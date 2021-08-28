Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help
30points
User submission
Animals, Cats2 hours ago

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

Remus Gall
Community member

Hello again to all the readers at Bored Panda. You might remember us from a couple of years ago when we shared our story as the largest cat shelter in Romania. We wanted to provide an update on what’s been happening since then.

Compared to the last update, our home is currently filled with over 300 cats, however, despite all of that, our mission has always reached far beyond that. Every day, we receive calls about abandoned and sick animals who need our help. This responsibility, while huge, is something we take to heart.

Of course, it’s not all just bad things as we have some positive news to share as well!

With that being said, we hope, that after reading all of this, you would consider the possibility of donating to help us deal with sick and injured animals. All of our socials are linked just below.

More info: fureverhome-romania.org | Facebook | youtube.com | patreon.com | Instagram

As the largest cat shelter in Romania, we are home to over 300 cats, but our mission extends far beyond that

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

Every day, we receive calls about abandoned and sick animals who need our help. This responsibility, while huge, is something we take to heart

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We don’t just care for dogs and cats. We’re also determined to save cats suffering from Feline Infectious Peritonitis (FIP)

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We’ve saved dozens of cats so far. Many people don’t know this, but FIP can be cured, and we hope to spread this message far and wide

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

Winter here can be harsh, so we made a fireplace for the animals. They have two houses to live in, but it’s still very crowded

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We’re doing our best, but we’re struggling. We’re always running out of dry cat and dog food. We couldn’t afford vaccines this year and still owe a lot to our vets

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

That being said, not all is bad, a lot of good things happened as well, and we’d love to share those success stories with you too

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

For example, recently we saved 20 cats from Ukraine

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We also helped Torpy, who had pneumonia and was rescued from the cold

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

Cona here was abandoned with only three legs but luckily we found her in time as well!

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We also found Murtzi, who was near-comatose from a head injury. After bottle-feeding her back to health, she’s improved, albeit with some lingering motor impairment

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

Gibi was once just skin and bone due to FIP. Now, he’s completely transformed into a healthy and happy cat

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

A while back, we came across something we had never seen before. We found three puppies, abandoned and covered in hundreds of ticks

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

They were skinny, had mange, fleas, and were soon diagnosed with Parvo, one of the worst diseases a puppy can get

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

For five long days, they didn’t eat anything, living only on IV fluids and medication. But they fought hard, recovered, and are now waiting to be adopted

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

We’ve reached out to many big NGOs abroad, asking for help with adoptions and spaying programs

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

Unfortunately, none have helped so far. We’re not sure where else to turn for aid, but we can’t stop trying

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

Every day, we get calls to help rescue animals. It’s hard, but we’ll keep going, because every life we save makes it worth it. So please, consider supporting our cause!

We Are Running The Biggest Shelter In Romania With Over 300 Cats, And We Are In Urgent Need Of Help

Remus Gall
Remus Gall
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Diana Lopetaitė
Diana Lopetaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Diana works as a Team Lead and a Community Manager for Bored Panda.

Aimee o
Aimee o
Community Member
1 year ago

Glad they've recovered <3

0
0points
Aimee o
Aimee o
Community Member
1 year ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glad they've recovered <3

0
0points
