They did and autopsy me my dad watched them skin the horses head. It was totally bruised as if she had been beaten. Her main and tail were. Braided as well, which they hadn't been previously. The sheriff comes back to my dad and tells him the cause of death was skunks, that they had eaten the hole in her backside and she bled to death. He told my dad to look closely and he'd see the edges of the hole looked like pinking sheers which was an indication of the teeth. My dad said it was totally smooth. They then refused to give my Pop the autopsy report and when my dad visited the vet again and few days later, he told my dad it was skunks and to go away. My dad said the vet had been seriously disturbed before and he was the one who originally called the sheriff.

#83 Okay. So I have a few dream stones, coins, etc. from my aunt who passed away a couple years ago. Well the one stone just up and vanished one day, flat out. We had to move last year and when I was setting up my bed I looked and saw the stone perfectly on the top, in the centre of one of my pillows. Weird af.

#84 Weirdest thing?



I saw a UFO when I was 10 or 11. I was in my room, laying in bed and reading a book. It was dark out, though not completely, because I remember the sky still being a little purple. Out of nowhere, I started hearing this odd thrumming noise. It sounded a bit like when the fan in a fridge kicks on, only bassier. I glanced out my window, which was right next to my bed, and there I saw a UFO. It was a large black rectangular object. On the underside were a bunch of dome-shaped lights that were slowly shifting through every color imaginable, a lot like something you'd see in a Spencer's or Party City or wherever. They were laid out in a 2 x 4 grid, so it looked something like this [::::]. It moved about as fast as an airliner would, though it was way lower than any passenger aircraft would be flying in that area. Besides, rectangular 747s aren't exactly a thing. To this day I have no idea what it was. I was wide awake at the time, and I've never had a single instance of hallucinating in my entire life.



Creepiest thing?



That has to be the girl I saw in a cemetery one time. I live in a very old town, one that was a founded about 20 years before the American Revolution. So of course, there's tons and tons of spooky old places and cemeteries to be found here. This particular story happened when I was 14, and this time I had an eyewitness with me. My friend and I were walking to or from the library, and we just so happened to be passing a tiny cemetery. It was surrounded by wrought-iron fencing, and the gravestones were all those really small square ones you see in colonial-era cemeteries and graveyards. As we walked by, my friend and I both noticed a girl sitting in the cemetery, with her back up against the fence and facing away from the street. She looked pretty normal, other than her location. I remember she was wearing a plain gray sweater, blue jeans, and white sneakers. She didn't notice us or even move as we walked past, which we thought was pretty f*****g weird. My friend and I looked back over our shoulders, and the girl was totally gone. We noped out of there pretty quickly. There was simply nowhere for her to run or hide. We only had our backs turned to her for literally a second, so there's obviously no possible way for her to have run off in that time. The biggest gravestone was only about 12 inches tall, which even a toddler would have trouble hiding behind, and the whole graveyard had that fencing around it. That fence was itself about 5 feet tall, so it'd be basically impossible for someone to hop the thing unless they were an Olympic athlete, and even then they wouldn't be able to jump the fence *and* disappear in a second or two. I've since just added it to my "S**t that can't be explained" list.

#85 Once I got in a fight with my sister (both adults by this point, she living with her family in a different city). I felt bad about how it went, and went to sleep that night with her on my mind. I had a dream that night that i was back in high school marching band, but i wasn't playing the french horn (my instrument), i was playing hers, the oboe, and I couldn't do it and it was maddening. I woke up and thought "oh how cute, my subconscious was putting myself in her shoes." So i call her back to try to smooth things over.



I tell her the dream, thinking she'd think it was sweet. But she started screaming. Like, screaming. When she finally calmed down she goes, "I had a dream last night that I was in the marching band trying to play the french horn.".

#86 A couple days ago I was at the beach with my friends. It was our last night on vacation so we decided to go to this restaurant that we went to as kids. We sit down and across from us is a TV screen that shows images of people’s pictures of their dogs in the restaurants clothing attire. As I’m looking at all the dogs on the screen I keep thinking of my family dog that passed away about 10 years ago and how much I missed him. I kid you not a couple seconds later his picture pops up, which my mom sent in about 12 years ago! They shuffle through thousands upon thousands of these dog pictures and my dog came up. It freaked me out at first but then everything felt okay. R.I.P Boss.

#87 Not necessarily creepy, but weird.

One evening, I was sitting in bed when I heard water hitting the floor. I turned around and clearly saw water falling from the ceiling and after about 30 seconds it stoped. I got up to see what happened and there was no water on the floor nor anywhere else in the room. The ceiling wasn’t damp and no drinks had fallen over.

#88 I swear when im talking to someone in person, ill think of something random in my head, and ill swear they can hear what im thinking.. such a weird feeling. This happens a lot.

#89 This is going to sound fake... but whatever... here it goes...



**Disclosure:** I don't believe in the supernatural, i'm a very depressed atheist; but this did happen and it relates directly with the question.



Back in 2006, when I was an edgy teenager with edgy teenager friends, we would take my sweet 1994 Toyota Camry to our local graveyard at night (because I guess thats what we thought was cool.)



It was a regular thing we did; and figured that, as long as we remained respectful, the graveyard was a pretty decent place to hang out.



One night we all decided to play Ouija in a Mausoleum, and our whole set up was super cliche. The moon was full, we had cheep dollar store candles in a little star shape, a self proclaimed Wiccan lit Rosemary for some reason, and the placebo effect was full swing. All of us placed our hand on the plastic ghost speaker and started our journey to harass the dead. That is, until we heard a loud crash behind the structure walls.

Everyone was thoroughly freaked out, and fled the Mausoleum with no regard for each others safety or well being.



We talked about it the following day, deciding to go back and check it out.



In the same general area where we heard the crash, it looked as if someone started repair work. Their was a huge crack surrounded by caution tape.

#90 I work in a hospital so I have a few but this one is the creepiest. I was working one night when an alcohol poisoning came in. This dude was mean and I was not a fan of his attitude. It was about 3 o'clock in the morning and all was quiet. I was at my computer right across from the room.



I felt a change in the air I look up and I see this black shadow (well lit hallway) pass from out of the room and dart down the hall. I look up and ask the nurse's aid if she saw it too. Her face pretty much said it all. She goes in to check on the dude and screams "Code Blue" which means dudes dead. We end up unsuccessfully code him for 45 minutes.



I have been in many rooms where patients are dying and some people have a warm light feeling, others are peacefully, but this felt evil. The thing that came out of the room that night is not what I want coming for me when I die.

#91 Me and my friends got lost in the woods once. We were gone for like 5 hours, and it was getting dark. We heard people yelling, and we followed their voices. Their voices led us to the highway, and then we saw them. It was a buttnaked man and woman, probably not older than late twenties. They waved at us and started giggling, and we ran after them. Totally disappeared without a trace. Nowhere to go except 500 feet of knee-high thorn bushes. Totally weirded us out.

#92 My infant son was hysterical in his bassinet one day. Needed a nap, teething, just a cranky little pill. I had put him down for a nap but when he melted down i went to get him.



I had him in my arms in the living room and he was bleary eyed and looking at me when i heard him screaming and crying from the bedroom.



We noped out and went for a walk.

#93 I shared my old bedroom with the ghost of a little girl. She was chill, but liked to f**k with me in really harmless ways, like opening my locked closet door without unlocking it. My room used to be an attic, so there was this tall entry way into the wall (read: a hole) in the corner of the room that I'd keep my dresser in front of, covering all but a small space that I could see into. She hung out in there a lot, or lived there, whichever.



One night, my window fan shut itself off. Again. Note, my bed was directly next to the window, blocking it completely. And my head would be right next to the fan. So, I'd be laying, and it would just cut out and spook me. I'd check it, and the dial would be turned to the off position. This happened a lot. This time, I got annoyed, and took one of my heavy blankets, and stuffed it into the open space that led into the wall, so she couldn't get out. That went about as well as you'd imagine.



A few minutes go by, and I started hearing breathing. Labored breathing, like someone having an asthma attack. It went on and on, and got more and more dramatic, until I couldn't ignore it. So I stormed up, said "Fine, I'm sorry!" And I pulled the blanket back out. The sounds stopped immediately. Drama queen.



She was alright though, I kinda miss her. Hope she's well. I have a grainy picture of her face if anybody's into it.

#94 I have never believed in ghosts. My wife would talk about seeing family members. Over a year ago my wife passed away. Her parents said they saw her in their house,and talked to her. One day my son (He is 4) and I are over at the grandparents house, and my son stops, run in the yard and starts talking. After a few minutes, he comes running back and tells me that mommy told him everything would be fine.



About a month later, I am in my bed amd I wake up in the dead of night, and there at the bed is my wife, she looks at me and says, "everything is going to be fine".



I could not believe my eyes.

#95 I've posted this before on another thread, but about ten years ago my grandpa passed away. We found out he had cancer and two weeks later he was gone, very suddenly and very painfully. He had been sick for months but we think he was waiting for the diagnosis to pass. The weekend before he died we had thrown a goodbye party knowing his time was coming to an end so he could see his friends and family one last time and end with happy memories. Around the hospice bed at my grandma's house were the poster boards with pictures of all of us over the years that we put so he could look at them before he went.



At the time I was teaching a bible study class on weekdays over the summer to get an escape from all the sadness in my family when one night we got the call. Grandpa had just died. The next morning I went to my grandma's for a bit to hang out before my bible study to reminisce.



I was across the room from the hospice bed when I heard a clicking sound. A picture had fallen from the poster board and onto the time floor. Turning it over it was a picture of my grandpa and I when I was little. I got misty eyed and sat on the bed when I got a very warm and safe feeling. Almost like a blanket was snuggled over my shoulders and wrapped snug around me.



Within a minute of this feeling I heard a slam from upstairs and booked it thinking my grandma had fallen or dropped something. I dropped the picture I was holding and ran to her room. She was sound asleep in her room, but in the living room there was a picture face down on the desk in its frame. It was another picture of my grandpa and I.



Creeped out I went downstairs to put the picture I had dropped back and head to church. It was gone, this picture was no where to be found and before I could get too upset I decided to head out since I was late.



A little while later my grandma called and asked why I had been in grandpa's room. I was confused since the hospice bed was in the living room and told her I hadn't been. She then asked why a picture from the poster board was on his bed in his room.



No one knows how it got there since the door was shut all day and she had seen the picture on the board before I got there but it's now hanging in my house for me to keep an eye on.

#96 I was on the school bus with a friend. We lived out in the sticks so we’re normally the last two at the rear of the top deck for the final 20 minute journey to our village. Halfway through the journey, a disheveled 35 year old man gets on, walks up to the top deck and sits at the front. Just him and us up top after the last town. Every 2 minutes he gets up walks to the next row back and sits down. Then he stops about four rows in front of us. He has his head down and he is moving his hands and body a lot, grunting as he goes. Freaked out we think he is some w*nking p*do. My friend is an attractive young girl, so I grab her hand and motion her to run to the front and head downstairs. As we pass this character he has a knitting needle embedded through his left palm, all the way through, and he is pulling it backwards and forwards.

#97 I saw a beheaded man on the roof of a building.

Someone had m******d the security guard of the mall that’s across the road to my apartment complex. And from my balcony, I could see a headless body with the head lying a few feet away.

#98 Honestly? It’s not ghosts or clowns it’s opening the fridge, seeing a Tupperware I definitely didn’t put there, and realizing I have no idea what’s in it… and it’s staring back at me like it’s judging my life choices. That still haunts me.

#99 I used to work in a haunted movie theater. The building that it's in is over 95 years old and it just looks old. There's downstairs theaters (Theaters 1 & 2) and two upstairs theaters (Theaters 3 & 4).



One night, I'm by myself cleaning Theater 4 when I suddenly get the feeling that someone is watching me. That's not too surprising because sometimes people stay until the very end of the credits but you just don't notice them. So I looked around the theater and looked for anyone but it was empty. I tried to ignore the feeling, but it got worse. Something in my mind was telling me that I had to get out soon or something bad was going to happen. I stop to try to calm myself down when I get a feeling that whatever was watching me was in this darkened corner in the back of the theater. I stare at it and it just looks darker than everywhere else. I say "f**k this" and leave. This has happened a few more times, same feeling, same dark corner before I eventually tell my coworkers that I'll do everything else but I can't go back up there alone.



Two months later, a worker who I've never met comes back from college and starts working. His first shift back, he goes to clean Theater 4 and he comes back down, saying it was too creepy and that someone was watching him.

#100 Senior year of college, lived in a house with 4 other dudes. This house was at least 85-100 years old. So it’s seen some stuff. Few weeks in we started hearing really weird noises. Child laughter, running, some banging noises. I had the whole 3rd floor to myself. The attic had been refinished with carpet and what not so pretty huge area. Only downside was that the ceiling were slanted so not much moving space and the stairs up were as steep as could be. I am talking lean back when going down steep. Flash forward a month in and I am in the kitchen drinking so juice. Out of the corner of my eye I see a small child wearing red overalls run by me......we don’t have a child living with us. I kinda wrote it off as I am crazy. Few days past and I had mentioned to my friend about the kid running by me. He suggests, while standing in my room, to call someone to come over and cleanse the house. I laugh about it say, yea sure. Well that must have really pissed this ghost kid off, because that night I am laying in bed. Couldn’t have been more than 3 minutes, and I see this small dark figure standing by stairs. I say hello, no answer but it moves toward my bed. Not fast not threatening. Now this is the attic remember, there are no fans up there, and it was Octoberish, so windows were all closed. I go to grab my cell to turn on the flashlight and boom, that figure is right in front of my face in a blink of an eye. I kinda fall backwards into laying on my bed, then I can feel this wind blowing like its on top of me. My hair is flopping around like I put my head outside a moving car. Then the pressure starts. Slow at first then gaining, the pressure on my chest and my face. I was petrified. Then as quick as it started it stopped. The wind ended the pressure was gone, and the dark figure was gone. I ran downstairs and freaked the f**k out. It was no bueno.

#101 The house my parents had as a child. So many bizarre things that happened there.



The one that stands out: there was a small bedroom on the first floor, near my parents' bedroom. It was my older sister's bedroom first. She had an imaginary friend named Michael, who was NOT nice. Five years later, i was born and it was my bedroom. I also had this imaginary not-nice friend, named Michael.



Fast forward 8 years, and it is my baby sister's room. She has an imaginary friend named 'Mike'.



Now, there is enough of an age gap between us, we weren't telling each other about the imaginary friend. Some of the things my baby sister would say about Mike: he pulled her hair, he broke her toys, he would tell her to do all sorts of naughty things.

#102 Home with my little brother and was helping him with homework. We both hear a cough from the master bedroom. It sounded like my mom. We both heard it. Mom wasn't home. Neither was my stepdad.



We have all heard the cough at some point. My step dad says that it sounds like his mom's cough... his mom had died in that bedroom about a year or so before we moved in there. Creepy s**t.

#103 One of my pet cats died recently. She'd been with me through a terrible part of my life and I was crushed when she went. We buried her in a corner garden plot and planted a small tree over her. Our dog, Leo, was also very distraught and looked for her all over the property and house. We also noted that he was acting strangely during dinner time - not finishing his food in one sitting like normal (he's a lab and they love their food). My mother and I sat at the kitchen window one evening to see what he was doing with the left-over food. He was carrying a mouthful of it over to where my cat was buried and placing it on her grave. He never went back and ate the food there - and did it every night for at least two months after she was gone.

#104 My hubby and lived out in the boonies of Far Nor Cal. We had a BBQ and a bon fire after it was done we cleaned up and everyone but four of us were kicking back and looking at the stars. I spotted a light(not a star) moving strangely...fast. Then another and another. Thinking they were satellites we watched them...but they were not in a stationary orbit. Making swift changes they came together in a triangle and switched direction going up and disappeared. No I was not smoking out and a beer and a mojito did not make us all see the same thing. It was really strange and unexplained. Still think about it when we watch meter showers.

#105 A vanishing desk chair. I posted this in another sub too.



A few weeks ago, I was studying in the school library until leaving to meet my wife in the late afternoon. The desk that I always sit at is a rectangular glass table positioned in a way where one of its long sides touches the wall. Two chairs can fit at the table. I tend to sit in the one on the right side.



As I was packing up to leave, I pushed myself away from the table, as the chair rolls, and stood up to grab my back pack which was leaning on the right front leg of the table. I zipped it up and reached for my lunch bag which was placed on the table to the left of where I was sitting. Without looking, I reached back to grab the chair I was sitting in to push it under the table but was met with nothing but air. I looked back and was astonished to see that my chair was gone. Confused, I assumed that someone took it while I wasn't looking, but I was literally the only person in that whole section of the library, as it was closing in the next couple minutes. It's a wide open room too, so you would think it would be easy to spot a runaway chair. "Maybe there was only 1 chair at the table to begin with." I thought, as there was still one chair placed under the left side of the table. I probably would have walked away from this situation thinking that that was the case, if I had not remembered (shamefully) wiping my hands on that chair maybe 30 min prior after eating an orange while I was sitting in my own chair.



I didn't really know what to make of this, and still don't. I have never had any type of experience like it. I kind of chuckled, almost like you do when you're embarrassed, and I could feel my mind scrambling to make sense of the situation.

#106 My husband and I had a cool portrait painted of a friend who passed away. One night we were talking about him and our dog who was sound asleep, got up, went over to the painting and started barking at it.

#107 I was stationed in Alaska in 2013. My now x wife had moved out of the house and took all of her things with her. I had combed through the house and had everything that reminded me of her gone.



I knew it was all gone.



About a month after she left, I heard a loud noise coming from the upstairs closet. I had no pets at the time. Just me. I went upstairs to see what it was.



There on the floor of the closet was a collage of her in her sports which seemed to be made in highschool on a poster board. I had never seen this before but there it was. Like it appeared from another dimension. I felt cold in the room and sick to my stomach. I grabbed it and proceeded to burn it outside.



What in the actual f**k.

#108 So my mother passed away when I was 2yrs old and which means I don't have any recollection of her at all, neither does my brother Michael (I will be 20 in a month, he's 21). Though my other three older brothers remember her clearly (26, 28, and 29), which meant that Michael and I only knew about her through 2 things, stories our dad and brothers told us, and pictures/home movies. As well the house she died in is the one we are living in right now and was built by my father, no one had been here before us and the lot was a forest before we moved in.



For as long as I can remember, after she died there have always been "supernatural" or paranormal things that have happened growing up, they are usually passive and not odd, like a few of my brothers have told my dad that when they are sick, they can sometimes feel a soft hand on their shoulder at night. But there are a few that I find very odd or unusual, So I'll just list them here:



-One time when my cousin was staying over, the three of us were sleeping in the hangout room and for some reason both Michael and my cousin woke up at the exact same time (around 2am) and they decided since they were up, they would bring some water(or juice, can't remember) upstairs for us to drink. From what my cousin and Michael have told me, they were walking through the foyer to head upstairs when all the sudden they saw someone the size of a kid, who looked just like Michael, sprint halfway up the stairs, turn right, and run into the hangout room where I was sleeping. So panicking they both ran after it only to find no one in the room except me sleeping. I thought that they were messing with me, but my father confirmed the next day he heard running around at night.



-Another one was that, my brother and I remembered every single picture of my mother that was put up around the house, since it's all we really had. But one day Michael got home from school and he said that as he was going upstairs he could see slightly into my brothers room, and he said that there was a picture of my mother hanging on the wall. He told me he was able to just look at it, it wasn't a split second thing, it was there. But when he went upstairs to check it out there was nothing on the wall. Mind you we were very young at the time so it unlikely that he'd make something like that up, he seemed genuinely confused and worried.



-And finally one from my own account. This isn't exactly a specific moment, but rather a few dreams that I have had. I have always had strange experiences with dreams, I get chronic night mares, I have sleep paralysis every so often(it's the worst), and I always get reoccurring dreams. One of those reoccurring dreams has stuck with me since as long as I can remember. They dream is from the first person view of someone standing in the door way that leads into the kitchen/living room, it's nighttime and storming but the living room lights are on giving the area an orangey glow. The only other light is the street light from behind our house reflecting off of the little bits of rain on the window. The house is empty (as far as I know) except for my mother sitting in the wooden rocking chair beside the tv, holding an infant me, no more that a year old, in her arms. She's rocking back and forth, and she's singing too me (she went to school for music and loved to sing). The whole dream feels natural and soothing. I've always been scared and uneasy with thunder storms but in this dream it doesn't matter, I know it's scary and frightening but her singing and rocking, that little orange glow of the lights and the atmosphere in that moment in the living room is just so comforting that the storm doesn't even seem to exist to me anymore.

I get this dream every few years and when I asked my dad about it, he said that he used to stand in that doorway and watch as my mother would rock me to sleep at night if I wouldn't go to bed. I think what confuses me about this the most is that I've had this dream for 19 years and it hasn't changed at all, I can recall it as if it was a photo and I know every single detail about it, from the atmosphere to the detail of the carpet. But for the life of me, I cannot even remotely recall the song she is singing to me, and I have definitely tried to. I want to know why that detail is left out, but I have always just assumed, since I have never heard her voice before, I can recall what the song sounds like.



Sorry for the long comment, but it's not often I get to share this, and I think all of these occurrences are her doing, wherever she is now, and I think they are special. I really believe it's her, and I believe that she just wants to be with her kids, this January will be 18 years since she passed.



TL;DR: my mother passed when I was younger and these are a few occurrences of what I believe is her trying to be with her kids.

#109 When I was in fourth or fifth grade, my parents and a handful of their friends went to a Halloween party a few nights before actual Halloween of that year. The group they went with had a few kids of their own, whom were my brother's age and some of his closest friends (seventh or eighth grade at the time), so they decided to have all of us hang out at our house for the evening. At some point in the night, they decided they were going to hang out with some girls they knew, so I tagged along for the fun of it. As we were walking on the next road over from my own, we can see a few houses down what seems to be a young girl (maybe 5-6 years old) standing slightly in the street in a sundress and a large sunhat, covering her face. Being at least 8 pm, we found it odd for a girl of this age and this attire to be standing alone, so as we approach her, we call out to her. However, the girl does not reply, but only simply turns around, walks toward the house she was standing in front of and literally walks through the door, without opening it (no one had lived in said house for at least a year, since we moved to the neighborhood). Of course, we all freak out and run and stop several minutes later to discuss what had happened, and we all agreed we saw the exact same thing. Little later on in the night, we return to my home and shake off the whole situation. We then decided to play the classic vaseline on the door trick to my brother. My brother's two friends and I applied the vaseline to his door, quickly close his door and get a good laugh as he struggles to open it. His room was at the very end of the hallway, while my room's door was directly adjacent to his, only about two feet away. As we stood outside his door and continue to laugh, my door, completely on its own, fully opens and slams shut right in front of us. Again, terrified, the friends and I quickly run downstairs, with my brother joining several minutes later, in which we filled him in on what had happened. We all agree to spend the rest of the evening downstairs and begin watching a movie. After awhile, we began to hear the sound of footsteps upstairs, first just walking, then the pace increased more and more until it sounded as if it were running. Finally, we decided to call the police, whom informed us to immediately go outside. The police arrived and searched the entire house for about 20 minutes, only to say they found no one in the house. However, the bathroom in the hallway my brother's and my rooms were in had been locked from the inside, but by pulling a drawer out to barge the door. The police had to unwind a hanger and push the drawer so the door could be opened, and of course, no one was inside. The craziest part of all that was the only window in that bathroom was about six inches tall and only about two feet long, obviously way too small for any human to get out of. That was the end of all the crazy s**t for that night, and our parents returned after we told them the cops came. Every once in awhile for the rest of the time we lived in that house, odd, creepy stuff would happen like that, which I always credited to the girl in the sundress.

#110 I'm super late to this but I've never told this story on Reddit so I'm going to just so it's here.



A few years ago, 2012 or 2013 I think since I was still in high school then, I was at a party with some friends and as the night goes on, maybe 11-12 at night, one of my friends and I go outside to have a cigarette.



The second we get outside there's just this completely awful, foul smell. Like just blood, vomit, p**s, and death all at once. Now this was somewhat the middle of nowhere so we just figured it was a dead animal and went on with having that cigarette.



Less than a minute later we hear something moving in the dark and sure enough, a deer comes hobbling into the very edge of the porch light. So we just mention "aww how cute" and the like. But then I noticed something, one of its front legs was messed up in someway. And I'm talking like broken in multiple places messed up.



So my friend and I are slightly off put by this (less than we should have been since drunk) and finish up our cig and go to head inside. However, right as we start to do that, one of the two porch lights goes POP and goes out. So now it's less light outside and this deer is back into the darkness.



So, a bit giddily, we both do this like fake scared squeal at each other and turn around to go inside. And that's when we heard it. That undeniable sound of nails on the concrete patio.



We both slowly turn around to see this hunched over, rotten coyote doing this very slow, very unnatural crawl towards us. We go from 0-600 paralyzed with fear almost instantly until another one of our friends playfully pulls us through the open door telling us to get back to the party.



To this day, I have not experienced anything like that and it's one of the most horrifying things I've ever experienced.