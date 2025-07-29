63 Neighbor Tales That Might Make You Want To Move To The WoodsInterview With Expert
Be nice and kind to your neighbors, sounds easy enough, right? Well, not always. Let’s be real: sometimes people next door can be so weird, rude, or downright creepy that you start daydreaming about packing up and moving to a deserted island. It’s all fun and friendly until someone starts peeking through your blinds or doing midnight yard work in clown makeup.
Today, we’ve rounded up stories of those nightmare neighbors you hope you never have to live next to. From suspiciously nosy folks to the ones who just give you the creeps for no reason at all, these tales might make you appreciate your loud-but-boring neighbors a lot more. Keep scrolling, and maybe double-check that your doors are locked tonight!
Insane Neighbour Decided To Throw Bricks At My Car
He decided it was me who called in a domestic violence call and threw these over the fence after smashing bottles at my front door all night. Cops won’t do anything because I didn’t “see” him do it, even though there’s no access to my car as it’s behind a locked garage roller door. The fence that connects our properties was damaged as the shade cloth that had been put up for privacy had been ripped down. It connected from the fence to the roof of our veranda. The bricks he threw also match his house. Then while fixing the shade cloth he come outside and accused me of watching his kids. Have since found out he’s complained to his real estate that me and my wife (we are both females, 29 and 30) are making HIM feel unsafe!?!
Scary Neighbor
Found out my neighbor sleeps with a loaded firearm today (corner of my computer desk, right behind my monitor).
Neighbors Boyfriend Living Above Us Accidentally Discharged A Firearm Through Our Bedroom Ceiling
The boyfriend called them. They got all our statements. Apparently he tried unloading the gun to clean it but somehow discharged it. The bullet seems to be lodged in the ceiling so everyone was fine. Apartment people let us know they’re gonna handle it. We’re all fine but I was very upset.
Edit: Few hours later, I put a straw in the hole and it gave me a good idea where the impact is, unfortunately the floor is thick of carpet. I found a dent in the wall so it could have bounced off it but I have yet to find out where. Also the guy is getting charged.
When you rent a space, you’re usually handed a long list of dos and don’ts and honestly, they exist for a good reason. These rules and regulations help make daily life smoother and more predictable for everyone living under the same roof. Without them, things could get messy pretty quickly: think blocked hallways, loud arguments over parking spots, or random junk piling up in the garden. Rules create a sense of order that keeps conflicts at bay. They might feel restrictive at times, but without them, shared living would be pure chaos.
Housing rules aren’t just about being polite or minding your own business, they’re also there to keep everyone safe and comfortable. A good set of community guidelines means you know exactly what’s expected of you and what you can expect from your neighbors in return. It’s really about creating balance and fairness for everyone.
Just Because He Can
My friend has a key to his neighbors house. When she goes to work, he goes in and watches her tv and uses her toilet, then leaves. He leaves everything else untouched. Other than this, the guy is a normal dude. He does it just because he can.
Too Loud
When I was seven, our next door neighbor came pounding on our front door to scream at and threaten to unalive my dad because our pet that we kept in our backyard was being too loud. The pet was a rabbit. A rabbit.
Our Neighbors Are Awful, They Constantly Throw Things Into Our Backyard. But This Takes The Cake
I’m about to call a non-emergency. I’m super creeped out!
To understand why these rules matter so much, Bored Panda spoke with Seenu Shankara, the dedicated society chairman of a well-known residential complex in Mumbai. Seenu has proudly held this position for over a decade, helping keep thousands of residents on the same page.
He chuckles as he says, “You’d honestly be shocked at how many people just pretend the rules don’t exist or think they don’t apply to them at all!” His job is equal parts community leader, peacemaker, and sometimes, a bit of a referee when things get heated.
Neighbor Threw Chemicals On My Car Because I Asked Them To Stop Letting Their Dogs P**p On Our Patio
This was the fourth time this had happened. I’m in a townhouse with shared patios. They tie their dog on their patio in 95-degree weather, and it comes to our side and poop on our side by our patio chairs. So I left a note today to just ask for it to be cleaned up and for measures to be put in place to prevent it from happening again- and this was the response. I’m afraid to report it because it’s probably going to escalate.
Neighbour Just Dumped Bleach Water Onto My Cat, Furniture And Clothes
They were cleaning or something and dumped a whole bucket of bleach and water off their balcony and directly onto mine, covering my cat and all my furniture and clothes in chemicals.
I told them to stop the first time and then not 3 minutes later they dumped another bucket of chemicals on the other side landing on my cat grass which is now unsafe to eat.
Idk what I can do about it other than yell at them which I did... When I knocked on their door they didn't open it. What a surprise.
Update: Washed cat and filed a police report
Update 2: I knocked on their door again a bunch but they ignoring me... They definately were home. So I called the guys dad and his dad sounded angry and said he would call the son/tennant straight away. I then cancelled the police report because my cat was healthy and fine after a bath, and no serious property damage was done. Plus, I felt like a scolding from your dad when you are a grown man should be enough. Also, I don't really like getting police involved in stuff unless nessisary.
My Neighbors Were The 4th Of July Idiots
I can’t upload video but they were setting off fireworks at the end of their driveway with one of the garage doors open. A LOT of fireworks discharged way too far from his house, including into his own garage. He had quite a few fireworks stored in the garage which helped the house be engulfed pretty quickly.
“We have these rules so people can actually live in peace, without petty issues turning into huge dramas,” Seenu explains. He believes that no one wants to waste time dealing with loud, disrespectful, or inconsiderate neighbors, life’s already busy enough! “If people just did whatever they wanted, you’d have fights about parking, dirty staircases, and noise complaints every single day,” he says. Good rules help make sure the community stays calm and residents can focus on living their best lives.
1st Floor Neighbor's Front Window
So this guy had been living here for 5-7 years maybe even longer (I had a friend who’s lived here years before I moved in that confirmed) -he’s always been super weird and either cusses you out or desperately tries to convince you to go inside his house. He had a caregiver for a long time but I noticed I stopped seeing them for a few weeks - when I noticed the window was full of flies, I immediately assumed something or someone had died inside (ofc bc of the situation I thought he unalived his caregiver or something bc it was PACKED with flies) so I called the cops. I was on the way to work when this happened so when I passed by his floor and saw them going in, I told the officer outside I was the one who called so if they had questions to call me etc - that was the end of that A couple weeks later I’m in the process of moving out of here for obvious reasons lol, including this tenant - my apartment manager just said “he no longer lives here” Now, no idea how long these “other” flies have been here, but they’re here and multiplying. I’m going to report and call - again But this is just such a weird and scary situation Also want to note that in the last post I made, a few people were insistent that he was a hoarder - I’m 98% sure this was not the case nor the reason for the flies and now, Black Soldier Flies (?) ((not exactly sure but, they match the descriptions)
Every Time I Get Home, My Neighbor Is Watching
A little background on the neighbor: she's elderly, lives alone, and has very few social skills. When we first moved in, we were actually warned by the homeowner that she would come over every weekend and talk for a little while, which she did for the first 6 months or so. Now, she just stares at us through the screen door. We wave and say hi, but she never reciprocates.
Came Home Late One Night, And A Neighbor Had This Light On
Confirmed it's not a curtain, it's a red light.
Clean and well-maintained common areas are one of the biggest things Seenu enforces. “We expect everyone to treat shared spaces like an extension of their own home,” he says. This includes everything from keeping the building’s lobby neat to making sure the garden isn’t turned into a dumping ground for old furniture or broken toys. If common areas are dirty or misused, it drags down the whole vibe for everyone living there. A clean space sets the tone for respect and harmony among neighbors.
Neighbor Went Psycho And Decided To Knee My Car At 2 AM
My poor car was an innocent bystander. We have never had any issues with the family. He just went crazy in the middle of the night. He was throwing beer bottles too and our street was covered in broken glass.
I'd Report This As A Threat To The Police
Someone anonymously sent this to my neighbor.
My Neighbour Who Never Left His House Or Threw Out His Trash Recently Passed. This Is How He Lived
He slept in the trash on the ground pretty sad. In my 24 years of living here i had never seen his house. even from the outside his garden was a jungle.
Garbage disposal is another surprisingly tricky topic, according to Seenu. “We have clear rules for separating wet and dry waste and keeping hygiene standards high,” he says. Yet, some people still mix everything up or just leave bags lying around wherever they want. This creates not just a mess, but also invites pests and health hazards, a nightmare for families with kids and seniors. “We really try to educate and warn people first, but sometimes it takes repeated reminders,” Seenu adds with a sigh.
My View Of The Neighbors Giant Steve Jobs Painting
We can see more of his face from the second floor and it's definitely Jobs in his later years. My roommates and I argued over it for a week lol.
Confession
Some 15 years ago when my parents and I lived in Fort Wayne, Indiana. We ended up befriending one of the neighbors and her two kids. Well, one day, we're all hanging out together and I notice her son had some pretty bad bruises and a nice size knot on his head. I kinda shrugged it off and we continued playing. Well, that night the mother comes over and confesses to my mom she unalived the boy. She ended up drowning him in the bathtub after beating him severely. She wasn't remorseful at all, when she left back to her house my mom called the cops immediately and she was arrested shortly after. She vowed that when she got out she would unalive my mom. We got out of Indiana and moved to another state.
Butchering Their Own Religion Through Their Actions
I had some neighbors when growing up that were crazy fanatic Christians (not sure what kind specifically). I and my family was Mormon (they still are I'm not), and they would constantly tell us we were going to hell and that they needed to save us. Also, they freaked out over the Y2K thing and stockpiled food, water, and guns. When my dad talked to them about it in a just generally friendly, neighborly way, not a mocking way, they made it clear that if his children (me and my two sisters and my brother) ended up coming to them for food after the disaster, he would shoot us without remorse and without hesitating. And he was the more stable one of them.
Then there’s parking, a hot-button issue in almost every society. “We have detailed rules about where residents and visitors can park, and how many vehicles each household can keep,” Seenu explains. These rules help prevent endless arguments over stolen spots and blocked driveways. They also make sure emergency vehicles and daily traffic can move freely within the premises. Without this, you’d have chaos every morning when people try to leave for work!
Paranoia At Work
My neighbor was living with his parents his whole life because he couldn't work due to some psychological disorder. I don't know what it was exactly. But he walks around his house all day and looks at it from all possible angles. He's watching his house or his car in the garage all day. Sometimes he is watching from inside, just staring outside absently. When you walk past him and greet him, he never answers. Doesn't even seem to notice you. Sometimes he walks around the block with his old leather suitcase and sunglasses on. He returns quickly all the time. When he recognizes something that is not right, he calls the police. Even when someone turns the car around in his driveway or parks near it. When I was a child and we had birthday parties where the parents parked their cars near his driveway to collect their children, he nearly always called the police.
When I come home late at night, his front door is always open a little bit with him sitting behind and watching. Sometimes when friends are over and we go for a smoke outside at night, he comes outside and goes to his garage. He has got very bright lights installed and pretends to check his car, at night at 4am, of course. It's kind of disturbing, but you get used to it from time to time. On the other hand, we never fear any burglars breaking into our house, because we know our neighbor is watching.
Creepy Neighbor In My Duplex
I've been feeling uncomfortable ever since I moved into my new apartment at the beginning of the month. Today I think I figured out why. My creepy next-door neighbor has gone through our trash, and my mannequin head that I threw away a few days ago now sits on his windowsill.
Salt Line In Front Of Neighbor’s Door
Came home this evening and saw that one of my neighbors put a salt line around the entrance to their apartment. I gave them the benefit of the doubt and looked up what they could be used for, thinking it was a possible bug issue, but we live on the top floor and don’t see many bugs, if any at all the online search only said it was used in a religious/spiritual context. I couldn’t find any other plausible reason for it being there.
The cherry on top of it all is that, in the past week, my partner and I have heard strange noises at night coming from the direction of this door. For example, tonight we heard a sound that was similar to the laugh of a dingo. The other night it sounded like a woman quietly wailing. We’ve heard tons of noises since we live in an apartment complex, but these have just been weird.
Keeping the peace inside the society isn’t just about clean hallways or proper parking, noise levels matter too. Seenu shares that they have limits on how loud you can be, especially during quiet hours like late nights or early mornings. “Nobody wants to be jolted awake at 2 a.m. by someone blasting music or renovating their living room,” he says.
The community’s shared amenities, like the clubhouse, gym, swimming pool, or party hall, come with their own set of rules too. “These guidelines are there so everyone gets a fair chance to use and enjoy these spaces properly,” Seenu says. Imagine one family booking the community hall every weekend or people leaving the pool dirty for the next group. That’s exactly what these rules prevent. They protect these facilities and keep them enjoyable for everyone in the building.
He Would Stay Up All Hours Of The Night
I was renting an apartment a few years ago and the landlord decided to rent the basement to a young man who "got into some bad things but is doing better for himself"...he would stay up all hours of the night playing electric guitar. One night (around 4am and I had to be at work at 8am), I was getting so frustrated that I stomped on the floors to remind him that there were people living upstairs..I heard him go outside for a few minutes, but thought nothing of it. Went to drive my car the next morning and he had slashed my tires.
A Neighbor’s Rogue Firework Set Our Grass And Trash Can On Fire
This is why fireworks aren’t allowed in city limits.
Incredibly Inappropriate
When I was a little girl, like 10, I had this grown man neighbor that spanked me every time I saw him when I was playing outside. Just one swift slap, like, daily. It was obviously only when my parents weren’t around, but it was incredibly inappropriate. So maybe not creepy so much as p*****iley, but still...
Last but not least, pets have their own policies too! “Pet rules are really important, they make sure animals are cared for responsibly and don’t bother other residents,” Seenu says. It’s about finding balance so pet owners can enjoy their furry friends without causing trouble for neighbors who might not love pets as much. In the end, Seenu sums it up perfectly: “All these rules are here for a simple reason, we just want everyone to live peacefully, side by side. It’s not about control; it’s about harmony.”
A One Sided Feud
My aunt, who was a single mother at the time and ran a daycare service in her house, lived next to a psychopath. After a bad ice storm one day, my aunt had a bunch of tree limbs fall into her backyard. Her neighbor's husband came over and cleaned it up for her. Ya know, just being a good neighbor. And in turn, my aunt thanked him with a case of beer. Ya know, just being a good neighbor. Well his wife took that as flirting, and so began a one sided feud against my aunt.
It was awhile ago, so I don't remember everything. What I remember though was horrifying. She tried to run over my aunt's dog once. Another time she called child protective services and told them my aunt was an adult worker and working at her house during the daycare hours. Probably the worst one though was when my aunt found a bit of her house and grass near the house burnt. She's old highschool friends with the fire inspector, so he came and confirmed a fire was started using a propellant.
My aunt took her to court over these things, but I don't remember what came of it. I'm pretty sure she at least got a restraining order.
Black Vultures Perched On The Roof Of My Elderly Neighbors House. I'm Too Afraid To Go Check On Him
Cops are there. Theyre calling his sister to gain access inside the house. He isnt answering the door. The last time I saw him was about a week ago. I hope he's ok.
Neighbors Complained About The Smell For More Than A Month. Finally Firefighters Broke In, Found A Dead Body And Hundreds Of Bottles Of Urine And Feces In Bags
The neighbor said that their kitchen is right next to that room where they found the body. There were bugs crawling over all the time, and they couldn't open the windows because of the smell.
Well, these posts definitely show why some rules and regulations are so important, right? Which one of these made you appreciate your own neighbors a little more? Have you ever had to deal with a nightmare neighbor yourself? We’d love to hear your stories, so tell us below!
Greeted By This When Opening My Door, And My Neighbor Is In The Hospital Handcuffed To The Bed On Attempted Murder Charges
Neighbor stabbed his wife multiple times and then himself...and if there was one guy who I would never believe would be capable of this it was that guy.
Six Months Ago, My Neighbor Committed Su***de. He Had Schizophrenia And Bipolar Disorder. Yesterday His Parents Found A B*mb In Their Garage
The streets were blocked off as two men in b*mb suits, a b*mb robot, a b*mb sniffing K-9, and a slew of other assorted officers did their assigned duties. I did not see who was piloting the robot, but it found the b*mb and brought it out to be detonated. The robot placed it in what I am assuming to be some sort of b*mb disposal container, and was then detonated. It shook the walls of our house and knocked some pictures off the walls. Then the K-9 went in to find any other devices, and about 10 minutes later came up empty handed.
Squeaky Wooden Floor
Lived above a guy in a really old fourplex and I guess the wood floors squeaked really loudly when I walked around. It's not like I was stomping around either but the dude would constantly come upstairs and bang on my door and yell at me to stop moving around. I felt badly for him in the beginning because he seemed genuinely frustrated but he didn't seem to understand or believe that I wasn't slamming my feet on my floor/his ceiling.
I called my landlord several times asking him if he had a solution. I couldn't move because I was locked in to my lease but my landlord was just like, "buy a lot of rugs".
It got to the point that I couldn't take the constant yelling and I was literally either tip toeing around or hopping from my couch to my chair in order to get out of my living room so that he wouldn't be standing at my door yelling at me.
Finally I went downstairs one day and asked if we could talk about the situation because I felt like maybe if I looked him in the eye when he was calm and explained that I wasn't doing it on purpose and that there was literally nothing more I could do (I had already bought areas rugs ffs!) he would maybe understand. So I went downstairs and very nicely explained and he seemed to be listening. And then he said "I'm about at the point that if it happens again I'm going to show up at your door with a really big knife." And then he just stared at me.
I basically ran out of there, called my landlord and said that I was more or less being threatened and a month later the guy moved out. And then as soon as I could I did too.
My Neighbor Really, Really Loves Her Yard
My neighbors are a couple I'd say in their late 30s or early 40s. The husband is a truck driver and is never home. The wife mows late at night, anywhere from after dusk to well after midnight, with no lights on. Ok, I can understand mowing late when it's cooler, fine. But she mows in a circle. Over and over in the same circle, for at least an hour at a time. Also, one summer she spent the entire day lying in this one area of her front yard picking at the grass. Keep in mind this was 95+ humid southern heat. At first we thought maybe she lost something out there, but it became apparent she was just chilling with the nature or something. She never makes eye contact either. She will go out of her way to turn her head when people pass by.
Old Guy Tried To Take Away The Whole Street With Him
There was this old guy who lived with his wife and his dog a few doors away in a big house. Someday they divorced, and the lady moved away for reasons unknown. One morning, I left my house as usual to catch the school bus. Our street is relatively quiet, and normally there isn't much stuff going on. But this morning was a bit different. There were a few neighbors on the street, and my parents said that there's something wrong with the old guy who lived on the end of the street, but nothing specific was known.
So I went to school and didn't think much about it. As I returned and exited the bus at the bus stop, I saw that the whole street was cordoned off and evacuated. Police cars and officers were everywhere, and even a SWAT team was there. I had no idea what was going on. I met up with my parents, and they explained to me that the old guy tried to end his life and planned to take the whole street with him. He flooded his entire basement with gasoline and had an improvised b*mb in his garden shed, which was essentially a big pile of propane gas tanks tied together. A timer clock and a toaster served as the fuse mechanism for both the b*mb and the basement.
Before the old man triggered the b*mb, he wrecked the entire interior of his house with an axe and then went to the garage with his poor dog, locked the gate, and turned his car engine on. He put his dog in the trunk and seated himself in the driver's seat, waiting to die from asphyxiation before he would be blown.
Luckily, the plan didn't work out, because a neighbor heard the car engine and became suspicious. He looked through the garage window and at first thought the man had a heart attack. So he broke the window and entered, only to see the man more or less conscious in his car. At first, he had no idea what was going on, but then he noticed the distinctive smell of gasoline. He broke the door to enter the house and discovered the mess the old guy created. The neighbor immediately called the cops, and a b*mb squad took care of the explosives just in time. Unfortunately, the dog suffocated in the trunk and was already dead when the neighbor arrived.
The authorities arrested that guy and put him into a psychiatric ward after the court process. He will remain there until the end of his life. The estimated blast radius of the b*mb would've been sufficient enough to destroy several houses and do severe damage to the surrounding area.
It's Hard To Keep Track Of People Sometimes
At one point in time the house next door became an unlicensed (I'm sure of it) assisted living facility for mentally challenged teens and adults. The "nurses" or workers didn't do a very good job keeping an eye on them. There were multiple times when one guy would jump the wood privacy fence and creep around our backyard or just be running through the street at 2 in the morning screaming. I almost hit him with my car once backing out of my driveway.
I felt bad for everyone, but it was disturbing if you didn't know he was there and all of a sudden caught a glimmer of light from his eyes when looking outside from the patio sliding door. We were very worried he might accidentally drown in our pool and did everything to make sure the doors were secure for the screened-in patio.
Sad And Creepy Really
My current neighbor. She's a hoarder, and her things are starting to spill over to my side of the driveway. I suspect her house may have bedbugs because of the bedbug spray she leaves outside her house for all to see. But the creepy part about her is how she can creepily sneak up behind you as I pull into the driveway and get out of the car, she offers you veggies that are rotten—these she scavenges from somewhere.
I caught her one time at her yard, which our properties are just divided by a 6' tall picket fence, and she was digging through the rubbish at night. She also has crosses and various religious relics posted all over the exterior of her house. I also found evidence that she's been going through my own trash bins, meaning she either trespasses in my yard or she waits till I take the trash out and goes through them. I am looking into installing a webcam.
Our Neighbor Watches Us Constantly Through Her Tattered Curtains Like A Ghost In The Night
It's actually her bedroom. The worst part is that our bedroom window upstairs looks straight into hers, so she watches us upstairs too. No time without the curtains drawn because the girlfriend gets creeped out.
Downstairs Neighbor Came To My Door At Midnight After Throwing Rocks At My Window And Calling Me Names
Yesterday night at about 11 I heard what sounded like pebbles hitting my bedroom window, then a male voice screaming. About 15 minutes later I heard a knock on my door and checked the Ring to find a guy I didn’t recognize standing there. He said he was my downstairs neighbor and told me to stop stomping so loud, it’s been six months of nonstop noise, and he’s “sick of it”. I moved in three months ago, not six, and I’ve never had a noise complaint in any of my previous apartments. Plus my job means I’m gone for 12-14 hours a day. I don’t know what he’s hearing, but I don’t think it’s me.
Even if it is, throwing pebbles and then coming to my door at midnight is a weird way to handle it. This whole situation is freaking me out.
This Casket Has Been Sitting On Someone's Property In My Neighborhood For About A Week
To be honest, if it wasn't on private property, my intrusive thoughts would definitely get the best of me. It's also on a main road and the casket looks to be brand new. The people seem to treat that strip of land as a dumping ground because those two vehicles have been there for years now, unmoved. So creepy. To make it even weirder, the police station is maybe a block or so away, they've most certainly seen this out on their rounds.
Ice Cream Shop
When my sister and I were about 5 and 6, we lived in a small town community (about 600 people) and we would frequently play outside without parental supervision. Our neighbor would, unbeknownst to our mother, take us to the local Ice cream shop for ice cream. One day we moved without explaination. Years later it was told to us that that neighbor was a registered s*x offender and p*****ile and mom moved for our safety. She freaked out when she learned about our trips to the ice cream shop. To my knowledge neither me or my sister were ever a******ed, but it is still very scary to think about.
Bunker
Building a bunker. But this has been going on for at least 10 years. Running his bobcat in the middle of the night. He works for the government so maybe he knows something we don't.
I Was Terrified
When I was little our neighbor robbed my dad at gunpoint. He was caught and went to prison. When he got out and moved back to his house down the road. I was terrified. My dad tried to reassure me but I had nightmares until he moved on a couple of years later.
Built A 7 Foot Privacy Fence. Neighbor Raised His By 2 Feet And Put A Camera Facing Into My Backyard
I've been having problems with this neighbor since they moved in years ago. They originally built their fence 2 feet into my property early 2020. I had to pay for a boundary survey and lawyer to get them to correct their mistake. Decided to build a privacy fence and be done with them once and for all this past November. One month later they raise the hight of their fence and this pops up (facing front to back). Police won't do anything and I can't afford a civil suit. (Texas)
No-Eyed Doll Placed In Front Of My House
This doll was placed in front of my house pointed towards the front door. Presumably by the odd neighbor next door.
The Way My Neighbor's Door Look Now (I Have No Idea Why)
Obviously quarantine of some kind but can't be sure what exactly they're trying to k**l in there.
Weird Nextdoor Neighbors
I live next door to a family of exclusive brethren (pretty much hardcore Christians who aren't allowed to use any technology). I live in a two-story house, and my room overlooks the front yard, with a clear view of their house. A few years ago, my brother from Germany came to visit us. On his last day, I looked out of the window to see if he had finished loading the car and noticed the Brethren lady watching from her window. Every time my brother or dad turned in the direction of her house, she would duck under the window. She didn't notice me watching, though. So it was pretty funny.
Anyway, she would constantly do this. When my dad was mowing the lawns, when I walked home from school, I would always catch a glimpse of her from the corner of my eye. She would talk on the phone while staring at my family. Her husband cut the trees on our side of the fence, specifically so the family could watch us. Which is illegal in my country.
Tacks, fishing hooks, nails, and other sharp objects always ended up on our driveway, which led to a lot of punctured tires. My biggest worry was that my dogs would get hurt, though. It's so creepy. She took a photo of my boyfriend's dad's license plate when he was picking me up. A video camera was pointed at my house (keep in mind, according to their religion, things like phones are banned).
The weirdest part is, my family is boring. We just stay inside most of the time and keep to ourselves. I don't know how or why this started, but it gives me the chills.
Entitled Neighbor
Next door neighbor sent us a letter through the mail asking us to never park in front of their house after I parked there once. Kicker is a couple of years later they seem to have started some illegal home business with employees and every single day there are at least three cars parked in front of our house.
Why Do They Need To See Into Yard So Badly?
Downhill neighbor had a wide-open view of our beautiful lower yard. They got a barky dog that they left in their backyard all day. Dog torn down our fence trying to get out and get to our dog. We build a new solid wood fence and then they complained, now that they couldn’t see our yard, that we were spying on them from our yard. Whatever. Then they build a raised deck so that they could see over the fence. We planted a row of bamboo and haven’t seen them since.
They called the building department about our fence. The building department came out, said it was legit, and cited them for their illegal deck.
Rude Neighbor
My parents’ neighbor owns a landscaping company, so he has a dump truck. His house is set further back from the road than theirs, so his driveway, which is right on the property line, extends past their house and next to their backyard. My dad noticed the neighbor turning the dump truck around in my parents’ backyard when the ground was very soft from some recent rain. He went back, and sure enough, there were giant ruts in my parents’ yard. When my dad confronted the neighbor about using their backyard to turn around, the neighbor responded by saying, “I’m sorry, but if I turned it around in my yard, it would have left ruts in my lawn.” So he knew it would leave ruts, didn’t want them in his yard, and left them in my parents’ yard instead.
Crazy Neighbor
Our neighbour across the street once tried to force her way into our house when just my wife was home claiming my wife had been having an affair with her husband and our son is proof. She is an 80 yr old Jamaican and my son looks white. Also, I think the husband may have died some time ago.
Spying
My neighbor would garden at 2 AM, which would be okay of it weren't the fact that she would spy on us if we were coming home late or something. She also would stare out of her living room window and spy on everyone during the day. Oh and she also tried to save my brother from a "stranger" that was driving toward my house, where she was standing near talking to my brother, by telling him "come with me I will protect you" and grabbing him while running toward her house. The stranger was my dad, whom she knew, and my brother is an adult.
"I Know I Didn't"
I lived in a flat (apartment) where the front door faced the neighbour's door over a common hallway about 2 meters long. I had one neighbour - a middle aged lady. She used to stand behind her closed door and repeatedly say "I know I didn't" over and over and over again in fast succession for about 30 minutes at a time. Used to freak me the hell out. I moved because of her. I didn't want to know what she knew she didn't.
Neighbor Destroyed Our Condo Building Because He Got Drunk And High And Left A Cigarette Lit Unattended While Sleeping
The rest of the condo is destroyed from water, fire and smoke damage including all of our belongings and the new Xbox Series X I just bought and saved up for. To make matters worse, on my way to move in that night with my parents after being displaced after the whole ordeal, someone hit my new car.
I Knew Not To Go Into This Mans Backyard
I had a really creepy neighbor. Probably early 40's male. I was 7th grade when I first met him. He was a very nice guy, but he just had something off about him. My mother is very patriotic, our whole house was red white and blue inside. One day walking home from school he is sitting in his front lawn and tells me hes having a "red white and blue sale" in his backyard and I should check it out. I told him sure but I need to go get money first and walked off. My neighbor directly to the side of me was a big guy, mid thirties, covered in prison tattoos but had turned his life around although VERY intimidating if you dont know him. Since my parents werent home I went to his house and told him. He walked over to that guys house with me and he took him to the backyard. Sure enough, it had red white and blue items for sale. I still thought something was off. Two years later he was arrested for attempting to get a child in his house.
Edit for clarification: I knew not to go into this mans backyard which is why I went to my neighbor instead knowing he would protect me. I also wanted someone to know about it in case he tried to come to my house. Also, guy not guu.
I just talked to "Prison tattoo guy" on facebook, apparently after we were done over there he called the cops to let them know clearly something strange was going on. He also told my parents which makes sense now since they told me to walk home on the other side of the street.
Put A Noise Complaint In About My Upstairs Neighbors And Find Paint Smeared On My Apartment Door The Next Day
Oh yes many times. There are five kids above us and they constantly shake our apartment to the point where pictures on the walls fall off and I’ve been woken up from it. The parents basically just say “they’re little girls !!!” Even though it’s past community quiet hours, etc. very inconsiderate people that I’ve been very polite and civil with. The mom yelled at me one time at 6:30 am that I was rude because I didn’t say thank you to her 3 yo that didn’t hold the door open for me lmao. So very petty highschool level mindset is what I’m dealing with.
I think the office contacts them each time a complaint is filed but they don’t say who filed the complaint, at least they’re not supposed to. sigh
I’m moving at the end of the month thankfully!
A Living Poltergeist
So my aunt lives next door to us. Which would be all fine, but she's a sociopath. The house we live in was hers and my father's growing up, and we (Dad, Mom, Brother, and I) moved in with my grandmother 10 years ago. My aunt would come get my Nan's keys to "fill her car with gas" and copy the house key. Then she would come into our house in the wee hours of the morning and steal the stupidest things. We didn't notice for a while, but then our new shampoo bottles would be empty suddenly, our paper towels and toilet paper would be gone, and our food, silverware, and cups would be gone. Then, my mom's jewelry would be on the stairs coming down from the bedrooms, like it was dropped on the way out.
One morning, I was wide awake around 2:30am for some reason, and I heard what I assumed was one of my parents coming upstairs, going in their bedroom across the hall, and then a few minutes later going back downstairs. The dog's tail was wagging and hitting the floor, so I wasn't scared until the next morning when my parents asked if I was up late that night and came into their room. The thing was, she didn't sneak up or tiptoe or anything—she straight up stomped up the stairs and down the hall. She had done this many times, and my dog was used to her coming.
We then changed the locks and put a special coded door on the staircase. Since she couldn't go upstairs to watch us sleep anymore, she would come around 5-6 in the morning, just before my mom and I got up for school. Our alarms would go off at 5:45 am on the weekdays, and we would hear the front door slam shut, and if we ran to the windows, we would see her going back to her house. We changed the locks again, and the night visits seemed to stop. I could go on with more things she did to us.
About involving the cops, we never had enough proof. It could have been anybody coming into my house from a legal standpoint, but it wasn't.
Scary Screaming
One time I was moving out of an apartment, and we kept hearing this loud screaming and yelling coming from below us. Apparently some new guy had just moved into that apartment and had been in a tirade all day about who knows what. That was unsettling enough until we got outside and looked in his window and realized that he was completely alone. So then I got a little scared of this apparently crazy guy and wanted to get out of the building as soon as possible. When moving my cat out, through, the cage fell apart, and it made much noise. We chased the cat all over the apartment, stomping around and whatnot. The yelling below stopped, and a minute later someone knocked at the door. I was really scared, but I opened the door anyway, and a man with no shirt on, absolutely covered in fresh lacerations, was standing there. He seemed really stressed about the noise and asked us if it was going to be over soon. I said, "Yes, I promise," or something, and then he asked if he could help. "No, thanks".
Secret Filming
I live in a one-bed, first-floor flat with my girlfriend, with the living room facing outwards to another flat. Yesterday I realized the other flat's window was ajar with what almost looks like a camera in it. Bearing in mind it's been quite cold the last few days, so I can't see a good reason to have it open (all day).
The question is, do you think this is a camera, with someone trying to film inside my flat, or is it something that merely looks like one? Either way, it's weird.
My Nosey Neighbor Filming Us
Ok, so these neighbors used to be friends of ours. I have lived in my house for almost 13 years, they moved in 3 years ago. There was an empty lot between us that I purchased and added to my lot. I owned it for 2 years before anything went sour, so it’s not like we stole it out from under them or anything. Our yards were connected, and we freely allowed them to use our lot as well to play with their little boy, etc.
She had asked us to lie for her and tell her mother (if it was brought up) that they owned our lot. Of course we didn’t and wouldn’t lie about that. Then we purchased a car from them for our daughter, again she asked us to lie and say they traded us for a scooter, which we never owned. So, then in the spring we decided to start dressing up that empty lot a little, and we ordered a new shed to be brought in. I went to Menards and purchased a couple of decorative corner fences and some flowers. They saw us with the stuff, and they came over asking us what we’re planning on doing, so we told them. That weekend we put in our corner fences, and next thing we know, they come over, flipping their kids on us. So from then on, for the last year, they have done some pretty nasty things and threatened us as well.
I’ve had to call the cops on them for the threats. They too call the cops and make false reports saying we’re doing the stuff they’re doing to us. I had to put up a fence and security cameras. And I’m not too sure they didn’t poison my dog. Now mind you, this woman used to work as a mail carrier until she got caught and arrested for stealing Menards rebates out of people’s mail. I could go on but in short, she has a black heart, and they are two of the most evil, nasty people I’ve ever encountered. Oh, and this picture is of her standing in her window recording us while we’re just sitting in our garage. While she was on our side harassing us, her husband was on the other side harassing the other neighbors, and they had to call the cops on him that night.
Neighbors Door Left Out For The Trash Has Knife Marks On One Side
What is strange it’s just a really nice elderly couple who lives there. They go to Mass every week and sometimes give me tomatoes from their garden. No one else lives there and this seems really out of place but who really ever knows what happens behind closed doors (literally). The stab marks were high (so a very tall/strong child or teenager could possibly make them).
Woke Up To Noises Coming From My Bathroom Turns Out My Neighbor Tried Getting Into My Apartment Through My Medicine Cabinet
We did it boys candy man and kool aid man are no more, filed a police report and only gave him a citation for vandalism and not breaking and entering or burglary since he didn’t take anything. Kinda disappointed but nonetheless a win. The only reason I hesitated calling the police was because my mom is really good friends with the lady next door plus she’s struggling with a lot so I didn’t want to add more to her plate. But I talked it out with her and she agreed it’d be best. Also found out her son is on illegal substances, so that explains a lot. She has also kicked home out the apartment. This kid has always been respectful towards me but he’s obviously doing bad so he had it coming. I honestly wanted to beat the c**p out of him but him potentially having a criminal record would last a lot longer than a beating would. Thanks for joining me on this journey and hopefully don’t plan on hearing from him again.
Neighbor's Girlfriend
Next door neighbor had a corvette and one night I awoke to flashing lights and a squad car on his lawn. I assumed someone had been caught stealing the car and went back to bed. Another neighbor asked me the next day if I knew what happened. I said I assumed someone was caught stealing the car and the other neighbor told me that the guy's girlfriend committed su***de. The next day the couch was sitting on the lawn with a bloodstain on it and stayed there for a couple of days. The neighbor moved out shortly after. Several years later the district attorney stopped by our house and asked us if we were friends with the neighbor which we said no as we only had just moved in. We said you are talking about the guy whose girlfriend ended her life. He said it definitely was not su***de.
Just Talk
I lived in an apartment building and would hear weird scratching at my door like someone was trying to get in at night. Then someone knocking at my door. I answered that exactly 2 times because the dude terrified me.
He would show up wearing nothing but an open bathrobe and wanted to "just talk."
I actually called the cops the second time he knocked and gave them the whole story. A 20 yo girl living on her own and some middle aged man trying to get in to her apartment? Scary. The cops and landlady must have worked together to get that guy to back off cause after calling the cops he stopped coming by.
Weird Stain Trail And Rancid Smell
I left to travel and when I got home, I noticed a dark stain trail with a god awful rancid smell through the apartment. For context, I live in an old historic building on the third floor, which already feels very eerie.
Sometimes I’ll come home at night and all the lights inside the building are off so I will have to walk through the hallways in the dark. There is no leasing office in the building so it’s only tenants. When I got the apartment, I supposedly got the last available room in the whole complex. Although whats strange is I’ve never seen or heard of any other tenants in the building than the ones right across from me and to the right of my room. Mind you I’ve lived in this apartment for six months and every day when I come home at night, I only see one room that ever has its lights on and it’s the one by my room on the third floor, which has me thinking if there’s anyone else who lives in building. The only time I would hear noises was across my room and it was usually a dog barking or people talking. I’ve never met any of my neighbors as I’ve never seen them come out of their room.
Anyways, when I when I first got my might apartment I started to noticed the weird dark stain that was trailed up the stairs and noticed it led to my hallway, and to the door next near mine. As I entered the hallway the air was filled with the odor. Can’t explain it how bad it was, the air felt heavy and when I would try to close my nose and breathe through my mouth it seem like it was thick, lmao that’s the best way I can describe it. It reeked of urine and death. I figured the neighbors dogs peed in the hallway so I just ignored it, until the smell began to permeate the hallway and I could not bare it.
I’d been back for a week now and noticed that I had not heard any dogs and any notices at all which was weird, until yesterday I came home for lunch and noticed a notice on apt 17 door. I put it in the photos. It read that the landlord would had now had permission to search the apartment. I assume next door apartment was the one to report them as it’s the only other room on that wing of the hallway. I went back to work and when I came in the evening began hearing noise as I was walking up to my room. Just sounded like things were be moved/rearranged. This morning I was locking up my apartment and heard more moving around, and their door began to unlock. I quickly went out of the apartment and into my car. I was parked right by the exit and figured if they were leaving I could see who’s coming out. I waited a moment and saw a man with a hoodie on a black hoodie leaving. I obviously had to take a picture ahah. Anyways, maybe it’s nothing. What do you guys think?
Frontdoor Of My Neighbor Is Like This For 3 Weeks
Nobody is at home. It's been weird to see this one shoe each day as I go out.
When I lived in apartments I was on the top floor and always soooo careful about making noise. The place was built so cheaply tho that even just walking across my living room sounded like a stomp fest to my downstairs neighbor. She was elderly and very nice face to face but always complaining about the noise and I would think “lady if I could float about like a ghost I would”
