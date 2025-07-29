I left to travel and when I got home, I noticed a dark stain trail with a god awful rancid smell through the apartment. For context, I live in an old historic building on the third floor, which already feels very eerie.



Sometimes I’ll come home at night and all the lights inside the building are off so I will have to walk through the hallways in the dark. There is no leasing office in the building so it’s only tenants. When I got the apartment, I supposedly got the last available room in the whole complex. Although whats strange is I’ve never seen or heard of any other tenants in the building than the ones right across from me and to the right of my room. Mind you I’ve lived in this apartment for six months and every day when I come home at night, I only see one room that ever has its lights on and it’s the one by my room on the third floor, which has me thinking if there’s anyone else who lives in building. The only time I would hear noises was across my room and it was usually a dog barking or people talking. I’ve never met any of my neighbors as I’ve never seen them come out of their room.



Anyways, when I when I first got my might apartment I started to noticed the weird dark stain that was trailed up the stairs and noticed it led to my hallway, and to the door next near mine. As I entered the hallway the air was filled with the odor. Can’t explain it how bad it was, the air felt heavy and when I would try to close my nose and breathe through my mouth it seem like it was thick, lmao that’s the best way I can describe it. It reeked of urine and death. I figured the neighbors dogs peed in the hallway so I just ignored it, until the smell began to permeate the hallway and I could not bare it.



I’d been back for a week now and noticed that I had not heard any dogs and any notices at all which was weird, until yesterday I came home for lunch and noticed a notice on apt 17 door. I put it in the photos. It read that the landlord would had now had permission to search the apartment. I assume next door apartment was the one to report them as it’s the only other room on that wing of the hallway. I went back to work and when I came in the evening began hearing noise as I was walking up to my room. Just sounded like things were be moved/rearranged. This morning I was locking up my apartment and heard more moving around, and their door began to unlock. I quickly went out of the apartment and into my car. I was parked right by the exit and figured if they were leaving I could see who’s coming out. I waited a moment and saw a man with a hoodie on a black hoodie leaving. I obviously had to take a picture ahah. Anyways, maybe it’s nothing. What do you guys think?

